Bottom line A portable monitor runs from one USB-C cable only when the computer’s port sends both video and power. Thunderbolt and USB4 ports on mini PCs usually do, and so do the Mac mini’s rear ports. A mini PC whose USB-C port carries no video needs a monitor with an HDMI input and its own power cable. Recommendation Get the ViewSonic VA1655 for a Mac mini, since ViewSonic supports it on Mac over both USB-C and HDMI.

The comparison below lists 34 portable monitors from 13.3 to 17.3 inches. Every figure in it comes from the maker’s own spec page, checked in November 2026, and a blank the maker leaves shows as “not stated” rather than a guess. We have not tested these monitors. Whether one will run from a single cable depends on your computer’s USB-C port, so check that first.

34 portable monitors compared

Each monitor gets one entry with its main specs, and its Details toggle opens the rest, including links to the maker’s page and the Amazon listing we checked. The chips filter by size, panel and features, and the “Sort by” menu reorders the list. The “One USB-C cable” chip keeps only the monitors whose makers say a single cable from the computer carries both picture and power.

Check your mini PC’s USB-C port first

A USB-C port can carry a video signal only if it supports DisplayPort Alternate Mode, a standard from VESA (the industry group behind DisplayPort) that sends DisplayPort video over the USB-C connector. Support is optional, so two USB-C ports that look identical can behave differently. A portable monitor also has no battery (none of the 34 here has one), so it needs power from somewhere. The cleanest setup is a port that sends both. Intel’s Thunderbolt requirements call for at least 15 W of power for accessories on every Thunderbolt 4 or Thunderbolt 5 port, and at least 7.5 W on a USB4 port.

ACEMAGIC’s spec page lists the USB4 port on the ACEMAGIC F2A with DisplayPort 1.4 output and 15 W of power output, so one cable will do. The GEEKOM A5 Pro is less clear. GEEKOM’s spec page calls its two USB-C ports “display-capable” but gives no power output for them, so a monitor on that box should get its own charger. The Bmax B4 Plus lists its single Type-C port as “Data transmission” only. A portable monitor on the Bmax needs an HDMI input, plus a separate USB cable for power.

The fastest way to sort a mini PC into one of those three groups is the ports line on its spec page or its Starry Hope product page. Look for “DP Alt Mode”, “DisplayPort”, “USB4”, or “Thunderbolt” next to the USB-C port. If none of those words appear, assume HDMI. Our Thunderbolt mini PC list covers the boxes with Thunderbolt ports, and the mini PC comparison chart shows which models have USB4 or Thunderbolt, and you can filter by it.

A USB-C cable made only for charging or USB 2.0 data cannot carry DisplayPort video, so a monitor that powers on with a blank screen may be on the wrong cable. Use the cable that came in the monitor’s box, or one rated for USB4 or Thunderbolt.

Which Mac mini ports carry video

Every Mac mini since the 2024 redesign has two USB-C ports on the front and three Thunderbolt ports, an HDMI port, and Ethernet on the back. Only the back ports carry video. Apple’s current spec page lists the front ports as “USB 3 (up to 10Gb/s)” with no DisplayPort, and the rear Thunderbolt ports with DisplayPort on both the M6 and the M5 Pro models. The 2024 M4 model has the same split. See our Mac mini M6 page and Mac mini M4 page for the rest of the hardware.

A rear Thunderbolt port should give you the one-cable setup, though one owner found that the Thunderbolt 5 ports on an M4 Pro would not power that owner’s monitors. In a MacRumors thread from February 2025, user ntwind wrote that a 2018 Mac mini and an M4 Mac mini both powered two Zeuslap monitors over one cable each, but on the M4 Pro with Thunderbolt 5 “the monitors require external power,” even with one display at the lowest resolution. Other posters in the thread had no problem with their own monitors on the M4 Pro. One owner’s report does not make a pattern, but it is a reason to keep the monitor’s charger in the box until you have tried it.

The HDMI port is the fallback. It is full-size, while 24 of the 34 monitors here take mini HDMI, so you need a mini HDMI to HDMI cable and a power cable for the monitor. That is two cables, but it leaves all three Thunderbolt ports free. A Mac mini setup also needs wall power for the Mac itself. Tommy Doan, who built a portable Mac mini setup around an OLED portable monitor, called it 90% portable because the Mac has no battery, and chose not to run it from a power bank.

How to read the comparison

The “Connects” line on each entry is the one to start with. “One USB-C cable” means the maker states that one USB-C cable from the computer carries video and power. “One cable not stated” does not mean no; the makers of 7 of the 34 do not say, and a question to their support team settles it before you buy.

“Charges a laptop”, under Details, is the power a monitor sends back up the cable to a laptop when its own charger is plugged into the monitor. A mini PC runs from its own power brick, so the figure matters only if you also carry a laptop and want one charger to run both. Nine monitors state a number. Plugable rates the USBC-PDMON at 85 W; Lenovo (M15, L15) and HP (E14 G4) list 65 W; three ViewSonic models list 60 W; LG lists 45 W for the gram +view; and ASUS lists 15 W for the MB16AHV.

The HDMI part of the “Connects” line tells you whether a monitor can serve a mini PC without video over USB-C. Mini HDMI is on 24 of them, full-size HDMI on 2, and 8 have no HDMI. A monitor with no HDMI needs a port with DisplayPort Alt Mode; nothing else will drive it.

Brightness ranges from 220 to 500 nits on the makers’ figures, and 250 nits is the most common rating (15 of the 33 that state one). That suits an indoor desk more than a seat by a sunny window. Most of the panels refresh at 60 Hz, and six go faster, up to 180 Hz. Weight runs from about 1 pound for the 13.3-inch UPERFECT BE133BU to 2.1 pounds for the ViewSonic TD1655 touch model. Kickstands outnumber folio covers 24 to 10, and the maker states VESA mounting holes on 12, which lets you put the monitor on an arm or a bracket.

Only 13 of the 34 monitors show a list price, because most makers that sell direct showed only a sale price in November 2026.

Why the comparison uses the makers’ figures

The Amazon listings for these monitors disagreed with the makers’ own pages on many of the 34 monitors when we compared them in November 2026. ARZOPA’s A1 page rates the panel at 250 nits, while its Amazon listing says 300. UPERFECT’s BE133BU page gives 390 nits, and the Amazon listing says 500. Lenovo’s ThinkVision M14 spec sheet shows USB-C ports and no HDMI, yet the Amazon listing includes an HDMI port. Several 15.6-inch panels are listed on Amazon as 16-inch, among them the ViewSonic VA1655 in its Amazon listing. Where the two sources differ, the comparison uses the maker’s number.

Our picks by use case

Each pick below is one monitor from the comparison, chosen on its maker’s stated specs. Four of the five are 15.6-inch, the size of 19 of the 34 monitors.

For a Mac mini

ViewSonic VA1655 Screen 15.6 in, 1920 x 1080 Panel IPS, 60 Hz Brightness 250 nits Connects One USB-C cable , mini HDMI List price $109.99 Weight 1.5 lb A rear Thunderbolt port on a Mac mini should run the VA1655 from one USB-C cable, and ViewSonic says it supports Mac over both USB-C and mini HDMI. No other maker here names both of the Mac mini’s video routes. The HDMI input is the fallback when the Thunderbolt ports are busy, with the monitor on its own power cable. The VA1653 lists for $20 less, and ViewSonic’s Mac note for that model gives only a resolution. Check price on Amazon See it in the comparison

For a mini PC with USB4 or Thunderbolt

HP E14 G4 Screen 14 in, 1920 x 1080 Panel IPS, 60 Hz Brightness 400 nits Connects One USB-C cable , no HDMI Weight 1.4 lb Charges a laptop 65 W HP says one USB-C cable carries video and power to the E14 G4, so a USB4 or Thunderbolt mini PC needs nothing else to drive it. At 400 nits it is the brighter of the two 14-inch IPS monitors here. It has no HDMI input, which rules it out for a mini PC whose USB-C port lacks video, and HP says it is not VESA compatible. Check price on Amazon See it in the comparison

For a mini PC with HDMI only

UPERFECT BE156VF VESA mount Screen 15.6 in, 1920 x 1080 Panel IPS, 60 Hz Brightness 250 nits Connects One USB-C cable , HDMI Weight 2.0 lb A mini PC without video over USB-C connects with a full-size HDMI cable, and the BE156VF is one of two monitors here with a full-size HDMI port. On HDMI it still needs its own power cable. UPERFECT says it also runs from one USB-C cable, so it carries over to a later mini PC whose port sends video, and it has VESA holes for an arm. Check price on Amazon See it in the comparison

For an OLED screen

ViewSonic VX1655-4K-OLED OLED Screen 15.6 in, 3840 x 2160 Panel OLED, 60 Hz Brightness 400 nits Connects One USB-C cable , mini HDMI List price $499.99 Weight 1.5 lb Charges a laptop 60 W The VX1655-4K-OLED takes USB-C or mini HDMI, so it suits a Mac mini or a mini PC, and ViewSonic lists Mac support for it. It is the only one of the four OLED monitors here with a maker list price, more than four times the VA1655’s. UPERFECT’s GR14BU is a smaller OLED, 14 inches at 120 Hz with touch and VESA holes; UPERFECT says its touch does not work on a Mac. Check price on Amazon See it in the comparison

For a touchscreen

ViewSonic TD1655 Touch Screen 15.6 in, 1920 x 1080 Panel IPS, 60 Hz Brightness 250 nits Connects One USB-C cable , mini HDMI List price $299.99 Weight 2.1 lb Charges a laptop 60 W ViewSonic says touch and gestures work on macOS with the TD1655 through its vTouch driver, and it lists Linux touch support too. The other touch models are a weaker fit for a Mac mini. UPERFECT and Luxor, which makes SideTrak, say touch does not work on a Mac with theirs, and Acer does not say either way. At 2.1 pounds it has the heaviest stated weight here. Scott Yu-Jan, who built a portable Mac mini rig around a touch monitor from another brand, called his “definitely on the heavier side.” Check price on Amazon See it in the comparison

Before you order

Find the ports line for your mini PC, or use a rear Thunderbolt port on a Mac mini, and work out which of the three setups you have. With a port that sends video, turn on the “One USB-C cable” chip; without one, look for HDMI on each entry’s “Connects” line and plan on two cables. For a Mac mini, the VA1655 covers both video routes at a modest list price, and the HP E14 G4 is the brighter choice for a USB4 mini PC that will only ever use USB-C.