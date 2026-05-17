MeLE Cyber X1

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N150 Add

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The MeLE Cyber X1 replaces the smooth metal lid this vendor has shipped for a decade with hundreds of plastic pin-fin spikes that look more like a synthetic hedgehog than a heatsink. The box underneath runs an Intel N150. MeLE claims the textured top gives the chassis 6.4 times the surface area of a flat lid. Launch coverage in September 2025 said that let the N150 run at a 10W power limit; MeLE’s store now lists the TDP as 8W for builds with soldered LPDDR5 and 7W for builds with socketed memory. It is meant to sit on a shelf, run Windows 11 Pro or a quiet Linux distro for weeks at a time, drive up to three 4K displays, and never make a sound. If you want something that can power through Premiere or modern AAA games, this is not it.

Pros Cons Silent fanless operation with no moving parts WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 are dated for a 2026 product Distinctive pin-fin heatsink boosts thermal headroom Top and bottom surfaces can reach 55 to 70 degrees Celsius under load Triple 4K@60Hz display support via dual HDMI plus USB-C DP Alt Intel N150 is entry-level; not a workstation or gaming chip Replaceable M.2 2280 NVMe SSD up to 4TB Single-channel RAM and 1GbE ethernet limit network and memory bandwidth Pocketable 5.2 x 3.2 inch footprint, weighs about 0.7 pounds Buyer V.K. reports the USB-C power input plays poorly with docks Runs from a 12V supply or a USB-C PD charger Storage is a single M.2 slot with no SATA bay or secondary NVMe

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MeLE Cyber X1 Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/512GB/Intel N150 16 GB 512 GB SSD 3.1 $529.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.1 RAM 16 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, single-channel (DDR4-3200 SODIMM, single channel) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD 8GB/128GB/Intel N150 8 GB 128 GB eMMC 2.7 $409.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, single-channel (DDR4-3200 SODIMM, single channel) Internal Storage 128 GB eMMC 32GB/512GB/Intel N150 32 GB 512 GB SSD 3.5 $729.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 3.5 RAM 32 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, single-channel (DDR4-3200 SODIMM, single channel) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD 8GB/256GB/Intel N150 8 GB 256 GB SSD 2.7 $429.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.7 RAM 8 GB DDR4 SO-DIMM, single-channel (DDR4-3200 SODIMM, single channel) Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 5,326 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Processor N150 Quad-core 3.60 Ghz GPU Integrated Intel Graphics Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.2 x 3.2 x 0.95 inches

(132.08 x 81.28 x 24.13 mm) Weight 0.65 lbs (0.3 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort DisplayPort 1.4 over USB-C (4K@60Hz) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C

1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps), 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x USB-A 2.0, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 (10Gbps, DP Alt, PD 3.0) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader microSD Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless Yes VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, 12V/2A power adapter, VESA mount, screws, user manual Expandability 1x M.2 2280 NVMe slot (up to 4TB), 1x microSD slot (up to 2TB), 1x SODIMM RAM slot

See every Intel N150 configuration in the chart

Pin-fin cooling over a single M.2 slot and one SODIMM

In hand, the Cyber X1 measures 5.2 x 3.2 inches with a chassis just under one inch thick, and it weighs about 0.7 pounds, putting it on the small end of the fanless mini PC market. The underside carries a VESA mount pattern, while the top is the plastic pin-fin field that gives the product its hedgehog nickname. Ports are split across two long edges: one side carries a USB-C all-in-one connector (10Gbps data, DisplayPort 1.4, and PD 3.0 power input), a 3.5mm combo headphone jack with the microSD slot just above it under the heatsink edge, two HDMI 2.0 outputs, a second USB-C used as a 12V power input, and a single Gigabit ethernet jack. The opposite side holds three USB-A ports (one each at 10Gbps, 5Gbps, and 480Mbps) and a Kensington lock notch. There is no DisplayPort connector and no Thunderbolt; everything modern lands on the one full-function USB-C.

The Intel N150 is a 6W TDP Twin Lake chip with four Gracemont cores at up to 3.6GHz. PassMark places it around 5,326 on the multi-thread chart, which puts it level with the older N100 (5,305) and well behind any mid-range Core or Ryzen mobile part. That covers 4K media playback, large spreadsheets, and light office work. MeLE puts the surface at 55 to 70 degrees Celsius under load (per CNX-Software), within IEC62368-1 limits. That is too hot to bury under a stack of papers. Inside, a single SODIMM slot holds the DDR4-3200 RAM (the September 2025 launch press release described soldered LPDDR5; the 16GB and 32GB models now ship socketed), and a single M.2 2280 slot takes a PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD up to 4TB. MeLE rates the 512GB SSD in the higher-tier configs at up to 3,940 MB/s sequential reads.

Wireless is WiFi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.1, and the ethernet jack is a single 1GbE port. The wired selection covers a 10Gbps Type-A, a 5Gbps Type-A, a 480Mbps Type-A, and a true full-function USB-C, so you can hang a dock, an external SSD, and a peripheral hub off the device without a tangle of adapters. Triple-monitor support arrives through both HDMI 2.0 outputs plus the USB-C, for three independent 4K@60Hz screens. Storage expansion is limited to the one M.2 slot and the microSD reader (up to 2TB cards), so plan for external storage if you need more than one fast drive.

Reviewer Insights

Deep Space Astro’s hands-on review tests a 32GB/512GB Cyber X1 that will replace the Quieter 3C running NINA and Stellarium in his observatory. Power comes from 12V through the power distribution block on his rig rather than the bundled adapter, and the Auto Power On BIOS setting boots the PC as soon as he switches the observatory power on from his office. By his numbers it weighs about 0.7 pounds against about 0.45 pounds for the Quieter 4C: “So it is heavier than the previous versions, but we expected that because of the heat sink.” In his side-by-side benchmark the Cyber X1 scored 876 overall to the Quieter 4C’s 805, with storage scores level because both machines carry the same 512GB SSD. He praises MeLE’s track record (“They’ve always worked out of the box as expected”), sees “no need to upgrade” from a Quieter 4C that already does the job, and suggests the Cyber X1 to owners of the older Quieter 2 or 3C.

TechRadar’s hedgehog write-up leans into the visual gimmick, calling out the “hundreds of metal spikes” and the explicit 24/7 design target. (CNX-Software reports the spikes are high-thermal-conductivity engineering plastic, not metal.) The article says the N150 “delivers modest performance with four cores” and that the RAM is “permanently soldered onto the motherboard,” which matched the launch press release, but the 16GB and 32GB models now ship with a socketed DDR4 SODIMM. CNX-Software covers the technical details, including the 6.4x surface-area claim and the note that the microSD slot is oddly covered by the heatsink, just above the audio jack. It and Liliputing both reported the 10W power limit at launch, and Liliputing compared it with the 8W limit on the Quieter 4C. FanlessTech’s review roundup quotes four early owners, and they split on heat: two found it ran cool (one of them while streaming 1080p video in several tabs), one said it “gets too hot,” and the fourth said it “heats up moderately on the top and bottom in normal use.” The owner who runs it as a daily driver for office and home use added that it is “NOT a GAMING computer.”

OSReviews’ Cyber X1 review singles out the spiky top, part of the heatsink design in place of a fan, and finds the build “surprisingly robust,” with an aluminum-alloy back and frame. The reviewer sees it as a fit for anyone who needs “a completely silent computer” and for streaming video, while noting it can hang up a little when Windows Update runs in the background.

Customer Reviews

Across 29 ratings on Amazon for the 16GB/512GB model, the MeLE Cyber X1 averages 4.7 stars, and that distribution skews high: 86 percent of raters left five stars and 8 percent four stars, with a small minority (about 3 percent at three stars and 3 percent at one star) pulling the average down. The recurring theme is the fanless design running cool. A verified buyer named Jes wrote that “it stays very noticeably cooler than my previous mini PCs,” and a verified buyer named Toronto reported it “Runs 15C cooler than my fanless i5-8265u.” David Campbell, a verified buyer, picked it for an astrophotography rig because it is “small, light, 12V-powered, and passively cooled,” and Annie, also verified, bought it for its three-display support, runs ham-radio logging software across two monitors, and noted the machine drove a 1440p monitor at full resolution where her business laptop’s HDMI could not.

V.K., not a verified purchaser, rated it five stars but flagged the ports: “The IO really leaves a lot to be desired though,” describing the USB-C power-input port playing poorly with docks and producing a wonky HDMI video signal. With only a handful of detailed reviews and most of them five-star, this is a small sample; weigh the IO note if you plan to run it through a dock.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A silent 24/7 box that stops at light productivity

If you need a small, totally silent, low-power PC to run a single screen for productivity, a triple-monitor digital-signage rig, a homelab control plane, a security-camera recorder, or a telescope controller, the Cyber X1 covers all of that in a chassis of about a quarter liter. The pin-fin heatsink makes it comfortable to keep loaded for long stretches, and the user-replaceable NVMe and SODIMM RAM mean you are not locked into the configuration on the box.

The WiFi 5 radio, the single 1GbE port, and the Intel N150’s modest multi-thread performance are the ceilings here. A network built on WiFi 6E or 2.5GbE will not get either from this box, and workloads past light productivity call for a Ryzen or Core Ultra mini PC with a fan.

Our Mini PC Comparison Chart lines the Cyber X1 up against other fanless and ultra-compact systems.

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