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Mini PC Models
ACEMAGIC
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ACEMAGIC F2A
A 5-inch-square ACEMAGIC mini PC sold with either Intel's Core Ultra X7 358H and Arc B390 graphics or AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 470, both with 32GB of soldered LPDDR5X, one USB4 port, WiFi 7, and dual 2.5GbE.
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ACEMAGIC F5A
A one-liter AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 mini PC with Radeon 890M graphics, dual USB4, an OCuLink eGPU port, WiFi 7, and dual 2.5GbE, sold barebone or with soldered LPDDR5X.
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ACEMAGIC G3A
A 3.5-liter workstation with a socketed desktop Core i9-13900F and a low-profile NVIDIA RTX 2000 Ada card with 16GB of VRAM and professional drivers, aimed at CAD, rendering, and local AI work.
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ACEMAGIC K1
The ACEMAGIC K1 is a 5-inch mini PC built on the AMD Ryzen 7 5700U (a Ryzen 3 4300U variant also exists), with three 4K display outputs, Wi-Fi 6, two DDR4 slots for up to 64GB, and two M.2 slots in a plastic shell.
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ACEMAGIC K1 (Intel Core i5-12600H)
The Intel version of ACEMAGIC's K1 pairs the 12-core Core i5-12600H with triple 4K output, seven USB ports, and a 64GB memory ceiling in a 5-inch plastic chassis. It is a productivity box first; the Iris Xe graphics are the part that has aged.
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ACEMAGIC K1 (Ryzen 5000 and 7030 Series)
This ACEMAGIC K1 puts an 8-core Ryzen 7 7730U, a 6-core Ryzen 5 7530U or 7430U, or a 4-core Ryzen 3 7330U or 5425U, in a 5-inch chassis with triple 4K output and dual M.2 slots. Memory is soldered on the 7730U, 7530U, 7330U, and 5425U configurations.
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ACEMAGIC K5 (Ryzen 5 PRO 7640HS)
The AMD build of ACEMAGIC's 5-inch K5 chassis pairs a six-core Zen 4 Ryzen 5 PRO 7640HS and Radeon 760M graphics with 16GB of soldered LPDDR5. Triple 4K output, 2.5GbE, and two M.2 slots come with it; USB4 and upgradeable memory do not.
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ACEMAGIC Kron K1
The ACEMAGIC Kron K1 pairs the AMD Ryzen Embedded R2544 with a compact 5-inch aluminum chassis, triple 4K display output, and dual M.2 storage. It is an entry-level mini PC aimed at home-office and light-server duty.
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ACEMAGIC Kron K5
A 0.67-litre desktop on Intel's Wildcat Lake platform. The Core 5 320 tier posts single-core scores well clear of the N-series it replaces; the Core 3 304 tier that reached Amazon is the slower half of the family at a price BOSGAME's E6 ECO undercuts by roughly a third.
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ACEMAGIC M1 (Ryzen 7 7735HS)
The 7735HS refresh of the ACEMAGIC M1 puts eight Zen 3+ cores, Radeon 680M graphics, and 24GB of soldered LPDDR5-5500 in a 5-inch square chassis with triple 4K output and 2.5GbE. Storage runs on two M.2 slots; the memory cannot be changed.
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ACEMAGIC M1A Pro AI
The ACEMAGIC M1A Pro AI pairs Intel's 14-core Core i9-13900HK with a discrete Intel Arc A770 16GB GPU inside a compact armored cube, adding 32GB of DDR5, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, USB4, and triple-fan cooling for creators and small-model AI work that an integrated-graphics mini PC cannot handle.
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ACEMAGIC M1A Pro+
Cube-shaped Strix Halo mini PC with the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395, Radeon 8060S, and 128GB of soldered LPDDR5X unified memory for local AI, gaming, and creation.
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ACEMAGIC M5 (Intel Core 5 220H)
The ACEMAGIC M5 with the 12-core Intel Core 5 220H is a small Windows desktop for office and development work, with soldered LPDDR5 memory, two M.2 slots, and three 4K outputs.
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ACEMAGIC M5 Mini PC
The ACEMAGIC M5 packs the 14-core Intel Core i5-14500HX into a 5-inch square chassis. Triple 4K output, two M.2 slots, WiFi 6, and 64GB RAM headroom make it a credible compact workstation for developers and home-office users who want desktop-grade CPU performance without a tower.
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ACEMAGIC Retro X3
The ACEMAGIC Retro X3 wraps an 8-core Ryzen 7 H 255 and Radeon 780M graphics in a retro console-inspired chassis, with USB4, 2.5GbE, and triple-display output in a palm-sized footprint.
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ACEMAGIC Retro X5
The ACEMAGIC Retro X5 puts a 10-core Ryzen AI 9 365 and Radeon 880M graphics in a case styled after the 1985 NES, with dual 2.5GbE, USB4, and two M.2 slots.
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ACEMAGIC Vista V1
The ACEMAGIC Vista V1 is a mini PC sold in ultra-budget Intel configs (N95, N97, and N150) with integrated Intel graphics, plus AMD builds with the Ryzen 5 3500U (Radeon Vega graphics) or Ryzen 3 5425U, all with DDR4, an M.2 SSD (up to 2TB), and dual 4K display output. It runs Windows 11 Pro and suits web, office, media, and light gaming, not demanding work.
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ACEMAGICIAN Kron Mini K1
The ACEMAGICIAN Kron Mini K1 pairs a Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7 processor with up to 32GB of RAM, two M.2 slots, six USB-A ports, and triple 4K display output in a five-inch chassis.
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ACEMAGICIAN S3A H 255
The 2026 redesign of the ACEMAGICIAN S3A: a slim vertical mini PC with a Ryzen 7 H 255 and Radeon 780M, a quiet fan, USB4, and 16GB of soldered memory that cannot be upgraded.
ACEMAGICIAN
ASUS
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ASUS Ascent GX10
ASUS's build of NVIDIA's GB10 platform puts a 20-core Arm CPU, a Blackwell GPU, and 128GB of unified memory in a 6-inch box with a metal body, its own cooling design, and a front power button.
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ASUS Ascent QN10
The ASUS Ascent QN10 is a 0.7-liter Windows on Arm desktop built on the 18-core Snapdragon X2 Elite, with an 80 TOPS NPU, three USB4 ports, and 16GB or 32GB of soldered memory.
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ASUS ExpertCenter PB63
A 1.35-liter ASUS business desktop that runs a 65W Intel Core i3-14100 desktop processor, with two SO-DIMM slots, two M.2 slots, a 2.5-inch bay, and Windows 11 Pro.
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ASUS ExpertCenter PB64
A 1.35-liter business desktop that uses Intel's 65W desktop Core Ultra chips, with two SO-DIMM slots, room for three drives, and a rear port that can be fitted as HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, COM, or a second 2.5G LAN.
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ASUS NUC 13 Pro
The ASUS NUC 13 Pro is a 4x4 mini PC sold in Core i5-1340P, Core i5-13420H, and Core i7-1360P builds with two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, two M.2 slots plus a 2.5-inch bay in the Tall chassis, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and 2.5GbE. MobileTechReview compared its fan noise to an ultrabook's, and Robtech saw the i7 reach 99C under load and warned it may throttle.
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ASUS NUC 14 Essential
The ASUS NUC 14 Essential is a 0.56-liter mini PC with an Intel N150 or N97, one DDR5 SODIMM slot, one M.2 slot, 2.5G Ethernet, and Wi-Fi 6E, sold as a barebones kit or a pre-configured system for offices and signage.
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ASUS NUC 14 Pro
The ASUS NUC 14 Pro pairs Intel Core Ultra processors with a toolless chassis, two DDR5 SODIMM slots, dual HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, and 2.5G Ethernet in a 4.6-inch box sold as a barebones kit or configured.
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ASUS NUC 14 Pro AI
A palm-sized ASUS Copilot+ PC built on Intel's Lunar Lake chips, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports and Wi-Fi 7; its memory is fixed at purchase and multi-core speed trails AMD rivals.
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ASUS NUC 15 Pro
The ASUS NUC 15 Pro is the mainstream Cyber Canyon NUC, sold mostly as slim or tall barebones kits, plus configured models with memory, an SSD, and Windows 11 Pro, across a wide Intel range from the Core 3 100U up to the Arrow Lake Core Ultra 7 255H, with Wi-Fi 7, dual Thunderbolt 4, and toolless upgrades.
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ASUS NUC 15 Pro+
The ASUS NUC 15 Pro+ is a 0.7-liter toolless mini PC with Intel Arrow Lake Core Ultra processors, Arc graphics, WiFi 7, and dual Thunderbolt 4 ports.
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ASUS NUC 16 Pro
The ASUS NUC 16 Pro brings Intel's Panther Lake architecture to the iconic NUC form factor, offering up to the Core Ultra X9 388H with integrated Arc B390 graphics, WiFi 7, dual 2.5GbE, and PCIe 5.0 storage in a compact 0.7-liter chassis.
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ASUS ROG GR70
The ASUS ROG GR70 packs an AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX3D with 3D V-Cache and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU into a tool-less 3-liter tower, the AMD counterpart to ASUS's Intel ROG NUC.
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ASUS ROG NUC 16
The ASUS ROG NUC 16 packs a refreshed Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus and an NVIDIA RTX 5080 or RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPU into a tool-free 3-liter tower, the 2026 successor to the ROG NUC 2025 with a marginal performance step and a steep price for the RTX 5080 version.
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ASUS ROG NUC 2025
The ASUS ROG NUC 2025 squeezes an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and an NVIDIA RTX 50-series Laptop GPU into a tool-less 3-liter tower, the Intel counterpart to ASUS's AMD-based ROG GR70.
Acer
Aoostar
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AOOSTAR GEM12+ PRO
The AOOSTAR GEM12+ PRO is a barebone Ryzen 7 PRO 8845HS mini PC with a small status screen and a fingerprint sensor on its top panel, plus OCuLink, two USB4 ports, and two 2.5GbE ports. You add the RAM and SSD.
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AOOSTAR MACO
The AOOSTAR MACO is a 5.9-inch aluminum mini PC with OCuLink, two USB4 ports, two 2.5GbE ports and up to three M.2 slots. The main build pairs a 2022 Ryzen 7 PRO 6850H with 24GB of soldered LPDDR5-6400.
Apple
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Mac mini (2026)
A quiet 5-inch macOS desktop for photo work, development, and home servers, with soldered memory and storage. The M6 model leads the old M4 Pro in single-core speed; the M5 Pro model adds more cores, 307GB/s of bandwidth, and Thunderbolt 5 for video editing and larger local models.
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Mac mini with M4 chip
The Mac mini with M4 chip is Apple's smallest desktop, a 5x5-inch box with the 10-core M4, 16GB of unified memory standard, front and rear USB-C, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, and support for up to three external displays. Strong value for everyday work, creative apps, and AI.
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Mac Studio (2026)
Apple's 7.7-inch square pro desktop with memory fixed at purchase. The M5 Max model covers photo, video, and development work; the M5 Ultra model doubles the chip for local AI and the heaviest renders.
Ayaneo
BMAX
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Bmax B1 Plus
The Bmax B1 Plus is an ultra-budget mini PC on Intel's 2016 Celeron J3355, with 6GB of soldered LPDDR3, 128GB of eMMC, dual HDMI, and two M.2 slots. It suits one fixed, light job and little else.
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BMAX B10 Power
A small Windows desktop for programming and three-screen office work, with a fast 14-core Core i9-13905H. Its 24GB of LPDDR5 is soldered, so memory cannot grow later.
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Bmax MaxMini B11 Pro
A palm-sized office mini PC with an Intel Core Ultra 5 115U, 16GB of soldered LPDDR5, a 512GB SSD with room for two more drives, 2.5GbE, and three display outputs.
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Bmax B2 Power
The Bmax B2 Power is a palm-sized mini PC with an Intel Celeron 5205U, 8GB of DDR4, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and three storage slots (two M.2 and a SATA bay) for a browsing or media box.
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Bmax B3 Pro
The Bmax B3 Pro is a budget mini PC with an Intel Celeron N5095, dual 4K HDMI outputs, WiFi 5, and Bluetooth 5.0 in a VESA-mountable chassis.
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Bmax B4 Plus 2025 (Intel N95)
The 2025 Bmax B4 Plus is a palm-sized Windows 11 Pro desktop with an Intel N95, 12GB of soldered LPDDR5, a 512GB SSD, and a second M.2 slot for more storage. It is a redesign of the older N100 B4 Plus, and it shares its case with the Bmax B4 Ultra.
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Bmax B6
The Bmax B6 is a small 10th-gen Intel mini PC sold with a Core i3-1000NG4, i5-1030NG7, or i7-1060NG7, 12GB or 16GB of soldered memory, a 512GB or 1TB NVMe SSD, and dual 4K HDMI outputs. It ships with Windows 11 Pro installed on hardware without a TPM, which matters for security updates.
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BMAX B6 with Core i3-8109U
A small office mini PC in a dark green metal case that BMAX launched in 2026 around Intel's 2018 Core i3-8109U, with 12GB of soldered memory, a 256GB SATA SSD, and a free M.2 slot for a second drive.
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Bmax B6 Turbo
An office desktop for buyers who want socketed memory they can raise to 32GB, at the cost of a 2019 Core i5 chip and an HDMI port that runs 4K at 30Hz only.
BOSGAME
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BOSGAME B95
The BOSGAME B95 is a low-cost Intel N95 mini PC with 16GB of DDR4, a 512GB M.2 SSD, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and triple-display output over two HDMI ports and USB-C. It suits everyday productivity, light multitasking, and quiet use as a secondary or home-server box, not gaming.
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BOSGAME E2 Air
The BOSGAME E2 Air is a budget desk box for office work and a multi-monitor setup. It pairs an AMD Ryzen 5 3501U with 8GB of socketed DDR4 and a 256GB M.2 SATA SSD, and its M.2 storage takes SATA drives only.
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BOSGAME E2 Plus
The BOSGAME E2 Plus is a budget office mini PC built on the AMD Ryzen 5 3501U, a relabelled 2019 Ryzen 5 3500U. It ships with 8GB of DDR4 and a 256GB SATA SSD, both upgradable, plus dual HDMI, USB-C video and a VESA mount in the box.
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BOSGAME E3
Budget Alder Lake-N95 mini PC with 16GB DDR4, a 512GB NVMe SSD, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, dual HDMI plus USB-C for triple 4K display output, and an internal 2.5-inch SATA bay for storage expansion.
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BOSGAME E4 Air
The BOSGAME E4 Air pairs a 2019 Ryzen 5 3500U with two gigabit Ethernet jacks, socketed DDR4 memory, and a free M.2 2280 slot in a five-inch chassis. The dual LAN is the reason to pick it over an Intel N150 box.
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BOSGAME E5
The BOSGAME E5 is a versatile mini PC powered by the AMD Ryzen 3 5300U processor. With dual 2.5GbE Ethernet ports, triple display support, and 1TB of storage, it's designed for home lab enthusiasts, networking projects, and everyday computing tasks.
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BOSGAME E5 Plus
The BOSGAME E5 Plus pairs a four-core Ryzen 3 5400U with two 2.5GbE ports, two memory slots, and a free NVMe bay, which makes it a cheap way into a wired home lab or a second desk machine. The chip dates to AMD's 2021 mobile line.
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BOSGAME E6 ECO
The BOSGAME E6 ECO is a 5-inch Wildcat Lake mini PC with the Intel Core 3 304, 12GB of soldered memory, Wi-Fi 7, and dual Gigabit LAN; Robtech measured the lowest fan noise of the Core 3 304 minis he tested, while the iGPU and video encoding stay weak.
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BOSGAME E7
The BOSGAME E7 pairs a 6-core Intel Core 3 100U with two Gigabit Ethernet ports and triple 4K@60Hz output in a chassis roughly five inches square.
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BOSGAME M5
The BOSGAME M5 puts the 16-core AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 and its Radeon 8060S graphics in a metal chassis, sold with 96GB or 128GB of soldered LPDDR5X-8000, WiFi 7, two USB4 ports, and four display outputs. The memory is fixed at purchase.
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BOSGAME P3
The BOSGAME P3 is a compact mini PC on AMD's Ryzen 9 6900HX with Radeon 680M graphics, dual 2.5Gbps Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, USB4, and two upgradeable M.2 slots. Its efficiency and quiet operation suit a home server, a multitasking desktop, or light gaming.
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BOSGAME P3 Lite
The BOSGAME P3 Lite pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H and Radeon 680M graphics with dual 2.5G Ethernet, USB4, and WiFi 6E in a 0.55-liter chassis built for 1080p gaming and multi-display desk work.
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BOSGAME P3 Plus
A budget AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS mini PC with Radeon 780M graphics, dual Gigabit LAN, WiFi 6E, and two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots. Reviewers praise its quiet, well-engineered build and value, with tradeoffs of Gigabit-only networking, no USB4, and DDR5-4800 memory.
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BOSGAME P3 Pro
The fastest chip in BOSGAME's P3 family, an eight-core Ryzen 9 7940HS with Radeon 780M graphics, in a 563g box with dual Gigabit LAN, WiFi 6E, and two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots. It has no USB4, Thunderbolt, or OCuLink port.
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BOSGAME P4 Ultra
A compact Ryzen 7 7730U mini PC with dual 2.5GbE LAN, Wi-Fi 6E, two PCIe 3.0 M.2 slots, and a factory Ubuntu 24.04 LTS option. TechRadar scored it 3.5 out of 5, praising the networking and the Linux build while calling the Zen 3 silicon dated and the asking price too high.
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BOSGAME P6
The BOSGAME P6 pairs an 8-core AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX with 24GB of soldered LPDDR5X, a 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD, and triple 4K display output in a 1.17-pound chassis.
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BOSGAME P6 Neo
The BOSGAME P6 Neo puts an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800H, 24GB of soldered LPDDR5X, and triple 4K display output in a box about 5 inches square.
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BOSGAME VTA-439
The BOSGAME VTA-439 pairs AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 (Gorgon Point) with Radeon 890M graphics in a blue-and-black chassis with three M.2 2280 slots, two replaceable DDR5 SO-DIMMs, an OCuLink port for an external GPU, and dual 2.5GbE. The chip is a light refresh of the HX 370.
Beelink
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Beelink EQ mini (Core 3 304)
The Beelink EQ mini pairs Intel's 5-core Core 3 304 with a 10GbE port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a built-in 45W power supply in a case about 4.4 inches square.
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Beelink EQ mini (Intel N150)
A small Intel N150 desktop for office work and media, with 12GB of soldered LPDDR5, two M.2 slots, dual HDMI, Gigabit Ethernet, and a power supply built into the case.
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Beelink EQ14
The Beelink EQ14 is a budget Intel N150 mini PC with 16GB of DDR4, two M.2 slots (up to 8TB), dual HDMI, dual Ethernet (Gigabit, or 2.5G on the later build), a 10Gbps USB-C, and a built-in power supply. A quiet, low-power pick for office work, media, and a home server.
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Beelink EQi 304
The Beelink EQi 304 pairs Intel's 5-core Core 3 304 "Wildcat Lake" chip with a 10GbE port, a 2.5GbE port, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a built-in 85W power supply in a 5-inch square chassis.
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Beelink EQi13
The Beelink EQi13 is a five-inch-square Windows 11 Pro mini PC with its 85W power supply inside the case, sold with a Core i5-13420H or i5-13500H, soldered LPDDR5 memory, and two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slots.
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Beelink EQR5
The Beelink EQR5 is a compact AMD mini PC (Ryzen 3 7330U on current listings; earlier builds used the Ryzen 5 PRO 5650U or Ryzen 7 5825U) with Radeon graphics, DDR4 to 64GB, two M.2 NVMe slots, dual HDMI, dual Gigabit LAN, Wi-Fi 6, and an internal power supply. A quiet, low-power pick for office work, media, and a home server.
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Beelink EQR6
The Beelink EQR6 on sale now is a Ryzen 5 6600H mini PC for office work and small home network jobs, with fixed LPDDR5 memory, dual 2.5GbE, and a built-in power supply. The earlier model from 2024 had DDR5 slots, Gigabit Ethernet, and chips up to the Ryzen 9 6900HX.
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Beelink EQR7
The Beelink EQR7 pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 7735U with a built-in power supply, dual 2.5GbE, and 16GB or 24GB of memory in a 5-inch case, listed at $479 with 16GB and 500GB, $539 with 24GB and 500GB, or $589 with 24GB and 1TB. Beelink rates it at 32dB.
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Beelink GTi14
The Beelink GTi14 pairs an Intel Core Ultra (9 185H or 7 155H) and Arc graphics with up to 96GB DDR5, dual M.2 slots, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, and dual 2.5G Ethernet. A PCIe Gen 4 x8 slot takes a full desktop GPU through Beelink's optional EX dock.
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Beelink GTi14 Pro
The GTi14 Pro is Beelink's GTi14 with the two 2.5GbE ports swapped for two 10GbE ports. It keeps the Core Ultra 9 185H, the internal 145W power supply, Wi-Fi 7, Thunderbolt 4, and the PCIe x8 slot for Beelink's EX GPU dock.
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Beelink GTi15 Ultra
A high-end mini PC with Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, dual 10GbE networking, built-in 145W power supply, and a proprietary PCIe 5.0 x8 slot for desktop-class GPU expansion via the EX Pro Dock.
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Beelink GTR9 Pro
A high-performance AI Mini PC featuring the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor with 126 AI TOPS, 128GB LPDDR5X memory, and dual 10GbE networking for local AI workloads and heavy creative tasks.
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Beelink ME Mini
The Beelink ME Mini is a 99mm-cube NAS box built on the Intel N150 with 12GB or 16GB of RAM, six M.2 SSD slots for up to 24TB, dual 2.5G Ethernet, and a 45W internal power supply.
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Beelink MINI S12
The Beelink MINI S12 is a compact, low-power Intel N95 mini PC with dual 4K HDMI, four USB 3.2 ports, an M.2 slot plus a 2.5-inch SATA bay, and a VESA mount. It runs Windows 11 Pro; reviewers measured 20 to 25W under a full CPU load.
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Beelink MINI S12 Pro
The Beelink MINI S12 Pro is a budget Intel N100 mini PC with up to 16GB of DDR4, a 512GB NVMe SSD, dual HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, and a bundled VESA mount. A low-power pick for office work, media, and a small home server.
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Beelink Mini S13
A roughly $400 mini PC built around the Intel N150 with 16GB DDR4, dual M.2 PCIe 2280 slots, dual HDMI 4K output, and Wi-Fi 6. Suited to HTPC, thin client, and low-draw home-server roles where USB-C is not a deal-breaker.
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Beelink SEI14 Mini PC
The Beelink SEi14 runs Intel's Core Ultra 5 125H with Arc graphics, DDR5 (up to 96GB), and two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots (up to 8TB), plus Thunderbolt 4 and triple 4K display output. It is a productivity and home-lab box first; the integrated graphics handle light gaming, not modern AAA titles.
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Beelink SER10 MAX
The Beelink SER10 MAX is a quiet aluminum mini PC built on AMD's 12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX 470, with upgradeable DDR5 memory, 10GbE networking, and an Ubuntu OpenClaw edition alongside the Windows model.
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Beelink SER3
The Beelink SER3 pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 3750H (Radeon Vega 10) with dual 4K HDMI output and extensive upgrade options in a compact metal chassis, with Ryzen 5 3500U and budget Ryzen 3 3200U configurations also available.
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Beelink SER5 (5500U)
The Beelink SER5 (5500U) is a Ryzen 5 5500U mini PC with 16GB of DDR4 in two slots (64GB max), a 512GB M.2 drive plus a 2.5-inch bay, and three display outputs, listed at $289 when it shipped. Small Box Central measured 7 watts at idle, and PC Tech Hustle ran esports titles at 1080p on low settings.
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Beelink SER5 MAX (Ryzen 7 7735HS)
The Beelink SER5 MAX pairs an 8-core Ryzen 7 7735HS and Radeon 680M graphics with 24GB of LPDDR5, dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 storage, 2.5G LAN, and triple 4K output in a palm-sized chassis.
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Beelink SER5 MAX Mini PC
The Beelink SER5 MAX is a compact AMD Ryzen mini PC that drives three 4K displays, ships with Wi-Fi 6, and opens for RAM and storage upgrades.
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Beelink SER5 Mini PC
The Beelink SER5 is a compact AMD mini PC (Ryzen 5 5560U or Ryzen 7 5700U) with Radeon graphics, DDR4 upgradable to 64GB, an M.2 NVMe slot plus a 2.5-inch bay, and HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C outputs for triple display. Wi-Fi 6 and Windows 11 Pro round it out.
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Beelink SER5 Pro Mini PC
The Beelink SER5 Pro Mini PC packs a powerful AMD Ryzen 7 punch with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD. Ideal for multitasking and light gaming, it's a space-saver with VESA mount support, Wi-Fi 6, and upgradeable options.
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Beelink SER8
The Beelink SER8 is a compact AMD mini PC with the Ryzen 7 8845HS (or 8745HS), Radeon 780M graphics, DDR5 to 64GB, dual Gen 4 M.2 slots, USB4, and a vapor-chamber cooler in an aluminum chassis. Reviewers single it out for unusually quiet operation.
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Beelink SER9
The Beelink SER9 comes with AMD's 12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (Strix Point) and Radeon 890M or the 8-core Ryzen AI 7 H 350 and Radeon 860M, plus 32GB of soldered LPDDR5X and dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots. The memory is fixed at purchase, and Beelink lists the gray HX 370 32GB/1TB build at $1,149.
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Beelink SER9 Max
The Beelink SER9 Max puts an AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 with Radeon 780M graphics, or a Zen 5 Ryzen AI 7 H 350 with Radeon 860M and a 50 TOPS NPU, in a 5.31-inch chassis with a 10Gbps Ethernet port, USB4, and two DDR5 SODIMM slots. The H 255 performs about like the SER8's Ryzen 7 8745HS; the 10-gigabit port is the reason to pick either build.
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Beelink SER9 PRO+
The Beelink SER9 PRO+ pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 with Radeon 780M graphics, 32GB LPDDR5X RAM, and vapor chamber cooling that Beelink rates near-silent at 32dB.
Blackview
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Blackview MP100 (Ryzen 5 7430U)
A 5-inch-square Ryzen 5 7430U mini PC with 16GB of DDR4, a 512GB SSD, room for two more drives, and a DisplayPort output that runs a 4K monitor at 144Hz.
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Blackview MP20 (Ryzen 3 3300U)
A palm-sized Windows 11 Pro mini PC for office work or a Kodi or Plex media center. It runs a 2019 Ryzen 3 3300U, drives two 4K displays, and carries a three-year warranty.
CHUWI
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CHUWI HeroBox (2023)
The CHUWI HeroBox (2023) is an Intel N100 mini PC with 8GB of LPDDR5, a 256GB M.2 drive, a 2.5-inch SATA bay, a microSD slot, HDMI and VGA outputs, Wi-Fi 6, and Windows 11. A video reviewer measured low idle power draw and found the fan loud under full load.
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CHUWI LarkBox X (Core i3-1220P)
The CHUWI LarkBox X (Core i3-1220P) is a three-monitor office desktop with upgradable memory and a second M.2 slot.
Chatreey
Dell
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Dell OptiPlex 7010 Micro
Dell's OptiPlex 7010 Micro is a 1-liter, 13th-Gen Intel business desktop built for enterprise refresh fleets and tidy home offices. It pairs 35W Core i5 and i7 'T' processors with DDR4, WiFi 6E, and a tool-less, VESA-mountable chassis, though the HDMI output is capped at 1920x1200 and wired networking stops at Gigabit.
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Dell Pro Micro QCM1250
Dell rebrands the long-running OptiPlex Micro line as the Pro Micro and ships the QCM1250 with the 14-core Intel Core i5-14500T, WiFi 6E, dual M.2 NVMe slots, and a modular Flex I/O bay for HDMI, DisplayPort, VGA, Serial, or a 90W USB-C port. A workmanlike 1.2-liter desktop built for enterprise refresh cycles and home office buyers who want vendor-grade reliability.
DreamQuest
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DreamQuest Mini Plus
The DreamQuest Mini Plus is a pocket-sized Intel N95 mini PC with 12GB of soldered DDR5, two full-function USB-C ports and two HDMI outputs.
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DreamQuest Pro Mini PC
The DreamQuest Pro Mini PC is a budget Intel N95 box (8GB, 12GB, 16GB, or 32GB RAM, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB SSD) with dual Gigabit Ethernet, three HDMI outputs, and a 2.5-inch SATA bay. Reviewers rate it a low-power machine for web, office, 4K video, and light emulation. Buyers report heat and longevity problems under sustained load.
FIREBAT
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FIREBAT AM02 (Ryzen 5 6600H)
The FIREBAT AM02 is a compact Windows mini PC with a six-core AMD Ryzen 5 6600H, Radeon 660M graphics, two M.2 slots, dual gigabit Ethernet, and output to three 4K displays.
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FIREBAT AM02 (Ryzen 7 H 255)
A barebone FIREBAT AM02 with an 8-core Ryzen 7 H 255 and Radeon 780M in a white 5-inch case, sold without memory, storage, or Windows, with two DDR5 slots and two M.2 slots to fill.
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FIREBAT R3 Mini PC
The FIREBAT R3 is a 0.68-liter mini PC on AMD's Ryzen 3 4300U, with 16GB of soldered LPDDR4, two M.2 slots, seven USB ports, and triple 4K output. A six-core Ryzen 5 7430U version of the same chassis is sold outside Amazon.
GEEKOM
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GEEKOM A5
The GEEKOM A5 is a compact AMD Ryzen 7 5800H (or 5825U or 7730U) mini PC with Radeon Vega 8 graphics, DDR4 to 64GB, an M.2 SSD plus a 2.5-inch SATA bay, 2.5GbE, dual HDMI, and USB-C DisplayPort. A budget desktop for productivity, media, and light gaming.
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GEEKOM A5 (2027 Edition)
The GEEKOM A5 2027 Edition puts a 15W eight-core Ryzen 7 7730U in the A5's NUC-sized case, with 16GB of DDR4, room for three drives, and four display outputs. Reviewers measured a near-silent fan and low power draw, and found it slower than the Ryzen 7 5800H A5. It has no USB4.
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GEEKOM A5 Pro
The GEEKOM A5 Pro packs an AMD Ryzen 5 7530U into a premium all-metal chassis measuring just 0.47 liters, delivering quad 4K display support, 2.5G Ethernet, and dual M.2 storage.
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GEEKOM A6
The GEEKOM A6 pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with Radeon 680M graphics, USB4, 2.5GbE, and two M.2 slots in a 4.4-inch aluminum chassis.
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GEEKOM A7 (2026 Edition)
The GEEKOM A7 2026 Edition keeps the original A7's half-liter aluminum case and ports but swaps the Ryzen 9 for a six-core Ryzen 5 7545U or 7535HS, or an eight-core Ryzen 7 7730U on DDR4. Reviewers tested the 7545U and found it quiet and frugal at idle, slowed in graphics by its single 16GB memory stick.
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GEEKOM A7 Max
The GEEKOM A7 Max pairs an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with dual USB4, dual 2.5GbE, one filled DDR5 slot with a second open, and an aluminum chassis rated for 200 kg.
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GEEKOM A8
The GEEKOM A8 is a compact AMD mini PC sold with Ryzen 8000-series chips (up to the Ryzen 9 8945HS) and Radeon 780M graphics, with DDR5 (up to 64GB), a Gen 4 NVMe slot, USB4, Wi-Fi 6E, and quad-display output. It suits productivity, creative work, and 1080p gaming in an aluminum chassis.
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GEEKOM A8 Max
The GEEKOM A8 Max adds dual 2.5G Ethernet ports to the A8 platform, with dual USB4 and up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM. The second Ethernet port suits NAS builds and soft-router setups alongside everyday productivity and light gaming.
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GEEKOM A9 Max
A 0.8-liter metal Ryzen AI 9 mini PC for creators and developers, with memory and storage you can upgrade later. NotebookCheck found the fan clearly audible under load.
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GEEKOM A9 Mega
A 2-liter aluminum mini PC with AMD's Radeon 8060S graphics and 64GB or 128GB of unified memory for local AI work. GameStar measured 40 decibels at idle and 54 under load.
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GEEKOM AX8 Max
The GEEKOM AX8 Max pairs AMD's Ryzen 7 8745HS and Radeon 780M graphics with an aluminum chassis, dual 2.5G Ethernet, dual USB4 ports, and dual HDMI, for up to four displays (or a single 8K).
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GEEKOM GT1 Mega
The GEEKOM GT1 Mega pairs Intel's 16-core Core Ultra 9 185H and Arc graphics with up to 64GB of DDR5, dual USB4, dual 2.5GbE, eight USB ports, Wi-Fi 7, and an SD reader. Fan noise under load is the main tradeoff.
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GEEKOM GT15 Max AI
The GEEKOM GT15 Max AI puts an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H (99 TOPS across CPU, GPU, and NPU) in a 0.6-liter chassis with WiFi 7, two 2.5GbE ports, two USB4 ports, and two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots. It is sold in one 32GB/1TB build at $1,049.
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GEEKOM IT12 MAX
The GEEKOM IT12 MAX puts Intel's Core Ultra 5 125U in GEEKOM's larger MAX chassis with dual 2.5GbE, two USB4 ports, dual HDMI 2.0, Wi-Fi 7, and 16GB of soldered LPDDR5.
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GEEKOM IT13 MAX
The GEEKOM IT13 MAX pairs Intel's 16-core Core Ultra 9 185H (Meteor Lake) with dual 2.5GbE, two USB4 ports, dual HDMI, Wi-Fi 7, and DDR5 to 96GB in a 0.9-liter aluminum box.
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GEEKOM IT15
The GEEKOM IT15 packs Intel's latest Arrow Lake processor into a compact NUC-style chassis. With the Core Ultra 9 285H, WiFi 7, dual USB4 ports, and up to 64GB DDR5 RAM, it's built for professionals and content creators who need workstation performance in a space-saving form factor.
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GEEKOM Mini Air12
The GEEKOM Mini Air12 is a compact mini PC sold with an Intel N100 or N150 and 16GB of DDR5, or an Intel Pentium Gold 7505 and DDR4, an M.2 SSD, USB-C with DisplayPort, an SD card reader, and triple-display output including 8K. It runs Windows 11 Pro and suits everyday work and media in a VESA-mountable case.
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GEEKOM Mini Air12 Lite
The GEEKOM Mini Air12 Lite is a budget Intel N100 mini PC with 8GB of DDR4 (upgradeable to 16GB), a 256GB NVMe SSD, dual 4K output over HDMI and DisplayPort, and a VESA mount. It runs Windows 11 Pro and stays quiet, suiting everyday productivity and light or retro gaming, not demanding work.
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GEEKOM Mini IT11
The GEEKOM Mini IT11 is a compact Tiger Lake mini PC (Intel Core i7-11390H or i5-1155G7, Iris Xe graphics) with DDR4 to 64GB, an M.2 SSD plus a 2.5-inch SATA bay, USB4, Wi-Fi 6, and 4K output to as many as four displays. A small everyday desktop and living-room PC.
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GEEKOM Mini IT12
The GEEKOM Mini IT12 is a mini PC with 12th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, i7, or i9 chips and DDR4, or a Core Ultra 5 125U with DDR5, memory to 64GB, up to 1TB of NVMe storage, 2.5Gb Ethernet, and dual USB4 ports with 8K output.
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GEEKOM Mini IT13
The GEEKOM Mini IT13 is a 13th-gen Intel mini PC (Core i5-13500H up to i9-13900H/HK) with DDR4 to 64GB, a PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD, dual USB4, dual HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E, and an SD reader. Reviewers rate it a strong, quiet productivity and video-editing box, but not a gaming machine without an eGPU.
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GEEKOM XT1 Mega
The GEEKOM XT1 Mega is a compact Meteor Lake mini PC (Intel Core Ultra 5 125H or Ultra 9 185H, Intel Arc graphics) with 32GB of DDR5, an NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, dual 2.5GbE, and dual USB4. Built for multitasking and creative work in a small chassis.
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GEEKOM XT12 Pro
The GEEKOM XT12 Pro is a compact aluminum mini PC with an Intel Core i9-12900H (or i7-12650H), 32GB of DDR4 to 64GB, dual M.2 storage, dual USB4 driving up to four displays (8K-capable), Wi-Fi 6E, and 2.5GbE. A quiet, well-built productivity box.
GMKtec
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GMKtec Nucbox K8 PLUS
The GMKtec NucBox K8 Plus runs an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS with Radeon 780M graphics, dual DDR5 slots (up to 96GB), and two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots. It stands out for its connectivity: dual USB4, dual 2.5GbE, and an OCuLink port for an external GPU.
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GMKtec EVO-T1
The GMKtec EVO-T1 pairs an Intel Core Ultra 9 285H with three M.2 NVMe slots, an OCuLink port for an external GPU, USB4, and dual 2.5GbE Ethernet in a desktop-style mini PC chassis.
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GMKtec EVO-T2
The GMKtec EVO-T2 is an Intel Panther Lake mini PC announced at CES 2026, rated by GMKtec at up to 180 TOPS of local AI throughput, with Arc B390 graphics, a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot, 10GbE, and 64GB of soldered memory. Both listed builds carry the Core Ultra X7 358H.
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GMKtec EVO-X1
The GMKtec EVO-X1 is a Ryzen AI 9 HX-370 mini PC with Radeon 890M graphics, 32GB of soldered memory, two M.2 slots, USB4, 2.5G Ethernet, and an Oculink port for an external GPU, in a 0.94-liter metal case.
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GMKtec EVO-X1 Pro
The GMKtec EVO-X1 Pro moves the compact EVO-X1 chassis to AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 470, with 64GB of soldered LPDDR5X-6400 and an OCuLink port for an external GPU. Reviewers found strong CPU results and a loud fan under load.
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GMKtec EVO-X2
The GMKtec EVO-X2 is a 3.6-pound upright mini PC built on the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with Radeon 8060S graphics, 64GB to 128GB of unified memory, Wi-Fi 7, dual USB4, and HDMI 2.1 up to 8K, four displays total.
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GMKtec EVO-X3
A vertical, full-metal AI workstation built on the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with 128GB of soldered LPDDR5X-8000, a Radeon 8060S iGPU, and an OCuLink port for a PCIe Gen4 x4 external GPU.
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GMKtec EVO-X5 Pro
An upright mini PC built on AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ PRO 495 with 192GB of soldered LPDDR5X-8533, up to 160GB of it assignable to the Radeon 8065S iGPU, plus four USB4 ports and two 10GbE jacks.
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GMKtec G10
The GMKtec G10 is a budget mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, two M.2 slots, 2.5G Ethernet, three 4K display outputs, and a BIOS whose default power profile throttles the chip until it is changed.
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GMKtec G11 Plus
Budget Ryzen 5 3500U mini PC in the G11 chassis, with dual 2.5GbE, WiFi 6E, two M.2 slots, upgradeable DDR4, and three 4K outputs, sold configured or barebone.
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GMKtec G3 Plus
The GMKtec G3 Plus is a compact, low-power Intel N150 mini PC with 16GB of DDR4, a 512GB NVMe SSD plus a second M.2 SATA slot, dual 4K HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, and 2.5G Ethernet. It runs Windows 11 Pro and suits light productivity, home-lab, and retro-gaming use.
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GMKtec K12
The GMKtec K12 is a 1.5-liter mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 (Radeon 780M graphics), three M.2 slots, and an OCuLink port for an external GPU. Fan noise runs higher than most boxes this size under load.
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GMKtec NucBox K16
The GMKtec NucBox K16 is a CNC-aluminium mini PC on the AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS with Radeon 680M graphics, 32GB LPDDR5-6400, dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots, USB4, a full-speed OCuLink port for an external GPU, and dual 2.5GbE LAN.
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GMKtec NucBox K17
Quiet 0.7-litre Lunar Lake mini PC with the Core Ultra 5 226V, Arc 130V graphics, a spare PCIe Gen5 M.2 slot, full-function USB4, and 2.5GbE.
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GMKtec M3 Pro S
A small Windows desktop for office work on up to three 4K screens, with an 8-core Core i5-13420H, three M.2 slots, and 2.5GbE; its 16GB of memory is soldered and cannot be upgraded.
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GMKtec M6 Ultra
The GMKtec M6 Ultra is a Ryzen 5 7640HS mini PC with dual-channel DDR5, two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, dual 2.5GbE, and Wi-Fi 6E in a plastic case, sold in 16GB/512GB and 32GB/512GB builds, with one USB4 port and no OCuLink. Elevated Systems measured the fan at 49.6 dBA in the 50W Performance Mode and 36.1 dBA in the 35W Quiet Mode.
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GMKtec M7 Ultra
A compact mini PC with the AMD Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U, with an OCuLink port for an external GPU, dual USB4, dual 2.5G Ethernet, and configurable TDP up to 65W.
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GMKtec M8
The GMKtec M8 is a compact mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 6650H, an OCuLink port for an external GPU, dual 2.5GbE Ethernet, and USB4.
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GMKtec NEO-X1 Pro
The GMKtec NEO-X1 Pro is a 14.6-liter gaming desktop that pairs a liquid-cooled Ryzen 9 9955HX3D laptop chip with a full-size desktop RTX 5070. The graphics card, RAM, and SSDs are standard parts you can swap.
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GMKtec NucBox 5
The GMKtec NucBox 5 is a palm-sized Intel Celeron N5105 mini PC with 8GB of RAM, a user-replaceable M.2 SSD, dual 4K HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. GMKtec now sells the same chassis as the G5S with a Celeron N5095.
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GMKtec NucBox G3
The GMKtec NucBox G3 is a compact, low-power Intel N100 mini PC with DDR4 (a single SO-DIMM slot, 16GB max), dual M.2 storage slots, Wi-Fi 6, 2.5G Ethernet, and dual HDMI for 4K displays. It runs Windows 11 Pro and suits everyday desktop work, home-server duty, and light gaming.
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GMKtec NucBox G3 Ultra
The GMKtec NucBox G3 Ultra is a palm-sized office PC with a dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 7505, 16GB of soldered memory, a 256GB or 512GB SSD, and two M.2 slots. Its multi-core speed matches Intel N100 and N150 boxes, with a faster single core and a larger GPU.
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GMKtec Nucbox G3S
The GMKtec Nucbox G3S is a 0.57-pound mini PC built on the Intel N95 with 8GB or 16GB of RAM, two HDMI 4K outputs, and two M.2 slots. It ships with Windows 11 Home activated.
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GMKtec NucBox K11
The GMKtec NucBox K11 is a Ryzen 9 8945HS mini PC with Radeon 780M graphics, two DDR5 slots (96GB max), two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, two USB4 ports, dual 2.5GbE, and a front OCuLink port for an external GPU, sold in 32GB/1TB and 32GB/2TB builds.
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GMKtec NucBox K13
Candy-bar Lunar Lake mini PC with Intel Core Ultra 7 256V, Arc 140V graphics, 5GbE networking, and dual USB4 (100W PD) in a 0.6-litre chassis under a monitor.
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GMKtec NucBox K15
The GMKtec NucBox K15 is an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U mini PC with an OCuLink port for an external GPU, three M.2 slots for up to 24TB of storage, USB4, and dual 2.5GbE.
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GMKtec NucBox K7 Plus
The GMKtec NucBox K7 Plus pairs a 10-core Intel Core i7-13620H with 32GB of DDR5, a 1TB or 2TB NVMe drive, two M.2 slots, USB4, and dual 2.5GbE. Its integrated UHD Graphics stop short of games, so an external GPU over USB4 is the gaming path.
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GMKtec NucBox M2
The GMKtec NucBox M2 pairs an Intel Core i7-11390H with Iris Xe graphics, 1TB of NVMe storage, 2.5GbE, and a second M.2 slot in a compact chassis.
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GMKtec NucBox M2 Pro S
Palm-sized GMKtec mini PC built on Intel's 11th-gen Core i7-1185G7, with triple 4K60 output, Intel 2.5GbE, two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, and dual M.2 storage bays.
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GMKtec Nucbox M3
The GMKtec Nucbox M3 is a compact mini PC built on the 8-core Intel Core i5-12450H, with up to 32GB of DDR4, dual M.2 storage, Wi-Fi 6, 2.5GbE, and dual HDMI plus USB-C display output. It suits home-office, productivity, and media use.
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GMKtec NucBox M3 Pro
A compact office and home-server box for three-monitor desks and small Linux setups; its 2023 Core i5-13500H and DDR4 memory hold it back in games and local AI.
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GMKtec NucBox M5 Ultra
An affordable, highly flexible mini PC built around the AMD Ryzen 7 7730U. Dual 2.5G Ethernet, easy internal access, and two M.2 slots make the NucBox M5 Ultra a credible home-office workstation or quiet always-on home-server box.
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GMKtec NucBox M5S
The GMKtec NucBox M5S puts a four-core Ryzen 3 5400U in the same chassis as the NucBox M5 Ultra, with dual 2.5GbE, Wi-Fi 6E, two memory slots, and two M.2 slots. It suits office work and a small home server; the chip dates to AMD's 2021 mobile line.
Getorli
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Getorli AT103
A 5-inch square Windows desktop for three-monitor office work or a home lab firewall, with an 8-core Intel Core i5-13420H, socketed DDR4, and two Gigabit Ethernet ports.
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Getorli GT100
Budget AMD mini PC with Vega 8 graphics that outperforms Intel N100 in gaming. Includes expandable storage with 2.5" SATA bay and VESA mounting kit.
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Getorli GT103
The Getorli GT103 is a Ryzen 5 7430U mini PC with two 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports, three display outputs (HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort, USB-C), and DDR4 that upgrades to 64GB. Buyers report an audible fan at idle.
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Getorli GT103 (Ryzen 5 6600H / Ryzen 7 6800H)
The LPDDR5 version of Getorli's GT103 metal mini PC comes with a Ryzen 5 6600H and Radeon 660M or a Ryzen 7 6800H and Radeon 680M, with soldered memory and triple 4K output. The RAM cannot be upgraded and the LAN tops out at 1GbE.
Glorlin
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Glorlin GT101
The Glorlin GT101 is a budget AMD mini PC built on the four-core Ryzen 5 3501U with Radeon Vega 8 graphics, two HDMI 2.0 ports and a full-function USB-C port for a third 4K screen. Memory is a single replaceable DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM rated to 32GB, and storage is one M.2 NVMe slot.
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Glorlin GT105
The Glorlin GT105 is a five-inch AMD mini PC sold with either the Ryzen 7 8745HS or the Ryzen 7 PRO 8845HS, two USB4 ports, dual 2.5GbE and two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots. Every Amazon configuration listed here ships with a single 16GB stick, so the Radeon 780M runs single-channel until you add a second module.
HIGOLE
HP
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HP Elite Mini 800 G9
HP's 1-liter Elite Mini 800 G9 packs a 24-core Intel Core i9-14900T, DDR5 memory, dual M.2 storage, and enterprise vPro management into a 3.1 lb chassis that hides behind a monitor on a VESA mount.
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HP Elite Mini 805 G8
HP's 1-liter Elite Mini 805 G8 pairs a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 PRO 5650G with DDR4 memory, dual M.2 storage, an optional SATA bay, and modular Flex I/O in a 3.1 lb enterprise chassis built to hide behind a monitor.
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HP EliteDesk 8 Mini G1i
HP's 1-liter EliteDesk 8 Mini G1i puts an Arrow Lake-S desktop chip, three M.2 Gen4 slots, Thunderbolt 4, and two configurable Flex IO ports behind a monitor at just under 3 pounds.
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HP OmniDesk Mini PC
A 5-inch-square Windows desktop powered over USB-C, sold with Core Series 3 chips from Core 3 304 to Core Ultra 7 356H and 8GB to 16GB of memory.
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HP Pro Mini 400 G9
The HP Pro Mini 400 G9 is a one-liter business desktop with a 14th Gen Intel Core i5-14500T, two SODIMM slots, an M.2 slot plus a 2.5-inch bay, and USB-C on the front and rear.
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HP ProDesk 4 Mini G1i
HP's Arrow Lake commercial mini: a 1.09-liter desktop with a 35W Core Ultra 5 235T, a 13 TOPS NPU, two M.2 2280 storage slots, and two configurable rear Flex Port bays. Networking still stops at gigabit, and no configuration offers USB4 or Thunderbolt.
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HP Z2 Mini G1a
Professional-grade compact workstation with AMD Ryzen AI Max+ PRO processors and unified memory architecture for AI and 3D workloads.
Intel
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Intel NUC 11
The Intel NUC 11 is Intel's Panther Canyon mini PC, sold in i5 (NUC11PAHi5) and i7 (NUC11PAHi7) tiers in the classic 4x4 tall chassis, with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, 2.5GbE, Wi-Fi 6, and room for both an M.2 NVMe drive and a 2.5-inch SATA SSD.
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Intel NUC 12 Enthusiast
A 2022 compact desktop that pairs a Core i7-12700H with Intel's Arc A770M 16GB graphics, three M.2 slots, and upgradeable DDR4. Idle power is high and the fans are audible under load.
KAMRUI
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KAMRUI AK1 Plus Mini PC
The KAMRUI AK1 Plus is a budget Intel N95 mini PC (also sold with N97 and N100 chips) with dual HDMI 4K output, an M.2 SATA slot plus a 2.5-inch drive bay, Wi-Fi 5, and a VESA mount in the box. A low-cost pick for office work, streaming, and light or retro gaming.
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KAMRUI AK1PLUS (Intel N5030 / N5095)
The N5030 and N5095 builds of the KAMRUI AK1PLUS pair an older Pentium Silver or Celeron chip with 12GB or 16GB of soldered memory, a 256GB M.2 SSD, and a 2.5-inch drive bay in a five-inch chassis. Newer N100 and N150 boxes are faster for similar money.
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KAMRUI AK1 Pro Mini PC
The KAMRUI AK1 Pro is a budget Intel Celeron N5105 mini PC with 12GB of DDR4, a 256GB M.2 SATA SSD, a 2.5-inch drive bay, dual HDMI, Wi-Fi 5, and a VESA mount. A low-cost, compact pick for office work, web browsing, and media.
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KAMRUI AM06PRO Mini PC
The KAMRUI AM06 Pro is a budget mini PC built on the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U (6 cores, 12 threads), with 16GB of DDR4, a 512GB NVMe SSD, dual Ethernet (1GbE + 2.5GbE), and triple 4K display output.
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KAMRUI AM21 Mini PC
The KAMRUI AM21 is a compact AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX mini PC with Radeon 680M graphics, up to 64GB of DDR5, dual M.2 storage, dual LAN, USB4, and dual 4K HDMI.
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KAMRUI AM21
The KAMRUI AM21 is a 0.5-liter mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS, Radeon 780M graphics, 16GB or 32GB of DDR5, USB4, and four display outputs.
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KAMRUI E3B
The KAMRUI E3B is a 5-inch-square AMD mini PC sold in Ryzen 7 PRO 5875U, Ryzen 7 5825U, Ryzen 5 7430U, Ryzen 7 7730U, Ryzen 5 7530U, and Ryzen 7 7735HS builds. The DDR4 builds take up to 64GB of RAM; the 7730U and 7530U have 16GB of LPDDR4X soldered on, and the 7735HS has 16GB of LPDDR5. All have two M.2 slots, triple 4K output, and Wi-Fi 6. Reviewers measured the stock SSD on 16GB units at SATA speeds.
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KAMRUI Essenx E1
The KAMRUI Essenx E1 is a 3.94-inch square mini PC with an Intel N97 or N150, 8GB or 16GB of RAM, one HDMI and one DisplayPort output, and one M.2 2280 slot for storage.
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KAMRUI Essenx E2
A 100mm-square mini PC built on Intel's N150 (Twin Lake) for browsing, office work, and dual-4K media playback. Single M.2 slot is upgradeable to 2TB; RAM tops out at 16GB DDR4.
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KAMRUI Essenx E3
The KAMRUI Essenx E3 is a 5-inch mini PC built on the 2019 AMD Ryzen 5 3500U, with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, three 4K display outputs, and 16GB of RAM. The dual LAN ports suit a small router or firewall build more than a desktop.
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KAMRUI GK3 Plus Mini PC
The KAMRUI GK3 Plus Mini PC brings space-efficiency and budget-friendliness to your desktop with its compact Intel N95-powered form factor, preloaded Windows 11, and versatile connectivity, ideal for everyday tasks and multimedia.
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KAMRUI Hyper H1 11 Pro
The KAMRUI Hyper H1 11 Pro is a five-inch mini PC built on the AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with Radeon 680M graphics, DDR5 memory in two SO-DIMM slots, two M.2 2280 slots, 2.5GbE Ethernet, and three 4K display outputs.
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KAMRUI Hyper H1 (Ryzen 7 7735HS)
The KAMRUI Hyper H1 is a compact mini PC with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS, Radeon 680M graphics, soldered LPDDR5 memory, dual M.2 NVMe slots, 2.5GbE, and triple 4K60 output.
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KAMRUI Hyper H2
The KAMRUI Hyper H2 pairs an 8-core Intel Core i9-11900H with 32GB of DDR4, a 1TB NVMe SSD, two M.2 slots, a SATA bay, 2.5GbE Ethernet, and triple 4K display output in a five-inch chassis.
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KAMRUI Pinova P1
The KAMRUI Pinova P1 is a five-inch mini PC sold with an AMD Ryzen 3 PRO 7330U, Ryzen 3 4300U, or Ryzen Embedded R2544, with seven USB ports, two M.2 slots, and triple 4K display output.
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KAMRUI Pinova P2 Mini PC
The KAMRUI Pinova P2 is a VESA-mountable mini PC sold with an AMD Ryzen 3 4300U, Ryzen 3 5425U, Ryzen 3 7330U, or Ryzen Embedded R2544, or with an Intel Core 5 320 or 12-core Core i5-12600H, with triple 4K display output and room for 4TB of storage.
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KAMRUI Pinova P2 (Intel Core 3 304)
The Intel Core 3 304 build of the KAMRUI Pinova P2 is a small Windows desktop for office work and home use, with 12GB of soldered LPDDR5, 2.5GbE, Wi-Fi 6, and three 4K outputs in the P2's 5-inch case.
Khadas
Lenovo
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Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini x Gen 10 Snapdragon
Lenovo's 1-liter Windows on Arm desktop pairs a Snapdragon X or X Plus chip with 32GB of soldered LPDDR5X, a free second M.2 slot, USB4, Wi-Fi 7, and a power supply built into the case.
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Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen 5
The Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen 5 is a 1-liter business desktop built on the 14th Gen Intel Core i5-14400T, with two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, three-display output, Gigabit Ethernet, and MIL-STD 810H certification.
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Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5
The Lenovo ThinkCentre M75q Gen 5 is a 1-liter business mini PC sold in Ryzen 3 PRO 8300GE, Ryzen 5 PRO 8500GE, and Ryzen 7 PRO 8700GE builds with two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots (32GB rated, 128GB verified by ServeTheHome), two M.2 2280 slots, and one Gigabit Ethernet port. The lid comes off without tools.
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Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4
The Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 4 is a 1-liter business desktop built around a 13th Gen Intel Core i5-13420H, with two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, an M.2 2280 PCIe Gen 4 slot, firmware TPM 2.0, and a punch-out port that adds a second DisplayPort, VGA, or serial connector.
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Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 5
The Lenovo ThinkCentre neo 50q Gen 5 is a 1-liter business desktop built on the Intel Core 5 210H, with two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, two M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots, discrete TPM 2.0, and an optional punch-out port for DisplayPort, VGA, serial, or 2.5GbE.
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Lenovo Yoga Mini i
Lenovo's round 5-inch aluminum desktop puts Intel Panther Lake in a 1.3-pound chassis with dual Thunderbolt 4, Wi-Fi 7, and a lighting ring under the base. Best Buy lists it as the Yoga Mini Desktop.
Letsung
MINISFORUM
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MINISFORUM 139D7
An 8.5-liter upright desktop with a 24-core Core i9-13900HX, a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, and an internal 400W supply. It sells with a low-profile Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB or with Intel graphics only, barebone or with 32GB and 1TB.
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MINISFORUM 895D7
An 8.5-liter upright desktop with a 16-core Ryzen 9 8945HX, a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, and an internal 400W supply. It sells with a low-profile Radeon RX 9060 XT 16GB, a low-profile GeForce RTX 5060 8GB, or onboard graphics only, each as a barebone or with 32GB and 1TB.
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MINISFORUM AI X1-255
The MINISFORUM AI X1-255 is a Ryzen 7 255 mini PC with Radeon 780M graphics, two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, two USB4 ports, Wi-Fi 7, and an included M.2 to OCuLink adapter for an external GPU, sold barebone or in 16GB, 32GB, and 64GB builds. The Ryzen 7 255 has no NPU.
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MINISFORUM AI X1 Pro
The MINISFORUM AI X1 Pro combines AMD's flagship Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor with three M.2 slots, OCuLink for external GPUs, and dual 2.5GbE networking. A 135W power supply is built in, and the two SODIMM slots take up to 128GB of RAM.
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MINISFORUM AI X1 Pro-470
The MINISFORUM AI X1 Pro-470 drops AMD's Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 (Gorgon Point) into the flagship X1 Pro chassis, keeping the built-in power supply, triple M.2 storage, dual 2.5GbE, WiFi 7, and OCuLink eGPU port. The HX 470 is a modest refresh of the HX 370, and the shipping 32GB configurations run a single memory stick that reviewers flag as an iGPU bottleneck.
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Minisforum AtomMan G1 Pro
The Minisforum AtomMan G1 Pro pairs a 16-core Ryzen 9 8945HX with a low-profile desktop NVIDIA RTX 5060 or an AMD Radeon RX 9060 XT in a 3.8-liter vertical tower. An internal 350W power supply, swappable GPU, dual M.2 slots, WiFi 7, and 5GbE make it a small-form-factor desktop replacement for 1440p gaming and creator workloads.
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MINISFORUM M1-1390
The MINISFORUM M1-1390 is a 13th-gen refresh of the M1-1295: the same 7.7-inch case with a 24-core Core i9-13900HX inside, two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots up to 96GB, two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, and three 4K outputs. It has integrated graphics only and no USB4 or Thunderbolt.
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MINISFORUM M1 Lite
The MINISFORUM M1 Lite is a quiet, palm-sized Intel Core Ultra 5 125U mini PC with USB4, three display outputs, 2.5GbE, and room for 96GB of DDR5 and two SSDs.
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MINISFORUM M1 Pro
The MINISFORUM M1 Pro is a compact aluminum mini PC sold in two CPU tiers: the 14-core Intel Core Ultra 5 125H and the 16-core Core Ultra 9 285H with 99 TOPS of combined AI throughput and Arc 140T graphics. Both share WiFi 7, dual USB4, and an OCuLink port for an external GPU.
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MINISFORUM M2-356H
The MINISFORUM M2-356H puts Intel's Panther Lake Core Ultra 7 356H in a 520-gram box with two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots, two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, dual 2.5GbE, USB4 and Wi-Fi 7, sold either barebone or with 32GB and a 1TB SSD.
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MINISFORUM M2 Air-304
A tiny Intel Core 3 304 desktop for office work and media, sold barebone or with 16GB and a 500GB SSD. Memory and storage are replaceable, and it has USB4 and two 2.5GbE ports.
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MINISFORUM M2 Pro
For buyers who want strong integrated graphics and 10GbE in one box and can live with a fixed 32GB of memory. The Core Ultra X7 358H brings Arc B390 graphics, and three M.2 slots leave room for several drives.
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MINISFORUM MS-01
The MINISFORUM MS-01 is an Intel workstation mini PC sold in Core i5-12600H, i9-12900H, and i9-13900H tiers with two DDR5 slots (64GB official, 96GB owner-reported), three M.2 slots, two 10GbE SFP+ and two 2.5GbE ports, USB4, and a PCIe x16 slot running at x8. Reviewers measured 42 to 45 dB(A) under load.
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MINISFORUM MS-01 SE
The MINISFORUM MS-01 SE is a cut-down MS-01 with a Core i5-12600H, DDR4 memory, two 2.5GbE ports in place of the 10GbE SFP+ pair, two USB4 ports, three M.2 slots, and a PCIe x16 slot wired at x4.
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MINISFORUM MS-02 Ultra
The MINISFORUM MS-02 Ultra is a 4.8-liter box sold with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX or 275HX (or a Core Ultra 5 235HX), two 25GbE SFP28 ports, a PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for a half-height GPU, and 80Gbps USB4 V2 ports. It won a CES 2026 Innovation Award.
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MINISFORUM MS-03
The MINISFORUM MS-03 puts Intel's Panther Lake silicon into the MS-01 chassis with three 10-gigabit network ports, two PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots, U.2 support via an included adapter and a PCIe x16 physical slot, sold barebone or configured in Core Ultra 5 336H and Core Ultra 9 386H tiers.
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MINISFORUM MS-A1
A unique mini workstation featuring a socketed AMD AM5 desktop CPU, four M.2 NVMe storage slots, OCuLink for external GPU support, and dual 2.5GbE networking. Designed for power users who want desktop-class performance with full CPU upgradeability in a compact form factor.
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MINISFORUM MS-A2
The MINISFORUM MS-A2 pairs a 16-core AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX with two 10G SFP+ ports, two 2.5GbE ports, and a PCIe slot for a discrete GPU, sold barebone or with 32GB, 64GB, or 96GB of DDR5. Builds with the Ryzen 9 8945HX, Ryzen 9 7945HX, or 8-core Ryzen 7 7745HX are also listed. The 9955HX barebone build is the value pick.
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MINISFORUM MS-S1 MAX
A high-performance AI workstation powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with 128GB unified memory, dual 10GbE networking, and USB4 V2 connectivity.
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MINISFORUM NAB5R
An office and small-server mini PC with a 2023 Core i5-13500H, DDR4 memory, dual 2.5G Ethernet, four 4K outputs, and a lid that opens without tools.
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MINISFORUM NAB6 Lite
The MINISFORUM NAB6 Lite is a Core i5-12600H mini PC with two 2.5G Ethernet ports, two HDMI 2.0 outputs plus two display-capable USB-C ports, a tool-less pop-top lid, and a fan over the M.2 slot, sold in 16GB and 32GB builds. Reviewers ran Proxmox and router builds on it.
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MINISFORUM NAB9S
The MINISFORUM NAB9S pairs a 14-core Intel Core i9-13900HK with two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots, two 2.5GbE ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and a lid that opens without tools.
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MINISFORUM UM890 Pro
Compact yet powerful, the MINISFORUM UM890 Pro boasts AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS, Radeon 780M graphics, and support for up to 96GB DDR5 RAM. With 8K multi-monitor support, Oculink eGPU compatibility, and efficient cooling, it’s perfect for demanding workflows or gaming.
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MINISFORUM UM680/UM760/UM870 Slim
The MINISFORUM UM680/UM760/UM870 Slim share one compact chassis across three AMD Ryzen chips (Ryzen 7 6800H, Ryzen 5 7640HS, or Ryzen 7 8745H), with DDR5 to 96GB, dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots, USB4, and Wi-Fi 6E. A budget Ryzen mini PC line for productivity, 1080p gaming, and light editing.
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MINISFORUM UM690L Slim
The MINISFORUM UM690L Slim packs an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX and Radeon 680M into a compact 0.83L NUC-style chassis with rear-mounted USB4, dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots, and active cooling for both CPU and storage.
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MINISFORUM UM750 Neo
The MINISFORUM UM750 Neo puts AMD's six-core Ryzen Z1 handheld chip in a 5-inch aluminum-look box with 16GB of soldered LPDDR5, two M.2 slots, USB4, and 2.5GbE.
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MINISFORUM UM880 Plus
The MINISFORUM UM880 Plus puts an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS with Radeon 780M graphics in a 5-inch cube, with two DDR5 SODIMM slots, two M.2 2280 slots, a USB4 port, and an OCuLink port for an external GPU. One M.2 slot goes to the OCuLink adapter if you use it.
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MINISFORUM Venus Series UM790 Pro
The MINISFORUM UM790 Pro runs an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS with Radeon 780M graphics, up to 64GB of DDR5, and two PCIe Gen 4 M.2 slots, with dual USB4, dual HDMI 2.1, and 2.5GbE.
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MINISFORUM X1 Lite-255
The MINISFORUM X1 Lite-255 puts AMD's 8-core Ryzen 7 255 and Radeon 780M graphics in a box about 5 inches square. It has one 40Gbps USB4 port that can also power the machine, an included M.2 to OCuLink adapter for an external GPU, and two SO-DIMM slots that take up to 128GB of DDR5.
MINIX
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MINIX ER947-AI
A large metal Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 mini PC with a tool-free lid, replaceable DDR5, and two M.2 slots. Robtech measured it behind other HX 470 machines and found the SSD runs hot.
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MINIX N304-AI
The MINIX N304-AI is a low-power office and family desktop that idles near 3W and drives three 4K displays, but its Core 3 304 trails mainstream mini PCs in multi-core and graphics, and the 16GB of memory cannot be upgraded.
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MINIX Z100-Aero
The MINIX Z100-Aero is an active-cooled Intel N100 mini PC with a single DDR4 slot (to 32GB), an NVMe SSD, dual Ethernet (1G + 2.5G), HDMI, and DisplayPort in a 5-inch chassis. A quiet budget desktop for everyday tasks, light gaming, and emulation.
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MINIX Z300-0dB
The MINIX Z300-0dB is a fanless Intel Core i3-N300 mini PC with 16GB of upgradeable RAM, dual 4K HDMI outputs, and Windows 11 Pro preinstalled.
MeLE
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MeLE Cyber X1
The MeLE Cyber X1 is a fanless mini PC built around the Intel N150 and a distinctive pin-fin plastic heatsink. It targets quiet 24/7 desk and homelab use rather than performance work, with triple 4K display support in a palm-sized chassis.
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MeLE Overclock 4C
The MeLE Overclock 4C is a slim, fan-cooled mini PC sold in Intel N95 and N100 builds with 8GB to 32GB of DDR4, an M.2 NVMe slot beside the eMMC boot drive, two HDMI outputs plus USB-C, Wi-Fi 6, and a VESA mount. The Overclock name is branding; reviewers found the fan lets the chip hold its clocks.
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MeLE Overclock X5
The MeLE Overclock X5 is a compact Intel Core i5-12450H mini PC with dual 2.5GbE, quad-display output, two M.2 slots (to 4TB), microSD, Wi-Fi 6, and DDR4 to 64GB. A connectivity-focused budget desktop; the Overclock name is branding, not a feature.
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MeLE PCG02
The MeLE PCG02 is a fanless Intel N100 PC stick with 8GB of memory, 256GB of eMMC storage, dual HDMI 4K output, and USB-C PD 3.0 power input, sized for digital signage, home theater, and travel.
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MeLE PCG02 Pro
The MeLE PCG02 Pro is a fanless mini PC stick with an Intel N100, Celeron N5100, or Celeron N5105, Windows 11 Pro, dual 4K display output, and Wi-Fi 5 or Wi-Fi 6 depending on the build.
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MeLE PCG02 Stick PC
The MeLE PCG02 is a fanless HDMI-stick PC, sold with Intel Celeron J4125, N4000, or N100 chips. It runs silently with dual USB 3.0, Gigabit Ethernet, and 4K HDMI output, suited to light tasks, digital signage, and home-theater use.
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MeLE Quieter 4C
The MeLE Quieter 4C is a fanless, silent Intel N100 (or N150) mini PC with 16GB of memory, eMMC plus an upgradeable NVMe slot, and triple 4K display output. Passive cooling caps it at light workloads.
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MeLE Quieter DL
The MeLE Quieter DL is a thin fanless mini PC with two 2.5GbE ports and triple 4K output. The Business Grade N150 builds use Intel I226-V network chips and a DDR4 memory slot; the soldered-memory builds use Realtek network chips.
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MeLE Quieter HD3 N150
A fanless Intel N150 mini PC with a socketed DDR4 slot, an M.2 NVMe slot, and a 2.5-inch drive bay, built for silent 24/7 use and up to three 4K displays.
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MeLE Quieter3C
The MeLE Quieter3C is a silent, fanless mini PC on Intel's Jasper Lake Celeron chips, with a full-function USB-C port that carries video, data, and power over one cable. It suits always-on and single-cable desk setups, not demanding work.
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MeLE Quieter3Q
The MeLE Quieter3Q is an ultra-slim, fanless mini PC built around the Intel Celeron N5105, with dual 4K HDMI outputs, gigabit Ethernet, and a user-accessible M.2 NVMe slot. It fits silent office, HTPC, and always-on server duty.
Morefine
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MOREFINE M6 (2024)
The MOREFINE M6 (2024) is a 0.75-inch-thick Intel N200 mini PC with 16GB of soldered LPDDR5, a 256GB or 512GB NVMe drive, a second M.2 slot, Wi-Fi 6, 2.5G Ethernet, and dual 4K output; MOREFINE also sells an Intel N100 build. It runs quiet and draws little power; the default BIOS power limit holds the chip back until you raise it.
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MOREFINE M6S Mini PC
The MOREFINE M6S is a 2.83-inch-square Intel N100 mini PC with 12GB of DDR5, a 512GB NVMe drive in its one M.2 slot, two HDMI outputs, Wi-Fi 5, and Windows 11 Pro. MOREFINE now sells it with the Intel N150 in place of the N100. Reviewers found the fan high-pitched and one flagged Bluetooth drops.
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MOREFINE M9 Mini PC
The MOREFINE M9 is a 4.4-inch Intel N100 mini PC with Windows 11 Pro, one DDR4 SO-DIMM slot, two M.2 slots, dual HDMI, Wi-Fi 6, and 2.5G Ethernet, also sold in a Core i5-1340P build and now an Intel N150 build. Reviewers measured low power draw and weak graphics.
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MOREFINE M900
A 5-inch square mini PC sold with a Ryzen 7 H 255 or a Ryzen AI chip, with front OCuLink, two USB4 ports, dual 2.5GbE, and socketed DDR5 memory.
Msi
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MSI Cubi NUC AI+ 2MG
The MSI Cubi NUC AI+ 2MG puts a Lunar Lake Core Ultra 7 258V, 32GB of on-package LPDDR5X, dual Thunderbolt 4, and dual 2.5GbE into a 1.47-pound business desktop with a fingerprint power button.
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MSI Cubi NUC AI+ 3MG
The MSI Cubi NUC AI+ 3MG is a 0.51-liter business mini PC with Intel Panther Lake chips up to the Core Ultra 9 386H, socketed DDR5, dual Thunderbolt 4, dual HDMI, and dual 2.5GbE.
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MSI EdgeMesa N AI+
MSI's 1.2-liter Windows desktop runs NVIDIA's RTX Spark N1X at its full 140W desktop rating, with 64GB or 128GB of unified memory for running large AI models locally.
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MSI EdgeXpert MS-C931
MSI's build of the NVIDIA DGX Spark platform puts the GB10 Grace Blackwell Superchip and 128GB of unified LPDDR5x memory in a 1.19-liter box, aimed at developers who want to run and fine-tune large models on their own desk.
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MSI PRO DP21 13M
A 2.3-liter business mini PC built on socketed 13th Gen Intel desktop parts, with a serial COM port, dual 2.5-inch drive bays, and a VESA mount for office and point-of-sale duty.
Nimo
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NIMO Mini PC
The NIMO Mini PC is a 0.73-pound aluminum mini PC assembled in the USA with an Intel N100, triple 4K display output over dual HDMI and USB-C, and Wi-Fi 6.
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NIMO Mini PC AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395
The NIMO Mini PC packs the flagship AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 with 16 Zen 5 cores and Radeon 8060S graphics into a 4L chassis, delivering workstation-class AI and gaming performance with 128GB of 8-channel LPDDR5X memory.
Nvidia
Origimagic
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ORIGIMAGIC C3
The ORIGIMAGIC C3 is a small office and signage box built on the Intel Core i3-5005U, a dual-core laptop chip from 2015. It ships with 8GB of memory, a 512GB M.2 SATA SSD and Windows 10 Pro, and it cannot run Windows 11.
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ORIGIMAGIC C4 Plus
The ORIGIMAGIC C4 Plus puts a 15W Ryzen 5 3501U and two Gigabit Ethernet ports in a 5-inch box with a VESA bracket in the carton.
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ORIGIMAGIC C4 SE
The ORIGIMAGIC C4 SE is a 5-inch mini PC with a Ryzen 5 3500U, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, and a second M.2 slot, sold with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe drive.
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ORIGIMAGIC C5
The ORIGIMAGIC C5 is a 4.5-inch mini PC with a Ryzen 5 3500U, three 4K display outputs, one Gigabit Ethernet port, and a spare M.2 2242 slot, sold with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe drive.
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ORIGIMAGIC C7
The ORIGIMAGIC C7 is a small office mini PC built on the Intel Core 3 100U, with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two HDMI 2.0 outputs and 2.5 Gbps Ethernet in a box about 4.5 inches square.
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ORIGIMAGIC C8
The ORIGIMAGIC C8 is a palm-sized office PC with a four-core Ryzen 3 5400U that drives four 4K screens at once from two HDMI and two USB-C ports.
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ORIGIMAGIC N4 NEO
The ORIGIMAGIC N4 NEO suits office work, development, and three 4K screens on a small desk. Its 24GB of memory is soldered and cannot be upgraded, and its eight-core Ryzen 7 6800H dates from 2022.
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ORIGIMAGIC N5
The ORIGIMAGIC N5 is a small desktop with a four-core Ryzen 3 5400U, two 2.5GbE ports, two M.2 slots, and two memory slots, sold with 8GB/256GB or 16GB/512GB.
PELADN
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PELADN HO5
The PELADN HO5 puts AMD's 12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 and Radeon 890M graphics in a plastic five-inch box with an OCuLink port, LPDDR5X-7500 memory and dual 2.5GbE. TechPowerUp and NotebookCheck both rate the performance near the top of the integrated-graphics class; the tradeoffs are memory that is soldered at 32GB and a fan that becomes clearly audible under sustained load.
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PELADN WI-4
The PELADN WI-4 is a 4.88 by 4.4-inch mini PC with an Intel Celeron N5095, Windows 11 Pro, upgradable DDR4 memory, dual HDMI 4K output, Wi-Fi 5, and a VESA mount.
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PELADN WI-6 Mini PC
The PELADN WI-6 is a budget Intel N100 (or N95) mini PC with two HDMI ports plus USB-C, upgradeable RAM and storage, Wi-Fi 5, and a VESA mount in the box. It lists at $169 to $199 and one owner reported no reply from PELADN after a failure.
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PELADN WI-7 (Pentium Gold 7505)
The PELADN WI-7 is a palm-sized office PC built on the dual-core Intel Pentium Gold 7505, with soldered LPDDR4X memory, three M.2 slots, and three-display output over two HDMI ports and USB-C.
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PELADN WO4
The PELADN WO4 pairs AMD's six-core Ryzen 5 5600H with dual Ethernet, two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots and a 2.5-inch drive bay in a five-inch box that sells in the low-to-mid 300s. TechPowerUp and PCWorld both rate the CPU well above the Intel N-series machines at this price; the costs are a 2021-era Vega 7 iGPU, a single PCIe 3.0 M.2 slot, and the single RAM stick most units ship with; adding a second lifted Robtech's Forza frame rate by 46 percent.
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PELADN WO4 (Ryzen 5 7640HS)
The Ryzen 5 7640HS version of the PELADN WO4 moves the five-inch box to Zen 4, DDR5 and PCIe 4.0, and adds a rear USB4 port, with dual Ethernet and a magnetic lid that lifts off without tools. PCWorld and The PC Enthusiast both scored it 4 out of 5 for office and everyday work. Hubwood found that games stutter after about five minutes with the lid closed, and The PC Enthusiast's 16GB unit shipped with a single memory stick.
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PELADN WO5 (Ryzen 3 4300U)
A small, light office PC built on AMD's 2020 Ryzen 3 4300U, with socketed DDR4, two M.2 slots, and three 4K display outputs.
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PELADN WO7 (Ryzen 5 6600H)
A small black office PC on AMD's six-core Ryzen 5 6600H, with soldered 16GB LPDDR5, two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, and dual Gigabit Ethernet.
Qotom
Reatan
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Reatan A8
A palm-sized Ryzen 7 8745HS mini PC with a dedicated OCuLink port for an external GPU, dual 2.5G Ethernet, WiFi 6E, and four display outputs.
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Reatan Alloy 9
The Reatan Alloy 9 is a compact AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS mini PC with Radeon 780M graphics, 32GB DDR5, dual M.2 Gen 4 slots, dual USB4, dual HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E, and 2.5GbE in an all-metal chassis. A well-cooled box for productivity, creative work, and 1080p gaming.
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Reatan X7
The Reatan X7 is a compact all-metal mini PC sold with an AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 or Ryzen 7 8745HS, Radeon 780M graphics, OCuLink and USB4 for an external GPU, WiFi 7, and DDR5 memory up to 96GB.
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Reatan X8
The Reatan X8 puts a 12-core AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 with Radeon 890M graphics, 48GB of DDR5, OCuLink, two USB4 ports, and WiFi 7 in a 5-inch metal box.
Soayan
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SOAYAN EXR1
A bold departure from traditional mini PC design, the SOAYAN EXR1 disguises powerful computing hardware inside a cylindrical form factor that looks like a smart speaker. Featuring AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS processor, built-in 10W Hi-Fi stereo speakers, and exceptionally quiet operation, it's ideal for users who want their PC to blend seamlessly into living spaces.
TRIGKEY
Topgro
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TOPGRO T1-Pro
A slim vertical tower built from gaming-laptop parts: a 13th-gen Core i9 with a 70W RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, two SO-DIMM slots, two M.2 slots, and a 2.5-inch bay.
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TOPGRO T2-Pro
A slim metal tower built from gaming-laptop parts: a 24-core Core i9-13900HX with an RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, two SO-DIMM slots, and two M.2 slots.
Trycoo
Vzmore
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VZMORE AX9 Max
A Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 mini PC with a vapor chamber cooler and socketed DDR5, suited to a desk where it lies flat and a buyer who wants to add memory later.
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VZMORE iX9 Max
An Intel Core Ultra 9 185H mini PC with 14 ports, vapor chamber cooling, and soldered 24GB memory, suited to a multi-monitor office or development desk.
Wo-we
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wo-we H7
The wo-we H7 is a small desktop with a removable Ryzen 3 3200G in a standard AM4 socket, two 2.5GbE ports, and room for more RAM and a second SSD; the chip dates from 2019, and the memory ships as a single stick.
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wo-we H8
The wo-we H8 is a budget 5-inch mini PC built on Intel's Core 3 304 Wildcat Lake chip for buyers moving up from an N150 box, with dual Gigabit LAN and three 4K display outputs; the tradeoff is a loud fan and throttling on long jobs.
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wo-we P7
The wo-we P7 is a 5-inch Ryzen 5 3501U box with two Gigabit Ethernet ports, two M.2 slots, and two RAM slots, sold with 8GB and 256GB.
Archived Mini PCs
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ACEMAGICIAN AD08 Mini PC
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ACEMAGIC AD15
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ACEMAGIC AM08 Pro Mini PC
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ACEMAGICIAN AMR5 Mini PC
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ACEMAGIC M1
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ACEMAGIC M1 (Ryzen 7 6800H)
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ACEMAGIC S1 Mini PC
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ACEMAGICIAN AM06 Pro Mini PC
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ACEMAGICIAN S3A
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ACEMAGICIAN T8 Plus
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AOOSTAR G-FLIP
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AOOSTAR GEM12 MAX
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AWOW AK10
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AWOW TX33
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AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02
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Beelink EQ12 Mini PC
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Beelink EQi12
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Beelink EQI13 PRO
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Beelink GTi12 Ultra
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Beelink GTi13
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Beelink GTR7
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Beelink Mini S
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Beelink SEi12
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Beelink SER6 6900HX
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Beelink SER6 MAX
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Beelink SER7 Mini PC
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Blackview MP50 (Ryzen 5 3500U)
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Blackview MP60 Mini PC
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Blackview MP80 (N95)
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Blackview MP80 (N97)
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Bmax B3
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Bmax B4 Plus
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Bmax B4 Turbo
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Bmax B4 Ultra
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BMAX B8A Pro
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Bmax B9 Plus
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Bmax MaxMini B1 Pro
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BOSGAME B100
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BOSGAME E2
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BOSGAME E4
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BOSGAME M4
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BOSGAME P1
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BOSGAME P2 Lite
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BOSGAME P3 MIX
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BOSGAME P4 Plus
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BOSGAME P5 Mini PC
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Chatreey IT12-12900H
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CHUWI LarkBox X (2023)
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CyberGeek Nano A1
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CyberGeek Nano J1
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DreamQuest Office Plus
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DreamQuest Pro Plus
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DreamQuest Q5
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Paladin WO4
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FIREBAT F1
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FIREBAT MI2 Mini PC
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Fodenn F10 Mini PC
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FREAPP M6GE
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GEEKOM A5 (2025 Edition)
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GEEKOM A7
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GEEKOM AE7
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GEEKOM AX8 Pro
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GEEKOM GT13 Pro
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GEEKOM IT1 Mega
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GEEKOM XT13 Pro
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Getorli GT106
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GMKtec NucBox M7 Pro
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GMKtec G11
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GMKtec K1
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GMKtec K10
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GMKtec M3 Ultra
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GMKtec Nucbox M4 Mini PC
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GMKtec NucBox M6
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GMKtec Nucbox G2 Mini PC
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GMKtec Nucbox G2 Plus
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GMKtec NucBox G3 Pro
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GMKtec NucBox G5
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GMKtec Nucbox K2
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GMKtec NucBox K3 Pro
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GMKtec NucBox K4
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GMKtec Nucbox K6
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GMKtec Nucbox KB7
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GMKtec Nucbox M5 Plus
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GMKtec Nucbox M7
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iKOOLCORE R2
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KAMRUI AK2 Plus Mini PC
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KAMRUI AM02 Mini PC
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KAMRUI AM02 Pro Mini PC
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KAMRUI CK10 Mini PC
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Lenovo ThinkCentre M625
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Lenovo ThinkCentre M700 Tiny
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Lenovo ThinkCentre M70q Gen 6
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LETSUNG GoLite 11
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Mac Mini (2023)
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Machenike Machcreator Mini2
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MINISFORUM 795S7
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Minisforum AtomMan X7 Ti
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MINISFORUM M1-1295
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MINISFORUM Mercury Series EM780
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MINISFORUM NAD9
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MINISFORUM UM560 XT
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MINISFORUM UM690S
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MINISFORUM UM750L
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MINISFORUM UN1250
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MINISFORUM UN1290
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Venus Series NPB5
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MINISFORUM Venus UN1265
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MINIX Z100-0dB
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MINIX NEO Z97
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MOMENTPLUS MX70
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Origimagic A1 Mini PC
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ORIGIMAGIC COMET C4
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TRIGKEY Green G4
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TRIGKEY Green G5
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TRIGKEY Key i13
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Trigkey S7 Pro
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UXX X20 Mini PC
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wo-we H5
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WVX N100 Mini PC
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Yxk Mini S15 Ultra
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