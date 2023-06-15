MeLE Quieter 4C
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The MeLE Quieter 4C is a fanless, silent mini PC and the successor to the Quieter 3C. MeLE sells it in two flavors: the original Intel Processor N100 and a 2025 refresh on the slightly faster Intel Processor N150 (4-core, up to 3.6 GHz). The 16GB N100 Business Grade builds ship with soldered LPDDR5 memory, while the 16GB N150 Business Grade build carries 16GB of DDR4-3200 in a single memory slot, and MeLE also sells builds with 8GB and 32GB; storage is 256GB of eMMC alone on one N100 build or 512GB on the others (256GB eMMC plus a 256GB NVMe SSD in the upgradeable M.2 slot), in the same compact 5.2 x 3.2 x 0.7 inch chassis. The SE Grade builds (N100 or N150) use 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 in a single memory slot, with 128GB of eMMC or a 256GB or 512GB NVMe SSD instead, and an 8GB N150 Business Grade build pairs its memory with a 256GB NVMe SSD. It drives triple 4K 60Hz displays via dual HDMI 2.0 ports and a USB-C port with display output, runs Windows 11 Pro, and includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and gigabit Ethernet.
|Pros
|Cons
|No fan, so no noise and no moving parts to wear out
|Chassis runs warm under sustained load
|Triple 4K 60Hz monitor support
|Clocks drop during long, heavy workloads
|Two USB-C ports, one with power delivery 3.0 and display out
|OS installed on slower eMMC storage
|M.2 slot takes an NVMe or SATA SSD up to 4TB
|Memory on the 16GB N100 Business Grade builds is soldered, so only their M.2 slot is upgradeable
|5.2 x 3.2 x 0.7 inch chassis with a monitor mount included
|Stock power limit stays low until you change it in BIOS
Related Videos
MeLE Quieter 4C Comparison Chart
15 configurations
|Configuration
|Processor
|RAM
|Storage
|GPU
|List price
|Amazon price
|Compare
|16GB/512GB/Intel N100
|N100CPU Mark 5,305
|16 GB
|512 GB
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$509.99
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|16GB/256GB/Intel N100
|N100CPU Mark 5,305
|16 GB
|256 GB
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$259.99
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|16GB/512GB/Intel N150
|N150CPU Mark 5,326
|16 GB
|512 GB
|Intel Graphics
|$529.99
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|SE Grade 16GB/512GB/Intel N150
|N150CPU Mark 5,326
|16 GB
|512 GB SSD
|Intel Graphics
|$489.99
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|SE Grade 8GB/128GB/Intel N150
|N150CPU Mark 5,326
|8 GB
|128 GB eMMC
|Intel Graphics
|$339.99
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|Business Grade 8GB/256GB/Intel N150
|N150CPU Mark 5,326
|8 GB
|256 GB SSD
|Intel Graphics
|$429.99
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|SE Grade 8GB/128GB/Intel N100
|N100CPU Mark 5,305
|8 GB
|128 GB eMMC
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$339.99
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|SE Grade 16GB/512GB/Intel N100
|N100CPU Mark 5,305
|16 GB
|512 GB SSD
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$479.99
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|SE Grade 8GB/256GB/Intel N150
|N150CPU Mark 5,326
|8 GB
|256 GB SSD
|Intel Graphics
|$359.99
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|Business Grade 8GB/128GB/Intel N150
|N150CPU Mark 5,326
|8 GB
|128 GB eMMC
|Intel Graphics
|$409.99
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|Business Grade 32GB/512GB/Intel N150
|N150CPU Mark 5,326
|32 GB
|512 GB
|Intel Graphics
|$729.99
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|SE Grade 8GB/256GB/Intel N100
|N100CPU Mark 5,305
|8 GB
|256 GB SSD
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$359.99
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|Business Grade 8GB/128GB/Intel N100
|N100CPU Mark 5,305
|8 GB
|128 GB eMMC
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$359.99
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|Business Grade 8GB/256GB/Intel N100
|N100CPU Mark 5,305
|8 GB
|256 GB SSD
|Intel UHD Graphics
|$399.99
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|Business Grade 32GB/1TB/Intel N150
|N150CPU Mark 5,326
|32 GB
|1 TB SSD
|Intel Graphics
|$990.00
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Specs shared by every configuration
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5.2 x 3.2 x 0.7 inches
(132.08 x 81.28 x 17.78 mm)
|Weight
|unknown
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.1
|Ethernet
|1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps
|HDMI
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|DisplayPort
|DisplayPort over USB-C
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C
(One USB-C with power delivery 3.0 and display out, the other with PD only)
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|microSD Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|Yes
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|Mini PC, monitor mount, USB-C power supply, screws, quick start guide
|Expandability
|M.2 slot on every build; DDR4 builds also have one memory slot
See every Intel N100 configuration in the chartSee every Intel N150 configuration in the chart
Models in this family
The MeLE Quieter 4C has the Intel N100 and a list price of $509.99. The other models in this line:
- MeLE Quieter3CIntel Celeron N5100, 8 GB / 128 GBList price
$369.99
- MeLE Quieter3QIntel Celeron N5105, 16 GB / 512 GBList price
$419.99
- MeLE Quieter DLIntel N150, 8 GB / 128 GBList price
$449.99
- MeLE Quieter HD3 N150Intel N150, 8 GB / 128 GBList price
$449.99
Related Mini PCs
- MeLE Cyber X1
- MOREFINE M9 Mini PC
- MeLE Quieter DL
- GEEKOM Mini Air12
- ASUS NUC 14 Essential
- Beelink Mini S13
Passive cooling and soldered memory set the ceiling
Nothing spins inside this box, so there is no fan noise and no fan to fail; heat leaves through the chassis instead, and heavy use pushes case temperatures up. The Intel Processor N100, with four cores and four threads, handles 4K video playback and light gaming. On the 16GB N100 Business Grade builds the memory is soldered LPDDR5, so the capacity you pick at purchase is the capacity you keep, which matters more now that recent DRAM price increases have pushed up the cost of memory across all platforms. The 16GB N150 Business Grade build and the SE Grade builds use one DDR4 slot instead, and MeLE lists the Business Grade line with either memory type, so check which one the build you pick uses. Storage pairs 256GB of eMMC with an NVMe SSD in the M.2 slot, and that slot accepts NVMe or SATA drives up to 4TB.
Dual HDMI 2.0 ports and a USB-C port with display output drive three 4K 60Hz screens at once, and the second USB-C port carries power delivery. Networking is gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1, and the microSD reader handles extra storage or file transfers.
Reviewer Insights
Robtech’s review opens by saying he hates fan noise, which he finds almost as annoying as a buzzing mosquito, and he confirms the fanless design gets warm and then hot quickly under intensive tasks. He walks through the ports and multi-4K-monitor support and the top model’s 16GB of RAM and dual storage. Performance is in line with budget fanless mini PCs; he notes BIOS adjustments can raise it at the cost of more heat and power, and recommends installing the OS on the NVMe drive rather than the slower eMMC.
Jim’s Garage put the newer N150 variant through a 4K Jellyfin hardware-transcoding workload on Linux. With Cinebench R24 and a drive test running at the same time, he measured about 15 watts at the wall, and he estimated it would hover around 10 watts when it is not pegged. The bundled NVMe drive saturated its PCIe Gen 3 x4 link at roughly 3.5 GB/s sequential reads, and Cinebench R24 returned a multi-core score of 134. During the drive test the SSD reached 72C, which he called “definitely on the toasty side” with little headroom in a warm environment. In Cinebench the CPU peaked at 82C, and he saw no thermal throttling in a 19 to 20C room. His verdict was that he could not recommend it over the cheaper Beelink EQ14 with dual NICs, dual NVMe slots, and replaceable RAM, though he still called the Quieter 4C a well-built, passively cooled package that sips power.
Cuiv, The Lazy Geek tested the N100 model from an astrophotography control-PC angle and emphasizes the no-vibration story that fanless cooling enables when the mini PC is mounted to a telescope. He also walks through the BIOS to lift the package TDP from the stock low-power preset into the 25 to 30W range for image stacking in Siril and guiding in PHD2. The 12V DC input uses a USB-C shaped plug, and he powers the unit from a power bank with a DC-to-USB-C cable.
Tek Syndicate tested a fanless Intel N100 box paired with 32GB of DDR5, arguing that for a silent home server the memory matters more than raw compute. He framed it as a Proxmox, Docker, and VM host where overprovisioning RAM beats a faster CPU, in a tiny, completely silent chassis.
Customer Reviews
Across 315 ratings on Amazon for the 16GB/512GB N100 build, the MeLE Quieter 4C averages 4.3 stars, with 70 percent leaving five stars and 8 percent leaving one. Owners describe light desktop work, file serving, and astrophotography control rigs. Verified buyer Eric B., who gave it four stars, installed Fedora Linux 41 and reported the “Linux install was painless, and so far flawless.” He took off a star because 2K video was a little choppy on busy scenes on his 4K monitor until he set the monitor to 2K resolution. Mike Manning, a verified buyer who gave it five stars, runs it in his observatory with an Arduino, a 2.5 gigabit Ethernet adapter, and a USB 3 hub attached, and wrote that “it just works!”
Heat is the recurring complaint. S. Perkins, a verified buyer who gave it five stars, named one minor negative: “its outer case gets quite warm to the touch.” Prince Yogurt, a verified buyer who gave it three stars, wrote “It runs very warm. Almost hot.” and worried about its longevity. Read more owner reviews on Amazon.
A silent, low-power desktop that stays within light workloads
Passive cooling sets the limit, since sustained heavy workloads warm the chassis and pull clock speeds down. The MeLE Overclock 4C is the actively-cooled option in the same family. Starry Hope’s guide to fanless vs. active cooling covers the workload tiers and sustained-load data.
The 5.2 x 3.2 x 0.7 inch chassis and low power draw make it easy to pack or to leave running as a headless server. On the soldered-memory builds the M.2 slot is the only thing that opens up, so buyers who expect to add memory later should pick a DDR4 build or look elsewhere.
One buying note: the N100 and N150 builds share a model name, so confirm which chip you want before ordering. To explore other mini PCs, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison App.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I upgrade the RAM on the MeLE Quieter 4C?
It depends on the build. The 16GB N100 Business Grade builds have soldered LPDDR5, so the capacity you choose at purchase is the capacity you keep for the life of the machine. The 16GB N150 Business Grade build and the SE Grade builds use DDR4-3200 in a single memory slot instead, and MeLE lists the Business Grade line with either memory type, so check the build before you plan an upgrade.
What type of storage does the Quieter 4C support?
Most builds ship with 256GB of eMMC storage, the 128GB SE Grade and Business Grade builds use 128GB of eMMC, and some SE and Business Grade builds use an NVMe SSD instead. Every build has an M.2 slot that accepts NVMe or SATA SSDs up to 4TB, so a much larger drive can go in without opening anything else.
Does the Quieter 4C have a fan?
There is no fan. Heat is dissipated through the heatsink and casing, which is why the case gets warm under load and runs in complete silence the rest of the time.
Can the Quieter 4C handle gaming?
Casual gaming and emulation up to the PS2/GameCube era are within range. More demanding titles need the BIOS power settings raised, which adds heat.
How many monitors can the MeLE Quieter 4C support?
Three 4K 60Hz monitors, using the two HDMI 2.0 ports and the USB-C port with display output.
Is the Quieter 4C suitable for travel?
It packs easily at 5.2 x 3.2 x 0.7 inches, and the low power draw suits a travel setup or a machine left running somewhere out of the way.
What operating system comes pre-installed on the Quieter 4C?
Windows 11 Pro, installed on the eMMC storage. Owners who want the faster drive as the boot volume can move the OS to the NVMe SSD.
Does the Quieter 4C support Wi-Fi and Bluetooth?
Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 are both built in, alongside a gigabit Ethernet port for wired networking.
Can I mount the Quieter 4C behind a monitor?
Yes. A monitor mount is included in the box, and the chassis is small enough to sit behind a display without getting in the way.