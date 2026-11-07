51 configurations across 17 models, most popular first. Performance is the 0 to 10 score from the mini PC comparison chart , where you can sort and filter these against every other chip. Current prices and stores are on each model page.

The Intel Processor N150 is the next step in Intel’s budget mini PC lineup and a small revision of the popular N100. Intel announced its Twin Lake chips on January 6, 2025, and Intel’s spec page lists the N150 with a Q1 2025 launch. Liliputing wrote at launch that the Twin Lake chips “are very similar to the Alder Lake-N processors” and that “architecturally, they’re pretty much the same.” The N150 keeps four cores and four threads and raises the clocks: a maximum turbo of 3.6 GHz against the N100’s 3.4 GHz, and a graphics maximum of 1.0 GHz against 750 MHz, at the same 6-watt base power.

The N150 uses four efficiency cores like its predecessor, and Intel lists both chips on the same Intel 7 process, so the higher clocks do not come from a process change. The N150 can draw up to 25 watts when pushed hard under sustained loads. The processor includes 6MB of L3 cache and supports both DDR4 and DDR5 memory, giving manufacturers flexibility in their designs. Like the N100, it is limited to single-channel memory with an official maximum of 16GB, though some systems work with higher capacities.

For buyers considering whether to choose an N150 over an N100, the answer depends largely on pricing. In benchmarks the two chips land within a few percent of each other, so the higher clocks alone do not justify paying more. Pick between N150 and N100 boxes by price and by each box’s ports, memory, and storage. The N150 represents evolution rather than revolution.

Performance

The Intel N150 scores 5,326 in PassMark CPU Mark, 0.4% above the N100’s 5,305. In Notebookcheck’s Beelink EQ14 review, the reviewer found that the N150 “offers very little over the existing N100,” and the N100-based Beelink Mini S12 Pro beat the N150-based EQ14 in Cinebench R23 multi-core, 2,916 to 2,753. In Geekbench 6, the N150 achieves around 1,258 in single-core and 3,010 in multi-core tests.

The integrated graphics in the N150 run at up to 1.0 GHz compared to 750 MHz in the N100, a 33% higher clock on paper. That clock did not turn into a measured lead in Notebookcheck’s testing: the EQ14 scored below the N100-based Mini S12 Pro in every 3DMark test it ran, including 321 to 328 in Time Spy. Expect the same light gaming and emulation results as an N100 box, not a step up.

Real-world usage shows the N150 handling everyday tasks smoothly: web browsing with many tabs, 4K video playback with hardware decoding for modern codecs including AV1 and VP9, office productivity applications, and video conferencing. The processor supports triple 4K displays at 60Hz on systems with the right port configuration. Power consumption typically ranges from 6-12 watts at idle to around 15-25 watts under heavy load, making N150 systems efficient enough for always-on applications while remaining cool and quiet.

Ideal Use Cases

The Intel N150 suits the same scenarios as its N100 predecessor, with slightly higher clocks but no measured lead in Notebookcheck’s tests. Home office workstations benefit from its compact size and quiet operation, particularly in VESA-mounted configurations behind monitors. For light games or graphics applications, expect the same results as an N100 box, so choose by price and by the box’s ports, memory, and storage. Media center builds take advantage of the 4K output and hardware video decoding, with smooth playback of high-bitrate content.

Home lab enthusiasts have embraced N150 mini PCs for lightweight server tasks, particularly models offering dual Ethernet ports. The processor handles Docker containers, Proxmox virtualization for light VMs, file sharing, and network services without generating significant heat. For these always-on workloads an N100 box does the same job, so the number and speed of Ethernet ports, the memory, and the storage slots matter more than the choice between the two chips. Firewall deployments running pfSense or OPNsense work well on N150 systems with dual 2.5 gigabit Ethernet.

Where the N150 falls short remains similar to N100 limitations. Professional video editing, software compilation, and 3D modeling will hit the ceiling quickly. Modern AAA gaming is not realistic, though retro gaming and emulation up to Wii U era are achievable with the right settings. The single-channel memory configuration limits performance in memory-intensive tasks. Users with demanding multitasking needs should consider stepping up to Intel Core i3-N305 systems or AMD Ryzen alternatives.

What to Look For

When shopping for N150 mini PCs, memory configuration significantly impacts everyday responsiveness. Systems with DDR5 memory at 4800MHz provide noticeably smoother multitasking than DDR4 alternatives, and some manufacturers like GMKtec have adopted LPDDR5 in compact designs. While 8GB remains adequate for light use, 16GB provides comfortable headroom for browser-heavy workflows and multitasking.

Storage expandability varies considerably among N150 systems. Premium options like the ASUS NUC 14 Essential offer M.2 NVMe slots with PCIe 3.0 x4 speeds, while budget models may use slower SATA interfaces. Look for systems with at least one NVMe-capable M.2 slot; dual storage slots add flexibility for separating OS and data drives. Some models include eMMC storage for the operating system with an NVMe slot for user storage, which works adequately but limits future flexibility.

Connectivity distinguishes N150 mini PCs at similar price points. Wi-Fi 6 or 6E and Bluetooth 5.2+ are standard on quality systems. Dual Ethernet ports appear on models targeting home lab users, with 2.5 gigabit speeds increasingly common. USB-C ports with DisplayPort capability enable triple monitor setups on some models. Pricing for N150 mini PCs typically ranges from $160 to $360, with the sweet spot around $200-250 for 16GB RAM and 512GB storage configurations. At these prices, they are worth it for users who understand their capabilities and limitations.