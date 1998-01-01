Starry Hope MCP Server

Use Starry Hope's Chromebook and Mini PC catalog from inside ChatGPT, Claude, Claude Code, or any MCP-compatible AI assistant.

What you get A read-only research connector for tech buying. Ask your AI assistant to find a Chromebook with at least 16GB of RAM and AUE through 2032, or a fanless mini PC with Thunderbolt 4, and it will query the Starry Hope catalog directly and return real specs with canonical URLs. Click through to the Starry Hope page for the full review and current price. Recommendation On Claude Desktop or claude.ai, add it in about 30 seconds from Settings: Connectors. On Claude Code, it is one terminal command. Steps for both are below.

What is MCP?

The Model Context Protocol is an open standard that lets AI assistants pull in live information from outside their training data. Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and a growing list of other clients support it. When you add an MCP server to your assistant, it gains a small set of structured tools it can call on your behalf during a conversation.

The Starry Hope MCP server is a read-only catalog connector. It exposes search, comparison, and lookup tools backed by the same data that powers starryhope.com's comparison charts. Your assistant uses it to answer real spec questions instead of guessing.

Available tools

The server exposes five tools. Your assistant picks the right one automatically based on what you ask.

search_chromebooks Search the Chromebook catalog by RAM, storage, form factor, Chromebook Plus, touch, backlit, fanless, Thunderbolt, stylus, manufacturer. Returns: Up to 10 matches with processor, storage, AUE date + years remaining, screen size, and Starry Hope performance score. search_minipcs Search the Mini PC catalog by CPU/GPU, port layout (HDMI, DisplayPort, USB, Thunderbolt), VESA mount, OCuLink eGPU support, fanless operation. Returns: Up to 10 matches with processor, GPU, RAM/storage, OS shipped, and performance score. compare_products Side-by-side comparison of 2-5 products (Chromebooks or Mini PCs) by slug. Returns: Structured specs for each product plus a canonical comparison_url on starryhope.com that opens a pre-populated comparison view. get_product Fetch the full record for a single Chromebook or Mini PC by slug. Returns: Specs, AUE date (Chromebooks), performance score, weight, YouTube review IDs, and the canonical review_url. current_deals Editorially filtered list of Chromebooks currently on sale (below-MSRP, Best Buy sales). Returns: Each item includes canonical URL, deal type, store, RAM, storage, and performance rating.

Setup

The server endpoint is https://mcp.starryhope.com/mcp . No account, no API key, no sign-in. Pick the client you use:

Claude Desktop (macOS and Windows)

Claude Desktop added custom remote connectors to its Settings UI in April 2026, so you no longer need to edit a JSON config file. Available on Free (one custom connector), Pro, Max, Team, and Enterprise plans.

Click the gear icon in the lower-left of Claude Desktop to open Settings. Go to Customize, then Connectors. Click + Add custom connector. Name it Starry Hope and paste the URL https://mcp.starryhope.com/mcp . Leave authentication blank. Click Add. In any chat, click the + button, choose Connectors, and toggle Starry Hope on.

Editing claude_desktop_config.json still works but is now only needed for local stdio servers. For this server, the UI path above is the supported way.

Claude on the web (claude.ai)

The browser app uses the same connector system as the desktop app.

Open the account menu in the lower-left of claude.ai. Go to Settings, then Connectors. Click + Add custom connector. Name it Starry Hope , paste https://mcp.starryhope.com/mcp , leave auth blank, and click Add. In any chat, open the tools menu (+ button) and toggle Starry Hope on.

Claude Code (CLI)

From any project directory:

claude mcp add --transport http --scope user starryhope https://mcp.starryhope.com/mcp

That registers the server at user scope so every project sees it. Run /mcp inside Claude Code to confirm the five tools loaded. To remove it later: claude mcp remove starryhope .

ChatGPT

Custom MCP connectors in ChatGPT are gated behind Developer Mode and are currently available on Business, Enterprise, and Edu plans (not Free, Plus, or Pro).

Open Settings, then Apps, then Advanced settings. Toggle Developer Mode on. Workspace admins may need to enable it for the workspace first under Permissions and Roles. Click Create app, name it Starry Hope , and paste https://mcp.starryhope.com/mcp as the MCP server URL. In a chat, open the connector menu (+) and select your new app.

Other MCP clients

The endpoint speaks plain Streamable HTTP with no authentication, so any MCP-compatible client can use it. A few quick notes:

Cursor : Open Cursor Settings, go to MCP, click Add new MCP server, pick the Streamable HTTP transport, and paste https://mcp.starryhope.com/mcp .

: Open Cursor Settings, go to MCP, click Add new MCP server, pick the Streamable HTTP transport, and paste . Continue (VS Code) : Add a YAML file under .continue/mcpServers/ with type: streamable-http and url: https://mcp.starryhope.com/mcp . MCP tools are available in agent mode.

: Add a YAML file under with and . MCP tools are available in agent mode. Zed: Zed does not yet speak Streamable HTTP natively. Bridge it locally with npx mcp-remote https://mcp.starryhope.com/mcp and point Zed at the local stdio process.

Verifying the connection

A quick health check is at https://mcp.starryhope.com/. The MCP server card (per the SEP-1649 draft) lives at /.well-known/mcp/server-card.json.

Example prompts

Once connected, try asking your assistant questions like:

"Find a Chromebook with at least 16GB of RAM, a backlit keyboard, and AUE through at least 2032."

"Compare the Beelink SER8, Beelink SER9, and Minisforum MS-A2."

"What fanless mini PCs do you know about with Thunderbolt 4?"

"Are there any Chromebook deals right now?"

"What's the AUE date for the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE?"

Good to know

A few things to expect so the tool fits cleanly into how you shop: