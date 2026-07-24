PELADN WO4 (Ryzen 5 7640HS)

The Ryzen 5 7640HS version of the PELADN WO4 moves the five-inch box to Zen 4, DDR5 and PCIe 4.0, and adds a rear USB4 port, with dual Ethernet and a magnetic lid that lifts off without tools. PCWorld and The PC Enthusiast both scored it 4 out of 5 for office and everyday work. Hubwood found that games stutter after about five minutes with the lid closed, and The PC Enthusiast's 16GB unit shipped with a single memory stick.