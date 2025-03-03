Beelink ME Mini

Updated on November 4, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare N150/12GB/64GB Add

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The Beelink ME Mini is a storage box first. The 99mm cube packs six M.2 NVMe slots into a body smaller than most routers, holds up to 24TB of solid-state storage, and idles at 6 to 6.9W with no drives or about 16.9W with six SSDs fitted, according to NAS Compares. An Intel N150 processor and dual 2.5 Gigabit ethernet ports aim it at home users who want a quiet, efficient NAS without the complexity and noise of a hard drive-based build. Pre-configured bundles ship with Crucial SSDs, and the integrated power supply removes the external brick.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Six M.2 NVMe slots with up to 24TB total capacity Five of six slots limited to PCIe 3.0 x1 bandwidth 99mm cube that weighs 730 grams Soldered RAM cannot be upgraded beyond 16GB Dual 2.5 Gigabit ethernet with link aggregation Intel N150 throttled to 15W, limiting compute tasks About 16.9W idle with six SSDs Network bandwidth bottlenecks storage speed Measured noise of 31-40 dBA No 10GbE upgrade path available Integrated power supply eliminates external brick Higher cost when fully populating all SSD slots

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Beelink ME Mini Comparison Chart

7 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage GPU List price Amazon price Compare N150/12GB/64GB N150 CPU Mark 5,326 12 GB 64 GB Intel Graphics $269.00 Details Performance Rating 2.8 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 12 GB LPDDR5 Internal Storage 64 GB Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps N150/12GB/2TB N150 CPU Mark 5,326 12 GB 2 TB Intel Graphics $369.00 Details Performance Rating 2.8 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 12 GB LPDDR5 Internal Storage 2 TB Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps N150/16GB/64GB N150 CPU Mark 5,326 16 GB 64 GB Intel Graphics $259 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 Internal Storage 64 GB Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps N150/16GB/1TB N150 CPU Mark 5,326 16 GB 1 TB Intel Graphics $509.00 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 Internal Storage 1 TB Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps N95/12GB/1TB N95 CPU Mark 5,278 12 GB 1 TB Intel UHD Graphics $399.00 Details Performance Rating 2.8 CPU Mark 5,278 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N95 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 12 GB LPDDR5 Internal Storage 1 TB Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps N95/12GB/64GB N95 CPU Mark 5,278 12 GB 64 GB Intel UHD Graphics $330.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 2.8 CPU Mark 5,278 Processor Quad-core 3.40 Ghz (max 3.40 Ghz)

Intel Processor N95 GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 12 GB LPDDR5 Internal Storage 64 GB Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps N150/16GB/1TB/5GbE N150 CPU Mark 5,326 16 GB 1 TB Intel Graphics $525.00 Details Performance Rating 3.1 CPU Mark 5,326 Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 GPU Integrated Intel Graphics RAM 16 GB LPDDR5 Internal Storage 1 TB Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports: 1 at 5 Gbps, 1 at 2.5 Gbps Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Dimensions

width x length x thickness 3.9 x 3.9 x 3.87 inches

(99.06 x 99.06 x 98.3 mm) Weight 1.61 lbs (0.73 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 HDMI 1 HDMI Port DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 1 USB 3, 1 USB-C Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Fanless No VESA Mount No In the Box Mini PC, Power Cable, HDMI Cable, User Manual (pre-configured models include Crucial SSDs) Expandability 6x M.2 PCIe 3.0 slots for up to 24TB storage; RAM is soldered and not upgradeable

See every Intel N150 configuration in the chartSee every Intel N95 configuration in the chart

Six M.2 bays in a 99mm cube

At 99 x 99 x 99mm and weighing 730 grams, it houses six full-length M.2 2280 drives. The “reverse-chimney” cooling design pulls fresh air through the top of the unit and pushes it downward across the stacked drive trays. Liliputing saw all six drives stay under 50C during a 100GB transfer, while NAS Compares measured the base of the case at 58 to 60C under sustained load. The 45W power supply sits inside the chassis, built into the heatsink assembly, so nothing hangs off the cable.

The Intel N150 processor delivers enough power for NAS workloads like file serving, media streaming, and running lightweight containers, and Beelink caps it at 15W to keep CPU temperatures lower and steadier. Liliputing measured Geekbench scores of 1,147 single-core and 2,143 multi-core; the single-core result sits close to N100 mini PCs, while the multi-core result falls well behind them. That cap suits a box meant to run 24/7 serving files; video transcoding and virtual machines are outside its brief.

Beelink’s store now sells only a 16GB/1TB revision with one 5GbE port and one 2.5GbE port. Other builds have dual Intel i226-V 2.5 Gigabit ethernet ports that support link aggregation for improved throughput to high-speed clients, and WiFi 6 with Bluetooth 5.2 covers wireless when a cable run is impractical. A single HDMI 2.0 output handles display duties for initial setup or occasional direct access, though most owners will manage the box headlessly. The front panel hosts USB-C and USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports for peripherals, with an additional USB 2.0 port on the rear for keyboards or backup drives.

Reviewer Insights

Level1Techs’ Take

Level1Techs treated the ME Mini as a deliberately lopsided box that still works, pairing the four-core N150 with six M.2 bays, dual 2.5GbE Intel NICs, and an internal power supply that makes it easy to tuck into a media center without an external brick. The review liked the fully unlocked BIOS but did not gloss over the constraints a NAS builder hits: they described one PCIe lane running to each M.2 slot, capping individual SSD throughput; the Proxmox installer refused to land on the built-in 64GB eMMC until they dropped to a terminal for a manual workaround; and a Thunderbolt 4 handshake failed during testing even though the controller showed up in lspci. Five of the six slots are x1 links, and the sixth runs at x2. Their takeaway was that the spec sheet looks “weird and unbalanced” on paper, yet the box “can still get the job done mostly.” They noted that the N150’s 6W TDP is configured to turbo to 15W “basically forever,” and measured about 11W of total platform power during a light disk benchmark.

Written Review Highlights

According to NAS Compares, the ME Mini earns an 8.8/10 rating, with perfect 10/10 scores for value and 9/10 for build quality. In 24-hour idle and file transfer tests, surface temperatures peaked at 48 to 60C, hottest at the base where the power supply and network ports sit. The reviewer judged the main components to be within reasonable thermal ranges but flagged heat buildup in the bottom panel under sustained load and suggested a future revision could add a base fan.

Liliputing’s review confirmed that the Intel N150 operates with a 15W power limit on both PL1 and PL2, so the CPU gets no extra power to boost and performance lands slightly below other mini PCs with similar processors. Their iperf3 testing measured actual network throughput at 294 MB/s per port, close to the theoretical 313 MB/s maximum of 2.5 Gigabit ethernet. The reviewer’s RAID50 configuration achieved 3,027.8 MB/s sequential reads internally, though network speeds remain the practical bottleneck for file transfers.

Customer Reviews

Amazon buyer reviews are mixed. Buyers who use it for light duty are happy with the value and how quiet it runs. Spkconx, a verified buyer, called it “a bargain and great value at the current price” and said setup was easy. Kevin, also verified, wrote “Really good value. Extremely quiet.” Isaiah, who replaced his Raspberry Pi setup with it, described it as “Super small and compact too.”

Two of the three critical reviews quoted below came from owners running it as a multi-drive NAS. Verified buyer Yam ran TrueNAS Scale with all six M.2 slots filled (6x2TB in RAIDZ2) and reported the “system kept degrading/dropping my drives”; tech support suggested freeing a slot for the OS, which was not an option, so the unit went back. A verified owner named johnny hit the same wall: “atleast once a day i would have a drive randomly disconnect and i would have to restart the device,” which he suspected was overheating and which left it “completely unusable” for his use. Separately, JOE K JOHNSON reported a hard failure, writing that the “Product died after 36 days” with no POST and a black screen, just after the return window closed. If you plan to load every M.2 bay, weigh those drive-stability reports carefully.

A quiet all-SSD NAS for a first home server

The ME Mini arrives as a finished storage platform, with Crucial drives already fitted in the pre-configured bundles and the power supply inside the case. The Intel N150 processor handles file serving, media streaming, and light virtualization; anyone with heavy transcoding or compute requirements should look at a stronger box such as the Beelink SER9.

Buy it if you want quiet 24/7 storage that idles around 17W with six SSDs and can accept soldered RAM and a 15W chip. Builds with dual 2.5 Gigabit ethernet ports and link aggregation have headroom for multi-user environments, and the six M.2 slots leave a clear upgrade path as storage needs grow. Wildcat Lake shoppers can weigh buying an N150 box now or waiting for Intel 18A. At $259 to $525 depending on configuration, that is fair for a machine this focused.

Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines it up against other compact machines.

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Frequently Asked Questions