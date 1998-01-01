FTC Disclosure

Some of the links on this site are affiliate links. This means that if you click on one of the affiliate links and purchase the item, I will receive an affiliate commission. However, I only recommend products or services I use personally or believe will add value to my readers.

Starry Hope is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com.

I am disclosing this in accordance with the Federal Trade Commission’s 16 CFR, Part 255: “Guides Concerning the Use of Endorsements and Testimonials in Advertising.”