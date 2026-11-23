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Starry Hope

Starry Hope is an independent tech site and YouTube channel. The channel covers Linux desktops such as Omarchy, AI coding agents, Mac developer tools, and Windows. We record every video ourselves: first looks, full tours, tutorials, explainers, and side-by-side comparisons.

Viewers choose and set up their own tools: developers, Linux users, and Mac power users. On starryhope.com, readers compare Chromebooks, mini PCs, and NAS boxes before they buy.