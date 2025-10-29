KAMRUI AM21
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The KAMRUI AM21 (Ryzen 7 8745HS) is a compact AMD mini PC. It measures 4.69 inches square and 1.45 inches thick, and the 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 chip boosts to 4.9GHz, and the Radeon 780M graphics alongside it cover productivity work and 1080p gaming in many titles. KAMRUI sells it in two configurations: 32GB of DDR5-5600 with a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and 16GB of DDR5-4800 with a 512GB SSD.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 8745HS boosts to 4.9GHz
|Not suitable for AAA gaming at high settings
|32GB DDR5-5600 build handles heavy multitasking
|No SATA bay, so storage lives on the two M.2 slots
|USB4 port with 40Gbps and DisplayPort alt mode
|Radeon 780M is an iGPU, well short of a discrete card
|Quad-display support via two HDMI, USB4, and USB-C
|KAMRUI rates the fan at up to 41dB under full load
|Dual Ethernet (2.5GbE + 1GbE on the 32GB build, 2x 1GbE on the 16GB)
|No card reader, and the power supply is external
|0.5L chassis, VESA bracket in the box
|Buyer KC replaced the stock Wi-Fi card over disconnects
KAMRUI AM21 Comparison Chart
KAMRUI AM21
KAMRUI AM21
|Price
List Price: $759.99
Amazon Prices:
List Price: $799.00
Amazon Prices:
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|Version
|32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745HS
|16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 8745HS
|Performance Rating
|5.6
|5.2
|CPU Mark
|28,483
|28,483
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS
|Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon 780M
|Integrated AMD Radeon 780M
|RAM
|32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
|16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM (DDR5-4800)
|Internal Storage
|1 TB
|512 GB
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|4.69 x 4.69 x 1.45 inches
(119.13 x 119.13 x 36.83 mm)
|4.69 x 4.69 x 1.45 inches
(119.13 x 119.13 x 36.83 mm)
|Weight
|unknown
|unknown
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Ethernet
|2 Ethernet ports: 1 at 2.5 Gbps, 1 at 1 Gbps
|2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps
|HDMI
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|DisplayPort
|No DisplayPort
|No DisplayPort
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|4 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)
USB4 (40Gbps, DP 1.4 alt mode, PD); 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (DP 1.4 alt mode, PD); 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps, front); 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (rear)
|2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)
USB4 (40Gbps, DP 1.4 alt mode to 8K, 100W PD input); 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (DP 1.4 alt mode, 100W PD input); 2x USB 3.2 Type-A; 2x USB 2.0 Type-A
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|3.5mm combo
|3.5mm combo
|Fanless
|No
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|Yes
|In the Box
|Power adapter, VESA bracket and screws, HDMI cable, user manual
|Power adapter, VESA bracket and screws, HDMI cable, user manual
|Expandability
|RAM: 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots (max 96GB); Storage: 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots (max 4TB total)
|RAM: 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots (max 96GB); Storage: 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots (max 4TB total)
See every AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS configuration in the chart
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A 45W Zen 4 chip with four display outputs
The chassis measures roughly 4.7 x 4.7 x 1.5 inches (119mm x 119mm x 37mm) and sits on a desk without crowding it or mounts behind a monitor on the included VESA bracket. KAMRUI lists three copper heat pipes and rates the fan at 41dB at full load; buyer Michael says it runs quiet and cool with several apps open.
The 8745HS has headroom for content creation and light editing on top of office work. The 32GB build keeps demanding multitasking smooth, and its 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD gives quick boots and app launches; the 16GB/512GB build covers office work and lighter loads. Both SO-DIMM slots and both M.2 2280 slots are user-accessible, so the machine can grow to 96GB of RAM and 4TB of NVMe storage.
The USB4 port carries 40Gbps data, and both USB-C ports carry DisplayPort 1.4 alt mode. KAMRUI rates both for 100W PD input and the USB4 port for 8K on the 16GB build, but lists PD output and 4K at 60Hz for the 32GB build. With the two HDMI ports, the USB4 port, and the USB-C 3.2 port, the AM21 can drive up to four displays. KAMRUI lists one 2.5GbE and one 1GbE port on the 32GB build and two 1GbE ports on the 16GB build, plus Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The 32GB build has two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports on the front and two USB 3.2 Gen1 on the back; the 16GB build has two USB 3.2 and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, by KAMRUI’s port diagrams.
Reviewer Insights
PCWorld and Windows Central both covered the AM21 as a discount pick rather than with lab tests, so their comments speak to value and broad capability more than to measured performance.
PCWorld on value and upgrade room
PCWorld called the AM21 “a lot of performance packed into a miniscule machine” with value that “is insane with this discount” at a 2025 sale price, and noted the upgrade headroom (RAM to 96GB, storage to 4TB). A second PCWorld piece called it “a fantastic price for an impressive device” during another 2025 sale and said it can handle “streaming your favorite shows, keeping hundreds of browser tabs open, and juggling all your apps with ease.”
Windows Central weighed it against a Steam Machine
Windows Central framed the AM21 as a budget alternative to a Steam Machine, citing “1080p gaming in many titles” including GTA V, Forza Horizon 5, and Delta Force, plus emulation.
Customer Reviews
A verified buyer named Michael wrote “The pc runs quiet and cool while running multiple applications with ease.”
A verified buyer named KC, who bought the 32GB/1TB model and installed Bazzite for Steam gaming, liked the machine overall but flagged the wireless card: “the current one disconnects enough to be annoying.” KC later swapped in an Intel AX210 card, and four months on reported it was “Still running great!”
A small 8745HS box for a home office and light gaming
The KAMRUI AM21 (Ryzen 7 8745HS) suits a home office that also handles content creation, light editing, and 1080p gaming, and the USB4 port with quad-display output covers a multi-monitor desk. The Radeon 780M is capable for an iGPU and no match for a discrete card, so it does not stand in for a gaming rig or a 3D-rendering workstation.
The stock Wi-Fi card can disconnect, one owner found. Wired networking sidesteps the problem, since the AM21 has two Ethernet ports. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can the KAMRUI AM21 run modern games?
At 1080p, lighter and esports titles, yes. Windows Central says the AM21 “can handle light to moderate gaming at 1080p” and notes that it is advertised as playing GTA V, Forza Horizon 5, and Delta Force. PCWorld says “It can’t run the latest triple-A titles, of course, but it’s perfect for a round of DOTA or other lightweight games.”
How many monitors can the KAMRUI AM21 support?
Four at once, through the two HDMI ports, the USB4 port, and the USB-C 3.2 port. Every output does 4K, and KAMRUI rates the USB4 port for 8K on the 16GB build.
Can I upgrade the RAM and storage on the AM21?
Yes. Two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots take up to 96GB of RAM, and two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots take up to 4TB of storage. Both M.2 slots are NVMe PCIe slots, and there is no 2.5-inch SATA bay.
What is the USB4 port used for on the AM21?
It carries 40Gbps data transfer and DisplayPort 1.4 video, and it works with USB-C accessories. KAMRUI rates it for 8K video and 100W Power Delivery input on the 16GB build, but lists PD output and 4K at 60Hz for the 32GB build.
How loud is the KAMRUI AM21 during operation?
KAMRUI rates the fan at 41dB under full load. Buyer Michael says it “runs quiet and cool while running multiple applications with ease,” and buyer KC says it makes less noise than a GMKtec K8 Plus they own.
Can I mount the AM21 behind my monitor?
Yes. A VESA bracket ships in the box for mounting it on the back of a VESA-compatible monitor.
Does the AM21 come with Windows installed?
Yes, Windows 11 Pro is pre-installed. The Pro edition adds BitLocker encryption, Remote Desktop, and Hyper-V virtualization support.