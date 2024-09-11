Beelink SER9

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/1TB/Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (Silver) Add

32GB/1TB/Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (Gray) Add

32GB/1TB/Ryzen AI 7 H 350 Add

The Beelink SER9 puts one of two AMD chips into a 0.6-liter metal box: the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, a 12-core Strix Point part with Radeon 890M graphics, or the Ryzen AI 7 H 350, an 8-core part with Radeon 860M graphics. Both builds have 32GB of soldered LPDDR5X and two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots that take up to 8TB. Beelink lists the gray HX 370 32GB/1TB build at $1,149, and the memory cannot be upgraded.

That makes the SER9 a fit for anyone who wants a small, quiet desktop that can also play games at 1080p without a discrete card. It is harder to justify if you need a cheaper box, eGPU expansion (one reviewer hit crashes with an eGPU), or Wi-Fi 7. Connectivity covers USB4, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and 2.5GbE, enough to drive three 4K displays at once.

Pros Cons 12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with Radeon 890M, the quickest iGPU in this size class per reviewers RAM is soldered at 32GB and cannot be upgraded HX 370: plays 1080p AAA games on low-to-medium settings; 4K esports at 80-90 FPS ServeTheHome found it about $350 above a matching Beelink SER8 Dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, up to 8TB Wi-Fi 6 only (Intel AX200), no Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7 HX 370 stays quiet: about 40 dBA at full load in ServeTheHome’s testing eGPU over USB4 crashed in TechTablets’ testing USB4, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, three simultaneous 4K displays No VESA mount; weak 16kHz built-in microphone HX 370: low idle power draw, around 7-9W Front USB-C is data-only

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Beelink SER9 Comparison Chart

Beelink SER9 Beelink SER9 Beelink SER9 Price List Price: $1,149.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $1,149.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $880.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 32GB/1TB/Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (Silver) 32GB/1TB/Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (Gray) 32GB/1TB/Ryzen AI 7 H 350 Performance Rating 6.3 6.3 5.4 CPU Mark 34,946 34,946 26,236 Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 Windows 11 Processor

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Twelve-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Twelve-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 890M Integrated AMD Radeon 890M Integrated AMD Radeon 860M RAM 32 GB 32 GB 32 GB (LPDDR5X-6400, soldered) Internal Storage 1 TB 1 TB 1 TB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.31 x 5.31 x 1.76 inches

(134.87 x 134.87 x 44.7 mm) 5.31 x 5.31 x 1.76 inches

(134.87 x 134.87 x 44.7 mm) 5.31 x 5.31 x 1.76 inches

(134.87 x 134.87 x 44.7 mm) Weight 1.72 lbs (0.78 kg) 1.72 lbs (0.78 kg) 1.72 lbs (0.78 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps 1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

(1 USB-C is USB4 and supports Thunderbolt 3, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort 1.4; 1 USB-C port supports data only) 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

(1 USB-C is USB4 and supports Thunderbolt 3, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort 1.4; 1 USB-C port supports data only) 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

(1 USB-C is USB4 and supports Thunderbolt 3, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort 1.4; 1 USB-C port supports data only) Thunderbolt Ports No No No OCuLink No No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo combo Fanless No No No VESA Mount No No No In the Box Mini PC, 1m HDMI cable, 120W power supply, user manual. Mini PC, 1m HDMI cable, 120W power supply, user manual. Mini PC, 1m HDMI cable, 120W power supply, user manual. Expandability Supports up to 8TB storage via dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots; RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded. Supports up to 8TB storage via dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots; RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded. Supports up to 8TB storage via dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots; RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded.

See every AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 configuration in the chart

Multi-core speed near 23,000 points, with graphics that plateau at 30W

The HX 370 is a 12-core, 24-thread Strix Point chip (4 Zen 5 cores plus 8 Zen 5c cores) that boosts to 5.1 GHz. In multi-core tests it lands over 23,000 points in Cinebench R23 (PhilsComputerLab), a 28% jump over the previous best AMD result in Robtech’s charts, and roughly 14,900 multi-core in Geekbench 6 (ServeTheHome).

On the HX 370 build, graphics run on the Radeon 890M. With native rendering Robtech measured gains of about 20% over the previous generation in Forza Horizon 5 and Cyberpunk 2077, while Counter-Strike 2 gained the least. With the RAM overclocked to 8000 MT/s, the CPU and GPU boost each raised by 200 MHz, and an 80W power limit, TechTablets hit about 60 FPS in The Witcher 3 (lowest preset) and a 53 FPS average in Cyberpunk 2077 at native 1080p. Digital Foundry’s testing shows that frame rates scale with the power limit but flatten out, gaining only a few frames between 30W and the 65W ceiling, and memory bandwidth caps how far the iGPU stretches in the heaviest titles.

ServeTheHome measured 7-9W at idle and 76-78W under full load. In a 34 dBA studio, ServeTheHome measured 35-36 dBA at idle and about 40 dBA at full load; Phil at PhilsComputerLab called it the quietest mini PC he had tested. Storage runs through two PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 slots and takes up to 8TB. The HX 370 build’s 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 is soldered to the board, with no upgrade path. The Ryzen AI 7 H 350 has 8 cores and 16 threads, boosts to 5.0 GHz, and uses Radeon 860M graphics; the figures in this section do not describe it.

Reviewer Insights

Every review below tested the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 build.

ServeTheHome: soldered memory and Wi-Fi 6 are the reservations

Patrick at ServeTheHome said the SER9 “might be the biggest generational leap in these mini PCs that we’ve seen in a long time,” and said that “from an integrated GPU perspective, the AMD 370 is absolutely awesome.” He measured 80-90 FPS in 4K esports titles and idle draw of 7-9W. His reservations were the soldered memory, the Wi-Fi 6 (Intel AX200) radio rather than something newer, and the price, which at $999 ran well above the Beelink SER8 at $649.

Robtech: the fastest mini PC of its size

In Robtech’s words, “Beelink SER9 is the fastest mini of this size right now with class-leading CPU and integrated graphics performance.” He measured a 28% multi-core jump in Cinebench over the previous best AMD result, along with the game gains above. Maximum power draw stayed about level with the previous generation, and CPU temperature rose a little over the SER8 while remaining one of the better results in his charts. He praised the acoustics, saying the SER9 “runs cool, quiet, has fast snappy performance, and is almost everything I’ve ever wanted in a mini PC with integrated graphics,” but flagged the lack of Wi-Fi 7, the data-only front USB-C, and a $999 entry price that pushes some buyers toward discrete-GPU systems.

Digital Foundry: frame rates flatten past 30W

Digital Foundry summed it up as “Strix Point in a tiny box,” powerful and “very very quiet.” In Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p, going from 15W to 65W raised frame rates by about 45%, but 65W was only 5% faster than 30W, a case of diminishing returns and memory bandwidth holding back the most demanding games. They liked the 820g all-metal build but noted there is no Thunderbolt for an eGPU and that some rear ports are USB 2.0. At around $1,200 for their configuration, they framed it as a strong but expensive pick.

TechTablets: 60 FPS in The Witcher 3 after an overclock, crashes with an external GPU

TechTablets called it “probably the best mini PC that I have covered yet” and “the best yet I’ve seen out of integrated graphics,” pointing to about 60 FPS in The Witcher 3 and a 53 FPS average in Cyberpunk 2077, both at 1080p after raising the RAM speed, the CPU and GPU boost clocks, and the power limit (his stock Time Spy result was around 4,000). He reported that running an external GPU made the system crash and reboot, and noted the roughly $1,000 price, the soldered RAM, and the lack of Wi-Fi 7.

PhilsComputerLab: 9,426 in Fire Strike and a 16kHz microphone

Phil at PhilsComputerLab focused on the acoustics. He said “the SER9 is not only a performance powerhouse, it is also whisper quiet,” and “this is the quietest mini PC I’ve tested.” He recorded over 23,000 points in Cinebench R23 and 9,426 in 3DMark Fire Strike, running 65W performance and 54W balanced modes. His complaints were the price, an early-adopter premium at $999, and the 16kHz built-in microphone, though he found the speakers “quite decent.”

A quiet speed pick with no upgrade path

The HX 370 SER9 makes sense if you want desktop-class CPU power and the best integrated graphics in this size class, in a box that stays quiet and sips power at idle. The costs of entry are the price ($1,149 for the HX 370 32GB/1TB build) and the 32GB of soldered RAM you are stuck with. If you expect to add a graphics card later, read our guide to OCuLink, USB4, and MCIO 8i for mini PC eGPUs first, because TechTablets found the SER9’s USB4 eGPU path unreliable. If Wi-Fi 7 or cheaper hardware matters more to you than raw speed, look elsewhere. Owners curious about the brand’s AI direction can read about the first OpenClaw mini PCs Beelink ships pre-installed.

To compare the SER9 against other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool.

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