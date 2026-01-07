GEEKOM GT15 Max AI

Updated on November 19, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare

The GEEKOM GT15 Max AI puts Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285H into a 0.6-liter chassis, with the NPU, Arc 140T GPU, and CPU cores rated together at 99 TOPS of AI processing. The single configuration pairs 32GB of DDR5 with a 1TB NVMe drive at $1,049. GEEKOM aims it at 4K video editing, local AI models, and heavy multitasking.

Strong connectivity, one configuration

Pros Cons WiFi 7 and dual 2.5GbE networking $1,049 buys only the 32GB/1TB configuration User-upgradeable RAM up to 128GB DDR5 No OCuLink port for external GPU expansion Dual M.2 slots for flexible storage expansion Only one Mini DisplayPort output Drives up to four displays, including one at 8K Lacks Thunderbolt 4 certification on USB4 ports

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GEEKOM GT15 Max AI Comparison Chart

GEEKOM GT15 Max AI Price List Price: $1,049.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 32GB/1TB/Core Ultra 9 285H Performance Rating 6.3 CPU Mark 34,207 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Core Ultra 9 285H Sixteen-core 2.90 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel UHD Graphics RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM Internal Storage 1 TB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 4.61 x 4.41 x 1.79 inches

(117.09 x 112.01 x 45.47 mm) Weight 1.31 lbs (0.6 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (1x Mini DisplayPort 1.4 (8K support)) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 3 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

2x USB4 40Gbps ports with DisplayPort Alt Mode and 8K video output support. 3x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (rear), 1x USB 2.0 Type-A (front) Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader SD Card 4.0 Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box GT15 Max mini PC, 120W power adapter, power cable, HDMI cable, VESA mounting bracket with screws, user manual Expandability RAM upgradeable to 128GB via 2x DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM slots (32GB included, not soldered LPDDR). Storage: 1x M.2 2280 NVMe PCIe 4.0 x4 slot (1TB included, up to 4TB), 1x M.2 2242 SATA III slot (up to 2TB). IceBlast 2.0 cooling system with dual copper heat pipes.

See every Intel Core Ultra 9 285H configuration in the chart

Dual 2.5GbE and swappable DDR5 in a 0.6-liter box

The chassis measures 4.61 x 4.41 x 1.79 inches (117 x 112 x 45.5mm) and weighs 1.31 pounds, keeping GEEKOM’s familiar compact design language. The matte black shell is fingerprint-prone. Its ports include two HDMI 2.0 outputs, a Mini DisplayPort 1.4 capable of 8K resolution, and dual USB4 ports that carry both high-speed data and display output. The front panel carries a 3.5mm combo audio jack, an SD card reader, and one USB 2.0 Type-A port, while the rear concentrates the video outputs alongside dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports and additional USB connectivity.

The Intel Core Ultra 9 285H is Intel’s Arrow Lake architecture, with 16 cores in a hybrid configuration that can boost up to 5.4GHz. The integrated Intel Arc 140T GPU handles graphics duties competently for productivity tasks and light gaming, though it will not replace a dedicated GPU for demanding 3D workloads. The dedicated NPU, Arc GPU, and CPU cores work together to deliver 99 TOPS of AI performance, which suits the box to running local AI models and accelerating AI-enhanced creative applications. Gemma 4 on mini PCs covers weight sizes, KV cache requirements, and tokens-per-second by hardware tier, worth reading before you choose a model to run locally.

WiFi 7 support with the Intel BE200 chipset is rated up to 5.8 Gbps on 6GHz networks, and Bluetooth 5.4 covers current wireless peripherals. The dual 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet ports offer redundancy for network-critical applications or link aggregation for maximum throughput. Storage expansion is handled through two M.2 slots: a PCIe 4.0 x4 slot for high-speed NVMe drives up to 4TB and a secondary SATA III slot for additional capacity up to 2TB. The two DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM slots are not soldered, so the shipped 32GB can be swapped out and taken as high as 128GB.

Reviewer Insights

Best Buys Reviewed: multi-track edits and compiles ran fast

Best Buys Reviewed positioned the GT15 Max AI as potentially “the most powerful consumer mini PC we’ve ever tested.” Their review emphasized the AI capabilities, noting that the “99 trillions of operations per second AI power actually delivers real results” for creative professionals. They found that video editing workflows were fast, with the Core Ultra 9 285H processor “ripping through multi-track edits like butter.” For developers, compile times were so improved that the reviewer remarked he “thought I broke something.” The review highlighted the quiet operation under most workloads, with the IceBlast 2.0 cooling system maintaining temperatures while staying below 38dB.

Customer Reviews

Amazon buyer praise centers on the compact size, quiet operation, and multi-monitor support. Shawn, a verified buyer whose review is titled “Geekom GT15,” wrote that it is “Nice and quiet and runs fine,” and his one complaint was a packaging detail: “Only draw back is that it comes with a European style wall plug with circular prongs.” Another verified buyer, Mixoly, hooked up “three monitor with not effort at all” and called it “Super fast., nice and compact.”

The low ratings cluster around customer support instead of the hardware. A verified one-star reviewer, Diane, titled her review “Cool product NO support at all” and described calling tech support only to get “the old leave your number and will call back,” then waiting “over 6 hours for a call back that never came.” If after-sale support matters to you, weigh those accounts against the largely happy majority.

A capable Intel box at $1,049

This is a capable Intel machine for creative work, software development, and local AI models, in a chassis that takes far less desk space than a tower. Two DDR5 slots and two M.2 slots keep it serviceable years after purchase.

At $1,049 for the 32GB/1TB configuration, the decision comes down to whether the Arrow Lake platform’s AI acceleration and WiFi 7 support are worth the price over more affordable options.

A practical first project is running Whisper locally for private transcription. Before committing to local hardware at all, it is worth reading where Ollama Cloud changes the math. Other Intel and AMD boxes in this price range sit side by side in the Mini PC Comparison Chart.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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