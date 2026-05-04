Bottom line Ollama Cloud is the right first step for most people. For $20 a month it runs the big open models on rented hardware with the same commands you already use. Buy your own machine only if your data must stay home, you work offline, or you run models all day. For the hardest coding work, a paid API from OpenAI or Anthropic still beats both. Recommendation Try one month of Ollama Cloud Pro before you buy any AI hardware.

Ollama Cloud hosts frontier open-weight models on NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs, accessible through the same ollama run command local users already know, with pricing that starts at free. DeepSeek V4 Pro, GLM-5.3-Flash, and Kimi K3 are the same models you would otherwise download and run yourself, now on data center hardware with no local installation required. Ollama’s announcement of DeepSeek V4 Pro on cloud cleared 1,600 likes and 95,000 views in days.

Our March article asked whether OpenAI’s cheapest API tier had changed the math on local AI hardware. It concluded that cloud AI keeps getting cheaper, local hardware keeps getting faster, and most people in 2026 want some combination of both. That framework assumed two options: run it locally, or call a cloud API. Ollama Cloud adds a third, running the same open models on rented GPUs through the same commands.

Privacy, offline work, and all-day use still favor owning the box. Our local AI hardware guides were written for the two-way choice, and the third option shifts the break-even point toward renting.

Ollama Cloud’s Main Offering Is Its Model Catalog

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Most of the catalog will not fit on a machine you would put on a desk. The models Ollama Cloud runs on its Blackwell GPUs are the largest open-weight releases of the year: DeepSeek V4 Pro, refreshed in mid-August, DeepSeek V4.1 Flash (Ollama retired the original V4 Flash on August 27), GLM-5.3-Flash from August 26, and Moonshot’s Kimi K3. Even GLM-5.3-Flash, the smallest of them, is 320 billion parameters, which at four bits per weight is about a 160GB download before any context. A 128GB Strix Halo box cannot hold any of them, and neither can a Mac mini, which tops out at 64GB; the only desktop among these price tiers that can hold even the smallest is a Mac Studio with 256GB or 512GB; DeepSeek V4.1 Flash needs the 512GB model, and DeepSeek V4 Pro and Kimi K3 are too large for any Mac Studio. If you want to use those models at all, the cloud tier is the practical route, and on Ollama they exist only as cloud tags today, with the weights on Hugging Face for anyone who owns the hardware.

A home machine runs the small end of the same families. On a 16GB box, Qwen3.5 9B is a 6.6GB pull and Gemma 4 12B is 8.0GB. A 32GB box opens up Qwen3.5 27B at 17GB, Gemma 4 26B at 19GB, and Nemotron 3 Nano 30B at 24GB. A 128GB box reaches Qwen3.5 122B at 81GB. Those are Ollama’s listed download sizes, and they are the practical ceiling of local hardware at these prices.

Ollama Cloud bills on tokens processed, counting input, cached input, and output tokens at a per-model rate Ollama publishes. Since an August 31 pricing change, each paid plan includes a monthly pool of usage credits: Pro at $20 a month includes $60 of usage, Max at $100 includes $300, and Team at $500 includes $1,000 shared across its users. Use past the pool continues at the same per-token rates. The Free plan includes a small monthly allowance for a set of starter models, and buying credits unlocks the rest of the catalog. Ollama has revised its usage limits more than once since launch, so check the official pricing page before making decisions based on the numbers here.

The practical experience mirrors local Ollama almost exactly. You type ollama run deepseek-v4-pro:cloud instead of ollama run deepseek-v4-pro . Your existing workflows, scripts, and API integrations need one change, appending :cloud to the model name.

The limits are concurrency and the monthly pool. Free accounts get one concurrent request, Pro three, and Max ten. Ollama dropped the 5-hour and weekly caps its plans used to have, so when the pool runs out mid-month you keep working at per-token rates rather than waiting for a reset. That makes a heavy month cost more instead of stopping, which is harder to budget than a box you have already paid for. Three concurrent requests will not cover an agent pipeline.

When Local Hardware Still Wins

Privacy is the hardest advantage to argue around. When you run a 70B-class model on a Strix Halo mini PC sitting on your desk, your prompts and the model’s responses never leave your network. For anyone working with proprietary code, patient data, legal documents, or anything subject to regulatory compliance, that is a requirement. The same calculus is why small offices set up fully local private transcription on a mini PC rather than uploading sensitive audio. Ollama Cloud’s privacy policy is reasonable for a cloud service, but your prompts still leave your network.

A local model responds in milliseconds with no network round-trip. Prince Canuma’s tests show DeepSeek V4 running at 23 to 26 tokens per second on Apple Silicon via MLX, and Strix Halo systems push around 72 tokens per second on MoE architectures like Qwen3-30B-A3B. Ollama Cloud running on Blackwell will likely match or exceed those raw generation speeds, but the network adds 50 to 200 milliseconds per round-trip depending on your location and connection. For interactive coding completions where you want instant suggestions, local inference feels noticeably snappier. For longer conversations or batch document processing, the network overhead is negligible relative to generation time.

The independent pricing analysis from Pooya Golchian estimates that an RTX 4090 build, amortized to roughly $70 per month, breaks even against Ollama Cloud’s top tier above roughly 25,000 daily requests, though that analysis prices the top tier near $200 per month rather than the $100 Ollama lists today, and it predates the credit-based plans. The same logic applies even earlier to cheaper hardware like a Mac mini. Apple’s new M6 Mac mini starts at $899 with 16GB of unified memory and tops out at 32GB, the M5 Pro model starts at $1,699 with up to 64GB, and both shipped September 22; the outgoing M4 model is the used-market bargain now. If you are running AI workflows eight hours a day, five days a week against Ollama Cloud Max at $100 per month, the M6 pays for itself in about nine months and the M5 Pro in about 17. After that, you pay only for power, while the subscription keeps billing.

Some users are better served by a $300 box than by any cloud tier. A $300 Intel N150 mini PC with 16GB of RAM runs 7B models at 6 to 9 tokens per second with no internet connection, no subscription, and no usage limits. For hobbyists experimenting with small models, developers who work offline, or anyone in a region with expensive or unreliable connectivity, that is a complete local AI setup for a one-time cost that would buy 15 months of Ollama Cloud Pro. The same reasoning drives an offline AI survival build. On the budget end, even 1-bit BitNet models running on a CPU give hardware you already own a basic local assistant for nothing. A r/LocalLLaMA thread on the 4B-class models of 2026 shows small models getting more capable while the hardware to run them gets cheaper.

When Ollama Cloud Wins

If you are not running AI workloads all day, buying hardware to do it is like buying a commercial oven because you bake cookies twice a month. The Free plan costs nothing and opens a set of starter models, and a few dollars of credits unlock frontier open-weight models that would require thousands of dollars in hardware to run locally at comparable speeds. Developers can try DeepSeek V4 Pro or GLM-5.3-Flash that way before committing to a hardware investment.

At $20 a month, Pro undercuts amortized hardware for anyone not running models daily. Twenty dollars buys $60 of usage credits a month at Ollama’s per-token rates, three concurrent requests, and the full model catalog running on Blackwell GPUs. A 128GB Strix Halo mini PC such as the Bosgame M5 at $3,099 amortized over three years costs about $86 per month before you factor in electricity, maintenance, and the opportunity cost of tying up that capital. If your usage fits within Pro’s monthly credits, the math does not close for hardware on pure economics.

Portability is where the cloud tier has no local equivalent. A local Strix Halo box is tied to your desk. Ollama Cloud works from any device with an internet connection: a laptop in a coffee shop or a phone in an airport. For developers who work across multiple machines, ollama run deepseek-v4-pro:cloud works from anywhere without syncing model files or managing local installations. The Yage AI buying guide adds that one Ollama subscription covers models from several vendors, replacing separate API accounts and billing dashboards.

Before buying hardware, spend a month on Ollama Cloud Pro running the exact models you would run locally. Measure what you use, and note whether you run past the monthly credits or the concurrency limit.

When Closed-Model APIs Still Win

For the hardest reasoning and coding tasks, the closed models from Anthropic and OpenAI still lead the open-weight catalog on the benchmarks that track agentic coding, and the tools built on them, Claude Code and Codex, are where that lead shows up in daily work. The March article made that case with the spring’s numbers, and it still holds. If you are using AI for complex code refactoring, multi-step debugging, or agentic workflows that demand reliable function calling, the frontier closed models are worth their per-token pricing.

OpenAI’s current GPT line, launched in September in three tiers, Astra, Sol, and Luna, puts its smallest, Luna, at $0.10 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens, down from $0.20 and $1.20 for the previous Luna. It is a reasoning model with a context window of just over one million tokens, and OpenAI says it scores 66.6% at max effort on the DeepSWE coding benchmark. Batch and flex pricing halve those rates again.

Ollama now publishes a per-token rate for every cloud model, so the comparison with Luna can be made directly. On Ollama, GLM-5.3-Flash costs $0.15 per million input tokens and $0.50 per million output tokens and gpt-oss:120b costs $0.15 and $0.60, close to Luna’s $0.10 and $0.50, while DeepSeek V4 Pro costs $1.32 and $3.96, or half that off-peak. If your AI use is API calls from scripts and agents and your data can leave the building, the subscription beats buying Ollama’s pay-as-you-go credits as soon as you spend more than $20 a month, because Pro’s $20 buys $60 of usage at those rates. A $3,000 box pays off only for steady, all-day use. The open-weight path still has other advantages: the weights are yours, and on your own hardware the models run offline with nothing metered.

Running DeepSeek V4 Pro on Ollama Cloud, or GLM-5.3-Flash there or locally on a 256GB Mac Studio, gives you a capable coding assistant, and Z.ai’s own benchmarks put its Flash model close behind an earlier Claude Opus model, but it does not give you a Claude Code or Codex replacement. Those tools are built on frontier closed models because the reliability gap is still wide enough to matter in production workflows. Send your hardest coding and reasoning tasks to a frontier API, and run everything else on Ollama Cloud or local hardware, choosing between those two on privacy, volume, and latency.

The Math at Three Price Points

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A budget setup between $300 and $900 covers a 16GB Intel N150 mini PC or the new base M6 Mac mini at $899 with 16GB of memory. That is the mini’s highest starting price yet, $300 over the M4’s launch price, which makes a leftover M4 the value pick while stock lasts. Both run 7B to 9B models locally with no ongoing costs. Ollama Cloud’s Free plan covers a set of starter models with a small monthly allowance that will frustrate daily drivers. Cloud Pro at $20 per month exceeds both machines’ performance on the same model families, such as Gemma 4, which also has an Ollama Cloud tag, and the crossover happens around 15 months for the N150 and 45 months for the M6 mini. The budget local path wins primarily on privacy, offline access, and unlimited usage; the cloud path wins on speed and zero upfront commitment.

Best Performance GMKtec EVO-X2 MSRP $3,649.99 Amazon price Loading price... 128GB RAM 2048GB USB-C x2 Processor: AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Dimensions: 7.60" x 7.30" x 3.03" Display Outputs: 1x HDMI Pros + Ryzen AI Max+ 395

+ 128GB unified LPDDR5X

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The mid-range tier, roughly $2,500 to $3,100, is the closest call. A Strix Halo system runs 70B models locally on 128GB of unified memory, and Apple’s new Mac Studio with M5 Max enters the same bracket at $2,499 with 36GB, configurable to 128GB with 614GB/s of memory bandwidth against the Strix Halo’s 256GB/s, though the 128GB configuration costs more than $2,500. Ollama Cloud Max at $100 per month, with $300 of usage credits included, runs the same models on Blackwell. Against a $3,099 Bosgame M5, the raw crossover is around 31 months; the GMKtec EVO-X2 on the card above lists at $3,649.99, which stretches it to about 36 months.

Strix Halo delivers about 5 tokens per second on dense 70B models and around 72 tokens per second on MoE architectures. Ollama Cloud on Blackwell will likely outperform on raw generation for dense models. But the Strix Halo has no concurrency ceiling and does not need the network. If you are running multiple model sessions simultaneously, processing batches overnight, or building agent pipelines that run continuously, local hardware pays off well before the 31-month crossover because Cloud Max allows ten concurrent requests and bills per token once its $300 of credits run out. Linked Strix Halo clusters are the route past one box.

The high-end tier centers on the DGX Spark at $4,699 after NVIDIA’s February price hike, and now the Mac Studio with M5 Ultra from $5,499, with up to 512GB of unified memory at 1.2TB/s, which Apple says lets users “run enormous LLMs entirely on device.” It is the only desktop among these three tiers that could hold a 320B model such as GLM-5.3-Flash at four bits per weight, and the memory to do it is expensive: MacRumors puts the 96GB to 256GB step at $4,000, and the 512GB configuration, which Apple began selling on October 28, starts at $22,299. Against Ollama Cloud Max at $100 per month, the raw crossover is 47 months for the Spark and 55 for the base Studio. For most inference-only workloads, the subscription is the better deal. The Studio’s edge is memory, and the Spark’s is CUDA ecosystem depth for developers doing training, fine-tuning, and diffusion workflows where CUDA optimization and local GPU compute outperform hosted inference.

Start With Ollama Cloud Pro Unless Your Data Must Stay Home

Data that must stay on hardware you control, or work that has to run offline, means local wins; the privacy argument for local AI hardware is unchanged. Heavy use, where a cloud bill of $100 a month or more adds up to more than the amortized cost of the hardware over three years, also means local wins on economics alone. If you need frontier closed-model capability for complex reasoning and coding, those APIs remain necessary regardless of what you choose for open-weight workloads.

For everyone else, Ollama Cloud Pro at $20 per month is the right place to start, and the Strix Halo and Mac mini recommendations in our hardware guides are there for the day your workload outgrows it.

Whatever you choose today, plan to reassess in six months. Ollama, Apple, and OpenAI all changed their prices in the last three months.

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