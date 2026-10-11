Beelink EQ mini (Intel N150)
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The Beelink EQ mini (Intel N150) is a small Windows desktop for office work, browsing, and video, about 4.4 inches square and 1.5 inches tall. The power supply sits inside the case, so a plain AC cord replaces the usual power brick. The 12GB of LPDDR5 is soldered to the board and cannot be upgraded later. Beelink also sells an EQ mini with the newer Intel Core 3 304, a different machine with different ports.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Built-in 45W power supply, no external brick
|12GB of soldered LPDDR5, no RAM upgrade
|Two M.2 2280 slots for a second SSD
|Second M.2 slot runs at PCIe 3.0 x1 and takes NVMe only
|Two HDMI ports, each rated for 4K at 60Hz
|One Gigabit Ethernet port, no 2.5GbE
|Three 10Gbps USB-A ports plus a 10Gbps USB-C
|USB-C carries data only, so plan on two screens
|Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 from an Intel AX101 card
|Intel N150 is a four-core entry chip from early 2025
|Wake-on-LAN and automatic power-on after an outage
|No SD card reader
Beelink EQ mini (Intel N150) Comparison Chart
Beelink EQ mini (Intel N150)
|Price
List Price: $310.00
Amazon Prices:
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|Version
|12GB/500GB/Intel N150
|Performance Rating
|2.8
|CPU Mark
|5,326
|Operating System
|Windows 11
|Processor
|Quad-core 3.60 Ghz
Intel Processor N150
|GPU
|Integrated Intel Graphics
|RAM
|12 GB LPDDR5, single-channel (LPDDR5-4800, soldered)
|Internal Storage
|500 GB M.2 SSD
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|4.41 x 4.41 x 1.46 inches
(112.01 x 112.01 x 37.08 mm)
|Weight
|unknown
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Ethernet
|1 Ethernet port at 1 Gbps
|HDMI
|2 Full-Size HDMI Ports
|DisplayPort
|No DisplayPort
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 1 USB-C
(USB-A 3.2 and USB-C are 10Gbps; USB-C is data only)
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|No
|In the Box
|Mini PC, AC power cable, 100cm HDMI cable, user manual
|Expandability
|RAM soldered (12GB max). Two M.2 2280 slots, up to 2TB each. Internal 45W power supply.
See every Intel N150 configuration in the chart
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Five USB ports, two HDMI ports, and an internal 45W supply
The front of the navy blue case carries the power button, a 10Gbps USB-C port, a 10Gbps USB-A port, a combo headphone jack, a power light, and a pinhole CLR CMOS button. The back holds two more 10Gbps USB-A ports, one USB 2.0 port, two HDMI ports, the Gigabit Ethernet jack, and the AC inlet. Beelink rates the internal supply at 12V and 3.75A (45W). Air enters through the bottom of the case and leaves through a vent strip above the rear ports, and the top and sides are closed.
Storage starts with a 500GB M.2 SSD. The case has two M.2 2280 slots: the first runs at PCIe 3.0 x4 and accepts NVMe or SATA drives, and the second runs at PCIe 3.0 x1 and accepts NVMe drives only. Beelink rates each slot for drives up to 2TB. The x1 link limits the second drive to roughly 1GB/s.
Wireless comes from an Intel AX101 card with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. Wired networking is a single Gigabit port. With Wake-on-LAN and automatic power-on after a power cut, the EQ mini works as an always-on file or media server. Each of the two HDMI ports is rated for 4K at 60Hz. Beelink specs the USB-C port for 10Gbps data with no display output.
Office work and 4K streaming on the N150
The Intel N150 is a four-core, four-thread Twin Lake chip that boosts to 3.6GHz, with 6MB of cache and Intel graphics with 24 execution units. It scores about 5,300 in PassMark’s CPU test. That suits office suites, many browser tabs, video calls, and 4K streaming with AV1 hardware decoding, but not modern games or heavy photo and video work. The N150 launched in early 2025 as a small clock bump over the N100, so the EQ mini performs much like other N150 boxes such as the Beelink EQ14 and Beelink Mini S13.
Our verdict
The EQ mini fits office suites, web browsing, video calls, and 4K streaming on one or two screens. Its two HDMI ports each carry 4K at 60Hz, the N150 decodes AV1 in hardware, and the power supply inside the case leaves only an AC cord behind the desk. Wake-on-LAN and automatic power-on after an outage also let it run as an always-on file or media server.
Skip it if you may want more memory later or need two Ethernet ports. The 12GB of LPDDR5-4800 is soldered, while the Beelink EQ14 and Beelink Mini S13 take a replaceable DDR4 stick, and the EQ14 adds a second Ethernet port. The N150 supports only 16GB on a single channel, so the ceiling is low either way, but 12GB leaves less room for many tabs alongside a virtual machine or a few containers. The Beelink EQi 304 costs more and uses the 2026 Intel Core 3 304. Compare more models in the Mini PC Comparison Chart.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I upgrade the RAM in the Beelink EQ mini N150?
Not on this model. The Beelink EQ14 uses the same N150 chip and ships with 16GB of DDR4 on a single replaceable SO-DIMM stick.
Can I add a second SSD to the Beelink EQ mini N150?
Yes. The second slot needs an NVMe drive, and its x1 link makes it a better home for a media library or backups than for the boot drive.
How many monitors does the Beelink EQ mini N150 support?
Two, both over HDMI at up to 4K 60Hz. Beelink’s spec sheet lists the USB-C port as data only, though its marketing also claims a third 4K screen over USB-C.
Does the Beelink EQ mini N150 need an external power adapter?
A standard AC cord plugs straight into the back of the case, so there is no brick to replace or hide behind the desk.
Is the Beelink EQ mini N150 the same as the EQ mini with the Core 3 304?
They are different machines. The Core 3 304 model has a newer Intel chip, UFS storage, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one HDMI port, and 10GbE. The N150 model has two HDMI ports, Gigabit Ethernet, and a 500GB M.2 SSD.
What comes in the box with the Beelink EQ mini N150?
The mini PC, an AC power cable, a 100cm HDMI cable, and a user manual.