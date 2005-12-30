Showing - of 393

yami, Mandara and inua Desktop Shells for niri and Hyprland November 22, 2026 yami, Mandara and inua are new desktop shells for niri and Hyprland: a light pixel-art shell, a restyling shell for ten compositors, and a macOS-like one.

How to Install DEsk, the Skeuomorphic Desktop, on Ubuntu 26.04 November 22, 2026 Install DEsk v0.2, a Wayland desktop drawn as a wooden desk, on Ubuntu 26.04 from the release tarball, fix app scaling on a 4K screen, and learn its keys.

How to Use Grok Build and Grok Bot on Omarchy November 21, 2026 Grok Build plans and builds a notify-done script, then hooks it into its own workflow. Grok Bot works on a cloud computer and runs a command on Omarchy.

How Wine, Proton, Bottles, WinBoat and Raven Run Windows Programs on Linux November 21, 2026 Run one Windows program on Linux with Wine, Bottles, Proton and WinBoat, with commands for Omarchy, Arch and Fedora, plus where the new Raven project fits.

LordOS First Look and Desktop Tour November 20, 2026 A tour of LordOS, a new beta built on Debian 13: a desktop with a Mac-like and a Windows-like style, its own apps, a network map, sandbox checks, and the Store.

What Is Quickshell on Omarchy and Linux? November 20, 2026 Quickshell is a toolkit for building Linux desktop bars, panels and widgets in QML. Run a first bar on Omarchy, then have Claude Code build a desk card.

How to Use DeepSeek Harness as Your Coding Agent on Omarchy November 19, 2026 Set DeepSeek Harness as Omarchy's agent, then have it build a theme clock, write its own notification plugin, add a bar timer and fix a crash. Every prompt included.

Beelink Mini PC Lineup Compared November 19, 2026 Current Beelink mini PCs compared by line: EQ, EQR and EQi for budget desks, SER for everyday work, GTi and GTR for power, ME for storage, and Mini S.

Beelink vs GMKtec Mini PCs November 19, 2026 Beelink and GMKtec compared on warranty, support, BIOS updates, cooling, and six matched model pairs with the same chip or price, from N150 boxes to Strix Halo.

Beelink vs Minisforum Mini PCs November 19, 2026 Beelink and Minisforum compared: warranty and support, BIOS updates, product lines, and six matched pairs for desk, gaming, homelab, and local AI use.

GEEKOM Mini PC Lineup Compared November 19, 2026 Current GEEKOM mini PCs compared by line: A series on AMD, IT and GT on Intel, AX8 Max, and Mini Air. A newer edition year can mean a slower chip.

GMKtec Mini PC Lineup Compared November 19, 2026 Current GMKtec mini PCs compared by line: G boxes for office work, M for value desktops, K for gaming and OCuLink, EVO for local AI, and the NEO tower.

Intel N100 vs N150 Mini PCs November 19, 2026 The Intel N150 is a Twin Lake refresh of the N100 with higher clocks and near-identical benchmarks. The N97 is a little faster, and the N95 has a weaker GPU.

Mac mini vs Mac Studio in 2026 November 19, 2026 Mac mini M6 and M5 Pro against Mac Studio M5 Max and M5 Ultra: Apple prices, memory limits, ports, cooling, and reviewer tests, with picks by type of work.

Minisforum Mini PC Lineup Compared November 19, 2026 Current Minisforum mini PCs compared by line: UM and Slim desktops, AI X1 boxes, M and NAB Intel models, MS workstations like the MS-01 and MS-A2, and AtomMan.

Omarchy 4.5 Tutorial From Install to Daily Use November 19, 2026 Install Omarchy 4.5 and learn it for daily use: the USB flash drive, BIOS, disk encryption, first boot, the main shortcuts, apps, themes, updates and snapshots.

How Tiling Window Managers Work on Hyprland, niri and MangoWM November 18, 2026 How tiling window managers place your windows, shown with the same four windows on Hyprland's dwindle, niri's scrolling strip and MangoWM's tags, with every key and the setup.

How to Control an Omarchy PC from a Mac with WayShare November 18, 2026 Install WayShare on Omarchy, set it up for your home network, and control the PC from Mac Screen Sharing, with Omarchy shortcuts, the clipboard, and High Performance mode.

How to Run Linux Containers and a Linux Machine on a Mac With Apple's container Tool November 17, 2026 Install Apple's free container tool, reach containers by IP and DNS name, and run a three-container app, an Ubuntu machine with systemd, and a local cluster.

How to Set Up Vercel's agent-desktop So AI Agents Can Use Mac Apps November 17, 2026 Set up Vercel's agent-desktop so an AI agent can press buttons in Mac apps, then use it with Claude Code to load a Safari extension and grant Screen Recording.

Omaxian OS Puts the Omarchy Desktop on Devuan Without systemd November 16, 2026 A tour of Omaxian OS 0.1: which parts come from Omarchy, the bar and menu, i3 tiling, themes, Disktree and Signed, updates, and how to install it.

Install Hotkey Wheel, preamp, and Three More Omarchy Plugins November 16, 2026 Install Hotkey Wheel, preamp, Omastorm, OmaFire, and Machine Mark on Omarchy 4.5.0, with the setup each one needs and the full cleanup when you remove it.

How to Have Crush Build a Terminal Game on Omarchy November 15, 2026 Open Crush from Omarchy's agent menu, plan in plan mode, switch models mid-job, build a star catching game in three rounds, and add it to the app launcher.

A Tour of Fedora 45 for Everyday Use November 15, 2026 A look around Fedora 45 Workstation: the overview, search, the apps it comes with, signing a PDF, adding apps, and the steps for video codecs and NVIDIA drivers.

Omarchy for Windows Users November 14, 2026 Use Omarchy 4.5 like Windows: turn on the dock and window buttons, then run Office web apps, print, sign PDFs, take screenshots, install apps, and update.

Claude Code Desktop Themes and Mods on Omarchy November 14, 2026 Claude Code wrote a Claude desktop app theme and four mods for itself on Omarchy. Each problem, what we asked for, every prompt, and how to ask for yours.

A Tour of niri With DMS (Dank Material Shell) on Arch Linux November 13, 2026 Install niri with DMS on Arch, set up the login screen, then learn the scrolling strip, column widths, tabs, the overview, panels, and wallpaper colors.

Portable Monitors for a Mini PC or Mac mini November 13, 2026 34 portable monitors compared on maker specs. One USB-C cable works only if the port sends video and power; HDMI-only mini PCs need a monitor with HDMI in.

DAS vs NAS for a Mini PC Home Server November 13, 2026 A USB DAS turns a mini PC into a four-drive Jellyfin or Proxmox server for under $200. The TerraMaster D4-320 suits Linux best; the QNAP TR-004 does not.

Five New Apps for Omarchy and How to Install Them November 13, 2026 Install and try five new Omarchy apps: DHH's Files, the Quiet.md notes app, RAWmakase for RAW photos, Wayscriber for drawing on screen, and Concat for video.

How to Use Codex on Omarchy November 12, 2026 Make Codex Omarchy's default agent, sign in with ChatGPT, hatch a theme-colored pet, talk to it with F8, paint a theme, and see what its sandbox allows.

How to Run Paint.NET on Omarchy With Its Official Wine Build November 12, 2026 Install the official Paint.NET Wine build on Omarchy, size it for your screen, and add it to the app grid. A full edit ran on an N100 PC; drag and drop hung.

Omarchy for Mac Users November 11, 2026 Where Mac habits live in Omarchy: Spotlight, Command keys, screenshots, Quick Look, Spaces, the dock, plus email, Office, photos, PDFs, printing and updates.

How to Run Docker Containers on a Mac With OrbStack November 11, 2026 Install OrbStack, start a WordPress site with Docker Compose, and open it at its own .orb.local address. Personal use is free; work use needs a license.

How to Install and Use omafeed, a Local RSS Reader for Omarchy November 10, 2026 Install omafeed on Omarchy, import a starter feed list, learn every key and command, and run an agent digest while treating feed text as untrusted data.

How to Have Pi Write Its Own Extension on Omarchy November 10, 2026 Set Pi as Omarchy's default agent, then have it write an extension that lights the borders, shows its command on the bar, fills a meter, and sends a notification.

How to Use the omarchy Command for Themes, a Custom Screensaver, and Restoring Defaults November 9, 2026 Use the omarchy command to change themes, set a reminder, customize the screensaver, and restore defaults, with all 73 groups and what reinstall replaces.

A First Look at Raven, a Way to Run Windows Programs on Linux Without Wine November 9, 2026 Build Raven from source on Ubuntu 26.04, install Notepad++ with its own installer, undo it with a prefix snapshot; six other Windows apps stopped.

A Tour of CachyOS for Everyday Use November 8, 2026 A short look around CachyOS: the KDE Plasma desktop, the apps it comes with, adding more with Shelly, and the gaming button. It suits people fine with looking up a fix.

Best Linux Distro for Beginners in 2026 November 8, 2026 A tour of Mint, Zorin OS, Ubuntu, Fedora and Omarchy for Linux beginners: who each one is made for, what it looks like, and a pick for each kind of user.

How to Install Google's Antigravity CLI on a Chromebook November 8, 2026 Install Google's Antigravity CLI (agy) in Chromebook Linux with Google's install script, sign in with a Google account, and have it plan and build a project.

How to Let an AI Agent Run Your Computer with Claude Code on Omarchy November 7, 2026 Tell Omarchy what you want, typed or out loud, and Claude Code does the work. Git tracks your settings folders; system package installs wait for your password.

How to Use the Little Snitch 7 Beta on a Mac and Ask Its Research Assistant About a Connection November 7, 2026 Install the free Little Snitch 7 beta on a Mac, approve its network extension, answer connection alerts, and ask the Research Assistant about a connection.

How to Install and Use the Flea File Manager on Omarchy November 6, 2026 Install Flea on Omarchy, use Glassy Windows and other window modes, preview 3D models, rename in bulk, make it the default, and see which channel has 0.4.0.

How to Install Homebrew on a Mac and Use the Homebrew App November 6, 2026 Install Homebrew on a Mac, add brew to your PATH, install Node.js and Visual Studio Code, keep packages current, then use the official Homebrew app.

How to Use the Mac's Built-in AI Model From Terminal and Raycast With Apple's fm Command November 6, 2026 Use Apple's fm command on macOS 27: chat with the on-device model in Terminal, pipe text in, read screenshots and receipts, and bind it to Raycast hotkeys.

A First Look at LCOS 1.0, the Lunduke Computer Operating System November 5, 2026 Install LCOS 1.0, Bryan Lunduke's Devuan-based Linux with Xfce: check the ISO, set up VMware, go through the installer, update, and turn on the screen lock.

Which Googlebook to Buy in 2026 November 5, 2026 The five Googlebooks run from $899 to $1,299. The Acer 2-in-1 is our pick, the Dell is smaller, the Lenovo is bigger, and none runs Windows or Mac programs.

Mini PCs With a Thunderbolt Port November 5, 2026 Thunderbolt mini PCs are mostly Intel boxes from ASUS, MSI, and HP, plus Macs. MSI's Cubi NUC models take power over the port. USB4 boxes give fewer guarantees.

How to Install Omarchy 4.5 on a Mini PC and Set It Up November 5, 2026 Install Omarchy 4.5 on a mini PC: check and write the ISO, set Secure Boot and TPM, pick the disk, then set the screen scale, git, and the first update.

How to Set Up Omarchy for Rails and Node.js Development November 4, 2026 Install Ruby on Rails and Node.js from Omarchy's Development menu, pin versions per project with mise, start PostgreSQL in Docker, and run a Rails app on it.

Chromebooks With an HDMI Port November 4, 2026 Many Chromebooks still have a full-size HDMI port, and most of those ports stop at 4K 30Hz. Here are the current models, listed by HDMI version.

Today's Best Mini PC Deals November 4, 2026 Mini PC deals at Amazon and Best Buy: models at least 15 percent below list price, or on sale at Best Buy. Each card shows the current price and when it was checked.

Best Mini PC for Music Production in 2026 November 4, 2026 The Beelink SER8 is our mini PC pick for a home studio: quiet under load, with memory that grows to 64GB. The Mac mini M6 and BOSGAME P4 Ultra are alternatives.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Mini PC Deals in 2026 November 4, 2026 Black Friday and Cyber Monday mini PC picks for 2026 by use and budget. Memory prices keep rising, so buy a complete build with the RAM you need installed.

Dual LAN Mini PCs November 4, 2026 Current dual LAN mini PCs sorted by port speed and network controller, with picks for a silent router, a home server, 10GbE, and SFP+ networking at home.

Mac mini Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals in 2026 November 4, 2026 On Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2026, buy the M6 Mac mini with at least 512GB. Choose memory first, since it is fixed, then check the chip and seller.

Today's Best NAS Deals November 4, 2026 NAS deals at Amazon and Best Buy: models at least 15 percent below list price, or on sale at Best Buy. Each card shows the current price and when it was checked.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday NAS Deals in 2026 November 4, 2026 Judge Black Friday and Cyber Monday NAS deals with drive costs added. The UGREEN DXP2800 is our first-NAS pick, and Synology limits M.2 SSDs on 2025 models.

How to Make Throwaway macOS and Linux VMs on a Mac With Tart November 4, 2026 Install Tart with Homebrew, clone a macOS 27 VM in a fraction of a second, try an app inside it, delete it, and run Debian over SSH, all from the Mac Terminal.

How to Install and Set Up Fedora 45 Workstation November 3, 2026 Install Fedora 45 Workstation from a USB stick, turn on third-party repositories, update, add GNOME extensions, and get H.264 video playing with RPM Fusion.

Best Gaming Mini PC by Graphics Tier, From Radeon 780M to Discrete GPUs November 3, 2026 Our pick for new games at 1440p is the MINISFORUM 139D7 with an RX 9060 XT, which lists below any Radeon 8060S box. Radeon 780M machines suit esports.

How to Install LibreOffice on a Chromebook November 3, 2026 Install LibreOffice 26.8 from Flathub and save .docx files. LibreOffice gets more updates than OpenOffice. Chromebooks without Linux can use Collabora Office instead.

Running Omarchy on a Mac in Try Omarchy, UTM, VMware Fusion, or Parallels Desktop November 2, 2026 Omarchy ran in Try Omarchy, UTM, VMware Fusion, and Parallels Desktop on an M4 Mac mini. Setup steps, guest tools, fixes, test results, and prices for each.

How to Remote Desktop into Ubuntu 26.04 from Windows 11 November 2, 2026 Turn on Remote Login in Ubuntu 26.04 Settings, find its IP address, and connect from Windows 11 with Remote Desktop Connection, with fixes for common errors.

A First Look at Pond, Butterfly's Arch-Based Linux With the niri Window Manager November 1, 2026 Install Pond, Butterfly's Arch-based Linux on niri, and learn its keybindings, the pm app installer, polkit prompts, snapper snapshots, and preview limits.

How to Install the Folio PDF Reader on Omarchy and Use Ask AI With Claude Code November 1, 2026 Install Folio, the free open source PDF reader, on Omarchy as an AppImage, add it to the launcher, and use Ask AI with Claude Code on your Claude plan.

Omarchy or Ubuntu for Your First Linux Desktop October 31, 2026 Compare Omarchy 4.5 and Ubuntu 26.04 LTS for a first Linux desktop: first boot, apps, windows, themes, AI assistants, and updates, with menu paths and commands.

How to Run Meta Muse on Omarchy as a Web App October 31, 2026 Meta Muse has no Linux app. Install muse.ai as a web app on Omarchy 4.0.4, set Muse to ask before it uses the web or your apps, and turn off AI training.

How to Build an Omarchy Plugin With an AI Coding Agent October 30, 2026 Install the Build Omarchy Plugins skills, then have Codex build Dev Servers, a bar widget that lists, opens, and stops your local dev servers on Omarchy 4.5.

UTM, Parallels Desktop, or VMware Fusion for Windows 11 on a Mac October 30, 2026 UTM 5 and VMware Fusion are free and scored close to Parallels Desktop 27 on CPU tests on an M4 Mac mini. Parallels sets Windows 11 up by itself and adds Coherence.

How to Install the TMOG Task Manager on Omarchy October 29, 2026 Install TMOG on Omarchy from the AUR or as an AppImage, then use its free edition to find what uses the processor, memory, and disk, and compare it with btop.

How to Run Windows Apps on a Chromebook With Wine, Bottles, or CrossOver October 29, 2026 Chromebooks can't run Windows apps natively, but Wine in Linux runs many of them. Install Wine 11, FL Studio 2026, and Bottles, with the FL Studio fix.

How to Build Omarchy Apps With AI Using the Built-in App Skill October 28, 2026 Omarchy 4.5 RC1 ships an omarchy-app skill that tells your AI coding agent how to build, test, and install a desktop app. Codex used it to build a focus timer.

How to Use Raycast AI on a Mac With Quick AI, AI Chat, and Your Own API Key October 28, 2026 Use Raycast AI on a Mac: ask Quick AI from the launcher, pick a model in AI Chat, add your own Anthropic key, send a note to AI Chat, and run AI Commands.

How to Use Hype, Monologue, Signed, Disktree, and Gliff in Omarchy 4.5 October 27, 2026 Omarchy 4.5 RC1 adds Hype for Markdown slides, Signed for PDF forms, Disktree for disk space, Monologue for webcam takes, and Gliff for remote desktops.

How to Run Windows 11 Inside Omarchy with the Built-in Windows VM October 26, 2026 Install Windows 11 from the Omarchy menu, answer each installer prompt, share files through ~/Windows, add apps with winget, and stop or remove the VM.

How to Use the Scrolling Layout in Omarchy and Turn Off Window Animations October 26, 2026 Switch an Omarchy workspace to the scrolling layout with Super L, move and resize its columns, then make scrolling the default and turn off window animations.

How to Try Omarchy on a Mac Without Installing Linux October 25, 2026 Install Try Omarchy on an Apple Silicon Mac, set up Omarchy in a virtual machine, use Command as Super, and share the clipboard and a folder with macOS.

How to Use Function Keys on a Chromebook October 25, 2026 Get F1 to F12 on a Chromebook: Search or Launcher plus a top-row key, the built-in switch, F11 and F12 shortcuts, and the external keyboard settings.

How to Install AUR Packages Safely on Arch and Omarchy October 24, 2026 Check the official repos, the AUR page, the PKGBUILD, and yay's diff before you install an AUR package on Arch or Omarchy, with OnlyOffice as the example.

How to Reset Zoom on a Chromebook and Turn Off the Magnifier October 24, 2026 Reset a zoomed-in Chromebook screen: Ctrl+0 for page zoom in Chrome, Ctrl+Shift+0 for the display size, and Ctrl+Launcher+M or D for the two magnifiers.

How to Run a Team of AI Coding Agents From One Terminal With Herdr October 23, 2026 Use Herdr on Omarchy so one Claude Code agent starts Codex and Grok, launches cloud sessions, and edits Herdr's settings, with every prompt and command we used.

How to Install ChatGPT and Codex on a Chromebook October 23, 2026 Install OpenAI's Codex CLI in Chromebook Linux and sign in with a device code, install ChatGPT from Chrome as an app, and set up the ChatGPT Linux desktop app.

How to Install Goose on Omarchy and Use Its App and Command Line October 22, 2026 Install the open source Goose AI agent on Omarchy from the AUR, connect a model in the terminal, then sort files, read a PDF, and use Memory in the app and CLI.

The Best 2-Bay NAS for Backups, Plex, and Docker in 2026 October 22, 2026 The UGREEN DXP2800 is the best 2-bay NAS for most homes. Compare it with the DXP2800 GT, TerraMaster F2-425 Plus, Synology DS225+ and DS725+, with RAID 1 math.

Best 4-Bay NAS for Home and Office in 2026 October 22, 2026 The best 4-bay NAS for most homes is the UGREEN DXP4800 Plus. We compare it with four alternatives from UGREEN, Synology, TerraMaster, and AOOSTAR, with tradeoffs.

The Best Budget NAS in 2026, Priced With Two Drives October 22, 2026 The cheapest NAS setups in late 2026, priced with two hard drives. The UGREEN DXP2800 is our budget pick, and the cheaper DH2300 suits buyers who only need backups.

The Best NAS for Plex in 2026 Has an Intel Chip With Quick Sync October 22, 2026 The best NAS for Plex has an Intel chip with Quick Sync for 4K and HDR transcoding. Picks run from two to eight bays, and the Synology DS925+ is not one.

The Best NVMe NAS for 2026 Depends on Your Network Speed October 22, 2026 The best NVMe NAS for a 10GbE network is the UGREEN DXP480T Plus, and for 2.5GbE the Beelink ME Mini. For more than about 12TB, a hard drive NAS costs far less.

Home Server vs NAS in 2026 October 22, 2026 A NAS is a server built around drive bays; a home server is a general computer built around apps. Buy a NAS when storage comes first and a mini PC when apps do.

The Best Synology Alternatives in 2026 October 22, 2026 UGREEN is the closest replacement for a Synology NAS in 2026. TrueNAS or Unraid on Minisforum or AOOSTAR hardware suits buyers who want to pick the software.

Omarchy 4.5 Release Candidate Adds Floating Windows, a Dock, and 50 Languages October 21, 2026 Omarchy 4.5 RC1 adds floating windows with a dock, per-monitor workspaces, new notifications, theme intros, and 50 languages, with the keys and menu paths.

How to Add Your Own Keyboard Shortcuts in Omarchy October 21, 2026 Add your own keyboard shortcuts in Omarchy: check a combination is free with Super K, open bindings.lua from the menu, add an o.bind line, save, and remove it.

Install Exposé, Workspace Layout, and Three More Omarchy Plugins October 20, 2026 Install Exposé, Workspace Layout, Omaland, Omagen, and Radio Atlas on Omarchy 4.0.4, with the keys for each and the full cleanup when you remove them.

How Omarchy Stacks DHH's Defaults on Arch, Hyprland, and Quickshell October 20, 2026 Omarchy is Arch Linux, Hyprland, and Quickshell with DHH's scripts and defaults on top. Your config loads last, and omarchy update takes a snapshot first.

How to Give an AI Agent Its Own Cursor on Omarchy with Cua October 19, 2026 Install the Cua driver and its Hyprland plugin on Omarchy's Edge channel, connect Codex over MCP, and let an agent work in Inkscape with its own cursor.

How to Install darktable on Ubuntu 26.04 and Edit a RAW Photo October 19, 2026 Install darktable 5.6.2 on Ubuntu 26.04 from Flathub, then edit a RAW photo with exposure, sigmoid, color balance rgb, a 16:9 crop, and a gradient sky mask.

How to Make Omarchy Windows Glassy, Transparent, or Opaque October 18, 2026 Omarchy 4.5 adds Opaque, Transparent, and Glassy window looks and a glassy or clear top bar. Menu paths, commands, and a manual recipe for Omarchy 4.0.

What Omarchy Installs and How to Remove It October 17, 2026 See what a fresh Omarchy 4.0.4 install includes, remove web apps, launchers, and packages one at a time or all at once, and restore them from Install.

How to Turn Off the AI Features on a Chromebook October 17, 2026 Turn off Help me read, Help me write, and Create image in ChromeOS Settings, then unpin the Ask Gemini button from Chrome. Steps for a Chromebook Plus.

Try Omarchy's Floating Windows and Dock on the Dev Channel October 16, 2026 Omarchy's Dev channel adds floating workspaces with titlebars and a dock. Switch layouts with Super L, use the dock, and make floating the default.

How to Install OpenClaw on Omarchy and Check Its Security Settings October 16, 2026 Install the OpenClaw AI agent from the Omarchy menu, sign in to an AI provider in its setup wizard, then check its permissions, gateway, and update settings.

How to Install Claude Code and Claude Desktop on a Chromebook October 15, 2026 Install Claude Code and the Claude Desktop beta in Chromebook Linux with the install script and Anthropic's apt repository, then sign in and start a project.

What's New in Ubuntu 26.10 Stonking Stingray October 15, 2026 Ubuntu 26.10 adds a layout picker for snapping windows, GNOME 51, Linux 7.3, stingray wallpapers, and Rust cp, mv, and rm. Here is how to upgrade from 26.04.

Copy, Paste, and Clipboard History on a Chromebook October 14, 2026 Copy, cut, and paste on a Chromebook, open clipboard history with Launcher + V to paste any of your last five copies, and paste as plain text.

5 Omarchy Plugins That Bring AI to Your Desktop October 13, 2026 Install five AI plugins for Omarchy: Keystroke, omaSearch, Ask, Agent Chat, and Agent Activity, with what each one needs, its keybinding, and how to remove it.

Add a Dock and Window Buttons to Omarchy With Familiar Desktop October 12, 2026 Install the Familiar Desktop plugin on Omarchy for a taskbar or dock and minimize, maximize, and close buttons, then remove it with its uninstall script.

Install Spaces, Fathom, and Three More Omarchy Plugins October 11, 2026 Install five Omarchy plugins: Spaces, Fathom, Lock Screen Explorer, Gona Launcher, and Shan Shui, with the Spaces and Fathom setup and how to undo each one.

How to Install Hermes Desktop on Omarchy October 9, 2026 Install Hermes Desktop from the Omarchy menu, sign in with a ChatGPT subscription, and ask Hermes to change your theme, move the bar, add a shortcut, and add web apps.

How to Change the Language and Keyboard Layout on a Chromebook October 7, 2026 Change your Chromebook's display language in Settings, get back to English when the menus are unreadable, and add, switch, or remove a keyboard layout.

How to Make an Omarchy Snapshot and Roll Back from the Limine Boot Menu October 6, 2026 Make a snapshot in Omarchy, boot it from the Limine menu when something breaks, and restore it for good. Includes what a restore rolls back and how to undo it.

How to Install OmaPhoto on Omarchy, Edit a RAW Photo, and Remove a Background October 6, 2026 Install the OmaPhoto photo editor on Omarchy with one command, brighten a RAW photo in its Camera Raw Filter, and cut out a background on your own computer.

How to Make an Omarchy Theme from Your Wallpaper with Aether October 3, 2026 Use Aether, the theme app that comes with Omarchy, to turn a photo into a full desktop theme, fix colors that come out too alike, and remove a theme later.

How to Upgrade Ubuntu 24.04 to 26.04 LTS with Software Updater October 1, 2026 Upgrade Ubuntu 24.04 LTS to 26.04.1 LTS with Software Updater or do-release-upgrade, with the safe answer to every question the upgrader asks.

Give Claude Code a Self-Hosted Memory With Hindsight September 29, 2026 Run Hindsight in Docker on Omarchy, connect Claude Code to your own server, and see a rule from one session carry into the next, then weigh its token costs.

How to Find, Check, and Install Omarchy Plugins September 28, 2026 Find Omarchy 4 plugins at plugins.omarchy.org, read the code before you install, add them with one command, and remove them and their saved data afterwards.

Six Omarchy Keyboard Shortcuts to Learn First September 28, 2026 Learn six Omarchy keyboard shortcuts on day one: the shortcut list, the Omarchy menu, terminal, browser, workspaces, and closing windows, plus the System menu.

NAS Comparison Chart September 28, 2026 Compare NAS units in one chart. Sort and filter by drive bays, M.2 slots, network speed, ECC memory, transcoding, idle power, and price. Includes a buyer's guide.

UGREEN Is the Better NAS Buy in 2026 Unless You Need Synology's DSM September 28, 2026 UGREEN has newer chips and 10GbE on the DXP2800 GT and from the four-bay Plus up. Synology has DSM, better backup apps, and cheaper bays at most sizes.

Mac mini M6 vs M5 Pro for Local AI September 23, 2026 The M5 Pro Mac mini has 1.8x the M6's memory bandwidth and holds up to 64GB. A 32GB M6 runs 27B models at about 9 tokens per second for far less money.

Chromebooks with a Number Pad September 22, 2026 Every current Chromebook we track with a built-in number pad, grouped by maker, plus top picks and how the keypad moves the keyboard and trackpad off center.

A Mini PC for TV Viewing Works Best on Windows With the TV Kept Offline September 20, 2026 Which mini PC to buy for a TV, and how to set it up in place of smart TV apps: HDMI output, Netflix and Prime Video limits on PCs, remotes, HDMI-CEC, and cost.

Compact Mini PCs in 2026 Grow With the Chip Tier Inside September 10, 2026 How big a mini PC has to be in 2026, measured across 286 current boxes in the Starry Hope catalog, and what each size band gives up in noise, ports, and upgrades.

Quiet Active-Cooled Mini PCs Under 40 dBA Under Load in 2026 September 5, 2026 Which active-cooled mini PCs stay quiet under sustained load, using Notebookcheck's 15 cm measurements, plus why the same chip runs quiet in one chassis.

Chromebook Stylus Support in 2026 with USI 2.0 and In-Box Pens by Model September 4, 2026 Which 2026 Chromebooks support USI 2.0, which ship a pen in the box, and which quietly leave the stylus silo empty. Sourced from OEM spec sheets, model by model.

Chromebooks With an SD Card Slot in 2026 September 3, 2026 Most Chromebooks still include a microSD reader, but on Chromebook Plus it is close to an even split. Here are the current models that have one.

FydeOS vs ChromeOS Flex on Your Old Windows 10 PC August 30, 2026 FydeOS vs ChromeOS Flex in 2026, compared on certified models, Android apps (neither ships Google Play), account choices, update costs, and which one fits your old Windows 10 PC.

The Best Used Laptops for Linux in 2026 August 30, 2026 The used business laptops that run Linux well in 2026: ThinkPad T480, T14 Gen 1, Latitude 5490, EliteBook 840, with prices, RAM floors, and the Wi-Fi, suspend, and BIOS checks to make.

The Omarchy 4 Hardware Guide August 30, 2026 Omarchy 4, now at 4.5, runs cleanest on AMD and Intel integrated graphics, on its own kernel since 4.0.4. A Ryzen mini PC with Radeon graphics is our pick, and NVIDIA is worth the driver upkeep only if you need CUDA.

The Chromebook Fingerprint Reader Is a Per-Configuration Option August 29, 2026 Lenovo's own datasheets list a fingerprint reader and no fingerprint reader for the same Chromebook. The ASUS models state the sensor outright; check the configuration on the Lenovo models before you buy.

Meteor Lake vs Panther Lake Mini PCs August 29, 2026 Tom's Hardware benched a $799 Meteor Lake mini PC against Panther Lake boxes in August 2026. The entry Panther Lake iGPU came out 18% behind on Solar Bay.

Chromebook Screen Brightness for Outdoor Use August 27, 2026 Chromebook screens run from 250 to 500 nits, and 400 is the line for outdoor work. What each brightness level does outside, and the models labs measured brightest.

How Much RAM a Linux Mini PC Needs in 2026 August 26, 2026 Windows 11 idles at 9.3GB and Linux at 4.7GB, but that does not halve your RAM tier. A Linux desktop mini PC is set at 16GB, and local AI depends on the GPU.

Chromebook Storage Types in 2026 Are eMMC, UFS, and NVMe by Price Tier August 6, 2026 Two Chromebooks can both say 128GB and ship completely different flash. Here is the storage type each 2026 price tier uses and the spec numbers behind it.

ChromeOS Discards Tabs Sooner on 8GB Chromebook Plus Than 16GB in 2026 August 5, 2026 ChromeOS trims stale tabs on 8GB machines and leaves larger ones alone. Here is what that cutoff means for a 2026 Chromebook Plus buyer choosing a capacity.

Mini PC 10GbE vs 2.5GbE for a Home NAS August 5, 2026 Which mini PCs ship dual 10GbE SFP+ in 2026, what a home NAS has to be doing before it passes 2.5GbE, and why a PCIe slot is a poor way to add 10GbE later.

A Mini PC Replaces a Synology NAS in 2026 When You Accept Maintenance July 21, 2026 Mini PC or Synology for your 2026 NAS? A price-tier and workload map covering the Beelink ME Pro, MINISFORUM MS-01, used office minis, and where DSM still wins.

Chromebook Docking Station Specs That Deliver Dual 4K60 in 2026 July 19, 2026 Most Chromebook docks quietly drop 4K to 30Hz or mirror your second screen. Here are the DP Alt Mode, MST, and HDMI specs that deliver dual 4K60 in 2026.

Netflix on a Chromebook Streams in 4K, but Disney+ Stops at 720p and Prime Video at SD July 19, 2026 Netflix's docs allow 4K in Chrome on a Chromebook Plus. Disney+ limits computer browsers to 720p, Prime Video serves ChromeOS SD only. Widevine DRM explains why.

Best Chromebook for Middle and High School Students in 2026 July 18, 2026 The best budget Chromebooks for middle and high school students in 2026, and which corners (RAM, panel type, AUE runway) matter across 3 to 5 school years.

Chromebook Parental Controls for AI Chatbots Require Extra Filtering Layers July 17, 2026 Family Link controls sites and apps on a Chromebook, but it has no AI-chatbot category. Here is what stops ChatGPT, Character.AI, and Claude, and the tradeoffs.

Chromebook vs MacBook in 2026 Compared on Price, Software, and AI July 17, 2026 Chromebook vs MacBook in 2026 compared on price, software, updates, and Google-ecosystem AI, with a clear framework for which one fits how you work.

Mini PC vs Desktop Comes Down to Graphics, Upgrades, and Sustained Load July 16, 2026 Mini PC vs desktop tower, compared on upgradeability, thermals, graphics, and running cost. When a tower still wins, when it is just wasted space, and how to choose.

Chromebook Ad Blockers to Use After uBlock Origin Ends on August 31 July 14, 2026 Google removes the last Manifest V2 extensions from the Chrome Web Store on August 31, 2026. Here is what Chromebook owners should use for ad blocking now.

Chromebook vs Windows Laptop Depends on the Software You Need July 14, 2026 Chromebook vs Windows laptop comes down to the software you need. ChromeOS wins on price and reliability; Windows wins when you need a Windows-only program.

Mini PC for Desk Use, Laptop for Mobility July 14, 2026 Mini PC vs laptop, compared on cost per dollar of performance, screen and keyboard freedom, portability, upgradeability, and the docked-laptop middle path.

Mac Mini External SSD Costs Less Than Apple Storage After the $599 Base Died in 2026 July 13, 2026 Apple killed the $599 Mac Mini base in May 2026. Here is the math on a Mac Mini external SSD versus Apple's storage ladder, and which config to buy.

What Is a Mini PC (and What People Use Them For) July 13, 2026 A mini PC is a small-form-factor desktop that runs a full operating system in a case the size of a paperback. Here is what counts as one, how it compares to a tower or a laptop, and the eight jobs people actually buy them for.

How to Enable (and Disable) Developer Mode on a Chromebook July 13, 2026 Developer Mode unlocks root-level access on a Chromebook, but it wipes your data and turns off verified boot. Learn what it does, how to enable it, and how to turn it off.

Chromebook Overheating? The Budget Models That Ship With a Real Fan in 2026 July 12, 2026 A budget Chromebook running hot and throttling under a video call and a dozen tabs often traces to one spec line: does it have a fan? Here is how to check.

How to Play Games on a Chromebook, From Cloud Streaming to Linux July 12, 2026 Chromebooks play games four ways: cloud streaming, Android apps, browser games, and Linux. Here is which method fits your games, your Chromebook, and your internet.

How to Install Linux on a Chromebook July 12, 2026 Install Linux on a Chromebook from Settings with no developer mode. Set up Debian, update it with apt, install htop and GIMP, and shut Linux down when done.

How to Connect AirPods to a Chromebook July 12, 2026 Pair AirPods to a Chromebook over Bluetooth for music and calls, and learn which Apple features (Siri, auto-switching, the battery popup) do not come along.

Mini PC vs Mac Mini for Your Next Small Desktop July 11, 2026 Mini PC vs Mac Mini compared on price, upgrades, gaming, software freedom, power draw, and ecosystem lock-in, with a clear pick for each kind of buyer.

Home Assistant on a Mini PC July 11, 2026 Why a small mini PC is the right host for Home Assistant, how much hardware you need, and whether to install Home Assistant OS on bare metal or in a container.

How to Choose a Mini PC for a Plex Media Server July 11, 2026 A mini PC makes an excellent Plex server, but whether you need Intel Quick Sync comes down to transcoding. Here is what hardware transcode buys you and when direct play is enough.

Dual-NIC Mini PCs for a pfSense or OPNsense Router July 11, 2026 How to pick a mini PC for pfSense or OPNsense: at least two Intel ethernet ports, no Realtek NICs, and a fanless box unless you run heavy IDS or a fast VPN.

How to Choose a Mini PC for a Home Server July 10, 2026 Choose a mini PC for a home server by four specs: idle power draw, RAM ceiling, network ports, and noise. The RAM ceiling and port count are the hardest to change.

The Right Mini PC for Emulation and Retro Gaming July 10, 2026 Which mini PC handles which console? A tiered guide to emulation on integrated graphics, from cheap N100 boxes for retro systems to Ryzen iGPUs for GameCube, PS2, and beyond.

Mini PC vs Raspberry Pi Is a Choice Between Server Duty and GPIO Projects July 10, 2026 A practical comparison of a budget or lightly used x86 mini PC against the Raspberry Pi 5 on price, idle power, storage, and software compatibility, plus the projects where the Pi still wins.

How Long Do Chromebooks Last? July 10, 2026 How long do Chromebooks last? Software support (the AUE date) is the real ceiling, up to ten years for newer models. Here is how to check any model and what limits the hardware.

How to Split Screen on a Chromebook July 8, 2026 Split the screen on a Chromebook from the Maximize button menu, resize both windows, give one a third of the screen, and turn off the window suggestions.

Clear Cache and Free Up Space on a Chromebook July 7, 2026 Clear Chrome's cache on a Chromebook, then free up space in Storage management: Downloads and Trash, offline Drive files, the Linux disk, and Android apps.

Used Laptops That Survive ChromeOS Flex as a 2026 Daily Driver June 27, 2026 Google's minimum spec only decides whether ChromeOS Flex boots. Here is which used laptops survive a year of daily use in 2026, and which quietly expire.

Your Mini PC's Bundled SSD Was Not Built for 24/7 Server Duty June 27, 2026 The SSD bundled in a budget mini PC can be cheap consumer QLC built for a desktop, not 24/7 server writes. A consumer QLC drive such as the Samsung 870 QVO is rated at 360 TBW per terabyte; a Plex, VM, or camera box wants 600 or more.

ChromeOS Powerwash 2026 Erases Linux Apps and Downloads Google's Cloud Won't Restore June 26, 2026 Before you sell or hand off a Chromebook, here is what a Powerwash actually erases, what the cloud restores, and the 10-minute checklist that prevents regret.

The Mini PC That Skips the AI Tax in 2026 June 25, 2026 Which 2026 mini PCs skip the NPU and the Copilot+ premium, what going no-NPU actually costs you, and where the cheaper AMD and Intel lane stops being a deal.

Sharing One Chromebook Across an Adult Household in 2026 with ChromeOS Profiles June 17, 2026 Share one Chromebook across an adult household with ChromeOS profiles: storage limits, the 19-account cap, fast switching, and cleanup when someone leaves.

Family Link on a Chromebook in 2026 Enforces Real Limits and Leaves Four Gaps June 16, 2026 What Family Link really enforces on a kid's Chromebook in 2026, the gaps in screen time and web filtering, and what changes when your child turns 13.

Local AI Hardware Is a Hedge Against Cloud AI's New Political Fragility June 15, 2026 A June 2026 US directive cut off Anthropic's top Claude models for weeks. Here is what owning local AI hardware buys you as a hedge against cloud cutoffs.

Proton Drive on Linux Is for Encrypted Backups, Not Full Desktop Sync June 12, 2026 Proton Drive's new Linux CLI brings end-to-end encrypted cloud storage to the terminal in 2026. Where it fits, and where Nextcloud and Syncthing still win.

The 2026 SSD Crisis Buyer Worksheet for NAND and DRAM Price Spikes June 12, 2026 NAND flash is up more than 240% since early 2025 and another big jump is forecast. Here is the worksheet for sizing up storage now versus paying far more later.

When a Chromebox Beats a Mini PC for the Family Living Room (2026) June 9, 2026 A $300 Chromebox or a Windows mini PC next to the TV? Here is when ChromeOS wins for a family living room in 2026, and when you still need Windows.

Five Questions to Settle Before You Pick Your First Mini PC June 9, 2026 Overwhelmed by mini PC SKU sprawl? Settle these five questions in order (new vs used, CPU tier, chip vendor, cooling, brand) before you pick your first box.

Your Mini PC Costs $10 to $100 a Year to Run 24/7 in 2026 June 9, 2026 Reviewer-measured idle and load wattage plus current EIA rates put a real yearly dollar figure on leaving a mini PC powered on around the clock.

A Mini PC Beats the $699 MacBook Neo for 24/7 Use June 8, 2026 At $699, the MacBook Neo costs more than a budget mini PC and monitor. The Neo suits one finished laptop to carry; a mini PC suits 24/7 use or a reused desk.

Surface RTX Spark Dev Box vs Mac Studio and Mac Mini June 7, 2026 Microsoft's Surface RTX Spark Dev Box looks like a mini PC, but its specs, thermals, and price tier say workstation. Here's why it should not pause your purchase.

On-Device AI Can Slow New 2026 Laptops on Mac, Chromebook, and Windows June 7, 2026 Your new laptop feels slower than the reviews promised. Often the cause is on-device AI scanning in the background. Here is how to spot it on any OS.

Turning Off AI on a Chromebook, Mac, Windows PC, or Linux Box in 2026 June 6, 2026 A cross-platform guide to turning off AI on the computer you already own, with a clear-eyed verdict on which OS actually respects an AI-off preference in 2026.

NVIDIA's N1X ARM Laptops Just Joined the AI PC Race June 1, 2026 NVIDIA's RTX Spark (N1X) is real, ships this fall, and adds a fourth ARM laptop tier to a market Apple and Qualcomm had to themselves. Here's how to read it.

Your Intel Mac's Last macOS Is Tahoe 26 June 1, 2026 macOS Tahoe 26 is the last macOS for four Intel Macs. How to pick the next step: ride the security window, switch to Linux, or replace the hardware.

Should You Wait for Valve's Steam Machine or Buy a Mini PC Now? June 1, 2026 The Steam Machine costs $1,049 and sells through a queue. Wait only for a couch-first Steam box; a mini PC suits anti-cheat games, desk work, and 1440p play.

Chromebook Plus vs Android Tablet in 2026 Comes Down to Shape, Not Platform May 30, 2026 Chromebook Plus or premium Android tablet in 2026? The platforms have converged. The real decision is form factor, and we'll show you exactly how to pick.

The $300 Snapdragon C Tier Just Arrived. Here's How It Reshapes the Chromebook vs MacBook Neo Decision May 30, 2026 Qualcomm's $300 Snapdragon C laptops arrive without Copilot+ access. Here's where they fit between Chromebook Plus and MacBook Neo for sub-$600 buyers.

OLED Chromebook Screens Usually Outlast the AUE May 29, 2026 OLED Chromebooks now run $599 to $999. The four-year Duet 5 track record, OEM warranty wording, and AUE timelines say about longevity.

Mid-Tier Mini PCs Are 2026's Quiet Best Buy May 29, 2026 Mid-tier chips cost less per CPU Mark than N100 boxes or flagships in 2026. Our four shortlisted boxes list at about $740 to $935, with the SER8 at $799.

Pi 6 Slips to 2028 and Mini PCs Replace It May 29, 2026 Per the Pi team's cadence math in the May 2026 AMA, Pi 6 ships no earlier than 2028. Which mini PC class replaces the Pi, and where the Pi still wins.

Five Specs to Check Before You Pay for a Used Mini PC in 2026 May 29, 2026 A pre-click checklist for used corporate mini PC listings on eBay, B&H Refurbished, and NewEgg Refurb. Spot the five red flags that turn a bargain into a brick.

Googlebook's Premium-First Launch Points to the Top Chromebook Plus Tier May 28, 2026 Google says the first Googlebooks are premium and has put a Googlebook developer hub live. Both facts point a 2026 Chromebook Plus buyer to the top tier.

Gorgon Halo Is a Strix Halo Rename May 28, 2026 AMD's Gorgon Halo (Ryzen AI Max 400) is a Strix Halo rebadge that raises the memory ceiling to 192GB at the same bandwidth. Buy a 128GB box now unless your models need more than roughly 120GB.

Wildcat Lake vs Intel N-Series Mini PCs May 28, 2026 Beelink's Wildcat Lake mini PCs add 10GbE and faster single-core speed for more money. An Intel N150 box still suits web browsing, office work, and 4K streaming.

OCuLink vs USB4 vs MCIO 8i for a Mini PC eGPU May 26, 2026 OCuLink, USB4, and MCIO 8i decide whether a mini PC can take a real GPU later. Which port to buy for, current OCuLink mini PCs, and when to skip eGPU.

Adobe Lightroom Ran on Linux via Wine in May 2026, but Darktable Is the Safer Pick May 23, 2026 Running Adobe Lightroom CC on Linux in 2026: what the Wine recipe does, what breaks, the patched-DLL trust question, and when Darktable is the better choice.

Chromebooks Are More Reliable Than Windows Laptops in the 2026 Data May 22, 2026 Five-year Chromebook failure rates range from 6.3% to 9.7%. The industry average hits 16% in three years. Here's what those numbers mean for your next laptop purchase.

What Is an Education Chromebook? A Guide for Parents and Budget Shoppers May 21, 2026 Learn what makes a Chromebook an "education" model, how they differ from consumer Chromebooks, and whether buying one for personal use is a good deal.

Native Android Apps on Googlebook Free the Heavy Apps Today's Chromebooks Hold Back May 21, 2026 Googlebook runs Android apps natively instead of in a virtual machine. Here is which of your current Chromebook apps will change, which stay the same, and whether to buy now.

A Mini PC Is a Better Computer for Your Parents Than a Laptop May 17, 2026 The laptop default ignores battery wear, hinge failures, and support logistics. A mini PC paired with a monitor is the smarter buy for your parents.

Start a New Linux Install With Fedora in 2026 May 16, 2026 Ubuntu's Snap decisions eroded trust while Fedora shipped GNOME 50, DNF5, and Wayland-only. Switching costs you easy NVIDIA drivers, PPAs, and five-year LTS support.

Chromebook Battery Replacement vs Buy New in 2026 May 15, 2026 Your Chromebook battery is dying but AUE says years remain. Should you replace the battery, buy new, or repurpose? Here's the four-input decision framework.

Ubuntu's Inference Snaps Run Best on NVIDIA, Partially on Intel, and Barely on AMD May 15, 2026 Canonical's Inference Snaps bring local AI to Ubuntu with six shipping models. Which hardware benefits today, and should it change what you buy?

Use the 2026 Used Chromebook Worksheet to Check AUE Before You Pay May 14, 2026 Evaluate used Chromebook listings with the dollar-per-update-year metric. A practical worksheet to spot deals and avoid soon-to-expire devices.

64GB Chromebooks Leave Too Little Usable Storage in 2026 May 13, 2026 A 64GB Chromebook sounds reasonable until ChromeOS claims 17GB before you open a single tab. This guide lists the usable space at each storage tier and the 128GB models to buy instead.

A 4GB Chromebook Will Disappoint You in 2026 May 13, 2026 4GB Chromebook models still line store shelves in 2026, but ChromeOS and Chrome leave 1 to 2GB free. 8GB is the floor for Gemini and the likely floor for moving to Googlebook OS.

Googlebook Is Google's Official New Laptop Category for Chromebook Owners May 12, 2026 Googlebook OS launched on five laptops from $899. ChromeOS gets updates through mid-2034, and Google has not said which Chromebooks can move to Googlebook OS.

Mini PC Soldered RAM Blocks Future Upgrades on Some 2026 Premium Models May 12, 2026 Mini PC soldered RAM is permanent, and some 2026 premium models ship without SODIMM slots. Here is how to check for sockets before you buy.

Should Your Next Computer Be a Chromebook in 2026? A Buyer's Decision Guide May 11, 2026 In 2026, a Chromebook Plus finally rivals mid-tier ultrabooks. Here's when it's the right buy, when a MacBook or mini PC fits better, and how to decide.

Ollama Cloud Makes Local AI Hardware Optional for Most Workloads May 4, 2026 Ollama Cloud runs DeepSeek V4 Pro on Blackwell GPUs, with paid plans from $20 a month; local hardware still wins on privacy, offline use, and all-day work.

Keep Windows on Your New Mini PC Unless You Plan to Tinker May 4, 2026 A decision framework for the first thing every mini PC buyer faces: keep OEM Windows, reinstall clean, or switch to Linux. Three branches, real trade-offs.

Atria Confirms Nova Lake Chromebooks for Late 2027 May 2, 2026 A Chromium commit reveals 'Atria,' the first Chromebook baseboard wired up for Intel's Nova Lake silicon.

Active Cooling Beats Fanless for Most Mini PC Buyers in 2026 May 2, 2026 Active cooling suits most 2026 mini PC buyers; fanless fits light work, silent rooms, and low-power 24/7 servers. Throttle and noise data by workload tier.

Best 2-in-1 Chromebooks in 2026, From Budget Detachables to Thunderbolt Convertibles May 1, 2026 The best 2-in-1 Chromebooks of 2026 by budget: the ASUS CM30 under $400, the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 in the middle, and the Acer Spin 714 at about $700.

Best Mini PCs for Running Local LLMs in the 2026 DRAM Crisis April 30, 2026 Memory prices surged 171% and every local LLM buyer's guide is outdated. Here's what to buy in April 2026, organized by what you need to run.

Mac Mini M4 vs M5, Buy Now or Wait April 30, 2026 Our April 2026 framework for deciding whether to buy the M4 Mac Mini or wait for the M5. Apple replaced the M4 with M6 and M5 Pro models in August 2026.

Four Premium Chromebooks to Replace the Pixelbook Now That Google Quit Making Them April 29, 2026 Google quit making Chromebooks and Pixelbook update support is on the clock. Four premium Chromebooks now fill the gap, each matched to a different power user.

Framework's First Ubuntu Certification Promises Tested Ubuntu LTS Support, Not Every Distro April 26, 2026 What does 'Ubuntu Certified' actually guarantee when you buy a Linux laptop? We decode Canonical's test matrix using the new Framework 13 Pro as our example.

Hyperbox vs Perplexity Personal Computer vs DIY for a Mac mini AI Server April 21, 2026 Hyperbox and Perplexity Personal Computer want to manage your always-on Mac mini AI server. Here's how they compare to just doing it yourself.

Gemini Auto Browse on Chromebook Plus Costs $20 a Month April 20, 2026 Gemini auto browse handles multi-step web tasks in Chrome for US adults on English devices with a $19.99 AI Pro plan, and since July Gemini Spark can use it too. It pays off mainly for comparison shopping.

Google Sees Chromebooks in Schools as a 'Pipeline of Future Users.' They're Not Wrong, and That's the Problem April 20, 2026 Leaked Google documents call Chromebooks in schools a 'pipeline of future users.' Google is right, and schools can act on it without dropping them.

Video Editing on a Chromebook in 2026 April 19, 2026 Google Vids went free, CapCut runs in the browser, and Chromebook Plus hardware handles real timelines. Video editing on a Chromebook works in 2026.

Best Linux Distro for Windows Users Leaving Windows 10 in 2026 April 19, 2026 Best Linux distro for Windows users: Mint for most, Zorin OS for a Windows 10 look, ChromeOS Flex if you only browse. Windows 10 ESU ends October 2027.

Run Whisper Locally on a Mini PC for Private Transcription April 18, 2026 Set up Whisper on a mini PC for private, always-available speech-to-text. Covers hardware needs, model selection, and the right tools for home offices and small teams.

Project Glasswing Exists Because Claude Mythos Is Too Dangerous to Release April 17, 2026 Anthropic's Claude Mythos Preview is too dangerous to release publicly. Here's what the model reportedly does and why Project Glasswing matters.

Why Mainstream Tech Media Still Calls ChromeOS a Browser-Based OS (When It Hasn't Been for 8 Years) April 13, 2026 Engadget, TechRadar, and Tom's Guide still describe Chromebooks as browser-only machines in 2026, but Linux desktop apps have shipped in ChromeOS stable since 2018. Here's why the stereotype refuses to die and how much of the blame belongs to Google itself.

Gemma 4 Runs Best on a Mini PC With the 26B A4B Variant April 12, 2026 Google's Gemma 4 lands in four sizes: E2B, E4B, 26B MoE, and 31B Dense. Here's which mini PC actually runs each variant, and what to expect.

NYT Chromebook Remorse Investigation Reshapes Device Policy in Schools April 8, 2026 Chromebook remorse spread from a Kansas school to screen time bills in at least 16 states. Schools keep the devices while the one-to-one model fades.

Project N.O.M.A.D.: How to Build an Offline AI Survival Computer with a Mini PC April 1, 2026 Project N.O.M.A.D. turns any mini PC into an offline knowledge station with local AI, Wikipedia, maps, and Khan Academy. Here's how to build one.

Sapphire's Strix Halo Cluster Runs 235B LLM Inference on Two Mini PCs April 1, 2026 Sapphire linked two Strix Halo mini PCs into a 256GB pool at Embedded World 2026. Strix Halo cluster LLM inference runs roughly 10-15 tokens per second.

GEEKOM A5 Pro Linux Support Is Complete and Idle Power Is 3.8 Watts March 29, 2026 GEEKOM A5 Pro Linux support is complete under Ubuntu 25.10 in CNX Software's testing, with 3.8W idle draw, though older A5 models cost far less.

Intel's Arc B390 iGPU in Panther Lake NUCs Rivals Discrete Graphics March 29, 2026 Intel's Panther Lake mini PCs pack an Arc B390 iGPU rivaling the RTX 4050 laptop GPU. Here's how six new NUCs from ASUS, GMKtec, Khadas, and more compare, with the NUC 16 Pro's Core Ultra 7 barebone at $699 and the EVO-T2 at $2,399.99.

The Chromebook Plus AI Pro Bundle Tips the Year-One Math Against the MacBook Neo March 28, 2026 Every new Chromebook Plus bundles a year of Google AI Pro. That wins year one against the $699 MacBook Neo. The $240 renewal is worth less than it costs.

Google AI Studio on Chromebook Lets You Build Real Apps in the Browser March 27, 2026 Google AI Studio on a Chromebook builds full-stack apps from plain text prompts in the browser, with no Linux container and no local dev tools.

Rising Chromebook Prices in 2026 Reshape Education Fleets and Consumer Budgets March 21, 2026 DRAM prices surged 171% and tariffs compound the squeeze. Here's how rising Chromebook costs are forcing K-12 districts and budget buyers to rethink everything.

GPT-5.4 Mini Pricing Changes the Math on Local AI Hardware March 18, 2026 GPT-5.4 mini pricing is $0.75 per million input tokens. Cheap enough for agent work, but local AI hardware still wins on privacy and latency.

This $3 USB Stick Revives Old Windows 10 PCs with ChromeOS Flex March 18, 2026 Google and Back Market's $3 ChromeOS Flex USB stick turns old Windows PCs into Chromebooks. Here's who it's for and how to DIY for free.

Will Your Chromebook Get Aluminium OS? What We Know About Compatibility March 17, 2026 Aluminium OS is now Googlebook OS on pre-order laptops. Google has not named which Chromebooks can switch, and promises ChromeOS updates through mid-2034.

The NZXT H2 Mini PC Puts an RTX 5080 in a 20-Liter Box for $3,500 March 17, 2026 The NZXT H2 Mini PC fits a Ryzen 7 9800X3D or Core Ultra 9 285K and an RTX 5080 into 20.7 liters, and the $3,499 prebuilt costs barely more than the parts.

MacBook Neo Education Pricing Still Leaves a $2 Million Classroom Fleet Gap March 15, 2026 At $649, MacBook Neo education pricing still costs a 5,000-device district $2 million more than Chromebooks. Admin overhead widens the gap.

Beelink Lobster Red Mini PCs With OpenClaw Pre-installed March 12, 2026 Beelink is the first OEM to ship mini PCs with OpenClaw pre-installed. We break down the three tiers, SSD kits, and whether DIY makes more sense.

Windows 365 Cloud PC Cost vs a Budget Mini PC or Chromebook March 10, 2026 A Windows 365 Cloud PC costs more over three years than a budget mini PC or a Chromebook. It fits managed enterprises, not individual buyers.

The Japan GIGA School Program Confirmed Chromebook's Education Lead March 10, 2026 The Japan GIGA School Program drove a twentyfold surge in Chromebook shipments, and its 460-billion-yen rollout confirms ChromeOS leads education.

Parents Are Opting Out of School Chromebooks and Asking for Pen and Paper March 9, 2026 Parents opt out of Chromebooks at school in growing numbers. What districts allow varies widely, and opting out costs accessibility tools and coding lessons.

Lenovo's CRU Design Makes a Repairable Chromebook for Schools March 9, 2026 A repairable Chromebook for schools: Lenovo's 100e and 500e Gen 5 have customer-replaceable USB-C ports, batteries, and keyboards. Parts pricing is unproven.

Chrome's Two-Week Release Schedule on Chromebooks March 7, 2026 Chrome moved to two-week releases in September 2026 on desktop, Android, and iOS. Chromebooks get releases after testing; Google's post does not change AUE dates.

Google's Premium-Only Lightbar Returns on the Snapdragon Chromebook Lineup March 6, 2026 The four-color lightbar is coming back on the Snapdragon Chromebook lineup built on Bluey, a cue Google has only ever given its premium hardware.

MacBook Neo vs Chromebook Comes Down to Creative Work March 4, 2026 MacBook Neo vs Chromebook: the $699 Mac is the pick for creative work, while ChromeOS still wins on schoolwork, repair costs, and fleet management.

Mini PCs With Screens Are a Real Category Now, and Useful for a Narrow Audience March 2, 2026 At least four makers now sell mini PCs with screens built in, 4-inch to 7-inch panels. The AOOSTAR G-Flip is the safest buy, and the audience is narrow.

The Lenovo Yoga Mini i and the Race to Reinvent the Desktop PC Shape February 28, 2026 The Lenovo Yoga Mini i is a 0.65L aluminum cylinder with Panther Lake inside. Its industrial design, not its spec sheet, is what justifies the price.

Everything We Know So Far About the Lenovo Sapphire February 23, 2026 Lenovo's Sapphire project could become the first Chromebook Plus tablet. Chromium code commits point to a 13-inch detachable with a MediaTek Kompanio Ultra chip and a wireless stylus.

Gemini on Chromebook Plus Handles Research and Drafting but Still Needs Polish February 20, 2026 Gemini in Chrome is live on Chromebook Plus in the US and most countries outside the EU. The sidebar summarizes up to ten tabs for free, and auto browse needs an AI Pro plan.

RISC-V Mini PCs in 2026 Are Ready for Developers and Tinkerers, Not Everyday Use February 19, 2026 RISC-V mini PCs are finally real products you can buy. From the $60 Milk-V Jupiter to the $329 Titan with PCIe Gen4, here's a candid look at what works and who should buy one.

GeForce NOW Fast Pass on Chromebook Offers 10 Free Hours of Cloud Gaming February 18, 2026 GeForce NOW Fast Pass bundles a free year of cloud gaming with every new Chromebook. Ten hours a month covers casual play, not a gaming-first buyer.

Snapdragon X2 Mini PCs Point to a Fanless ARM Future February 17, 2026 Fanless Snapdragon X2 mini PCs are still reference designs. Lenovo's neo 50q ships on the older chip, and the ASUS Ascent QN10 has the X2 Elite with a fan.

Windows 11 SE End of Life Comes in October 2026 After Failing to Dent ChromeOS in Schools February 17, 2026 The Windows 11 SE end of life date is October 2026. Why Microsoft's ChromeOS competitor failed, what replaces it, and what schools should do next.

Court Documents Set the ChromeOS Phase-Out for 2034, With 10-Year Device Support Intact February 15, 2026 Google's antitrust court filings confirm ChromeOS phased out by 2034, with the full Aluminium OS release not expected until 2028. What the timeline means for Chromebook buyers.

BitNet 1-Bit LLMs Put Local AI on a Budget Mini PC With No GPU February 14, 2026 Microsoft's BitNet framework lets 1-bit LLMs run on CPUs without a GPU. Here's what actually works on budget mini PCs, what doesn't, and whether it's worth the setup.

MediaTek Kompanio 540 Brings Silent, All-Day Battery Life to Student Chromebooks February 14, 2026 MediaTek Kompanio 540 Chromebooks bring fanless designs and 15-hour battery life to students in 2026, at a higher price than the models they replace.

Acemagic Retro X5 Puts a Ryzen AI 9 Inside an NES February 14, 2026 The Acemagic Retro X5 puts AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 hardware in an NES-shaped case, with preloaded emulators, a $1,159 list price, and a store listing that has already sold out.

Your School Can See Screens, Keystrokes, and Offline Activity on a Kid's Chromebook February 9, 2026 Monitoring software records keystrokes, flags searches, and often keeps logging after students go home. Here is what schools can see on a Chromebook.

Can You Use a Chromebook Without Internet? February 9, 2026 Yes, you can use a Chromebook without internet. Google Docs, Gmail, Android apps, downloaded media, and Linux apps all work offline with some preparation.

How to Take Screenshots on a Chromebook (Every Method Explained) February 9, 2026 Learn every way to take screenshots on a Chromebook: keyboard shortcuts, the Screen Capture toolbar, screen recording, and where files are saved.

How to Build an Old Chromebook Home Server February 8, 2026 An old Chromebook home server runs Pi-hole, WireGuard, and Docker on 5 to 10 watts. Here is what works, what doesn't, and how to flash the firmware.

The Chromebook E-Waste Crisis Continues Three Years After the Alarm February 7, 2026 Chromebook e-waste keeps growing as pandemic-era devices expire, and Google's ten-year update policy starts with models released in 2021.

Chromebook Screen Time Research Is More Complicated Than the Debate Suggests February 7, 2026 Chromebook screen time research shows screens hurt learning without a school usage plan, and parents can set limits with Family Link.

Every Touchscreen Chromebook We Track February 7, 2026 Every touchscreen Chromebook we track, grouped by manufacturer, with what touch adds to the price and how convertibles compare to clamshells.

Best Chromebooks for Writers February 5, 2026 The best Chromebook for writers wins on what it leaves out. Fewer apps to install, all-day battery, and a keyboard built for thousands of words.

Best Linux Laptops of 2026 February 5, 2026 The best Linux laptops of 2026: Framework's upgradeable 16, System76's open-firmware machines, Ubuntu-certified ThinkPads, and budget picks under $500.

Best Chromebooks for College Students in 2026 February 5, 2026 The best Chromebook for college students in 2026 is the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 OLED. The Acer Plus 514 costs less, and Googlebooks can wait for now.

Best Chromebook for Kids by Age February 5, 2026 The best Chromebook for kids in 2026, picked by age: K-2, elementary, and middle school, plus a budget pick. Every pick gets updates for years.

Chromebooks with Backlit Keyboards February 5, 2026 Browse our comprehensive list of Chromebooks with backlit keyboards. Find the perfect device with enhanced typing visibility for working in low-light conditions.

Can You Run Android Apps on a Chromebook? February 5, 2026 Learn how to run Android apps on your Chromebook, which apps work best, performance tips, and what hardware you need for the best experience.

What Is Chromebook Plus? Understanding Google's Premium Certification February 5, 2026 What is Chromebook Plus? Google's premium certification guarantees minimum specs (8GB RAM, 128GB storage) and exclusive AI features like Gemini and Magic Eraser.

Making Music on a Chromebook Works Best With Cloud DAWs Like BandLab and Soundtrap February 4, 2026 Can you produce music on a Chromebook? Yes, with caveats. A candid look at BandLab, Soundtrap, FL Studio Mobile, and the real limitations of Chrome OS.

Should You Wait for an Intel Panther Lake Chromebook or Buy Now? February 3, 2026 Six Panther Lake Chromebook models are in development for Q1 2026 on Intel's 18A process. Buy a Kompanio Ultra now unless you can wait for reviews.

How to Choose and Set Up a Chromebook for Seniors February 3, 2026 Choosing a Chromebook for seniors, then setting up the display, accessibility, and remote-support options before you hand it to your parents.

The Chromebook Magnet Trick Is a Harmless Prank That Puts Laptops to Sleep February 3, 2026 A viral school prank uses magnets to put Chromebooks to sleep by triggering the lid sensor. Here's what parents, teachers, and IT admins need to know.

Best Budget Chromebooks for Digital Nomads February 2, 2026 The best Chromebook for digital nomads is a $250-350 budget model. Light enough to carry all day, cheap enough that losing it costs you an afternoon.

Strix Halo Mini PCs for Running LLMs at Home February 2, 2026 AMD Strix Halo mini PCs offer 128GB of unified memory and run 70B models locally at about 5 tokens per second, for less than a DGX Spark, with some Linux setup.

The DGX Spark and the Reality of Local AI Hardware in 2026 February 1, 2026 NVIDIA's DGX Spark now lists at $4,699 after a February price hike, making the $2,199 Strix Halo alternative more compelling than ever. Here's who should care about dedicated AI hardware.

Steam on Chromebook Is Dead, and Cloud Gaming Replaced It January 29, 2026 Google ended Steam on Chromebook after four years in beta. GeForce NOW, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna now cover the games it never could.

The Year of the Linux Desktop in 2026 Means Normalization, Not Revolution January 29, 2026 Linux desktop market share hit 4.7%, up 70%. The year of the Linux desktop in 2026 means normalization, not revolution. Anti-cheat and hardware gaps remain.

2026 Is the Year Normal People Run a Mini PC Home Server January 29, 2026 AI assistants, cheap N100 hardware, and Tailscale removed the barriers to a mini PC home server. A $150-250 box replaces over $200 a year of cloud fees.

Skyrocketing DRAM Prices Are Reshaping the Home Lab January 28, 2026 DRAM prices surged 171%, pushing Raspberry Pi 5 and N100 mini PCs to a near-identical $247. Used enterprise desktops now beat both on price.

Developers Are Buying Mac Minis to Run Clawdbot as Their Own AI Agent January 24, 2026 A Clawdbot Mac Mini runs AI agents 24/7 on your desk. Why developers are buying one, and which cheaper mini PCs do the same job.

MediaTek Leads Qualcomm in the ARM Chromebook Race January 21, 2026 MediaTek leads the ARM Chromebook market with Kompanio Ultra. Qualcomm returns with Snapdragon X, and Intel still ships most Chromebooks.

ChromeOS and Android Merged into Aluminium OS, Now Googlebook OS January 11, 2026 Google merged ChromeOS and Android into Aluminium OS, which shipped as Googlebook OS in October 2026. What it means for your Chromebook and which devices may move.

The CES 2026 Chromebooks ASUS, HP, and Lenovo Announced January 9, 2026 The CES 2026 Chromebooks from ASUS, HP, and Lenovo bring WiFi 7, brighter displays, and Chromebook Plus as the new mainstream tier.

Tailwind Layoffs Hit 75% of Team as AI Kills Revenue January 8, 2026 Tailwind layoffs cut 75% of the engineering team after AI tools drove revenue down 80%. Usage kept rising while the funnel to paid products broke.

How to Check Chromebook Auto Update Expiration (AUE) and What Happens After January 5, 2026 Learn what Chromebook Auto Update Expiration (AUE) means, how to check your device's expiration date, and what you can do after software updates end.

5 Things Chromebooks Can't Do in 2026 (And Workarounds for Each) January 4, 2026 A candid look at what Chromebooks still can't do well in 2026, with practical workarounds and clear advice about when you should buy something else.

Omarchy Turned Budget Mini PCs Into Developer Workstations January 3, 2026 Omarchy runs on mini PCs from the Beelink EQ mini to the GMKtec EVO-X2. Prices rose after 2025, and the $799 SER8 tops the $899 Mac Mini on memory and storage.

5 Mini PC Limitations in 2026 (And Workarounds for Each) January 2, 2026 A candid look at five real Mini PC limitations in 2026, from GPU upgrades to expansion slots and thermal constraints, plus practical workarounds for each.

Chromebook vs iPad for School by Age, Cost, and Durability January 2, 2026 Chromebook vs iPad for school, compared on keyboards, total setup cost, durability, and update support. For most families the Chromebook wins.

Mini PC vs Laptop for Remote Work in 2026 January 1, 2026 Mini PC vs laptop for remote work in 2026. The mini PC wins on cost, monitors, and upgrades unless you regularly work away from your desk.

How to Set Up a Mini PC Triple Monitor Workstation December 25, 2025 A mini PC triple monitor setup needs three native video outputs. Covers ports, GPU load, monitor choices, cables, mounting, and Windows or Linux config.

Is the Mac mini M4 Worth It? January 24, 2025 The Mac mini M4 is worth it only at a discount now that the M6 has replaced it. Windows mini PCs still win on price, upgrades, and game libraries.

Best Chromebooks for Seniors in 2026 January 18, 2025 The best Chromebook for most seniors is a 14-inch Chromebook Plus. Compare four picks, the Googlebook trade-off, built-in security, and scam safety tips.

The Best Mini PCs for Linux, Matched to the Kernel Each Chip Needs January 15, 2025 A Ryzen 7 mini PC on Ubuntu 26.04 suits most Linux buyers. Picks from the Intel N150 to Ryzen AI Max+ 395, the kernel each chip needs, and the distro to match.

Installing Firefox on a Chromebook August 14, 2023 Learn how to install Firefox on your Chromebook using the Linux development environment. Step-by-step guide covering Intel, AMD, and ARM architectures.

Chromebook Deals for Memorial Day Weekend 2023 May 28, 2023 Chromebook Memorial Day Sales 2023: Find top deals, bundle offers, and tips to score your perfect Chromebook!

Today's Best Chromebook Deals September 27, 2020 Chromebook deals at Amazon and Best Buy: models at least 15 percent below list price or on sale at Best Buy, each with at least two years of auto updates left.

Keyboards for Chromebooks and Chromeboxes June 14, 2019 Chromebooks have a unique keyboard layout with special keys. Find the best wired and wireless keyboards designed for Chrome OS devices and Chromeboxes.

Amazon Prime Day Chromebook Deals 2021 June 13, 2019 Get the best Chromebook deals on Amazon Prime Day. Tips for finding discounts, comparing models, and scoring the lowest prices on Chrome OS laptops.

How to Enable and Type Emoji on Ubuntu May 15, 2019 Ubuntu emoji usually work out of the box. Install fonts-noto-color-emoji if you get empty boxes, then type them with the GNOME picker at Ctrl+.

Can I Hack A School Issued Chromebook? September 10, 2018 Can you hack a school-issued Chromebook? No, and you shouldn't try. Learn why it's risky, potentially illegal, and what affordable alternatives exist instead.

Video Calling on Chromebooks October 29, 2017 Make video calls on your Chromebook with Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and WhatsApp. Skype is retired, and these apps replace it.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday Chromebook Deals in 2026 October 22, 2017 A Black Friday or Cyber Monday Chromebook should have 8GB, 128GB, and a long update date. Retailer dates for 2026, listing checks, and current picks by need.

Does Apple Music Work on Chromebooks? September 6, 2017 Yes, Apple Music works on Chromebooks via the Google Play Store Android app or the web player at music.apple.com. Here's how to get started and which method works best.

How to Check Ubuntu Version (Terminal and GUI, 2026 Guide) July 7, 2017 Check your Ubuntu version from the terminal with cat /etc/os-release, lsb_release, or hostnamectl. The Settings About panel shows the same number.

Do You Need Antivirus Software for Chromebooks? June 29, 2017 Chromebooks don't need traditional antivirus software. Learn how Chrome OS protects against viruses with sandboxing, verified boot, and auto updates.

Chromebook Keyboard Shortcuts Worth Learning October 20, 2016 Chromebook keyboard shortcuts for the Launcher key, Key Shortcuts, quick settings, emoji, Chrome tabs, Alt Tab, split screen, screenshots, and desks.

Can I Install Steam on my Chromebook? August 26, 2016 Google ended its native Steam for Chromebook beta on January 1, 2026. Cloud gaming is now the practical way to play Steam-style games on ChromeOS.

BQ Aquaris M10 Ubuntu Edition Photos April 22, 2016 Unboxing photos and first impressions of the BQ Aquaris M10 Ubuntu Edition tablet, one of the first commercial devices to ship with Ubuntu preinstalled.

Chromebook Comparison Chart March 14, 2016 Compare 130+ Chromebook models by processor, CPU Mark, RAM, storage, screen, and Amazon or Best Buy price. Sort, filter by brand, or describe what you need.

Mini PC Comparison Chart March 14, 2016 Compare mini PCs in one chart. Describe what you need in plain words to see the best matches, or sort by price, performance, and specs. Includes a buyer's guide.

Chromebooks with Upgradeable Storage February 23, 2016 Not all ChromeOS devices have soldered storage. Compare Chromebooks and Chromeboxes with user-replaceable M.2 SSDs that you can upgrade yourself.

Ubuntu Unity 8 Convergence Desktop Mode January 20, 2016 A hands-on look at Ubuntu Unity 8 running in desktop convergence mode on a Nexus 4, with video showing the future Canonical was building toward.

Can I Install Chrome OS on My PC or Mac? January 14, 2016 Google's ChromeOS Flex is a free, official version of ChromeOS you can install on most PCs and Macs. Here's how it differs from the real thing.

Can I Download Torrents on a Chromebook? December 29, 2015 You can download torrents on a Chromebook using Linux apps like Transmission or qBittorrent, or the JSTorrent Chrome extension. Here's how to set it up.

How to Install VLC on a Chromebook December 17, 2015 Install VLC on a Chromebook from the Play Store or in Linux. Play MKV and other files, pick subtitle tracks, allow file access, and fill the screen.

How to Use Dropbox on a Chromebook December 6, 2015 Learn how to use Dropbox on your Chromebook using the Android app or web interface. Covers setup, offline access, and integrating with Chrome OS Files.

Best Chromebook Under $300 in 2026 October 24, 2015 The best Chromebook under $300 in 2026 is the HP Chromebook 14a with Intel N100. Compare it with budget picks from Lenovo and Acer on screen size and battery life.

Best Chromebook Under $250 in 2026 October 22, 2015 The best Chromebook under $250 is the HP Chromebook 14a with Intel N100 and updates through June 2033. Compare five new picks on screen and processor.

Dell Inspiron 14 Ubuntu Edition Review June 5, 2015 A hands-on review of Dell's budget Inspiron 14 Ubuntu Edition laptop. How this affordable notebook with Ubuntu preinstalled stacks up for everyday use.

Can I Use iTunes on a Chromebook? May 26, 2015 Apple discontinued iTunes in 2019. Apple Music works on Chromebooks via web player and Android app. YouTube Music and Spotify are great alternatives too.

Speed Up Your Computer with Ubuntu MATE February 3, 2015 If your computer feels slow running Ubuntu with Unity, Ubuntu MATE can bring the speed back. A lightweight desktop that runs great on older hardware.

Dear Computer Makers, I Want an Ubuntu Notebook January 16, 2015 An open letter to HP, Dell, Lenovo, and others: why can't we buy a nice $300-450 laptop with Ubuntu preinstalled? The case for affordable Linux.

Is Chrome OS a Linux Distribution? January 13, 2015 Chrome OS is officially a Linux distribution built on the open-source Chromium OS project. Here's what that means and why some Linux users disagree.

Can Chromebooks Access Network File Shares? January 12, 2015 Yes. ChromeOS has built-in SMB (Windows/Samba) file share support in the Files app, plus OneDrive integration and extensions for SFTP and WebDAV.

How to Connect a Chromebook to an Ethernet LAN January 6, 2015 If your Chromebook didn't come with an Ethernet port, you can easily add one with a USB adapter. We compare the best USB-A and USB-C Ethernet adapters for Chromebooks.

Can Chromebooks Play Video DVDs? January 5, 2015 Chrome OS doesn't support DVD playback by default, and workarounds are limited. Here's what you need to know about watching DVDs on a Chromebook.

Do Chromebooks Support Flash? January 2, 2015 Adobe Flash is no longer supported on any platform, including Chromebooks. Here's what happened to Flash and what modern alternatives are available.

How to Right Click on a Chromebook (Plus Essential Touchpad Gestures) August 22, 2014 Learn how to right click on a Chromebook using the touchpad, keyboard, mouse, or touchscreen. Plus essential gestures and touchpad settings.

Disable the Touchpad on a Chromebook August 20, 2014 Learn how to disable the touchpad on your Chromebook when using an external mouse. Chrome OS includes native settings to turn it off automatically.

Can I Install Java on a Chromebook? August 18, 2014 Yes, you can install Java on a Chromebook using Chrome OS's built-in Linux environment. Enable Linux in Settings, then install the JDK with apt.

How to Print from a Chromebook June 30, 2013 How to print from a Chromebook over USB or WiFi. ChromeOS detects most modern printers automatically, so setup is often just clicking Save.

How to Compress Images on Linux in 2026 May 14, 2013 Compress images on Linux with Trimage or Curtail for drag-and-drop, or jpegoptim, oxipng, cwebp, and avifenc when you want terminal control.

Linux Break Reminder Apps to Prevent RSI in 2026 April 26, 2013 A 2026 guide to the best Linux break reminder and RSI prevention apps. Workrave, Stretchly, Safe Eyes, and GNOME Pomodoro compared, with install commands for Ubuntu 24.04 and the 20-20-20 eye rule explained.

Going Static with Nanoc April 25, 2013 Why Starry Hope is now a static website built with nanoc. A look at why going static might be a good choice for your website.

Installing Software in Ubuntu 13.04 April 8, 2013 A beginner-friendly video guide to installing software in Ubuntu using the Software Center and the Unity Dash. Includes a full walkthrough of the process.

What Is the Best Tablet for a Linux User? June 4, 2012 Exploring the best tablet options for Linux users in 2012. Comparing iPad and Android tablet compatibility with Ubuntu desktops, sync options, and alternatives to cloud lock-in.

Dell's Project Sputnik Wants to Be Linux Hardware for Human Beings May 8, 2012 Dell has announced Project Sputnik, an Ultrabook aimed at developers. Should they be focused on consumers instead?

Mountain Goat Puts Ubuntu on Apple Hardware May 7, 2012 Adam Curry installed Ubuntu on his MacBook Air and called it Mountain Goat. Is pairing Apple hardware with open-source Linux the future of computing?

Searching for Files in Ubuntu December 7, 2011 How to search for files in Ubuntu using the Unity Dash, the Search for Files tool, and the Nautilus file browser. Tips for finding your files fast.

5 Online Backup Solutions for Ubuntu Linux December 2, 2011 Five cloud services to back up your Ubuntu files offsite, including CrashPlan, SpiderOak, and Duplicati. Secure, encrypted, and often free online backup options.

Is Ubuntu Still The Most Popular Linux Distro? November 30, 2011 2011 analysis comparing Ubuntu and Linux Mint popularity using website rankings, Google Trends, Twitter mentions, and Facebook shares.

Tarsnap Is Online Backup for Security-Conscious Geeks July 18, 2011 Tarsnap is an encrypted online backup service for security-conscious UNIX users. Review of features, pricing, and step-by-step Ubuntu 11.04 install instructions.

Introducing the Starry Hope Uploader for Facebook January 15, 2011 A simple open-source Facebook photo uploader for Ubuntu built with Python and PyGTK. Drag-and-drop batch uploads, album selection, and high-res support.

OpenOffice Default Paper Size for Printing January 13, 2011 Fix OpenOffice defaulting to Letter paper size on Linux. Four solutions including /etc/papersize, CUPS settings, PPD files, and SGENPRT.PS configuration.

What's New in Dropbox 1.0 for Ubuntu December 17, 2010 Dropbox 1.0 brings selective sync, Ubuntu Indicator Applet support, and a faster engine. Upgrade instructions and install guide for new Ubuntu users.

Make your own templates for the "Create Document" menu in Ubuntu October 15, 2010 Customize Ubuntu's right-click 'Create Document' menu by adding files to your Templates folder. Works with OpenOffice, text files, and more.

Ubuntu for Facebook Users May 2, 2010 Set up Ubuntu 10.04 for Facebook users. Video guides for Facebook Chat, Gwibber, Me Menu, and social integration with your desktop.

What's New in Ubuntu 10.04 Lucid Lynx April 28, 2010 Complete guide to Ubuntu 10.04 LTS features including the new Ambiance theme, redesigned icons, moved window controls, and updated installer.

Ubuntu Restricted Extras Lets Ubuntu Play Everything April 19, 2010 Install Ubuntu Restricted Extras to add MP3, Flash, Java, DVD support and more. Video tutorial for setting up multimedia on Ubuntu 10.04.

Scrobbling and Streaming Last.fm in Ubuntu 10.04 April 11, 2010 Set up Last.fm scrobbling in Rhythmbox and install the Last.fm desktop client on Ubuntu 10.04 Lucid Lynx. Step-by-step guide with video tutorial included.

10 Alternative Web Browsers for Ubuntu Linux March 30, 2010 Looking beyond Firefox on Ubuntu? Explore 10 alternative web browsers for Linux, from privacy-focused options to lightweight and special-purpose tools.

Ubuntu's New "Light" Style Defaults to Dark Theme? March 5, 2010 First look at Ubuntu 10.04's new Ambiance and Radiance themes. Screenshots and thoughts on the controversial dark default theme.

Ubuntu Desktop in the Cloud March 3, 2010 How to run Ubuntu 10.04 desktop on Amazon EC2 using NX remote access. Daily cloud images include full desktop environment with Neatx server.

CrossOver 9.0 Improves Windows Application Support on Linux March 2, 2010 CrossOver 9.0 brings a redesigned GTK interface and community app recipes for running Windows software on Linux. Overview, screenshots, and Office 2007 testing.

Ubuntu Lucid Makes Scanning Simple February 28, 2010 Ubuntu 10.04 introduces Simple Scan, a beginner-friendly scanning app. Quick guide to scanning, emailing, and saving documents with minimal fuss.

4 Cool New Features in Ubuntu Lucid Lynx Alpha 3 February 27, 2010 Preview of Ubuntu 10.04 Lucid Lynx Alpha 3 features including iPhone support in Rhythmbox, Gwibber social networking, Facebook Chat, and new sound controls.

Ubuntu 10.04 to Include Chromium Web Browser February 27, 2010 Ubuntu 10.04 adds Chromium browser to its repositories. Install Google's open source Chrome browser from the Ubuntu Software Center.

Confessions of an Ubuntu Fanboy February 21, 2010 A look at the gaps between Ubuntu advocacy and reality. OpenOffice compatibility, iTunes alternatives, Adobe support, and what the community needs to improve.

Ubuntu MeMenu to Encourage Social Media Broadcasting February 20, 2010 Ubuntu 10.04's MeMenu lets you post to Twitter, Facebook, and Identi.ca from your desktop. Preview of this social broadcasting feature.

Two Years After Moving From OS X to Ubuntu February 19, 2010 Two years after switching from Mac OS X to Ubuntu: revisiting my original complaints. Most issues solved, some still remain.

Ubuntu Switches to Yahoo! Search ... Kinda February 18, 2010 Ubuntu 10.04 defaults to Yahoo! Search in Firefox, but Google is just two clicks away. Analysis of Canonical's search engine partnerships.

Restore the Default Gnome Panels in Ubuntu February 18, 2010 How to restore deleted Gnome panels in Ubuntu with PanelRestore, a simple tool to backup and reset your top and bottom desktop panels.

Facebook Chat on the Nokia N900 February 13, 2010 Step-by-step guide to set up Facebook Chat on Nokia N900 using XMPP/Jabber integration for a native messaging experience.

Easily Install Chromium Daily Builds on Ubuntu July 4, 2009 Install Chromium browser daily builds on Ubuntu with just three terminal commands. Quick guide for Jaunty, Intrepid, and Hardy with PPA repository setup.

Linux is Losing to Windows XP in Netbooks July 3, 2009 Analysis of why Linux netbooks are losing to Windows XP in 2009. Early Asus netbooks ran Linux, but Windows now dominates Amazon's top 25.

$250 Desktop Runs Ubuntu, Windows 7 and OS X? July 3, 2009 Building a budget desktop with an Intel Atom dual-core motherboard that runs Ubuntu, Windows 7, and OS X. Full build guide and performance impressions.

Is Ubuntu Still Popular? June 29, 2009 2009 follow-up on Ubuntu's popularity. Website rankings, Google Trends, Twitter mentions, and blogging trends all show Ubuntu on top.

Find, Share and Install Ubuntu Apps on Facebook June 27, 2009 A Ruby on Rails Facebook app that lets you discover, share, and install Ubuntu software with your friends on the social network.

Synchronize Tomboy Notes with Dropbox June 26, 2009 Sync Tomboy notes across Linux, Mac, and Windows using Dropbox. Simple setup guide for keeping notes synchronized between computers.

Just How Popular Is Ubuntu? November 3, 2007 2007 analysis of Ubuntu's popularity using DistroWatch rankings, website traffic, Google Trends, and Digg data compared to other Linux distros.

10 Things I Miss After Switching From OS X to Ubuntu October 18, 2007 10 things I miss after switching from Mac OS X to Ubuntu Linux: Dashboard, Quicksilver, Adium, professional graphics apps, and more.

The Dell Inspiron 1420N with Ubuntu, Reviewed August 15, 2007 Hands-on review of the Dell Inspiron 1420N running Ubuntu Linux, covering design, heat management, WiFi, Bluetooth, and the frustrating lack of 3D video drivers.

Dell Inspiron 1420N with Ubuntu Unboxing August 1, 2007

Skype on the Nokia N800 July 29, 2007

Safari for Windows Could Threaten OS X, iPhone and Apple's Image June 13, 2007 Analysis from 2007 examining security concerns when Apple released Safari for Windows, including potential risks to Mac OS X and iPhone users.

Google Maps on the Nokia N800 May 18, 2007

Install Ubuntu 7.04 on Your Intel Mac with VMware Fusion May 2, 2007 How to install Ubuntu 7.04 on an Intel Mac using VMware Fusion, with a comparison to Parallels and direct installation methods.

GTD Tools For Your Mac February 9, 2007 A roundup of GTD productivity apps for Mac OS X including kGTD, Actiontastic, Ghost Action, Midnight Inbox, OmniFocus, and Tracks.

10 Ways The Nokia N800 Is Better Than Apple's iPhone January 12, 2007

10 Great OS X Application Icons December 21, 2006 A showcase of 10 Mac applications with beautifully designed icons, including AppZapper, Cyberduck, Transmit, and Toast.

KeyFixer Fixes the Home and End Keys in OS X November 14, 2006 KeyFixer was a free utility that fixed the Home, End, Page Up, and Page Down keys in Mac OS X to work like Windows. The download is no longer available but manual instructions are provided.

MacBook Screen Problems November 8, 2006 Personal experience with MacBook screen defects in 2006: diagonal lines, gradient distortions, and Apple's response to the widespread hardware issue.

First 24 hours with Edubuntu 6.06 June 3, 2006 First impressions of Edubuntu 6.06 after installing on a notebook and a dual Xeon server for a university computer lab terminal server setup.

Mac OS X Home and End Keys March 13, 2006 Learn how to fix Mac OS X Home and End keys to move the cursor to the beginning or end of a line instead of the entire document. Step-by-step Terminal instructions.

WebKit Nightly Builds Offer Great New Features For Web Developers January 19, 2006 Discover WebKit nightly builds featuring the Web Inspector and SVG support: essential tools for Mac web developers ahead of Safari releases.

Why I'm Switching to Mac and Linux December 30, 2005 Why I switched from Windows to Mac OS X and Linux in 2005. Daily security flaws made Windows too risky for everyday use, pushing me to safer alternatives.