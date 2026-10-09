ACEMAGIC F2A

Updated on November 18, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/1TB/Core Ultra X7 358H Add

32GB/1TB/Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Add

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The ACEMAGIC F2A is a 5-inch-square mini PC for buyers who want a current laptop-class chip, a capable integrated GPU, and an NPU in a box that fits behind a monitor. ACEMAGIC sells it with either Intel’s Core Ultra X7 358H (Panther Lake, Arc B390 graphics) or AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 (Radeon 890M graphics), and both versions ship with 32GB of soldered LPDDR5X and a 1TB SSD. That memory cannot be upgraded, so 32GB is what the machine will have for its whole life. This 2026 F2A shares only its name with ACEMAGIC’s 2024 F2A, which used Core Ultra 5 125H and Core Ultra 7 155H chips.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Core Ultra X7 358H (16 cores, about 34,000 on PassMark) or Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 (12 cores, 24 threads, about 36,900) 32GB LPDDR5X is soldered on both versions; no memory upgrade path Arc B390 or Radeon 890M graphics handled 1080p gaming at reduced settings in hands-on reviews Getting inside means removing screws under the feet and forcing the board out of a tight shell Four display outputs: HDMI, DisplayPort, USB4, and a second display-capable USB-C Only one USB4 port, on the front; the rear USB-A ports run at 5Gbps WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and two 2.5GbE ports The Intel unit shipped without NPU drivers, so the NPU needed a manual driver install A second M.2 2280 slot (PCIe 5.0 x4 on the Intel version) HDMI is labeled 2.1 TMDS, which means HDMI 2.0 bandwidth and no 4K at 120Hz Neowin measured about 10W at idle and 34 to 35W at most under PCMark 10 No SD card reader

ACEMAGIC F2A Comparison Chart

ACEMAGIC F2A ACEMAGIC F2A Price List Price: $1,699.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $1,699.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 32GB/1TB/Core Ultra X7 358H 32GB/1TB/Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Performance Rating 6.2 6.5 CPU Mark 33,591 37,267 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

Intel Core Ultra X7 358H Sixteen-core 1.90 Ghz (max 4.80 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Twelve-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz) GPU Integrated Intel Arc B390 Integrated AMD Radeon 890M RAM 32 GB LPDDR5X (Soldered LPDDR5X-7500) 32 GB LPDDR5X (Soldered LPDDR5X-7467) Internal Storage 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.46 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 37.08 mm) 5.04 x 5.04 x 1.46 inches

(128.02 x 128.02 x 37.08 mm) Weight 1.52 lbs (0.69 kg) 1.52 lbs (0.69 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DP 2.1 (8K60); up to 4 displays) 1 DisplayPort (DP 2.0 (8K60); up to 4 displays) VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 4 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

1x USB4 40Gbps, 1x USB-C 10Gbps, 2x USB-A 10Gbps, 2x USB-A 5Gbps 4 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

1x USB4 40Gbps, 1x USB-C 10Gbps, 2x USB-A 10Gbps, 2x USB-A 5Gbps Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack front front Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount, screws, user guide Mini PC, power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mount, screws, user guide Expandability 32GB LPDDR5X soldered. Second M.2 2280 slot (PCIe 5.0 x4). USB4 for an eGPU. 32GB LPDDR5X soldered. Second M.2 2280 slot (PCIe 4.0 x4). USB4 for an eGPU.

See every Intel Core Ultra X7 358H configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 configuration in the chart

Two chips in one 5-inch chassis

The F2A measures about 5.0 x 5.0 x 1.5 inches, and Neowin weighed its unit at about 1.5 pounds. The front carries the USB4 port (40Gbps, 100W power input, 15W output, DisplayPort 1.4), two 10Gbps USB-A ports, a 3.5mm audio jack, the power button, and a reset pinhole. The rear holds HDMI, DisplayPort, a second USB-C port (10Gbps data, 100W power input, DisplayPort 1.4), two 5Gbps USB-A ports, two 2.5GbE jacks, the barrel power input, and a security slot. ACEMAGIC rates the power profile at 54W sustained and 65W peak, with a 25W low-power mode, and a VESA plate comes in the box.

The Intel version uses the Core Ultra X7 358H, a 16-core, 16-thread Panther Lake chip that boosts to 4.8GHz and scores about 34,000 on PassMark’s multi-thread test. Its Arc B390 integrated GPU has 12 Xe3 cores, and Intel rates the NPU at 50 TOPS. The AMD version uses the Ryzen AI 9 HX 470, a 12-core, 24-thread Zen 5 and Zen 5c chip that boosts to 5.2GHz and scores about 36,900 on PassMark, with Radeon 890M graphics and a 55 TOPS NPU.

The Intel model’s DisplayPort is version 2.1 and its free M.2 slot is PCIe 5.0 x4, next to the PCIe 4.0 x4 slot that holds the 1TB drive. The AMD model has DisplayPort 2.0 and two PCIe 4.0 x4 slots. Memory runs at 7500MT/s on the Intel unit and 7467MT/s on the AMD unit. The HDMI port on both is labeled HDMI 2.1 TMDS, which Neowin explains is HDMI 2.0 bandwidth: 4K at 60Hz works, 4K at 120Hz does not. Four displays can run at once across HDMI, DisplayPort, and the two USB-C ports.

Reviewer Insights

Retro Handhelds (Core Ultra X7 358H)

Nick at Retro Handhelds tested the Intel version. It scored 2,431 single-core and 13,369 multi-core in Geekbench, 10,938 in 3DMark Fire Strike, and 4,176 in Steel Nomad Light. The Rise of the Tomb Raider benchmark held a constant 60fps at medium and low settings and averaged 40.13fps at 1080p high, and Forza Horizon 6 averaged 58fps at the 1080p low preset. His conclusion on games: “The F2A is a fairly capable gaming machine thanks to the included Arc B390 iGPU.”

His complaints were price and software. He called the F2A enthusiast hardware on price, and on software he wrote: “Best I could tell, the F2A shipped with no NPU drivers at all, just the same ol’ OEM Windows 11 install.” After he installed Intel’s NPU drivers, the NPU beat the GPU in Geekbench AI’s half-precision and quantized tests, but he argued that “Your standard consumer will expect NPU functionality out of the box as advertised.” He closed with “The FOCUX F2A is a powerful, future-looking mini-PC that delivers what it claims, it just may take some time and driver maturity before it truly shines.”

Neowin (Ryzen AI 9 HX 470)

Neowin reviewed the AMD version and scored it 8 out of 10. It ran close to a dual-channel GEEKOM A9 MAX with the same chip, with 14,535 in Geekbench 6 multi-core, 4,973 in Cinebench 2026 multi-core, and 4,262 in 3DMark Time Spy. Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p averaged 35.84fps on the High preset with ray tracing off and FSR Quality, and 23.24fps with low ray tracing, which the review called unplayable. “For a sub-1-liter box pulling less than 35W from the wall, playing Night City on High settings without turning it into a slideshow is a pretty good win in my book.”

The unit stayed quiet, the CPU peaked at 90.6°C in PCMark 10, and the shell stayed under 41°C. Power draw was 1.3W switched off, about 10W at idle, and 34 to 35W at most in PCMark 10. The teardown was the weak point: four screws sit inside the rubber feet, the bottom cover carries the WiFi antenna and power leads, and the board has to be forced out of the chassis, which made the power button pop out. “So a fair bit of warning here, unless you plan to add an additional SSD or replace the default one, don’t bother trying your luck, because you could end up breaking it.” Neowin also reported that the September 2026 Windows Patch Tuesday update froze the unit at boot, that Windows Security showed Firmware Protection as disabled (ACEMAGIC blamed an AMD firmware bug), and that ACEMAGIC’s support page listed no drivers or BIOS for the new F2A yet. Its cons were the single USB4 port, the 5Gbps rear USB-A ports, the soldered memory, and poor repairability.

Who the F2A suits

Both reviews ran games at 1080p with playable results at medium or reduced settings, and Neowin advises against the F2A for graphically intensive games. That makes it a compact desktop for development, office work, photo and video editing, and lighter 1080p gaming, with USB4 for an external GPU later. The two chips land close together on PassMark, at about 35,000 for the Intel chip and about 36,900 for the AMD chip. The Intel version has the newer Arc B390 GPU and a PCIe 5.0 x4 second slot; the AMD version has 24 threads to Intel’s 16.

The fixed 32GB of memory is the main limit. It is enough for multitasking and small local AI models, but larger models and memory-hungry VMs will run out of room, and no upgrade path exists. Adding a second SSD is the one internal upgrade, and Neowin’s teardown shows it means removing screws under the feet and forcing the board out of the shell, so plan storage before buying. Buyers of the Intel version should expect to install Intel’s NPU driver before AI tools can use the NPU.

For other compact options, see our Mini PC Comparison Chart.

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