Quick take Omarchy is a ready-made Arch Linux desktop, and its creator DHH got developers buying cheap Beelink mini PCs to run it. Those boxes cost more now. The Beelink SER8 still costs less than the base Mac Mini and has more memory and storage. It suits coding work and is a poor fit for demanding games. Recommendation The Beelink SER8 is our pick for everyday development work.

Scattered posts on X about cheap Chinese mini PCs picked up through 2025, and by that autumn developers were posting their own SER8 installs and weighing the box against an M4 Mac Mini. The catalyst was an opinionated Arch Linux distribution called Omarchy, created by David Heinemeier Hansson of Ruby on Rails and Basecamp fame, and the sub-$500 mini PCs he convinced developers to try.

Through that year, as Apple pushed Mac Studio pricing further into professional territory and the base M4 Mac Mini sat at $599 for a mere 16GB of RAM, DHH started posting about $299 to $499 machines that delivered comparable developer performance on work that mostly amounts to a terminal, a browser, and a code editor.

Since then Omarchy has replaced its entire desktop shell, added a coding-agent setting, stood up a nonprofit foundation with eight-figure backing, and collected a loud public argument about its security practices, while memory prices lifted the mini PCs themselves. The current buying advice lives in our Omarchy 4 hardware guide.

Omarchy Is Arch Linux With the Decisions Already Made

DHH announced the 1.0 release in late June 2025, calling it “the smoothest, most pleasant operating system I’ve ever had under my fingers.”

DHH @dhh Omarchy is ready! Hyprland + Arch have never been so easy. Everything comes preconfigured, preinstalled, and with six beautiful themes in the box. This is the smoothest, most pleasant operating system I’ve ever had under my fingers. https://omarchy.org Jun 26, 2025 View on X

The philosophy behind Omarchy is unapologetically prescriptive. Rather than offering endless configuration options, it makes decisions for you: Hyprland for window management, Neovim for editing, Alacritty as the terminal, a curated set of keyboard shortcuts that prioritize muscle memory over discoverability.

That specific list is a 1.0 snapshot. Ghostty became the default terminal in 3.2.0 in November 2025. Hyprland is still the window manager, but version 4 rebuilt everything drawn on top of it, and a fresh install now asks the user to choose a coding agent.

DHH pushed the hardware alongside the distribution, and his recommendations centered on mini PCs from Chinese manufacturers like Beelink, from a $299 box up to the $2,399 GTR9 Pro.

DHH Made the Beelink SER8 His 2025 Pick

At $499 in mid-2025 for a configuration with 32GB of RAM and a 1TB NVMe drive, the SER8 was a stark contrast to Apple’s pricing. DHH documented his own setup extensively throughout the summer and fall.

DHH @dhh Just setup a brand-new Beelink SER8 in less than 15 mins with Omarchy here in NYC. Shockingly good value at $499 for 32GB/1TB! Scoring 30 on PS3.1, Geekbench 2750/13500. You’d spend almost 3x that on a Mac Mini M4 and it still wouldn’t run Linux 😄 Jun 18, 2025 View on X

Those Geekbench scores matter because they’re competitive with Apple’s M-series chips in the metrics that affect developer workflows. Compilation, container management, running test suites: these tasks parallelize well and benefit from the Ryzen 8745HS processor’s eight cores and sixteen threads. The SER8 came close to the M4 Mac Mini’s multi-core Geekbench score at a lower price with double the RAM.

On the HEY email service test suite, DHH’s direct benchmark against Apple hardware put a $299 Beelink 10 seconds behind an M4 Pro Mac.

DHH @dhh I keep getting blown away by these mini PCs. Just got a $299 @Beelinkofficial EQR5 w/ 32GB RAM + 500GB NVMe. It ran the damn HEY test suite in 2m59s!! That’s only 10s slower than an M4 Pro!! Omarchy feels insanely snappy on it too. How is this possible?? https://www.amazon.com/dp/B09HCCVSJR Jul 1, 2025 View on X

That EQR5 was the budget end of DHH’s 2025 recommendations, a machine built on AMD’s Ryzen 5825U. For developers whose work consists primarily of text editing, git operations, and running test suites, the Beelink EQR5 delivered more than enough performance.

Developers Posted About Omarchy on Beelink Boxes and Old Laptops

Vic Vijayakumar said he would get a SER8 instead of an M4 Mac Mini in September 2025, and Patrick Grenning set one up a month later to replace his MacBook M1 as a daily driver.

Vic Vijayakumar @VicVijayakumar Guess I’m going to get a Beelink SER8 instead of an M4 Mac Mini. The GTR9 specs are hella nice but also 3x the cost. Good enough to run Omarchy and a local LLM, @dhh? Sep 19, 2025 View on X

Patrick Grenning @pgrenn Just installed Omarchy on a new Beelink SER8 (3m 27s). Aiming to use this as my daily driver from my current Macbook M1, Intellij setup. I’m in the process of learning Neovim, Hyprland, and all the new hotkeys to transition over. Love the aesthetics of Omarchy and am a fan of @dhh work - Ruby on Rails was my first introduction to programming and I built OptionCharts with Rails. Oct 18, 2025 View on X

Mitchell Hashimoto, who created Ghostty, called his SER9 install the least tinkering he had needed for desktop Linux. Lucas Meijer said a year later that his SER9 had not booted Omarchy when he bought it, and did not boot it on version 4 either.

Mitchell Hashimoto @mitchellh Picked up a SER9 and got Omarchy running on it with Ghostty (and Nix for packages, of course). @dhh and community did a great job, this is a great out of the box experience. Least amount of tinkering I’ve ever needed for desktop Linux. Jul 11, 2025 View on X

Lucas Meijer @lucasmeijer I really want to believe the Omarchy, but I bought the recommended hardware a year ago and it didnt boot and tried again with Quattro now and didn’t boot. (Beelink ser9). Aug 20, 2026 View on X

Ryan Singer, who created Shape Up, keeps a Beelink beside his Mac Mini and goes back to the Mac for Zoom calls.

Ryan Singer @rjs Fully on board on Omarchy. Feels like the early web days again, playing in a new medium. I have a Mac Mini and BeeLink side by side on my desk. Only time I plug the monitor back into the Mac is for Zoom calls. Haven’t found a way to see faces while sharing the entire screen yet. Sep 11, 2026 View on X

Old hardware got the same treatment from Jason Zimdars, a designer at 37signals, who runs Omarchy on his main work computer and three laptops that had been collecting dust.

Jason Zimdars @jasonzimdars Omarchy is, no doubt, the most fun I’ve had with computers since installing pre-release OS X betas on a Bondi Blue iMac. I’m running Omarchy on my main work computer and have installed it on 3 more old laptops I had collecting dust. Once you get used to the speed and clean UI, it’s hard to go back to macOS. Thank you to @dhh for making computers fun again! https://world.hey.com/dhh/a-petabyte-worth-of-omarchy-in-a-month-a1fc538e Oct 16, 2025 View on X

ThePrimeagen replied in one line.

The Four Beelink Mini PCs DHH Picked in 2025 All List Higher Now

DHH’s 2025 ladder ran from a $299 Beelink EQR5 to a $2,399 GTR9 Pro, and his HEY test suite time fell from 2m59s to 1m23s along the way. Since then memory prices have surged. The EQR5 now lists at $379 to $409 with 16GB and a slower chip, the 32GB 8745HS SER8 at $829, the SER9 at $1,149, and the GTR9 Pro at $4,349.

In 2025 the entry machine was the Beelink EQR5, whose older Zen3 Ryzen 5825U still handled code, tests, and containers. The Beelink SER8 put a Zen4 Ryzen 8745HS, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB NVMe drive at $499, and the Beelink SER9 moved to AMD’s faster HX370 for $929. At the premium end sat the Beelink GTR9 Pro and the Framework Desktop, both on AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395.

Robtech’s June 2024 review had already counted weak wireless against the SER8, and DHH’s July 2025 writeup named limited Wi-Fi and Bluetooth range as its main drawback and said “Beelink tells me there’s a fix on the way for that.” The same post says the SER9 “sorted” the issue. In October 2025 Beelink offered SER8 owners with Wi-Fi or Bluetooth problems a free replacement antenna kit and said units produced from August 1 had the updated antennas installed at the factory. Days earlier, one SER8 owner on GitHub wrote of running “mostly on ethernet due to bad WiFi performance.”

DHH @dhh @jankeesvw I use Beelink in multiple locations. Not only safe, but AWESOME! They’re fantastic machines. Aug 8, 2025 View on X

DHH @dhh The AMD 395+ is such a beast! @Beelinkofficial was kind enough to send me their new GTR9 Pro with that chip and 128GB Unified RAM, and it’s just as amazing here as in the Framework Desktop. Unit is dead quiet too, even under massive load. It’s my favorite chip to run Linux on at the moment, but it’s also pretty overkill for most people. It does 1m23s on my HEY test suite benchmark, which is fantastic, but an HX370 machine (SER9), at less than half the cost!, will do it in 2m5s. And a 8745H (SER8) will do it in 2m28s at a quarter the cost. Everyone talks about the local LLM performance, and it is cool that 128GB of unified memory can run huge models, but how much are you actually going to do that? The frontier models you can rent from OpenAI or Claude are still far ahead and much faster. So you really need a specific use-case for this to justify the expense. Then again. The Beelink GTR9 Pro is $2,399 for 128GB/2TB. You’d have to spend nearly twice that for a Mac Studio with M4 Max 128GB/2TB (which runs the HEY Test suite benchmark in 2m22s). So the Beelink is still a bargain. It is, however, $100 more than a similarly specced Framework Desktop. Although I don’t think that matters much at this price range. You’ll likely pick one or the other on aesthetics and availability. Only nit I have is that the 10gbit ethernet in the GTR9 doesn’t run with 2.5gbit switches. You either get 1gbit or you need 10gbit all the way through. That’s a bit annoying, but you can solve it with a 10gbit switch in front. So if you want the best small-form factor Linux machine at the moment, I’d strongly recommend the AMD 395+. If you like the aesthetics of the Beelink, or it’s the only option available near you, and the price doesn’t bother you, it’s a no-brainer buy. Great job @Beelinkofficial 👌 Oct 29, 2025 View on X

At today’s list prices, the entry machine on DHH’s current hardware page is the Beelink EQ mini, with an office-class Intel Core 3 304, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage at $429. The SER8, no longer on his list but still our pick, holds the next step at $799 for an 8845HS build with 24GB and 1TB. His mid-range pick, sold as the SER10 MAX, runs an HX 470 with 32GB and 1TB from $1,339. At the top, the GMKtec EVO-X2 carries the same Max+ 395 at about $2,200 for 64GB and 1TB, half the memory of the 2025 top machine, and about $3,650 for 128GB and 2TB, while DHH’s own top pick remains the Framework Desktop.

The EQR5 now sells mainly as 16GB builds with slower chips at $379 to $409 list, and the Amazon link in DHH’s post leads to a 16GB Ryzen 3 7330U build, not the 32GB 5825U he tested. DHH’s page gives no HEY time for the Core 3 304 or the HX 470, and it lists the Max+ 395 at 1m21s, against the 1m23s in his October 2025 post. Pros, cons, and current prices for these picks are in our Omarchy 4 hardware guide.

Hardware for Omarchy Our Omarchy hardware guide names the mini PCs to buy, which laptops install cleanly, and when NVIDIA is worth the driver upkeep. Read the Omarchy hardware guide → From Starry Hope

Driving a 6K Display Over DisplayPort

Apple’s integrated ecosystem means MacBooks and Mac Minis work with Apple displays, while a mini PC user has to match the box’s video ports and cable to the monitor.

DHH ran his Beelink SER9 with an Apple 6K XDR display. The machine’s HDMI 2.1 and USB-C with DisplayPort outputs handle high-resolution displays without issue, though running Apple’s Pro Display XDR at full resolution requires the DisplayPort connection.

DHH @dhh @teqqed Apple 6K XDR Beelink SER9 HX370 computer (hidden) Framework 13 laptop KEF LSX-II speakers Lofree Flow84 keyboard Logitech MX 3S mouse Humanscale Liberty chair Goggle desk by Babini Awair Element air monitor 3M anti-glare window tint Jun 30, 2025 View on X

Gaming, Video Work, and the Arch Learning Curve

Gaming remains limited. Integrated AMD graphics run esports titles at 1080p, HX 370 class chips reach AAA games on low to medium settings, and ETA PRIME put the Max+ 395 on par with an RTX 4060. On the cheaper chips, modern AAA games at high settings call for a dedicated GPU. The mini PC and eGPU combination works but adds cost and complexity that defeats the simplicity argument. A separate gaming machine or a cloud gaming service covers the rest.

Creative professionals working with video or 3D rendering will find mini PCs limiting. The RAM ceiling, typically 64GB to 128GB, restricts complex projects, and integrated graphics can’t match dedicated GPUs for render times. Audio production fares better, with USB audio interfaces providing professional-quality I/O, but video and 3D work remains desktop or Mac Studio territory.

Omarchy is opinionated, but it’s still Linux, and it’s still Arch Linux specifically. Things break occasionally. Updates sometimes require intervention. The community is helpful, but there’s no Apple Store to walk into when something goes wrong. It asks you to be comfortable with the terminal and willing to learn Hyprland’s tiling model. If you want your computer to disappear into the background, macOS remains easier. Our comparison of Omarchy and Ubuntu for a first Linux desktop covers first boot, apps, and updates on each.

Omarchy 4 Replaced the Desktop Shell in August 2026

Omarchy shipped 4.0, called Quattro, on August 14, 2026, followed by a fix release, 4.0.1, on August 25. The 4.0.0 notes describe a desktop “reimagined in Quickshell,” with “the bar, launcher, menus, notifications, on-screen displays, control panels, lock screen, and polkit agent now all live inside a single long-running shell process with a plugin architecture.” Eight separate programs came out to make room, and the notes name every one: “Waybar, Walker, Mako, SwayOSD, hyprlock, hypridle, swaybg, and polkit-gnome are all gone.”

Every Hyprland config was converted to Lua “for full 0.56 compatibility,” and the network panel moved to NetworkManager “for greater compatibility.” The release also added a plugin system with a public directory at plugins.omarchy.org, so third-party bar widgets install with omarchy plugin add . The project’s repository, which moved from Basecamp’s account to omacom/omarchy, carries about 46,200 stars.

The 4.0 line reached 4.0.6 on October 19, 2026. Omarchy 4.5 replaced it as the latest stable release when the project announced it on November 4 (release notes), and existing installs get it through Update > Omarchy . You opt in to release candidates through Update > Channel > RC .

Omarchy 4 Ships With No Coding Agent Selected

The headline features in 4.0.0 include “Add a configurable default coding agent with instant launch shortcuts and crash diagnosis.” The detailed entry spells out the menu: “pick Claude Code, Codex, OpenCode, Pi, Oh My Pi, Gemini, Grok, Copilot, or Crush under Setup > Defaults > Agent , then launch it with SUPER + SHIFT + CTRL + A or the a terminal alias.” As of November 2, 2026, the manual lists more than 20 agents and is explicit that nothing is chosen for you: “A fresh Omarchy will invite you to make this choice with a one-time notification.” Alongside it sits a crash watcher that hands a core dump to whichever agent you picked, and “the top bar has an agents icon” that opens a panel of each agent’s plan and usage limits.

The 4.0.1 security list includes “Launch claude and codex agents with auto-review instead of full bypass,” which narrows what those agents can do unsupervised compared with what 4.0.0 shipped eleven days earlier. The security manual is equally plain about the setting that goes the other way, a passwordless sudo option for long agent runs that now lasts 15 minutes, 1 hour, 1 day, or permanently: “while it’s on, anything running as your user can do anything as root without being asked. That’s the whole point, and it’s also the whole risk.”

IroncladDev said he would not update to v4 because he does not need the AI additions, and It’s FOSS quoted his refusal when it covered those additions on August 13.

IroncladDev @IroncladDev It’s been really cool to see the development of Omarchy, but unfortunately, I will not be updating to v4 Omarchy allowed me to take the leap of faith from MacOS to Linux and point me in the right direction But now I’ve come to the point where I just need a terminal, a browser, and working USB accessories/ports. I don’t need all the AI/Agentic additions to it. I’ve also taken a liking to declarative dependency managers like Nix If I find time, I’ll switch to NixOS For now, I’ll be stripping down my fixed version of Omarchy to the bare minimum without bitching about what distro I use I’m on x86_64-Linux and I’m happy Aug 12, 2026 View on X

Dan Romero praised the direction two days after the release.

Dan Romero @dwr DHH’s Omarchy feels like a glimpse of the future of personal computing. Focus on speed, malleable, agent-native (-first?), smart default window tiling, finally closing the gap on design and aesthetics between Linux and macOS. Aug 16, 2026 View on X

The Omacom Foundation Put Eight Figures Behind the Project

DHH announced the Omacom Foundation on August 21, 2026, a “nonprofit foundation” that “will hold the trademarks, fund the infrastructure, promote the work, and support the open-source projects and developers Omarchy depends on.” It opened with eight founding patrons contributing $1 million each: Tobi Lütke, Patrick Collison, Michael Dell, Jack Dorsey, Matthew Prince, Brendan Iribe, Jason Fried, and DHH himself. Three days later Drew Houston and Peter Steinberger joined and the running total reached $10 million. The launch post is a living document that has been edited upward since. By November 2026 it listed “approximately $23.7 million” across twelve founding patrons and other tiers.

The Foundation also became Hyprland’s exclusive sponsor. A companion announcement on August 21 describes an “exclusive sponsorship deal” that “is set for three years, with an option for another two,” taking over from 37signals, Butterfly, and Framework “from October 10.” Hyprland’s site now shows Omarchy as its “Exclusive sponsor,” and the terms come from the Omacom announcement.

A Critic Argued Omarchy’s Development Process Causes Its Security Bugs

Omarchy 4.0.1 is, in its own words, “mostly for a collection of security fixes that was validated and examined by the new Omarchy Security team.” That list runs to eleven entries, including “Stop an installed theme from running code,” “Stop USB device names from being executed as Hyprland Lua,” “Stop a video title from becoming the Download Video play command,” “Run notification click actions as safe argv,” “Stop the FIDO2 setup staging its authfile at a predictable /tmp path,” “Don’t put the user in the docker group; make it opt-in,” and “Guard plugin-add against git transport-helper URLs.” The teams page names a six-person security group, and omarchy.org/security sets out a disclosure process asking reporters to “give us a reasonable opportunity to investigate and address the issue before publishing details.”

A post titled “Merchants of Insecurity”, dated August 25, 2026, the day 4.0.1 shipped, opens with “Do NOT use Omarchy if you care about security of your machine even a little bit” and argues the problem is upstream of any patch: “We know we should not use AI-generated bash scripts for processing untrusted input, particularly with seemingly no review.” It reached the Hacker News front page on August 26 under the title “Omarchy development practices lead to predictable security issues,” where it drew 297 points and 445 comments. Its author, posting as thehappyfellow, wrote: “There’s a difference between a few small bugs because software is new and a half dozen eval(untrusted_input) in version 4.0.” Commenter Aurornis made the process version of the same point, that mainstream distributions have “software practices and release cycles designed to be cautious” while this one ships fast.

The specific holes the critique names are ones 4.0.1 closed: the video-title injection and the notification-action execution are both in the fix list, by pull request number. Later releases added more: 4.0.2 requires signed packages and turns off SSH password logins by default, and 4.0.5 lists three more security items. The fixes do not address how those holes got shipped. A separate and older complaint set, from a Framework community thread opened in November 2025, has partly gone stale: it faulted a firewall that was configured but not enabled and SSH left open by default, while the current security manual states that the firewall “is enabled by default” and that “even ssh is off until you turn it on.” On disk encryption, the getting-started manual says “Omarchy is installed with encryption by default,” and pressing Ctrl + C on the disk formatting confirmation switches to an install without it. Framework still lists Omarchy on its Linux page today, in the hardware-seeding tier rather than as an official or community-supported option.

Upgrading From 3.x Dropped Saved Wi-Fi Networks and Custom Keybindings

The 4.0.0 notes say you upgrade “by first Update > Omarchy , then Update > Omarchy to Quattro ,” and there is an ISO for a clean install. That upgrade replaces iwd with NetworkManager and leaves saved Wi-Fi networks behind in /var/lib/iwd , so plan to re-enter those passwords; a pull request to import them is still open. Separately, 4.0.1’s “Stop a psmouse quirk from failing every install” fixed fresh ISO installs, “Fix passwordless OWE Wi-Fi handling” let the new Wi-Fi panel join Enhanced Open networks without a passphrase prompt, and “Keep mise wrappers from writing to stdout” stopped mise-wrapped commands from printing an extra line ahead of their output.

The upgrade also leaves old .conf files on disk but stops loading them without a warning, so custom keybindings have to be rewritten in Lua. Issue 6933 reports that silent loss as a bug and is still open.

If an upgrade does go wrong, the manual’s troubleshooting page starts with three steps: “First try to rollback your system the version before your recent update. If that doesn’t work, use omarchy-debug to share with your problem on #omarchy-help in the Discord. And if all that fails, you can reinstall the defaults configs and packages using omarchy-reinstall .” For Wi-Fi it adds a restart of that subsystem under Update > Hardware , and it has no entry for keybindings. If you are still on 3.x, upgrade into the current stable release, or take a clean install from the current ISO, the shorter path on a machine you can afford to wipe. Leave the RC channel out of that upgrade, since it is opt-in testing.

The $799 SER8 Lists $100 Below the Base Mac Mini With More Memory and Storage

The $599 M4 Mac Mini left the lineup in May 2026, and on August 25, 2026 Apple replaced the line with an M6 model starting at $899 for 16GB and 256GB. So the base Mac Mini costs $300 more than it did when DHH started posting, with the same 16GB of memory. The 32GB 8745HS SER8 that listed at $499 now lists at $829, and the cheaper $799 build has 24GB and the 8845HS. Between that $799 build and the $899 Mac Mini the gap is $100, with 24GB and 1TB against 16GB and 256GB. DHH’s October 2025 post set the GTR9 Pro against an M4 Max Mac Studio at 128GB and 2TB. Today’s Mac Studio starts at $2,499 for M5 Max with 36GB, with 128GB as a higher-priced option, and the 128GB and 2TB EVO-X2 lists at about $3,650.

DHH’s 2025 entry machine was the $299 32GB EQR5; the EQ mini at $429 with 12GB is the current entry on his list.

DHH @dhh Omarchy here, there, and everywhere! What I love about all this excitement is how broadly accessible it is. Even 15-year old laptops can run Omarchy. Super cheap mini PCs. Fantastic Frameworks. Everyone has access to the party 🥳 Sep 22, 2025 View on X

For those curious to try the setup themselves, our Omarchy 4 hardware guide covers which AMD and Intel integrated graphics run Omarchy 4 cleanly. Our pick for everyday development work is the SER8, and the hardware guide lists cheaper boxes that run it. From there, download the current Omarchy ISO from omarchy.org and turn off Secure Boot and/or TPM in the BIOS, which the manual requires. The install itself is short: Patrick Grenning timed 3m27s on his SER8 in 2025, and d7r on X posted 54 seconds on a Minisforum HX 470 box in October 2026. Allow more time for learning Hyprland’s tiling and keyboard shortcuts.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the downside of a mini PC?

Gaming and heavy creative work. Most integrated AMD graphics run esports titles at 1080p and, on HX 370 class chips, AAA games on low to medium settings, and video or 3D rendering hits both that graphics limit and a RAM ceiling of 64GB to 128GB. Omarchy is Arch Linux underneath too, so updates sometimes need intervention and there is no Apple Store to walk into when something breaks.

Can you trust Beelink?

DHH runs Beelink machines in multiple locations and calls them “fantastic machines.” He wrote in July 2025 that he gets no royalties, has no affiliate link, and owns no shares in Beelink, and the company sent him the GTR9 Pro he praised that October. The weakness he flagged on the SER8 was its limited Wi-Fi and Bluetooth range, and Robtech also counted weak wireless against it. In October 2025 Beelink offered affected SER8 owners a free antenna kit.

Individual owners have also posted boot and Wi-Fi failures on SER9 models, and those posts do not show how often the failures occur. Lucas Meijer said his did not boot Omarchy in 2025 or on version 4. One owner reported in October 2026 that Omarchy’s kernel resets at the bootloader, less often after a BIOS update, while the stock kernel still boots. Another lost Wi-Fi on a SER9 Pro in 2025 until a full power drain brought it back.

Which mini PC is best for Linux?

AMD’s Ryzen AI Max+ 395 is the chip DHH named as his favorite to run Linux on in October 2025, and it ships in the Beelink GTR9 Pro, the Framework Desktop, and the GMKtec EVO-X2. He called it overkill for most people in the same post, since the 8745HS SER8 ran his HEY test suite in 2m28s against the 395’s 1m23s.

Are mini PCs good for gaming?

Partly. Integrated AMD graphics run esports titles at 1080p, HX 370 class chips reach AAA games on low to medium settings, and the Max+ 395 is near an RTX 4060. On the cheaper chips, modern AAA games at high settings still call for a dedicated GPU, and bolting on an external GPU adds cost and complexity that defeats the point of a small cheap box.

What changed in Omarchy 4?

The desktop shell. Version 4, called Quattro, moved the bar, launcher, menus, notifications, on-screen displays, control panels, lock screen and polkit agent into a single Quickshell process, which removed Waybar, Walker, Mako, SwayOSD, hyprlock, hypridle, swaybg and polkit-gnome. Hyprland stayed, but its configs were converted to Lua. The release also added a plugin system and a coding-agent setting that ships with nothing selected.

Should I upgrade from Omarchy 3 to 4?