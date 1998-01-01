Starry Hope MCP Server
Use Starry Hope's Chromebook and Mini PC catalog from inside ChatGPT, Claude, Claude Code, or any MCP-compatible AI assistant.
What is MCP?
The Model Context Protocol is an open standard that lets AI assistants pull in live information from outside their training data. Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and a growing list of other clients support it. When you add an MCP server to your assistant, it gains a small set of structured tools it can call on your behalf during a conversation.
The Starry Hope MCP server is a read-only catalog connector. It exposes search, comparison, and lookup tools backed by the same data that powers starryhope.com's comparison charts. Your assistant uses it to answer real spec questions instead of guessing.
Available tools
The server exposes five tools. Your assistant picks the right one automatically based on what you ask.
- search_chromebooks
-
Search the Chromebook catalog by RAM, storage, form factor, Chromebook Plus, touch, backlit, fanless, Thunderbolt, stylus, manufacturer.
Returns: Up to 10 matches with processor, storage, AUE date + years remaining, screen size, and Starry Hope performance score.
- search_minipcs
-
Search the Mini PC catalog by CPU/GPU, port layout (HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, Thunderbolt), VESA mount, OCuLink eGPU support, fanless operation.
Returns: Up to 10 matches with processor, GPU, RAM/storage, OS shipped, and performance score.
- compare_products
-
Side-by-side comparison of 2-5 products (Chromebooks or Mini PCs) by slug.
Returns: Structured specs for each product plus a canonical comparison_url on starryhope.com that opens a pre-populated comparison view.
- get_product
-
Fetch the full record for a single Chromebook or Mini PC by slug.
Returns: Specs, AUE date (Chromebooks), performance score, weight, YouTube review IDs, and the canonical review_url.
- current_deals
-
Editorially filtered list of Chromebooks currently on sale (below-MSRP, Best Buy sales).
Returns: Each item includes canonical URL, deal type, store, RAM, storage, and performance rating.
Setup
The server endpoint is
https://mcp.starryhope.com/mcp. No account, no API key, no sign-in. Pick the client you use:
Claude Desktop (macOS and Windows)
Claude Desktop added custom remote connectors to its Settings UI in April 2026, so you no longer need to edit a JSON config file. Available on Free (one custom connector), Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans.
- Click the gear icon in the lower-left of Claude Desktop to open Settings.
- Go to Customize, then Connectors.
- Click + Add custom connector.
- Name it
Starry Hopeand paste the URL
https://mcp.starryhope.com/mcp. Leave authentication blank.
- Click Add.
- In any chat, click the + button, choose Connectors, and toggle Starry Hope on.
Editing
claude_desktop_config.json still works but is now only needed for local stdio servers. For this server, the UI path above is the supported way.
Claude on the web (claude.ai)
The browser app uses the same connector system as the desktop app.
- Open the account menu in the lower-left of claude.ai.
- Go to Settings, then Connectors.
- Click + Add custom connector.
- Name it
Starry Hope, paste
https://mcp.starryhope.com/mcp, leave auth blank, and click Add.
- In any chat, open the tools menu (+ button) and toggle Starry Hope on.
Claude Code (CLI)
From any project directory:
claude mcp add --transport http --scope user starryhope https://mcp.starryhope.com/mcp
That registers the server at user scope so every project sees it. Run
/mcp inside Claude Code to confirm the five tools loaded. To remove it later:
claude mcp remove starryhope.
ChatGPT
Custom MCP connectors in ChatGPT are gated behind Developer Mode and are currently available on Business, Enterprise, and Edu plans (not Free, Plus, or Pro).
- Open Settings, then Apps, then Advanced settings.
- Toggle Developer Mode on. Workspace admins may need to enable it for the workspace first under Permissions and Roles.
- Click Create app, name it
Starry Hope, and paste
https://mcp.starryhope.com/mcpas the MCP server URL.
- In a chat, open the connector menu (+) and select your new app.
Other MCP clients
The endpoint speaks plain Streamable HTTP with no authentication, so any MCP-compatible client can use it. A few quick notes:
- Cursor: Open Cursor Settings, go to MCP, click Add new MCP server, pick the Streamable HTTP transport, and paste
https://mcp.starryhope.com/mcp.
- Continue (VS Code): Add a YAML file under
.continue/mcpServers/with
type: streamable-httpand
url: https://mcp.starryhope.com/mcp. MCP tools are available in agent mode.
- Zed: Zed does not yet speak Streamable HTTP natively. Bridge it locally with
npx mcp-remote https://mcp.starryhope.com/mcpand point Zed at the local stdio process.
Verifying the connection
A quick health check is at https://mcp.starryhope.com/. The MCP server card (per the SEP-1649 draft) lives at /.well-known/mcp/server-card.json.
Example prompts
Once connected, try asking your assistant questions like:
- "Find a Chromebook with at least 16GB of RAM, a backlit keyboard, and AUE through at least 2032."
- "Compare the Beelink SER8, Beelink SER9, and Minisforum MS-A2."
- "What fanless mini PCs do you know about with Thunderbolt 4?"
- "Are there any Chromebook deals right now?"
- "What's the AUE date for the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE?"
Good to know
A few things to expect so the tool fits cleanly into how you shop:
- It will not quote you a price. Prices change too often to be worth caching, so the assistant will hand you a link to the product page on starryhope.com, where the current Amazon and Best Buy prices load live. If your assistant ever volunteers a specific dollar figure, treat it as a guess.
- It is read-only. Nothing you ask can change Starry Hope's catalog or trigger a purchase. The tools only look things up.
- No account, no tracking. The server does not know who you are, does not log your prompt content, and has no sign-in step.
- Catalog scope. Today it covers Chromebooks and Mini PCs that Starry Hope has reviewed or indexed. If a model is not in the catalog, the assistant will say so rather than make one up.
- For the full picture, click through. The assistant gets specs and links; the Starry Hope page has the written review, hands-on notes, and current price.