Performance is a 0 to 10 score built from the processor's Octane browser benchmark and the installed RAM, with small weights for core and thread count. On about half of the configurations the RAM counts for more of the score than the Octane result, and the score does not measure graphics. A processor with no Octane result is scored on RAM, cores, and threads alone. The number under each score is the processor's PassMark CPU Mark; for processor benchmarks, see the Chromebook processor pages.

How to Choose a Chromebook in 2026

Each configuration gets its own row, so a model sold with 4GB and 8GB appears twice. Performance is a 0 to 10 score from the processor’s Octane result and the installed RAM; the number under it is the processor’s PassMark CPU Mark, and the Chromebook processor pages list both benchmarks by chip. Price starts as the maker’s list price, marked MSRP, and changes to a current retailer price when one is available. Tick Compare on two to four rows to see their full specs side by side. Our Chromebook deals page lists models on sale now, and the Black Friday Chromebook guide covers retailer dates and how to check a sale listing.

The full buyer’s guide continues below the chart: what a Chromebook is, what the Chromebook Plus badge guarantees, and how to weigh screens, processors, RAM, and battery life before you buy.

Product prices and availability are pulled from Amazon and Best Buy, are accurate only as of the date and time shown, and are subject to change. Retailer links appear under each row’s Buying options, in the side-by-side comparison, and on model pages. See our FTC Disclosure.

What is a Chromebook?

A Chromebook is a computer that comes with Google’s Chrome OS operating system instead of Microsoft’s Windows or Apple’s macOS. Chromebooks all conform to a specific set of specifications set out by Google and are designed with portability, long battery life, and ease of use in mind. Chromebooks tend to be priced less than most Windows and Apple laptops because Chrome OS requires less system memory (RAM) and internal storage (SSD) space than competing operating systems. Over the years, various manufacturers have entered the mid-range and high-end Chromebook market, offering devices with much higher specifications and feature sets at competitive prices.

What is Chromebook Plus? Chromebook Plus is the newest addition to Google’s Chromebook series, delivering enhanced performance. It integrates Gemini AI, built-in Google apps, and offers unique software capabilities like Google Photos Magic Eraser and Adobe Photoshop on the web. Developed in partnership with leading tech companies, Chromebook Plus is set to redefine the laptop experience with its blend of hardware optimization and software prowess. Key Features of Chromebook Plus Performance: Double the performance of its predecessors.

Double the performance of its predecessors. Gemini in Chrome: Began rolling out to Chromebook Plus with ChromeOS 144 in early 2026. A Gemini sidebar in the browser can summarize the current page or your open tabs, draft text, and create images inline, and Gemini Live adds two-way voice conversations.

Began rolling out to Chromebook Plus with ChromeOS 144 in early 2026. A Gemini sidebar in the browser can summarize the current page or your open tabs, draft text, and create images inline, and Gemini Live adds two-way voice conversations. Built-in Google Apps: Google Docs, Meet, and Photos among others.

Google Docs, Meet, and Photos among others. Special Software Offerings: Includes Google Photos Magic Eraser and web versions of Adobe Photoshop.

Includes Google Photos Magic Eraser and web versions of Adobe Photoshop. Hardware Specs: CPU: At least Intel Core i3 12th Gen or AMD Ryzen 3 7000 series. RAM: 8GB or more. Storage: Minimum of 128GB. Webcam: 1080p+ with Temporal Noise Reduction. Display: Full HD IPS or better.

Video Conferencing: AI-driven features compatible with various platforms such as Google Meet, Zoom, and Microsoft Teams. Chromebook Plus is the newest addition to Google’s Chromebook series, delivering enhanced performance. It integrates Gemini AI, built-in Google apps, and offers unique software capabilities like Google Photos Magic Eraser and Adobe Photoshop on the web. Developed in partnership with leading tech companies, Chromebook Plus is set to redefine the laptop experience with its blend of hardware optimization and software prowess.

What is Chrome OS?

Chrome OS is a lightweight operating system based on Linux and the Chrome Browser. Google makes most of Chrome OS available for free via the open source Chromium OS project. Unlike traditional desktop operating systems, Chrome OS is designed primarily to work with online web services like Google Drive, Google Docs, and web-based email. Modern Chromebooks are also capable of running many Android apps from the Google Play Store. Now you can use many of your favorite Android phone and tablet applications on your Chromebook. Google has designed Chrome OS to be mostly maintenance free, auto-updating, resilient to viruses, and very much like an appliance, so you can spend your time using your Chromebook instead of fighting annoying computer problems.

What you should know before buying

Play Store (Android Apps) Support

Linux Apps Support

It doesn’t run Windows Apps!

Chromebooks do not run Windows programs. Out of the box, you can’t install the desktop version of Microsoft Office or your favorite old DOS game on a Chromebook. You can, however, use the online equivalent of many popular desktop apps like Microsoft Office 365 or the Android versions of Microsoft Office apps.

Chromebooks are designed to use Google applications like Google Docs, Google Calendar, Gmail, and Youtube. This doesn’t mean that you’re limited to these services, feel free to use any online services you like. If you really need access to Windows programs, you can always connect to a remote Windows computer with the help of Chrome Remote Desktop or Chrome RDP.

On Chromebooks with an Intel processor and Play Store support, you can try to install Windows applications with the help of CrossOver Chrome OS. However, CrossOver can be quite slow and has limited application support, so it’s not necessarily a great experience for most users.

You will need a Google Account

Pretty much everything about a Chromebook revolves around your Google account. You will need a Google account to log into the Chromebook. Your account is used to sync your settings between Chromebooks (and also Chrome on other operating systems), connect you to your Google Drive (where you’ll probably want to store a lot of your documents) and log you into other Google service automatically. There is a guest mode available, but it’s designed to allow friends and family easy access to your Chromebook, not for everyday use.

Bottom Line

If you already do most of your work online and can find online, Android, or Linux alternatives for any Windows applications you use, you’re an excellent candidate for a Chromebook! Even if you sometimes need a more powerful workstation and Windows or macOS applications to get your work done, you still may enjoy having a Chromebook around for surfing the web, watching Netflix, and checking email on the go or from the couch.

Chromebook Hardware

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When comparing Chromebooks, you may notice that many models are very similar. Because Chromebooks must meet a set of specifications that Google makes for manufactures, there are often similarities in the specifications of models from different manufacturers. While they might look the same on the surface, you’ll find that there are subtle differences that make each Chromebook unique. Here’s what you need to look for when choosing your perfect Chromebook.

Different Types of Chrome Devices

Traditionally, Chromebooks have come in a standard notebook form factor, but there are other types of Chrome OS devices on the market. There are Chromeboxes which are small desktop computers, convertible notebooks which feature 360-degree hinges that allow you to flip the screen around and use the Chromebook like a tablet, Chromebooks with detachable screens like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, and dedicated Chromebook tablets.

Screens

The Chromebook screen is one of the most important things to consider when making your purchase. After all, the screen is what you’ll spend most of your time looking at and interacting with. Here are some things to consider when choosing a Chromebook screen.

Screen Sizes

Chromebooks come with screen sizes ranging from around 10 inches to 17 inches. The most popular sizes are 14” and 15.6”, with many newer models adopting a 16:10 aspect ratio and 1920x1200 resolution. There are also compact options like the Lenovo Chromebook Duet which has a 10.95” screen, and large-screen models like the Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-7HT) with a 15.6” display. Some premium Chromebooks, such as the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus, offer a high-resolution 2560x1600 display.

For those looking for an extremely portable and low-cost computer, consider choosing a compact 11-12” model like the ASUS Chromebook CR11. If you want a good balance of screen room and portability, a 14” Chromebook is the sweet spot for most people. The ASUS Chromebook CM14 is one option to consider in this popular size. If you enjoy having a large screen and don’t mind a little extra bulk, a 15.6” or even 16” version might be just what you need. If you want a sharp and high-resolution screen, look into the ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus or the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14” OLED.

Screen Resolution

Screen resolution refers to the number of pixels on a monitor. Common screen resolutions found in Chromebooks are 1366x768 (720p, half-HD), 1920x1080 (1080p, full-HD), and 1920x1200 (WUXGA). For budget models, 1366x768 is still common. For screens 13 inches and above, you’ll want at least a full-HD 1920x1080 or 1920x1200 screen. A higher resolution screen gives you more “room” to work with documents, but it can also make text difficult to read without zooming in on web pages. If you plan to watch lots of HD movies on your Chromebook, then you’ll certainly want a 1920x1080 screen so you can watch your videos at full resolution.

A few Chromebooks have ultra-high definition screens (similar to Apple’s “Retina” displays). These displays produce beautiful images and smooth fonts. To find one, sort the Display column in the chart at the top of this page and look for resolutions above 1920x1200.

Touch Screens

Many Chromebook models now ship with multi-touch support. Chrome OS can handle multi-touch input, two-finger zooming, touch scrolling, and on-screen keyboards. If you find touchscreens on other laptops to be useful or if you like tablets, you may want to spend the extra money on a touchscreen Chromebook. Convertible models like the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus and the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 are designed with touch screens and 360-degree hinges to be used in a tablet mode. Because many Android apps are designed specifically for touchscreens, you will need touch support if you plan on using a lot of Android apps.

Screen Quality

Screen quality varies significantly between Chromebooks. Some lower-priced Chromebooks come with traditional LCD screens, sometimes referred to as “TN” screens. These are inexpensive displays that don’t have the best brightness, suffer from inferior viewing angles, and have washed out colors. IPS screens are more common on mid-range and above models and offer much more vibrant colors, brighter picture, and excellent viewing angles. At the top end, a few premium Chromebooks like the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14” OLED feature OLED displays with perfect blacks, high contrast, and accurate color. You’ll probably find it worth the extra money to get a Chromebook with at least an IPS screen if you plan to use your Chromebook for long periods of time or if you ever plan to use it outdoors.

Screen Finish

It is also important to consider the type of finish on your Chromebook screen. Some models, like the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 14”, come with an anti-glare matte screen. These screens help keep light from reflecting off of the display. Other models have a glossy finish which reflects light. These reflections can be distracting when overhead lighting or sunlight reflects off of the screen. Glossy screens can cause a mirror-like effect which makes it hard to see what is on your display.

Styluses, Pens, and Pencils

Many convertible Chromebooks now support USI (Universal Stylus Initiative) pens for drawing, note-taking, and handwriting input. Models like the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus and the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 support USI styluses, though the pen is typically sold separately. Some higher-end models do include a garaged stylus in the box. Stylus support is especially useful for interacting with Android applications and taking notes in Google Keep.

Processors

The processor or CPU is arguably the most crucial part of any computer. Chromebooks come with several different kinds of processors, including some that you may have never heard of before. Here’s what you need to know about processors when buying a Chromebook.

Intel vs. ARM Processors

There are two basic types of processors found in Chromebooks. Intel processors and ARM-based processors (including chips from Qualcomm and MediaTek). You’ve most likely heard of Intel processors since they have dominated the desktop and notebook markets for decades, but you may not have heard of ARM processors. ARM architecture based processors have been around for over 30 years and have become the go-to processors for mobile phones and tablets. Some of these ARM processors are extremely powerful and also very energy efficient. Chrome OS can run on both ARM and Intel architectures, and this creates opportunities for manufacturers to develop attractive new Chromebooks featuring whichever processor they feel gives them the best combination of speed, battery life, and price.

For the most part, Chromebooks with ARM processors and Intel processors behave identically. Unless you’re very adventurous and want to try to install a Linux distribution on your Chromebook or try to install Windows apps via Crossover, you will never notice a difference between the different processor types. For years Intel held a slight performance edge, but ARM has closed that gap and, at the high end, pulled ahead. In the benchmarks we’ve tracked, the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 has posted the fastest Chromebook scores measured so far, ahead of comparable Intel Core Ultra U-series chips while delivering noticeably better battery life. If you want the full picture, see our breakdown of the ARM vs Intel Chromebook processor wars. Which chip is right for you still depends on your specific needs and budget.

Gigahertz, Cores, and Threads

Processor speed is measured in Gigahertz (GHz). Generally speaking, the more GHz, the faster the Chromebook. Of course, GHz is not the only thing to consider when choosing a processor. Modern processors also have multiple cores, think of this like multiple processors on the same chip. Chrome and Chrome OS are very good at taking advantage of multiple cores, especially if you tend to have a lot of tabs open in Chrome. Threads represent the number of simultaneous processes that can be handled by a processor. Usually, the number of cores and threads in a processor are equal, but Intel does offer some higher-end processors which use hyper-threading technology to split a core into two threads. Hyper-threading can give you a bit of a boost if you are performing many tasks at the same time, but because it is splitting a core, it can’t double the performance of single-threaded processors.

As a general rule, it is better to have a quad-core processor than a dual-core processor, even if the speed (GHz) is slightly slower.

Graphics Processors

All current generation Chromebooks come with graphics processors (GPUs) integrated into the processor (CPU) or “System on a Chip” processor packages. This means that Chromebooks are limited to Intel or ARM-based graphics processors and do not have discrete or dedicated graphics cards. These processors are more than capable of handling the graphical tasks for a Chromebook, as well as playing HD video, and they’re even good enough for playing basic 3D games.

System Memory (RAM)

The amount of RAM is another important thing you should consider when searching for your perfect Chromebook. Many modern websites like Facebook, Google Docs, and other web apps require ever increasing amounts of memory, and with many sites open at once, you can quickly run out of memory. For casual users, 4 GB is the minimum you should consider, but if you tend to have many tabs open in Chrome, you’ll want to get a Chromebook with 8 GB of RAM. Chromebook Plus devices require a minimum of 8 GB of RAM, and some premium models offer 16 GB. As a general rule, the more RAM you have, the better!

Internal Storage

Types of internal storage

Chromebooks come with either eMMC or SSD solid state internal storage instead of traditional hard drives. These technologies are much faster than hard drives and allow Chromebooks to start up and load programs very quickly. While both eMMC and SSD drives are similar, they do have their differences, mainly that SSD drives are faster and of higher quality than eMMC drives.

Why so little storage space?

Most Chromebooks come with between 64 and 256 GB of internal storage, which helps keep prices low while still providing fast drives. Chromebook Plus models require a minimum of 128 GB. Chrome OS is designed to work with cloud services, and Google assumes that you’ll be storing all of your documents, photos, and files on Google Drive instead of on your Chromebook’s internal drive. In fact, the only local storage folder provided by Chrome OS is the “Downloads” folder, which is intended for storing downloaded files temporarily. One advantage of saving your files in Google Drive is that your documents will automatically be available on all of your Chrome OS devices, on other devices where you’ve installed Google Drive (like Windows or Mac computers and mobile phones) and on the Google Drive website.

SD and microSD Cards

Most Chromebooks include an SD or microSD memory card reader, but among Chromebook Plus models it is close to an even split, so check the ports on the exact model. Card readers are especially useful when loading photos from your digital camera or smartphone. A card also gives you extra room for photos, video, and other files, but it does not extend the system storage: Android apps, the Linux environment, and ChromeOS itself stay on the internal drive. You can pick up a class 10 (fast) SD card for just a few dollars on Amazon.com.

USB Drives

Chromebooks support USB flash drives and USB hard drives that are formatted in a variety of standard formats. You can read and write to USB hard drives from Windows computers as well as read Mac formatted drives. This makes sharing documents with your other computers simple and makes expanding the Chromebook’s storage almost limitless.

Google Drive

Google occasionally offers promotional storage on Google Drive with the purchase of a new Chromebook (see current offers here). Photos and videos uploaded to Google Photos count toward your Google One storage quota, so keep that in mind when managing your cloud storage. If you require more storage, you can always upgrade your Google One storage plan.

Google Drive Alternatives

Of course, there are many competitors to Google Drive like Dropbox, Microsoft OneDrive, and Tresorit. All of these services can be accessed through their web interfaces on a Chromebook. Recently, some third-party developers have released apps to integrate these services directly into the Chrome OS file manager. See the File System for Dropbox App, and the File System for OneDrive App.

Optical Drives (CD and DVD)

Chromebooks do not come with CD or DVD drive, but some USB DVD drives will work to read files. While you can read files from CDs and DVDs, you won’t be able to play audio CDs or watch DVD videos. There is also no included software for writing data to blank CD or DVDs.

Internet Connectivity

While Chromebooks can do a lot of tasks while not connected to the Internet (like edit documents, watch videos, etc.), Chrome OS works best when connected to the Internet at all times.

WiFi

Chromebooks come with WiFi as standard issue. Most current models support WiFi 6 (802.11ax) or newer, with MIMO antennas and dual-band 2.4 and 5 GHz connectivity. Some premium Chromebooks even include WiFi 6E or WiFi 7 with support for the 6 GHz band. All that to say that Chromebooks have fast WiFi radios that will support all of your web surfing and video streaming needs.

Ethernet

If you need to connect your Chromebook to a traditional wired Ethernet network, you can buy a USB Ethernet adapter like this model from Plugable.

Mobile Broadband

A few Chromebook models come with mobile broadband modems and offer 5G or LTE connections, with 5G now standard on most newer cellular-equipped devices. These devices are usually more expensive and also require a mobile data plan with a provider like AT&T or T-Mobile. Personally, I would recommend getting a mobile hotspot from a carrier like T-Mobile or Google Fi that can be used to connect multiple devices to the Internet instead of getting a mobile broadband-enabled device.

Bluetooth

All Chrome devices come with Bluetooth radios, and Bluetooth 5.0 or newer is now standard across the lineup (with Bluetooth 5.3 common on Chromebook Plus models). Bluetooth can be useful for playing audio on wireless speakers, connecting Bluetooth mice and keyboards, and even unlocking your Chromebook with your Android smartphone via Phone Hub.

Battery

Good battery life is essential for Chromebook users on the go. Most Chromebooks come with energy efficient processors that, when combined with a good sized battery, can keep you working for hours. Chromebooks generally come with multi-cell Lithium-ion batteries with capacities measured in Watt-hours (Wh) or Milliamp Hours (mAh). While comparing these numbers can be useful, it’s the combination of the battery and hardware performance that determine a Chromebook’s battery life. You can sort the chart at the top of this page by the Battery column to compare manufacturer battery-life numbers, but for more real-life information, you will probably want to watch some youtube reviews as well.

Webcams

The quality of webcams that come built into Chromebooks varies widely. Some budget models still have low-quality cameras with low resolutions. If you plan on using your Chromebook for making video calls, taking pictures, or recording video, you should search for a Chromebook with at least a 1080p (1920x1080) webcam. Chromebook Plus models are required to have a 1080p or better webcam with temporal noise reduction for improved low-light performance.

Cooling: Fan or No Fan

Like all electronic equipment, Chromebooks produce a certain amount of heat. Some modern mobile processors are so power efficient that they create much less heat than traditional processors. These new processors, when combined with proper notebook design, allow for fanless Chromebooks like the Dell Chromebook 3120 that are essentially silent. Because Chromebooks also use solid state drives instead of traditional spinning hard drives, fanless models are entirely solid-state: no moving parts at all. I highly recommend choosing a fanless Chromebook when you can.

Keyboards

Chromebook keyboards are pretty similar to regular notebook keyboards with a few exceptions. The most notable difference is that Chromebooks don’t have a “Caps Lock” key. In the place of caps lock, you’ll find a “search” button that will bring up the main search menu and app launcher in Chrome OS. The functionality of the search button is similar to that of the Windows key, which brings us to the next difference, there is no “Windows button” or super key on Chromebooks either. There are no traditional “F” or “Function” keys at the top of the keyboard. Instead, you’ll find dedicated buttons for things like speaker volume and screen brightness along with several unique keys specific to Chrome OS. Some newer Chromebook Plus models now include a dedicated Quick Insert key that opens Gemini-powered tools for generating images, getting writing help, and inserting emoji or GIFs.

Backlit Keyboards

Backlit keyboards are now common on mid-range and premium Chromebooks, including most Chromebook Plus models. If you often use your Chromebook in dimly lit environments, look for a model with a backlit keyboard like the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514, the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX15, or the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14” OLED.

External Monitors and Projectors

If you want to connect your Chromebook to an external monitor or use it to give a presentation with a projector, you can typically use a USB-C port with a USB-C to HDMI adapter or cable. Most modern Chromebooks use USB-C for video output, though some models still include a dedicated HDMI port. Many current Chromebook Plus models can drive two external displays at once over USB-C (DisplayPort Alt Mode), which is handy for a proper desk setup. You can also purchase USB-C hubs that provide HDMI, DisplayPort, and even VGA connections if you need to connect to an older projector.

USB

Like all modern computers, Chromebooks come standard with USB ports for connecting peripheral devices. Most current Chromebooks have USB-C ports as their primary connectors, which provide multiple functions such as power charging, data transfer, and external display support. Many models also include traditional USB-A (USB 3.0) ports for older peripherals. Some premium Chromebooks feature Thunderbolt 4 or USB4 ports for even faster data transfer and more versatile connectivity.

Upgradability

Chromebooks are usually not upgradeable because they’re made to be as inexpensive and portable as possible. Chromebooks are mostly aimed at a type of user who wants to just buy a computer and use it, not at the type of user who likes to tinker and upgrade their own laptops. However, some Chromebooks are upgradeable, and tinkerers have found all kinds of fun things to do with low-cost Chromebooks.

RAM

Almost all Chromebooks do not have upgradeable RAM. To save money and space, Chromebook makers usually solder the RAM directly to the main system board to keep costs down.

Internal Storage

For those who want to upgrade their storage space, there are some Chromebooks with upgradeable SSD drives.

Conclusion

The Chromebook market has matured dramatically since Google introduced the first Chromebook in 2011. ChromeOS has gained Android app support, Linux app support, a real desktop file system, and Phone Hub integration with Android phones. Hardware has caught up too: Chromebook Plus models now ship with 12th-gen Intel Core or Ryzen 7000 silicon, OLED panels, 16 GB of RAM, and 1080p webcams that hold their own on a video call.

Two changes in particular make 2026 a much better time to buy than even a few years ago. First, Google extended the auto-update window to 10 years from a model’s launch, so a Chromebook bought today gets security updates well into the next decade rather than aging out at the four or five-year mark. Second, the Chromebook Plus tier put a clear floor under what counts as a “real” Chromebook: 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of storage, a 1080p IPS display, and a 1080p webcam are now the entry point for the certified line, not the ceiling. Use the comparison tool above, lean on the checklist, and find the Chromebook that actually fits the way you work. When you have a model in mind, our Black Friday Chromebook guide explains how to judge a sale listing, and the Chromebook deals page lists current discounts.