Beelink EQ mini (Intel N150)

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare

The Beelink EQ mini (Intel N150) is a small Windows desktop for office work, browsing, and video, about 4.4 inches square and 1.5 inches tall. The power supply sits inside the case, so a plain AC cord replaces the usual power brick. The 12GB of LPDDR5 is soldered to the board and cannot be upgraded later. Beelink also sells an EQ mini with the newer Intel Core 3 304, a different machine with different ports.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Built-in 45W power supply, no external brick 12GB of soldered LPDDR5, no RAM upgrade Two M.2 2280 slots for a second SSD Second M.2 slot runs at PCIe 3.0 x1 and takes NVMe only Two HDMI ports, each rated for 4K at 60Hz One Gigabit Ethernet port, no 2.5GbE Three 10Gbps USB-A ports plus a 10Gbps USB-C USB-C carries data only, so plan on two screens Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 from an Intel AX101 card Intel N150 is a four-core entry chip from early 2025 Wake-on-LAN and automatic power-on after an outage No SD card reader

Beelink EQ mini (Intel N150) Comparison Chart

Beelink EQ mini (Intel N150) Price List Price: $310.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 12GB/500GB/Intel N150 Performance Rating 2.8 CPU Mark 5,326 Operating System Windows 11 Processor

Intel Processor N150 Quad-core 3.60 Ghz GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 12 GB LPDDR5, single-channel (LPDDR5-4800, soldered) Internal Storage 500 GB M.2 SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.41 x 4.41 x 1.46 inches

(112.01 x 112.01 x 37.08 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C

(USB-A 3.2 and USB-C are 10Gbps; USB-C is data only) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount No In the Box Mini PC, AC power cable, 100cm HDMI cable, user manual Expandability RAM soldered (12GB max). Two M.2 2280 slots, up to 2TB each. Internal 45W power supply.

See every Intel N150 configuration in the chart

Five USB ports, two HDMI ports, and an internal 45W supply

The front of the navy blue case carries the power button, a 10Gbps USB-C port, a 10Gbps USB-A port, a combo headphone jack, a power light, and a pinhole CLR CMOS button. The back holds two more 10Gbps USB-A ports, one USB 2.0 port, two HDMI ports, the Gigabit Ethernet jack, and the AC inlet. Beelink rates the internal supply at 12V and 3.75A (45W). Air enters through the bottom of the case and leaves through a vent strip above the rear ports, and the top and sides are closed.

Storage starts with a 500GB M.2 SSD. The case has two M.2 2280 slots: the first runs at PCIe 3.0 x4 and accepts NVMe or SATA drives, and the second runs at PCIe 3.0 x1 and accepts NVMe drives only. Beelink rates each slot for drives up to 2TB. The x1 link limits the second drive to roughly 1GB/s.

Wireless comes from an Intel AX101 card with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Wired networking is a single Gigabit port. With Wake-on-LAN and automatic power-on after a power cut, the EQ mini works as an always-on file or media server. Each of the two HDMI ports is rated for 4K at 60Hz. Beelink specs the USB-C port for 10Gbps data with no display output.

Office work and 4K streaming on the N150

The Intel N150 is a four-core, four-thread Twin Lake chip that boosts to 3.6GHz, with 6MB of cache and Intel graphics with 24 execution units. It scores about 5,300 in PassMark’s CPU test. That suits office suites, many browser tabs, video calls, and 4K streaming with AV1 hardware decoding, but not modern games or heavy photo and video work. The N150 launched in early 2025 as a small clock bump over the N100, so the EQ mini performs much like other N150 boxes such as the Beelink EQ14 and Beelink Mini S13.

Our verdict

The EQ mini fits office suites, web browsing, video calls, and 4K streaming on one or two screens. Its two HDMI ports each carry 4K at 60Hz, the N150 decodes AV1 in hardware, and the power supply inside the case leaves only an AC cord behind the desk. Wake-on-LAN and automatic power-on after an outage also let it run as an always-on file or media server.

Skip it if you may want more memory later or need two Ethernet ports. The 12GB of LPDDR5-4800 is soldered, while the Beelink EQ14 and Beelink Mini S13 take a replaceable DDR4 stick, and the EQ14 adds a second Ethernet port. The N150 supports only 16GB on a single channel, so the ceiling is low either way, but 12GB leaves less room for many tabs alongside a virtual machine or a few containers. The Beelink EQi 304 costs more and uses the 2026 Intel Core 3 304. Compare more models in the Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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