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Looking for a compact yet powerful computing solution? Our Mini PC comparison tool helps you discover the perfect small form factor computer for your needs. Compare specs, features, and prices to make an informed decision.
Latest Articles
yami, Mandara and inua are new desktop shells for niri and Hyprland: a light pixel-art shell, a restyling shell for ten compositors, and a macOS-like one.
Install DEsk v0.2, a Wayland desktop drawn as a wooden desk, on Ubuntu 26.04 from the release tarball, fix app scaling on a 4K screen, and learn its keys.
Grok Build plans and builds a notify-done script, then hooks it into its own workflow. Grok Bot works on a cloud computer and runs a command on Omarchy.
Run one Windows program on Linux with Wine, Bottles, Proton and WinBoat, with commands for Omarchy, Arch and Fedora, plus where the new Raven project fits.
A tour of LordOS, a new beta built on Debian 13: a desktop with a Mac-like and a Windows-like style, its own apps, a network map, sandbox checks, and the Store.
Quickshell is a toolkit for building Linux desktop bars, panels and widgets in QML. Run a first bar on Omarchy, then have Claude Code build a desk card.
Set DeepSeek Harness as Omarchy's agent, then have it build a theme clock, write its own notification plugin, add a bar timer and fix a crash. Every prompt included.
Current Beelink mini PCs compared by line: EQ, EQR and EQi for budget desks, SER for everyday work, GTi and GTR for power, ME for storage, and Mini S.
Beelink and GMKtec compared on warranty, support, BIOS updates, cooling, and six matched model pairs with the same chip or price, from N150 boxes to Strix Halo.
Beelink and Minisforum compared: warranty and support, BIOS updates, product lines, and six matched pairs for desk, gaming, homelab, and local AI use.
Current GEEKOM mini PCs compared by line: A series on AMD, IT and GT on Intel, AX8 Max, and Mini Air. A newer edition year can mean a slower chip.
Current GMKtec mini PCs compared by line: G boxes for office work, M for value desktops, K for gaming and OCuLink, EVO for local AI, and the NEO tower.