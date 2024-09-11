Beelink SER9
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The Beelink SER9 puts one of two AMD chips into a 0.6-liter metal box: the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, a 12-core Strix Point part with Radeon 890M graphics, or the Ryzen AI 7 H 350, an 8-core part with Radeon 860M graphics. Both builds have 32GB of soldered LPDDR5X and two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots that take up to 8TB. Beelink lists the gray HX 370 32GB/1TB build at $1,149, and the memory cannot be upgraded.
That makes the SER9 a fit for anyone who wants a small, quiet desktop that can also play games at 1080p without a discrete card. It is harder to justify if you need a cheaper box, eGPU expansion (one reviewer hit crashes with an eGPU), or Wi-Fi 7. Connectivity covers USB4, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and 2.5GbE, enough to drive three 4K displays at once.
|Pros
|Cons
|12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 with Radeon 890M, the quickest iGPU in this size class per reviewers
|RAM is soldered at 32GB and cannot be upgraded
|HX 370: plays 1080p AAA games on low-to-medium settings; 4K esports at 80-90 FPS
|ServeTheHome found it about $350 above a matching Beelink SER8
|Dual PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, up to 8TB
|Wi-Fi 6 only (Intel AX200), no Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7
|HX 370 stays quiet: about 40 dBA at full load in ServeTheHome’s testing
|eGPU over USB4 crashed in TechTablets’ testing
|USB4, HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, three simultaneous 4K displays
|No VESA mount; weak 16kHz built-in microphone
|HX 370: low idle power draw, around 7-9W
|Front USB-C is data-only
Related Videos
Beelink SER9 Comparison Chart
Beelink SER9
Beelink SER9
Beelink SER9
|Price
List Price: $1,149.00
Amazon Prices:
List Price: $1,149.00
Amazon Prices:
List Price: $880.00
Amazon Prices:
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|Version
|32GB/1TB/Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (Silver)
|32GB/1TB/Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 (Gray)
|32GB/1TB/Ryzen AI 7 H 350
|Performance Rating
|6.3
|6.3
|5.4
|CPU Mark
|34,946
|34,946
|26,236
|Operating System
|Windows 11
|Windows 11
|Windows 11
|Processor
|Twelve-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
|Twelve-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370
|Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon 890M
|Integrated AMD Radeon 890M
|Integrated AMD Radeon 860M
|RAM
|32 GB
|32 GB
|32 GB (LPDDR5X-6400, soldered)
|Internal Storage
|1 TB
|1 TB
|1 TB
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5.31 x 5.31 x 1.76 inches
(134.87 x 134.87 x 44.7 mm)
|5.31 x 5.31 x 1.76 inches
(134.87 x 134.87 x 44.7 mm)
|5.31 x 5.31 x 1.76 inches
(134.87 x 134.87 x 44.7 mm)
|Weight
|1.72 lbs (0.78 kg)
|1.72 lbs (0.78 kg)
|1.72 lbs (0.78 kg)
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Ethernet
|1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps
|1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps
|1 Ethernet port at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|No VGA Ports
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)
(1 USB-C is USB4 and supports Thunderbolt 3, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort 1.4; 1 USB-C port supports data only)
|2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)
(1 USB-C is USB4 and supports Thunderbolt 3, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort 1.4; 1 USB-C port supports data only)
|2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)
(1 USB-C is USB4 and supports Thunderbolt 3, Power Delivery, and DisplayPort 1.4; 1 USB-C port supports data only)
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|No
|No
|OCuLink
|No
|No
|No
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|No SATA ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|combo
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|No
|No
|VESA Mount
|No
|No
|No
|In the Box
|Mini PC, 1m HDMI cable, 120W power supply, user manual.
|Mini PC, 1m HDMI cable, 120W power supply, user manual.
|Mini PC, 1m HDMI cable, 120W power supply, user manual.
|Expandability
|Supports up to 8TB storage via dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots; RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded.
|Supports up to 8TB storage via dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots; RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded.
|Supports up to 8TB storage via dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots; RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded.
See every AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 configuration in the chart
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Multi-core speed near 23,000 points, with graphics that plateau at 30W
The HX 370 is a 12-core, 24-thread Strix Point chip (4 Zen 5 cores plus 8 Zen 5c cores) that boosts to 5.1 GHz. In multi-core tests it lands over 23,000 points in Cinebench R23 (PhilsComputerLab), a 28% jump over the previous best AMD result in Robtech’s charts, and roughly 14,900 multi-core in Geekbench 6 (ServeTheHome).
On the HX 370 build, graphics run on the Radeon 890M. With native rendering Robtech measured gains of about 20% over the previous generation in Forza Horizon 5 and Cyberpunk 2077, while Counter-Strike 2 gained the least. With the RAM overclocked to 8000 MT/s, the CPU and GPU boost each raised by 200 MHz, and an 80W power limit, TechTablets hit about 60 FPS in The Witcher 3 (lowest preset) and a 53 FPS average in Cyberpunk 2077 at native 1080p. Digital Foundry’s testing shows that frame rates scale with the power limit but flatten out, gaining only a few frames between 30W and the 65W ceiling, and memory bandwidth caps how far the iGPU stretches in the heaviest titles.
ServeTheHome measured 7-9W at idle and 76-78W under full load. In a 34 dBA studio, ServeTheHome measured 35-36 dBA at idle and about 40 dBA at full load; Phil at PhilsComputerLab called it the quietest mini PC he had tested. Storage runs through two PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 slots and takes up to 8TB. The HX 370 build’s 32GB of LPDDR5X-7500 is soldered to the board, with no upgrade path. The Ryzen AI 7 H 350 has 8 cores and 16 threads, boosts to 5.0 GHz, and uses Radeon 860M graphics; the figures in this section do not describe it.
Reviewer Insights
Every review below tested the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 build.
ServeTheHome: soldered memory and Wi-Fi 6 are the reservations
Patrick at ServeTheHome said the SER9 “might be the biggest generational leap in these mini PCs that we’ve seen in a long time,” and said that “from an integrated GPU perspective, the AMD 370 is absolutely awesome.” He measured 80-90 FPS in 4K esports titles and idle draw of 7-9W. His reservations were the soldered memory, the Wi-Fi 6 (Intel AX200) radio rather than something newer, and the price, which at $999 ran well above the Beelink SER8 at $649.
Robtech: the fastest mini PC of its size
In Robtech’s words, “Beelink SER9 is the fastest mini of this size right now with class-leading CPU and integrated graphics performance.” He measured a 28% multi-core jump in Cinebench over the previous best AMD result, along with the game gains above. Maximum power draw stayed about level with the previous generation, and CPU temperature rose a little over the SER8 while remaining one of the better results in his charts. He praised the acoustics, saying the SER9 “runs cool, quiet, has fast snappy performance, and is almost everything I’ve ever wanted in a mini PC with integrated graphics,” but flagged the lack of Wi-Fi 7, the data-only front USB-C, and a $999 entry price that pushes some buyers toward discrete-GPU systems.
Digital Foundry: frame rates flatten past 30W
Digital Foundry summed it up as “Strix Point in a tiny box,” powerful and “very very quiet.” In Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p, going from 15W to 65W raised frame rates by about 45%, but 65W was only 5% faster than 30W, a case of diminishing returns and memory bandwidth holding back the most demanding games. They liked the 820g all-metal build but noted there is no Thunderbolt for an eGPU and that some rear ports are USB 2.0. At around $1,200 for their configuration, they framed it as a strong but expensive pick.
TechTablets: 60 FPS in The Witcher 3 after an overclock, crashes with an external GPU
TechTablets called it “probably the best mini PC that I have covered yet” and “the best yet I’ve seen out of integrated graphics,” pointing to about 60 FPS in The Witcher 3 and a 53 FPS average in Cyberpunk 2077, both at 1080p after raising the RAM speed, the CPU and GPU boost clocks, and the power limit (his stock Time Spy result was around 4,000). He reported that running an external GPU made the system crash and reboot, and noted the roughly $1,000 price, the soldered RAM, and the lack of Wi-Fi 7.
PhilsComputerLab: 9,426 in Fire Strike and a 16kHz microphone
Phil at PhilsComputerLab focused on the acoustics. He said “the SER9 is not only a performance powerhouse, it is also whisper quiet,” and “this is the quietest mini PC I’ve tested.” He recorded over 23,000 points in Cinebench R23 and 9,426 in 3DMark Fire Strike, running 65W performance and 54W balanced modes. His complaints were the price, an early-adopter premium at $999, and the 16kHz built-in microphone, though he found the speakers “quite decent.”
A quiet speed pick with no upgrade path
The HX 370 SER9 makes sense if you want desktop-class CPU power and the best integrated graphics in this size class, in a box that stays quiet and sips power at idle. The costs of entry are the price ($1,149 for the HX 370 32GB/1TB build) and the 32GB of soldered RAM you are stuck with. If you expect to add a graphics card later, read our guide to OCuLink, USB4, and MCIO 8i for mini PC eGPUs first, because TechTablets found the SER9’s USB4 eGPU path unreliable. If Wi-Fi 7 or cheaper hardware matters more to you than raw speed, look elsewhere. Owners curious about the brand’s AI direction can read about the first OpenClaw mini PCs Beelink ships pre-installed.
To compare the SER9 against other models, use Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can the RAM in the Beelink SER9 be upgraded?
No. The 32GB of memory (LPDDR5X-7500 on the HX 370, LPDDR5X-6400 on the H 350) is soldered to the board and cannot be upgraded or replaced. Plan around 32GB if you buy one.
What kind of storage does the Beelink SER9 support?
It has two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 slots and supports up to 8TB total. It ships with a 1TB NVMe SSD; you can add a second drive or swap in a larger one.
Does the Beelink SER9 support multiple monitors?
Yes. Between HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB4 with DisplayPort output, the SER9 drives up to three 4K displays at once.
Is the Beelink SER9 good for gaming?
Yes, within the limits of integrated graphics. On the HX 370 build, the Radeon 890M handles 1080p AAA games on low-to-medium settings (with the RAM, boost clocks, and power limit raised, TechTablets measured 53 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p) and runs esports titles at much higher frame rates. For high-refresh 1440p or ray tracing, a system with a discrete GPU is the better choice.
Does the Beelink SER9 support Linux?
Yes. The SER9 runs Linux. The HX 370’s Strix Point hardware needs a recent kernel (6.10 or newer) for full support, and the H 350 is newer still, so a current release of Ubuntu, Fedora, or Arch is the safe choice. As with any new AMD system, update the BIOS and firmware before installing.
How loud is the Beelink SER9 during operation?
Quiet on the HX 370 build. ServeTheHome measured 35-36 dBA at idle and about 40 dBA under full load in a 34 dBA room, and PhilsComputerLab called it the quietest mini PC he had tested.
What’s included in the box with the Beelink SER9?
A 1-meter HDMI cable, a 120W power supply, and a user manual. There is no VESA mount in the box.
Does the Beelink SER9 have Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7?
No. The SER9 uses an Intel Wi-Fi 6 (AX200) card and Bluetooth 5.2, not Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7. For a wired connection there is a 2.5GbE port.
Can I use an external GPU (eGPU) with the Beelink SER9?
In theory yes, through the USB4 port, but in practice it is unreliable. Reviewers including TechTablets reported random crashes with external GPUs. If eGPU expansion is a priority, the SER9 is a risky choice.
Is the Beelink SER9 worth the price?
It is the pick when integrated-graphics speed and low noise matter most; PhilsComputerLab called it the quietest mini PC he had tested. If you want upgrade flexibility, Wi-Fi 7, or a lower price, a different mini PC will serve you better.