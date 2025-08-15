Beelink SER9 Max

Updated on November 14, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 Add

32GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 Add

64GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 Add

64GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 Add

64GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 260 Add

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The Beelink SER9 Max is a 5.31-inch aluminum box built around an AMD Ryzen 7 H 255, an 8-core, 16-thread chip that boosts to 4.9GHz. Its 10Gbps Ethernet port does more to define the machine than the processor does, and USB4 at 40Gbps, triple 4K output at 240Hz, and two DDR5 slots reaching 128GB fill in around it. The H 255 build comes with 32GB or 64GB of memory and a 1TB drive. Beelink also sells the same chassis with a Ryzen AI 7 H 350, a Zen 5 chip with Radeon 860M graphics and a 50 TOPS NPU, in 32GB and 64GB builds with a 1TB drive, and with a Ryzen 7 260 (Beelink calls it the H 260), a Zen 4 chip with the same Radeon 780M graphics and a 5.1GHz boost, in a 64GB/1TB build. Every build leaves the second NVMe slot open for upgrades. Proxmox virtualization and 4K video editing both fall inside what it handles.

Networking and cooling win, the CPU does not

Pros Cons 10Gbps Ethernet with auto-downspeed to 2.5GbE Realtek NIC incompatible with VMware ESXi USB4 40Gbps with Power Delivery and DisplayPort Alt Mode No NPU on the H 255 build MSC 2.0 vapor chamber stays relatively quiet under load WiFi 6, not WiFi 6E or 7 Dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 slots supporting up to 8TB total Pre-installed bloatware (Wondershare software) DDR5 memory upgradable to 128GB No pure performance gain over previous SER8 Low 8W idle power consumption The H 350 build’s Radeon 860M has 8 compute units to the 780M’s 12

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Beelink SER9 Max Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration Processor RAM GPU Performance List price Amazon price Compare 32GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 Ryzen 7 H 255 CPU Mark 28,290 32 GB AMD Radeon 780M 5.6 $679 Details Performance Rating 5.6 CPU Mark 28,290 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM 32 GB 32GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 Ryzen AI 7 H 350 CPU Mark 26,236 32 GB AMD Radeon 860M 5.4 $1,029.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.4 CPU Mark 26,236 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 860M RAM 32 GB 64GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 Ryzen AI 7 H 350 CPU Mark 26,236 64 GB AMD Radeon 860M 5.6 $1,369.00 Details Performance Rating 5.6 CPU Mark 26,236 Processor Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 860M RAM 64 GB 64GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 Ryzen 7 H 255 CPU Mark 28,290 64 GB AMD Radeon 780M 5.7 $1,149.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.7 CPU Mark 28,290 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM 64 GB 64GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 260 Ryzen 7 260 CPU Mark 27,924 64 GB AMD Radeon 780M 5.7 $1,239.00 Details Performance Rating 5.7 CPU Mark 27,924 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 260 GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M RAM 64 GB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro Internal Storage 1 TB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.31 x 5.31 x 1.76 inches

(134.87 x 134.87 x 44.7 mm) Weight 1.72 lbs (0.78 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 1 Ethernet port at 10 Gbps HDMI 1 HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (1x DP 2.1; USB4 adds DP 1.4 Alt Mode) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount No In the Box Mini PC unit, power adapter (19V 5.26A), HDMI cable, user manual Expandability 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots (32GB or 64GB installed by build, upgradable to 128GB), 2x M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe (supports up to 8TB total)

See every AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen AI 7 H 350 configuration in the chart

10-gigabit Ethernet, USB4, and room for 128GB of DDR5

The aluminum chassis measures 5.31 x 5.31 x 1.76 inches and weighs 1.72 pounds, small enough to sit out of the way on a desk. Beelink lists no VESA bracket in the box, and Robtech counted VESA mounting among the missing features. The rear panel carries 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x DisplayPort 2.1, 2x USB-A 2.0, and the 10Gbps Ethernet port. The front panel puts 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen2 (10Gbps), and a combo headphone jack within reach. The USB4 port runs at 40Gbps with Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode, so an external GPU enclosure is an option when the integrated graphics run short.

In Tek Syndicate’s Geekbench 6 run the AMD Ryzen 7 H 255 scored 2,554 single-core and 12,750 multi-core. The integrated Radeon 780M carries 12 RDNA 3 compute units at 2600MHz, enough for 1080p gaming and for hardware-encoded 4K video work. The MSC 2.0 vapor chamber cooling system is rated by Beelink to keep the chip stable at 65W, and Tek Syndicate measured around 46.5 dB under load while still describing the unit as relatively quiet. Idle draw sits at roughly 8.5W (VirtualizationHowto’s measurement), low enough to leave the machine running as an always-on home server.

The Ryzen AI 7 H 350 build swaps in a Zen 5 chip with four full Zen 5 cores and four compact Zen 5c cores, 16 threads, and a 5.0GHz boost. PassMark’s CPU Mark puts it around 26,236, a little below the H 255, so the newer chip does not add multi-threaded speed. What it adds is an XDNA 2 NPU that AMD rates at 50 TOPS, which the H 255 lacks. Its Radeon 860M has 8 RDNA 3.5 compute units, against 12 on the 780M, and scores about 4,877 on PassMark’s G3D Mark, roughly 70 percent of the 780M’s score, so the H 255 build is the better pick for games.

The two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots come populated with 32GB or 64GB, depending on the build, at 5600MHz and take up to 128GB according to Beelink’s specifications. Two M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe slots hold up to 8TB between them, though there is no 2.5-inch SATA bay for an older drive. Wireless comes from an Intel AX210 with WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. The 10Gbps Ethernet port auto-downspeeds to 2.5Gbps when connected to slower switches, a feature that many dedicated 10G NICs lack.

Reviewer Insights

VirtualizationHowto: Proxmox runs clean, ESXi needs a driver

VirtualizationHowto’s review (Brandon Lee) focused on the SER9 Max’s home lab potential, and for him the 10-gigabit port was the headline: “10 gig is still not something you see a lot” in mini PCs, and he built the review around it. His Proxmox VE Server 9 testing confirmed the system runs virtualization workloads without issues, though he cautioned that “the Beelink SER9 Max has a Realtek NIC so VMware won’t install” without a workaround. He measured idle power draw “really good at around 8.5 watts,” found the unit “very quiet” under the redesigned MSC 2.0 vapor chamber cooler, and confirmed the 10-gig port “will down speed to 2.5 GbE” on slower infrastructure, a feature many 10G cards lack.

Tek Syndicate: quiet under load, bloated out of the box

Tek Syndicate tested the Ryzen 7 255 and described it as “very similar to the 8745HS,” with eight cores and sixteen threads landing it in performance “somewhere in between” that chip and a Ryzen 9. On the Radeon 780M, Cyberpunk 2077 ran around 46 fps at medium settings, which he put at about the level of the more expensive Ryzen 9 HX 370. He measured 46.5 dB under load (“relatively quiet, pleasant sound”) and said he heard almost no noise from it between benchmarks. His one sharp criticism was the out-of-box software: Beelink ships it with pre-installed bloatware (Wondershare and similar “ai slop stuff”), which left him recommending a clean Windows reinstall.

Robtech: among the quietest at its performance level, with a weaker iGPU

Robtech found his Ryzen AI 7 H 350 unit (32GB, 1TB) “one of the quietest minis out of the box on the market for this performance caliber,” drawing 8W at idle and 90 to 100W at maximum depending on the power mode. Graphics went the other way: in 3DMark the previous generation’s Radeon 780M “still beats the 860M by up to double-digit percentages,” though the H 350 came out ahead on CPU tests. The metal chassis “gives off the most premium vibes of any mini PC I’ve tested,” but the rubber feet are glued over the screw holes (“They’re awful to peel off”), the power supply is bulky, and he found no barebones option, no VESA mounting, and no wake-on-LAN setting in the BIOS. Unless you need the 10-gigabit port, he said, “you’re better off with something like the SER8 which comes in at a lower price.”

Buy it if the 10-gigabit port will get used

A home lab running Proxmox on this box gets a network link that keeps up with the storage behind it, and the same holds for pulling 4K footage off a NAS. The Ryzen 7 H 255 has the headroom to run those virtualization workloads at the same time, and the Radeon 780M covers casual gaming and hardware video encoding alongside them.

Coming from a Beelink SER8 or another Ryzen 8000-series system, the processor side gives back little, so the money only pays off when the 10Gbps port is doing work. The H 255 build listed at $679 with 32GB, and the 64GB build lists at $1,149. The Ryzen 7 260 build lists at $1,239 with 64GB, and the H 350 builds list at $1,029 with 32GB and $1,369 with 64GB. The Ryzen 7 260 pairs the H 255’s Zen 4 cores and Radeon 780M with a 5.1GHz boost, and PassMark’s CPU Mark puts it around 27,924, level with the H 255. The H 350 is slower on graphics than either, so it earns its place only for buyers who want its 50 TOPS NPU or a 32GB build, which Beelink no longer sells with the H 255.

The Mini PC Comparison Chart lines the SER9 Max up against other machines in its performance class.

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