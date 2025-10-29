KAMRUI AM21

Updated on November 23, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745HS Add

16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 8745HS Add

The KAMRUI AM21 (Ryzen 7 8745HS) is a compact AMD mini PC. It measures 4.69 inches square and 1.45 inches thick, and the 8-core, 16-thread Zen 4 chip boosts to 4.9GHz, and the Radeon 780M graphics alongside it cover productivity work and 1080p gaming in many titles. KAMRUI sells it in two configurations: 32GB of DDR5-5600 with a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and 16GB of DDR5-4800 with a 512GB SSD.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 8745HS boosts to 4.9GHz Not suitable for AAA gaming at high settings 32GB DDR5-5600 build handles heavy multitasking No SATA bay, so storage lives on the two M.2 slots USB4 port with 40Gbps and DisplayPort alt mode Radeon 780M is an iGPU, well short of a discrete card Quad-display support via two HDMI, USB4, and USB-C KAMRUI rates the fan at up to 41dB under full load Dual Ethernet (2.5GbE + 1GbE on the 32GB build, 2x 1GbE on the 16GB) No card reader, and the power supply is external 0.5L chassis, VESA bracket in the box Buyer KC replaced the stock Wi-Fi card over disconnects

KAMRUI AM21 Comparison Chart

KAMRUI AM21 KAMRUI AM21 Price List Price: $759.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $799.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745HS 16GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 8745HS Performance Rating 5.6 5.2 CPU Mark 28,483 28,483 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM (DDR5-4800) Internal Storage 1 TB 512 GB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.69 x 4.69 x 1.45 inches

(119.13 x 119.13 x 36.83 mm) 4.69 x 4.69 x 1.45 inches

(119.13 x 119.13 x 36.83 mm) Weight unknown unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports: 1 at 2.5 Gbps, 1 at 1 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

USB4 (40Gbps, DP 1.4 alt mode, PD); 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (DP 1.4 alt mode, PD); 2x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A (10Gbps, front); 2x USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (rear) 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

USB4 (40Gbps, DP 1.4 alt mode to 8K, 100W PD input); 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (DP 1.4 alt mode, 100W PD input); 2x USB 3.2 Type-A; 2x USB 2.0 Type-A Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack 3.5mm combo 3.5mm combo Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box Power adapter, VESA bracket and screws, HDMI cable, user manual Power adapter, VESA bracket and screws, HDMI cable, user manual Expandability RAM: 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots (max 96GB); Storage: 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots (max 4TB total) RAM: 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots (max 96GB); Storage: 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 NVMe slots (max 4TB total)

See every AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS configuration in the chart

A 45W Zen 4 chip with four display outputs

The chassis measures roughly 4.7 x 4.7 x 1.5 inches (119mm x 119mm x 37mm) and sits on a desk without crowding it or mounts behind a monitor on the included VESA bracket. KAMRUI lists three copper heat pipes and rates the fan at 41dB at full load; buyer Michael says it runs quiet and cool with several apps open.

The 8745HS has headroom for content creation and light editing on top of office work. The 32GB build keeps demanding multitasking smooth, and its 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD gives quick boots and app launches; the 16GB/512GB build covers office work and lighter loads. Both SO-DIMM slots and both M.2 2280 slots are user-accessible, so the machine can grow to 96GB of RAM and 4TB of NVMe storage.

The USB4 port carries 40Gbps data, and both USB-C ports carry DisplayPort 1.4 alt mode. KAMRUI rates both for 100W PD input and the USB4 port for 8K on the 16GB build, but lists PD output and 4K at 60Hz for the 32GB build. With the two HDMI ports, the USB4 port, and the USB-C 3.2 port, the AM21 can drive up to four displays. KAMRUI lists one 2.5GbE and one 1GbE port on the 32GB build and two 1GbE ports on the 16GB build, plus Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The 32GB build has two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A ports on the front and two USB 3.2 Gen1 on the back; the 16GB build has two USB 3.2 and two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, by KAMRUI’s port diagrams.

Reviewer Insights

PCWorld and Windows Central both covered the AM21 as a discount pick rather than with lab tests, so their comments speak to value and broad capability more than to measured performance.

PCWorld on value and upgrade room

PCWorld called the AM21 “a lot of performance packed into a miniscule machine” with value that “is insane with this discount” at a 2025 sale price, and noted the upgrade headroom (RAM to 96GB, storage to 4TB). A second PCWorld piece called it “a fantastic price for an impressive device” during another 2025 sale and said it can handle “streaming your favorite shows, keeping hundreds of browser tabs open, and juggling all your apps with ease.”

Windows Central weighed it against a Steam Machine

Windows Central framed the AM21 as a budget alternative to a Steam Machine, citing “1080p gaming in many titles” including GTA V, Forza Horizon 5, and Delta Force, plus emulation.

Customer Reviews

A verified buyer named Michael wrote “The pc runs quiet and cool while running multiple applications with ease.”

A verified buyer named KC, who bought the 32GB/1TB model and installed Bazzite for Steam gaming, liked the machine overall but flagged the wireless card: “the current one disconnects enough to be annoying.” KC later swapped in an Intel AX210 card, and four months on reported it was “Still running great!”

A small 8745HS box for a home office and light gaming

The KAMRUI AM21 (Ryzen 7 8745HS) suits a home office that also handles content creation, light editing, and 1080p gaming, and the USB4 port with quad-display output covers a multi-monitor desk. The Radeon 780M is capable for an iGPU and no match for a discrete card, so it does not stand in for a gaming rig or a 3D-rendering workstation.

The stock Wi-Fi card can disconnect, one owner found. Wired networking sidesteps the problem, since the AM21 has two Ethernet ports. To compare it with other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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Frequently Asked Questions