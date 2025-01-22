KAMRUI Hyper H1 11 Pro

Updated on November 14, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB Add

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The KAMRUI Hyper H1 11 Pro pairs an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 32GB of DDR5 memory in a chassis that measures just over five inches square. That puts an 8-core, 16-thread chip in a box small enough to hide behind a monitor, which suits anyone who needs desktop-class speed and has no desk space to spare. Radeon 680M integrated graphics drive up to three 4K displays, so a multi-monitor office setup works without adding a card.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 8-core, 16-thread Ryzen 7 6800H boosting to 4.7GHz No dedicated GPU limits gaming to casual titles 32GB DDR5 4800MHz in two SO-DIMM slots, expandable to 64GB Primary M.2 slot uses PCIe 3.0 instead of 4.0 Triple 4K display support via HDMI, DisplayPort, and USB-C A minority of Amazon buyers report random reboots 2.5GbE Ethernet and six USB-A 3.2 ports RAM and SSD ship as unbranded generic parts VESA mount included for behind-monitor installation Plastic enclosure instead of aluminum Two M.2 2280 slots take up to 4TB of storage Fan noise noticeable under heavy workloads

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KAMRUI Hyper H1 11 Pro Comparison Chart

KAMRUI Hyper H1 11 Pro KAMRUI Hyper H1 11 Pro KAMRUI Hyper H1 11 Pro Price List Price: $359.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon KAMRUI store: Check price at KAMRUI List Price: $409.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $439.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon KAMRUI store: Check price at KAMRUI Version 16GB/512GB 32GB/512GB 32GB/1TB Performance Rating 4.8 5.2 5.2 CPU Mark 22,652 22,652 22,652 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Octa-core 3.20 Ghz (max 4.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Octa-core 3.20 Ghz (max 4.70 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 6800H Octa-core 3.20 Ghz (max 4.70 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 680M Integrated AMD Radeon 680M Integrated AMD Radeon 680M RAM 16 GB 32 GB 32 GB Internal Storage 512 GB 512 GB 1 TB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.61 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 40.89 mm) 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.61 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 40.89 mm) 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.61 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 40.89 mm) Weight 2.2 lbs (1 kg) 2.2 lbs (1 kg) 2.2 lbs (1 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 2.0, supports 4K@60Hz) 1 DisplayPort (DP 2.0, supports 4K@60Hz) 1 DisplayPort (DP 2.0, supports 4K@60Hz) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (front), 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (rear); USB-C 3.2 Gen2 supports 4K display output 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (front), 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (rear); USB-C 3.2 Gen2 supports 4K display output 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (front), 4x USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (rear); USB-C 3.2 Gen2 supports 4K display output Thunderbolt Ports No No No OCuLink No No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo combo Fanless No No No VESA Mount Yes Yes Yes In the Box Hyper H1 Mini PC, Power Adapter, HDMI Cable, VESA Mount Bracket with Screws, User Manual Hyper H1 Mini PC, Power Adapter, HDMI Cable, VESA Mount Bracket with Screws, User Manual Hyper H1 Mini PC, Power Adapter, HDMI Cable, VESA Mount Bracket with Screws, User Manual Expandability RAM expandable up to 64GB DDR5; storage expandable up to 4TB via dual M.2 slots RAM expandable up to 64GB DDR5; storage expandable up to 4TB via dual M.2 slots RAM expandable up to 64GB DDR5; storage expandable up to 4TB via dual M.2 slots

See every AMD Ryzen 7 6800H configuration in the chart

2.5GbE and Two M.2 Slots in a Five-Inch Shell

The plastic enclosure measures 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.61 inches and weighs 2.2 pounds. Ports are split between the front and rear panels, so the USB-C port stays within reach while the cables that never move stay tidy at the back. The plastic will not win a design contest, but it feels sturdy enough for daily use.

The Ryzen 7 6800H is an 8-core, 16-thread Zen 3+ chip that boosts to 4.7GHz and handles multitasking, content creation, and light gaming. Its integrated Radeon 680M graphics run at up to 2000MHz, which covers 1080p gaming in less demanding titles and smooth 4K video playback. Memory is 32GB of DDR5 4800MHz across two SO-DIMM slots, with headroom for 64GB.

One 2.5GbE Ethernet jack sits on the back, and WiFi 6 with Bluetooth 5.2 covers wireless. Seven USB ports keep peripherals plugged in: two USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps) and one USB-C 3.2 Gen2 on the front, and four USB-A 3.2 Gen1 (5Gbps) on the back. The USB-C port doubles as a display output for triple 4K monitor setups. The 2.5GbE port also suits running home server software, where file copies to a NAS run faster than on a 1GbE link.

Reviewer Insights

Ricks Tech Repairs’ Perspective

Ricks Tech Repairs opens the machine up in his unboxing video and walks through the internals. He notes that the unit uses “generic unknown brand” RAM and storage components, which is common at this price point but a caveat for users who prioritize brand-name parts. The reviewer came away “pretty impressed with the build quality” for the price, and appreciated the straightforward upgrade path with two accessible M.2 slots and SO-DIMM memory slots.

PCWorld’s Take

According to PCWorld, the KAMRUI Hyper H1 represents a good deal in the mini PC market. Their coverage emphasizes that “just because it’s tiny doesn’t mean it’s not powerful,” highlighting the Ryzen 7 6800H’s ability to handle demanding applications despite the compact form factor. They also point to the upgrade path, noting that users can expand RAM to 64GB and storage to 4TB as needs grow.

Customer Reviews

Across 453 ratings on Amazon, the KAMRUI Hyper H1 11 Pro averages 4.3 stars. Five-star ratings make up 72% of that total, and roughly 10% sit at one star. The recurring praise centers on its small footprint, light gaming ability, and value. cristian, a verified buyer, called it “Great as a desktop computer, easily portable, for office, video playback and light gaming” with “Excellent value for money.” James meckler, also verified, has “had the pc for 6 months and runs great” for Fortnite, driving a second monitor at 120fps. Khurram summed up the common note, calling it “a tiny powerhouse” that met his need for “a decent home always ON pc.”

Verified buyer Devin Blake started with a positive note (“Starts up fast, runs quietly and does not get hot”) but appended that “as others have reported this unit keeps rebooting randomly causing wasted time and interrupting communications.” A one-star review from verified buyer Stephen J, titled “BEWARE OF KAMRUI AND THEIR SUPPORT REP CHRIS,” describes a repeat customer who had a unit “just died, right in the middle of working on it” and a frustrating support experience on the replacement.

Fast Enough for Home-Office Work and Video Editing

This machine suits home office workers, photo and video editors, and students who want one capable computer. The 8 cores and 32GB of DDR5 handle that load, and the two M.2 slots plus the 64GB memory ceiling let the system grow with its owner. Anyone who wants dedicated graphics, sustained heavy workloads without thermal limits, or a metal chassis should look at other machines. Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart puts the specs side by side with other small computers.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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