MeLE Quieter 4C

Updated on November 7, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N100 Add

16GB/256GB/Intel N100 Add

16GB/512GB/Intel N150 Add

SE Grade 16GB/512GB/Intel N150 Add

SE Grade 8GB/128GB/Intel N150 Add

Business Grade 8GB/256GB/Intel N150 Add

SE Grade 8GB/128GB/Intel N100 Add

SE Grade 16GB/512GB/Intel N100 Add

SE Grade 8GB/256GB/Intel N150 Add

Business Grade 8GB/128GB/Intel N150 Add

Business Grade 32GB/512GB/Intel N150 Add

SE Grade 8GB/256GB/Intel N100 Add

Business Grade 8GB/128GB/Intel N100 Add

Business Grade 8GB/256GB/Intel N100 Add

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Check prices on Amazon (14)

The MeLE Quieter 4C is a fanless, silent mini PC and the successor to the Quieter 3C. MeLE sells it in two flavors: the original Intel Processor N100 and a 2025 refresh on the slightly faster Intel Processor N150 (4-core, up to 3.6 GHz). The 16GB N100 Business Grade builds ship with soldered LPDDR5 memory, while the 16GB N150 Business Grade build carries 16GB of DDR4-3200 in a single memory slot, and MeLE also sells builds with 8GB and 32GB; storage is 256GB of eMMC alone on one N100 build or 512GB on the others (256GB eMMC plus a 256GB NVMe SSD in the upgradeable M.2 slot), in the same compact 5.2 x 3.2 x 0.7 inch chassis. The SE Grade builds (N100 or N150) use 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 in a single memory slot, with 128GB of eMMC or a 256GB or 512GB NVMe SSD instead, and an 8GB N150 Business Grade build pairs its memory with a 256GB NVMe SSD. It drives triple 4K 60Hz displays via dual HDMI 2.0 ports and a USB-C port with display output, runs Windows 11 Pro, and includes Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, and gigabit Ethernet.

Pros Cons No fan, so no noise and no moving parts to wear out Chassis runs warm under sustained load Triple 4K 60Hz monitor support Clocks drop during long, heavy workloads Two USB-C ports, one with power delivery 3.0 and display out OS installed on slower eMMC storage M.2 slot takes an NVMe or SATA SSD up to 4TB Memory on the 16GB N100 Business Grade builds is soldered, so only their M.2 slot is upgradeable 5.2 x 3.2 x 0.7 inch chassis with a monitor mount included Stock power limit stays low until you change it in BIOS

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MeLE Quieter 4C Comparison Chart

15 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 16 GB 512 GB Intel UHD Graphics $509.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,305 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/256GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 16 GB 256 GB Intel UHD Graphics $259.99 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,305 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 256 GB 16GB/512GB/Intel N150 N150 CPU Mark 5,326 16 GB 512 GB Intel Graphics $529.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4, single-channel (16GB DDR4-3200, single slot, single channel) Internal Storage 512 GB SE Grade 16GB/512GB/Intel N150 N150 CPU Mark 5,326 16 GB 512 GB SSD Intel Graphics $489.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4, single-channel (16GB DDR4-3200, single slot, single channel) Internal Storage 512 GB SE-grade NVMe SSD (PCIe 3.0) SE Grade 8GB/128GB/Intel N150 N150 CPU Mark 5,326 8 GB 128 GB eMMC Intel Graphics $339.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4, single-channel (8GB DDR4-3200, single slot, single channel) Internal Storage 128 GB SE-grade eMMC 5.1 Business Grade 8GB/256GB/Intel N150 N150 CPU Mark 5,326 8 GB 256 GB SSD Intel Graphics $429.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe 3.0) SE Grade 8GB/128GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 8 GB 128 GB eMMC Intel UHD Graphics $339.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,305 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4, single-channel (8GB DDR4-3200, single slot, single channel) Internal Storage 128 GB SE-grade eMMC 5.1 SE Grade 16GB/512GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 16 GB 512 GB SSD Intel UHD Graphics $479.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,305 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 16 GB DDR4, single-channel (16GB DDR4-3200, single slot, single channel) Internal Storage 512 GB SE-grade NVMe SSD (PCIe 3.0) SE Grade 8GB/256GB/Intel N150 N150 CPU Mark 5,326 8 GB 256 GB SSD Intel Graphics $359.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4, single-channel (8GB DDR4-3200, single slot, single channel) Internal Storage 256 GB SE-grade NVMe SSD (PCIe 3.0) Business Grade 8GB/128GB/Intel N150 N150 CPU Mark 5,326 8 GB 128 GB eMMC Intel Graphics $409.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB TLC eMMC 5.1 Business Grade 32GB/512GB/Intel N150 N150 CPU Mark 5,326 32 GB 512 GB Intel Graphics $729.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.5 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 512 GB SE Grade 8GB/256GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 8 GB 256 GB SSD Intel UHD Graphics $359.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,305 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8 GB DDR4, single-channel (8GB DDR4-3200, single slot, single channel) Internal Storage 256 GB SE-grade NVMe SSD (PCIe 3.0) Business Grade 8GB/128GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 8 GB 128 GB eMMC Intel UHD Graphics $359.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,305 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB TLC eMMC 5.1 Business Grade 8GB/256GB/Intel N100 N100 CPU Mark 5,305 8 GB 256 GB SSD Intel UHD Graphics $399.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 CPU Mark 5,305 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N100 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD (PCIe 3.0) Business Grade 32GB/1TB/Intel N150 N150 CPU Mark 5,326 32 GB 1 TB SSD Intel Graphics $990.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.5 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 32 GB DDR4, single-channel (32GB DDR4-3200, single slot, single channel) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.2 x 3.2 x 0.7 inches

(132.08 x 81.28 x 17.78 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort DisplayPort over USB-C VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(One USB-C with power delivery 3.0 and display out, the other with PD only) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader microSD Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless Yes VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, monitor mount, USB-C power supply, screws, quick start guide Expandability M.2 slot on every build; DDR4 builds also have one memory slot

See every Intel N100 configuration in the chartSee every Intel N150 configuration in the chart

Models in this family The MeLE Quieter 4C has the Intel N100 and a list price of $509.99. The other models in this line: MeLE Quieter3C Intel Celeron N5100, 8 GB / 128 GB List price

$369.99

MeLE Quieter3Q Intel Celeron N5105, 16 GB / 512 GB List price

$419.99

MeLE Quieter DL Intel N150, 8 GB / 128 GB List price

$449.99

MeLE Quieter HD3 N150 Intel N150, 8 GB / 128 GB List price

$449.99

Passive cooling and soldered memory set the ceiling

Nothing spins inside this box, so there is no fan noise and no fan to fail; heat leaves through the chassis instead, and heavy use pushes case temperatures up. The Intel Processor N100, with four cores and four threads, handles 4K video playback and light gaming. On the 16GB N100 Business Grade builds the memory is soldered LPDDR5, so the capacity you pick at purchase is the capacity you keep, which matters more now that recent DRAM price increases have pushed up the cost of memory across all platforms. The 16GB N150 Business Grade build and the SE Grade builds use one DDR4 slot instead, and MeLE lists the Business Grade line with either memory type, so check which one the build you pick uses. Storage pairs 256GB of eMMC with an NVMe SSD in the M.2 slot, and that slot accepts NVMe or SATA drives up to 4TB.

Dual HDMI 2.0 ports and a USB-C port with display output drive three 4K 60Hz screens at once, and the second USB-C port carries power delivery. Networking is gigabit Ethernet, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1, and the microSD reader handles extra storage or file transfers.

Reviewer Insights

Robtech’s review opens by saying he hates fan noise, which he finds almost as annoying as a buzzing mosquito, and he confirms the fanless design gets warm and then hot quickly under intensive tasks. He walks through the ports and multi-4K-monitor support and the top model’s 16GB of RAM and dual storage. Performance is in line with budget fanless mini PCs; he notes BIOS adjustments can raise it at the cost of more heat and power, and recommends installing the OS on the NVMe drive rather than the slower eMMC.

Jim’s Garage put the newer N150 variant through a 4K Jellyfin hardware-transcoding workload on Linux. With Cinebench R24 and a drive test running at the same time, he measured about 15 watts at the wall, and he estimated it would hover around 10 watts when it is not pegged. The bundled NVMe drive saturated its PCIe Gen 3 x4 link at roughly 3.5 GB/s sequential reads, and Cinebench R24 returned a multi-core score of 134. During the drive test the SSD reached 72C, which he called “definitely on the toasty side” with little headroom in a warm environment. In Cinebench the CPU peaked at 82C, and he saw no thermal throttling in a 19 to 20C room. His verdict was that he could not recommend it over the cheaper Beelink EQ14 with dual NICs, dual NVMe slots, and replaceable RAM, though he still called the Quieter 4C a well-built, passively cooled package that sips power.

Cuiv, The Lazy Geek tested the N100 model from an astrophotography control-PC angle and emphasizes the no-vibration story that fanless cooling enables when the mini PC is mounted to a telescope. He also walks through the BIOS to lift the package TDP from the stock low-power preset into the 25 to 30W range for image stacking in Siril and guiding in PHD2. The 12V DC input uses a USB-C shaped plug, and he powers the unit from a power bank with a DC-to-USB-C cable.

Tek Syndicate tested a fanless Intel N100 box paired with 32GB of DDR5, arguing that for a silent home server the memory matters more than raw compute. He framed it as a Proxmox, Docker, and VM host where overprovisioning RAM beats a faster CPU, in a tiny, completely silent chassis.

Customer Reviews

Across 315 ratings on Amazon for the 16GB/512GB N100 build, the MeLE Quieter 4C averages 4.3 stars, with 70 percent leaving five stars and 8 percent leaving one. Owners describe light desktop work, file serving, and astrophotography control rigs. Verified buyer Eric B., who gave it four stars, installed Fedora Linux 41 and reported the “Linux install was painless, and so far flawless.” He took off a star because 2K video was a little choppy on busy scenes on his 4K monitor until he set the monitor to 2K resolution. Mike Manning, a verified buyer who gave it five stars, runs it in his observatory with an Arduino, a 2.5 gigabit Ethernet adapter, and a USB 3 hub attached, and wrote that “it just works!”

Heat is the recurring complaint. S. Perkins, a verified buyer who gave it five stars, named one minor negative: “its outer case gets quite warm to the touch.” Prince Yogurt, a verified buyer who gave it three stars, wrote “It runs very warm. Almost hot.” and worried about its longevity. Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A silent, low-power desktop that stays within light workloads

Passive cooling sets the limit, since sustained heavy workloads warm the chassis and pull clock speeds down. The MeLE Overclock 4C is the actively-cooled option in the same family. Starry Hope’s guide to fanless vs. active cooling covers the workload tiers and sustained-load data.

The 5.2 x 3.2 x 0.7 inch chassis and low power draw make it easy to pack or to leave running as a headless server. On the soldered-memory builds the M.2 slot is the only thing that opens up, so buyers who expect to add memory later should pick a DDR4 build or look elsewhere.

One buying note: the N100 and N150 builds share a model name, so confirm which chip you want before ordering. To explore other mini PCs, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison App.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope