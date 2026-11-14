Privacy at Starry Hope

Last updated: November 14, 2026

This page lists what happens to your data when you read Starry Hope. We have no accounts, no sign-ups, and no ads. Our own pages set no cookies. Some services we use do see your visit, and they are listed below.

Cloudflare hosting

Starry Hope runs on Cloudflare. Every request you make to the site passes through Cloudflare’s network, so Cloudflare sees your IP address, your browser type, and the page you asked for.

Our server code runs on Cloudflare Workers with Cloudflare’s logging turned on. These logs record requests and errors so we can fix problems. Cloudflare keeps them for a limited time.

Cloudflare’s own handling of this data is in Cloudflare’s privacy policy.

Plausible visitor counts

We count visits with Plausible Analytics. Plausible does not use cookies.

The Plausible script and its reports go through our own server first, then on to Plausible. Our server passes along your IP address and browser type so Plausible can count unique visitors and see your country. Plausible says it does not store IP addresses; its data policy explains how it counts visitors without them.

Plausible records the page you view, the site that sent you, and your browser, operating system, device type, and country.

When you click a link to another site, Plausible records the address of that link.

We also send a few named events so we know which parts of the site get used: A click on an Amazon, Best Buy, or maker store link. The event says where on the page the link was, the section heading above it, the kind of page, and the product or store. It does not include the full link or our affiliate tag. A click on some links between our own pages, such as guide and promo links. Opening a buying options popup or the compare view on a comparison chart. A search in the “Describe what you need” box. The event says only whether the box found matches and how many. The text you typed is not sent.



Sentry error reports

When a page breaks in your browser, or our server hits an error, we send a report to Sentry so we can fix it.

A browser report holds the error message, the page address, your browser and operating system, and a short list of what happened on the page before the error, such as clicks and page loads.

We turn off the Sentry options that send user details, cookies, and request bodies. We also strip request headers and link parameters that carry IP addresses or user names.

Errors caused by browser extensions are dropped before they are sent.

The browser report runs on starryhope.com only. We collect no performance traces.

What your browser stores

Compare tray. When you pick devices to compare on a chart or product page, your browser saves up to four of them (the product name, link, and photo) in its local storage, so the tray follows you to the next page. It stays on your device and is never sent to us. Clear the tray, or clear this site’s data in your browser, to remove it.

When you pick devices to compare on a chart or product page, your browser saves up to four of them (the product name, link, and photo) in its local storage, so the tray follows you to the next page. It stays on your device and is never sent to us. Clear the tray, or clear this site’s data in your browser, to remove it. Hidden tray. If you hide the compare tray, your browser remembers that until you close the tab.

If you hide the compare tray, your browser remembers that until you close the tab. Your last chart search. The text of your last “Describe what you need” search is kept in your browser until you close the tab, so the chart can show it again if you come back to it.

YouTube videos

Videos on our pages are YouTube embeds. Most load from youtube-nocookie.com, YouTube’s privacy-enhanced player.

The player loads with the page, so your browser connects to YouTube as soon as the page opens, even if you never press play. YouTube sees your IP address and browser type.

When you play a video, YouTube may store data in your browser and track the view. A few older articles, and the video popup on the comparison charts, use the standard youtube.com player.

Google’s privacy policy covers what YouTube collects. Video thumbnails come from our own server, not from YouTube.

Many links to stores are affiliate links. If you buy something after a click, we may earn a commission at no extra cost to you. Our FTC disclosure has the details.

The programs we use: Amazon Associates (Amazon links carry our tag, starryhope-20) Best Buy’s affiliate program Awin (links to some maker stores, such as GMKtec, go through awin1.com first) Impact (Parallels links) Goaffpro (TerraMaster store links)

When you follow one of these links, the store or the affiliate network may set its own cookies and record the visit. That happens on their sites, under their own privacy policies. Nothing is shared with them before you click.

Current prices on product pages and charts load from our own server, not from Amazon or Best Buy. Your browser does not contact a store to show a price.

The “Describe what you need” box on our comparison charts

The text you type in that box goes to TypeSafe, the service that matches it to products in the chart. Please don’t type personal details there.

We save the text of each search, with the rows the chart showed for it, for up to a year. We read these to find searches the box handled badly and fix them. Nothing is saved with the text that says who typed it: we don’t store your IP address or browser type with it, and there are no accounts.

We also keep each answer under a scrambled fingerprint of the search text for up to 30 days, so a repeated search answers faster.

To keep the box from being abused, our server limits how many searches come from one place. Cloudflare counts searches by IP address for one minute at a time. We also keep a daily count under a scrambled fingerprint made from your IP address and browser type. We don’t save the address or browser type themselves, and we delete the daily counts after that day.

If you never use the box, none of this applies to you. The filter buttons work without it.