Mac mini with M4 chip

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare M4/16GB/256GB Add

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Apple now sells the 2026 Mac mini with the M6 or M5 Pro. This page covers the 2024 model with the M4.

The Mac mini with M4 chip is the first real redesign of the line since 2010, shrinking it to a 5x5-inch aluminum box. The base model uses Apple’s M4 with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and a 256GB SSD, and it launched at $599. It is built for everyday computing, creative apps like video editing, and on-device AI work, and reviewers rated it as one of the best-value machines Apple sold.

The redesign moves two USB-C ports to the front (a first for the mini) and keeps three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI, and Ethernet on the back, with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The base model could be configured with more storage, more memory, or a 10Gb Ethernet option. Apple dropped the $599 256GB configuration in May 2026, which raised the starting price to $799 for the 512GB model, then brought 256GB back at $799 in June. It announced the M6 and M5 Pro replacements in August 2026, and they began shipping on September 22. The trade-offs include no USB-A ports or SD reader, steep upgrade pricing, and a power button awkwardly placed on the underside.

Pros Cons Compact and lightweight design for small spaces or portability No USB-A ports or SD card reader, requiring adapters for older peripherals The M4 runs 60-70% faster than the M1 in single and multicore tests The 256GB base SSD may feel limited, and Thunderbolt storage is the way around it 16GB of unified memory is standard, enough for multitasking and on-device AI High cost for RAM and internal storage upgrades Supports up to three external displays, including 6K resolution Power button placement on the bottom can be inconvenient Stays quiet under sustained load, though the fan is not silent Built-in speakers are underwhelming for high-quality audio needs

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The redesign shrank the box and added front USB-C

Andrew Ethan Zeng measured the M4 at “on average 60 to 70% faster than the M1 in single core and multicore tests.” The base M4 has a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 16GB of unified memory, and 120GB/s memory bandwidth, which covers multitasking, creative apps, and on-device AI. If local AI is part of your plan, our guide to which Gemma 4 variant a mini PC can run shows what this much unified memory realistically handles.

The back has three Thunderbolt 4 ports (USB-C shape, up to 40Gb/s, with DisplayPort), HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet (10Gb optional), while the front adds two USB-C ports at USB 3 speeds (10Gb/s), the first front ports on a Mac mini. Together they drive up to three external displays, including 6K, and Thunderbolt storage offsets the small 256GB base SSD. The mini is quiet under load but not silent; the fan can spin up during sustained work. The notable omissions are USB-A and an SD card reader, so older peripherals need an adapter or hub.

What reviewers found

Andrew Ethan Zeng

Andrew Ethan Zeng ran the base $599 model as his daily machine alongside his M2 Ultra Mac Studio and measured the M4 as “on average 60 to 70% faster than the M1 in single core and multicore tests.” He also showed gaming holding up: with ray tracing on, “it can even run games like Resident Evil 4 at 1080p with a pretty stable 60 FPS on high settings.” His gripes were small: the power button moved to the underside, and built-in speakers he found underwhelming.

Marques Brownlee (MKBHD)

Marques Brownlee called it “one of the best deals in tech,” noting it is “smaller than a new roll of duct tape,” and described the base M4 as “super solid and power efficient” for everyday work like web browsing and photo editing. His main criticism was Apple’s upgrade pricing: stepping the SSD up to a terabyte “costs 400 more dollars,” so he advised most buyers to take the base model and add external storage.

Dave2D

Dave2D judged it “one of the best valued products that Apple has ever put out at least for the base model,” and praised how quiet it stays. On gaming he called the M4 capable but said macOS “does not have the library of games that makes a gaming machine,” so he would not buy it to game. He recommended external Thunderbolt storage over Apple’s pricey internal upgrades, and steered demanding professionals toward the M4 Pro.

Customer Reviews

Across about 2,990 ratings on Amazon, the M4 mini averages 4.8 stars, with 91% of buyers leaving five stars and only a 1% sliver at one star. Eight detailed write-ups are uniformly positive about the speed of the M4 chip, how quiet and cool it stays under load, and how cleanly it slots into an existing Apple setup. Several of those buyers came from older Macs or from Windows. SiskiyouScoj, a verified buyer who said they had been a Mac user “for about forty years,” used Migration Assistant to move decades of archived email across and called it “a great little computer.” Ken, also a verified purchaser, opened with “I’ve been a Windows gamer for decades” and praised it as “the far superior platform for non-gaming for me,” while noting the obvious caveat that “nothing that I like to play actually runs well on MacOS.”

The reviews lean toward power-user use cases as much as everyday desktop work. David Prescott, a verified buyer, reported “running two different local LLM’s on it” and traveling with it to hotels, adding that it “Runs cool, keeps me on track and can be mobile when needed.” A couple of owners flagged setup notes. One suggested buying high-quality USB-C cables because cheaper ones “don’t work,” and Ken recommended adding a dock for storage expansion and extra ports. No reviewer in this set reported a defect or a regret, though eight thorough reviews cannot speak for all 2,989 ratings.

The M4 mini suits everyday desks at a clear discount

Apple’s store now sells only the M6 and M5 Pro models, so an M4 today means a retailer’s leftover stock or a used or refurbished unit. It makes sense when it sells well below the 2026 Mac mini’s $899 starting price.

The M4 is quiet, sips power (worth checking our running-cost math for a 24/7 mini PC), and handles everyday work, creative apps, and on-device AI well, while fitting on a corner of the desk or behind a monitor. It suits home offices, students, and anyone replacing a bulkier desktop. Heavy video, code compilation, and large AI models call for the M4 Pro variant or the newer M5 Pro model.

It is a weaker fit if you need lots of internal storage or USB-A without adapters, or if you game across a broad library, where a Windows box wins. Readers weighing it against Windows can dig into the M4 versus Windows mini PCs cost-benefit breakdown, and those comparing it to a laptop can see when a mini PC still wins in our Mac mini vs MacBook Neo breakdown. For the trade-offs of buying an outgoing model, see our framework on buying the M4 now or waiting for the Mac Mini M5, and anyone weighing a far more expensive dev box should read why the Surface RTX Spark is a Mac Studio rival rather than a Mac Mini one. To compare other options, see Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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