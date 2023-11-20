HIGOLE GOLE 2 PRO

Updated on November 24, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 16GB/256GB/Intel Celeron N5095 Add

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The HIGOLE GOLE 2 PRO is a palm-sized Windows mini PC with a built-in 5.5-inch touchscreen and an internal battery, so it runs without an external monitor or a wall socket. HIGOLE builds it around the Intel Celeron N5095 with 8GB or 16GB of memory and 128GB or 256GB of eMMC storage.

Graphics come from Intel UHD Graphics, according to HIGOLE. That covers browser work, office apps, and older emulated console titles, but current 3D games are outside what this chip does.

Two USB-C ports, only one of them full-function

HIGOLE lists Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 4.2, and Gigabit Ethernet. Its port list adds four USB 3.0 ports, one HDMI 2.0 output, one full-function Type-C 3.1 port, an SD card slot, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack. Tek Syndicate said the jack is output only, not microphone, while Tech Notice called it a mic and headphone combo jack.

Tek Syndicate found a second Type-C connector that is only DC input for power, so display output runs through the full-function USB-C port and the HDMI port. HIGOLEPC rates the pair for dual displays at up to 4K@60Hz.

Phone-sized, with an all-metal shell

HIGOLE lists the case at 5.59 by 3.58 by 0.87 inches and 0.32 kg. Tek Syndicate called the all-metal shell sturdy and very well made, and said it is smaller than a lot of phones, though a little thicker.

Reviewer Insights

Across two hands-on reviews, the Intel Celeron N5095 handles light desktop work, while the small chassis runs hot and thermal throttles under load.

Tek Syndicate: 94 C and hard throttling under AIDA64

Tek Syndicate tested an 8GB/128GB unit in a video review. In Cinebench the N5095 returned a single-core score of 560 and a multi-core score of 1,852; Geekbench produced 492 single-core, 1,354 multi-core, and 1,787 in the OpenCL test. Unigine Valley at 1080p high managed only a 290 score, averaging 6.9 FPS with a 4.6 FPS minimum, and he said “It’s not going to be doing 3D gaming.”

In AIDA64 he watched it climb up to 94 C and throttle, saying “we are getting way too much thermal throttling uh in my opinion,” and he called it really hot and quite loud. He read 43.9 dB at his desk, then moved the meter close to the unit and found it louder than he expected, comparing the fan to “a miniature um I guess turbine engine or a jet engine” and noting it does not ramp up and down. Emulation went better: the PSP game Brandish ran really well, and Metroid Prime on GameCube emulation felt great and looked fine. He said he wished HIGOLE had used an Intel N100, which he said is “like half the power draw and it’s a little bit faster.”

Tech Notice measured throttling at 9.5 watts

Tech Notice tested a 16GB/256GB configuration in a video review, concentrating on power and thermals. With Windows updates loading the CPU, he saw 90 C and thermal throttling at 9.5 W, calling “thermal throttling at 9.5 Watts that’s pretty insane.” With the updates still running in the background, he later saw the CPU at about 6.5 W and 80 C. From the socket the unit drew roughly 30.6 to 31 W while charging, and on battery the CPU held about the same 8 to 9 W, which he read as the same performance. He cited a 15 W TDP and a 20 W PL2 limit, and measured one corner of the shell at about 52 to 53 C.

He found a 2500 mAh, 19 Wh battery inside and a 36 W USB-C charger in the box; it did not charge from a 30 W charger he tried first but did on the included adapter, and he guessed the 30 W charger was not powerful enough. His teardown found nothing he could change except the battery, and he showed a gyroscope that flips the image and an internal speaker he called not particularly good. He called it “the most portable thing I have seen with the screen,” while saying he was not sure why you would need it.

Tech Notice noted the Celeron N5095 is a Jasper Lake part launched in 2021, so it predates the Intel N100. Tek Syndicate expected the N5095 to be less expensive than an N100, but said the N100 is “like half the power draw and it’s a little bit faster.” The touchscreen and the battery are the reasons to pick one of these up.

Worth the fan noise only if you need the built-in screen

The screen and the battery are what this machine sells, and they pay off where a separate monitor or a wall socket is impractical. For desk work with a monitor already in front of you, a newer N100 box is a little faster, by Tek Syndicate’s account.

Tech Notice’s teardown found nothing inside he could change except the battery, and Tek Syndicate found the fan quite loud under load, so pick the configuration at purchase and expect the noise. Compare the specs against other small machines on the Mini PC comparison chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

Frequently Asked Questions What operating system does the GOLE 2 PRO come with? HIGOLE ships it with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed. Can it handle modern 3D gaming? No. Tek Syndicate’s Unigine Valley run averaged only 6.9 FPS at 1080p on the high preset, and he said it is not going to be doing 3D gaming. How long does the battery last? HIGOLE lists a 2500mAh/7.6V battery. Tech Notice found the CPU drew about the same power on battery as on the charger, with the same performance. Can I upgrade the storage or RAM? No. Tech Notice’s teardown found nothing he could change except the battery. HIGOLE sells it with 8GB/128GB or 16GB/256GB, so choose the configuration you need at purchase. Does the GOLE 2 PRO support external displays? Yes. HIGOLEPC lists dual display output through the HDMI port and the full-function Type-C port at up to 4K@60Hz. Tek Syndicate found the second Type-C connector is only DC input for power. Is the touchscreen responsive and easy to use? HIGOLE lists five-point multi-touch on the 5.5-inch screen, and Tech Notice showed a gyroscope that flips the image when you turn the unit. How loud is the cooling fan? Loud under load. Tek Syndicate read 43.9 dB at his desk, found it louder than he expected up close, compared it to a turbine, and said it does not ramp up and down. Can I expand the storage using a memory card? Yes. HIGOLEPC lists an SD card slot. Tech Notice’s hands-on showed a microSD card slot on the left side.

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HIGOLE GOLE 2 PRO Comparison Chart

HIGOLE GOLE 2 PRO HIGOLE GOLE 2 PRO Price List Price: $399.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $399.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Version 16GB/256GB/Intel Celeron N5095 8GB/128GB/Intel Celeron N5095 Performance Rating 3.0 2.6 CPU Mark 4,004 4,004 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Celeron Processor N5095 Quad-core 2.00 Ghz (max 2.90 Ghz)

Intel Celeron Processor N5095 Quad-core 2.00 Ghz (max 2.90 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR4 8 GB LPDDR4 Internal Storage 256 GB 128 GB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.59 x 3.58 x 0.87 inches

(141.99 x 90.93 x 22.1 mm) 5.59 x 3.58 x 0.87 inches

(141.99 x 90.93 x 22.1 mm) Weight unknown unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

One full-function USB-C with display output; a second USB-C power input is not counted 4 USB 3, 1 USB-C

One full-function USB-C with display output; a second USB-C power input is not counted Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader SD Card Reader SD Card Reader Headphone Jack 3.5mm headphone (output only) 3.5mm headphone (output only) Fanless No No VESA Mount No No In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, documentation Mini PC, power adapter, documentation Expandability SD card slot SD card slot

See every Intel Celeron N5095 configuration in the chart