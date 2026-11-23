Sponsor
Starry Hope
Starry Hope is an independent tech site and YouTube channel. The channel covers Linux desktops such as Omarchy, AI coding agents, Mac developer tools, and Windows. We record every video ourselves: first looks, full tours, tutorials, explainers, and side-by-side comparisons.
Viewers choose and set up their own tools: developers, Linux users, and Mac power users. On starryhope.com, readers compare Chromebooks, mini PCs, and NAS boxes before they buy.
- subscribers
- 4,270
- views since the channel started
- 1.96M
The last 28 days
YouTube Analytics, Oct 27 to Nov 23, 2026. Updated every day.
Videos that did best
- A First Look at Raven: Windows Programs on Linux Without Wine 58,857 views
- What's Coming in Omarchy 4.5 35,507 views
- Omarchy Explained: A Deep Dive 15,694 views
- Omarchy 4.5's five new apps: Hype, Monologue, Signed, Disktree, Gliff 12,171 views
- Omarchy 4.5 Complete Tutorial: From a Blank PC to Everyday Use 9,998 views
- Flea 0.4.0 File Manager on Omarchy: Glassy Windows, 3D Previews, and More 8,360 views
Who watches
Age
Top countries
Devices
- Desktop 56.4%
- Mobile 27.9%
- TV 12.7%
- Tablet 3.0%
Formats
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Integration
A 60 to 90 second segment inside a video on a related topic.
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Dedicated video
A full video about your product, recorded by us, on Omarchy, Mac, Windows, or Chromebook.
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A run
Integrations across several videos.
Rates on request. Hardware makers: a review unit works too. Affiliate or referral links can go alongside any placement.
How placements work
- Every paid placement is labeled as an ad, spoken and in writing, with YouTube's paid promotion flag on.
- We try the product before we talk about it, and the segment claims only what we saw it do.
- Sponsor links go at the top of the video description, in a pinned comment, and in the video's written guide on starryhope.com.
Sponsor a Starry Hope video
Email Jim with your product and the format you have in mind.