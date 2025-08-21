GEEKOM A9 Max

Updated on November 17, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/2TB/Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Add

32GB/2TB/Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Add

The GEEKOM A9 Max is a metal mini PC whose RAM and storage are upgradeable, and its fan is clearly audible under load. The 2026 edition runs AMD’s Ryzen AI 9 HX 470, which GEEKOM rates at 12 cores, 24 threads, and up to 5.2 GHz, with an XDNA 2 NPU rated at up to 55 TOPS. GEEKOM also sells the A9 Max with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370, whose NPU PCWorld puts at 50 TOPS. NotebookCheck lists 32 GB of DDR5-5600 in two SO-DIMM slots, with a maximum of 128 GB.

Both versions pair 32GB of RAM with 2TB of storage. Both editions list at $2,079.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons GEEKOM rates the HX 470’s NPU at up to 55 TOPS Fan clearly audible at partial and full load (NotebookCheck) Upgradeable DDR5 to 128GB via SO-DIMM slots (TechRadar) No OCuLink or USB4 v2 for an external GPU (NotebookCheck) Wi-Fi 7 and dual 2.5GbE (NotebookCheck) Premium price tag (Tom’s Guide) Metal chassis that GEEKOM says endures up to 200 kg of pressure Limited BIOS options (NotebookCheck) Dual M.2 NVMe slots (2280 + 2230) Same housing as the A8 Max and GT1 Mega (NotebookCheck) SD card reader and four front USB-A ports (TechRadar) No front USB-C (TechRadar)

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GEEKOM A9 Max Comparison Chart

GEEKOM A9 Max GEEKOM A9 Max Price List Price: $2,079.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $2,079.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Version 32GB/2TB/Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 32GB/2TB/Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Performance Rating 6.3 6.5 CPU Mark 34,946 37,267 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 Twelve-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 Twelve-core 2.00 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 890M Integrated AMD Radeon 890M RAM 32 GB 32 GB Internal Storage 2 TB 2 TB Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.31 x 5.2 x 1.81 inches

(134.87 x 132.08 x 45.97 mm) 5.31 x 5.2 x 1.81 inches

(134.87 x 132.08 x 45.97 mm) Weight 1.56 lbs (0.71 kg) 1.56 lbs (0.71 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Wi-Fi 7 (802.11be) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Bluetooth 5.4 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort No DisplayPort No DisplayPort VGA No VGA Ports No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 5 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

2x USB4 Type-C (40Gbps, DP Alt Mode, PD on 1 port); 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A front (1 Always On), 1x USB 3.2 Type-A rear, 1x USB 2.0 rear 1 USB 2.0, 5 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

2x USB4 Type-C (40Gbps, DP Alt Mode, PD on 1 port); 4x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A front (1 Always On), 1x USB 3.2 Type-A rear, 1x USB 2.0 rear Thunderbolt Ports No No OCuLink No No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports No SATA ports Card Reader SD Card Reader SD Card Reader Headphone Jack combo combo Fanless No No VESA Mount Yes Yes In the Box A9 Max Mini PC, 120W power adapter with IEC C5 cord, HDMI cable, VESA mount, quick-start guide A9 Max Mini PC, 120W power adapter with IEC C5 cord, HDMI cable, VESA mount, quick-start guide Expandability RAM upgradeable to 128GB via 2x DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM slots (dual-channel). Storage expandable via 2x M.2 slots (2280 + 2230, both PCIe 4.0 NVMe, each up to 4TB). User-upgradeable via removable bottom panel. RAM upgradeable to 128GB via 2x DDR5-5600 SO-DIMM slots (dual-channel). Storage expandable via 2x M.2 slots (2280 + 2230, both PCIe 4.0 NVMe, each up to 4TB). User-upgradeable via removable bottom panel.

See every AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 470 configuration in the chart

Metal chassis, four front USB-A ports, and the Radeon 890M

GEEKOM lists the A9 Max at 5.31” × 5.20” × 1.81”, and says its full-metal chassis endures up to 200 kg of pressure. GEEKOM’s port list puts three USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, one Always On USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A port, and a 3.5mm stereo headset jack on the front, with two HDMI 2.1 ports, two USB4 Type-C ports, and two RJ45 ports on the back. TechRadar found an SD card 4.0 slot on the side.

PCWorld describes the HX 370 as 12 cores (4 × Zen 5 and 8 × Zen 5c) with Radeon 890M graphics. In TechRadar’s testing, gaming at 1080p was OK, and lighter games like DiRT Rally ran fine and were playable. TechRadar used the NPU in Photoshop and Lightroom for AI-powered selection, upscaling, and background removal. In PCWorld’s testing of the HX 370 edition, it scored 7,976 in PCMark 10 and 3,701 in 3DMark Time Spy.

GEEKOM lists Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and two 2.5GbE ports. GEEKOM says the two USB4 ports support 40Gbps transfer, power delivery, and DP 1.4. GEEKOM lists one M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 slot and one M.2 2230 PCIe Gen4 slot, each up to 4 TB. PCWorld measured the Lexar drive in its HX 370 unit at 6,242 MB/s read and 5,423 MB/s write.

Reviewer Insights

NotebookCheck, PCWorld, TechRadar, and Tom’s Guide reviewed the HX 370 edition, as did the KitGuruTech and UFD Tech videos and Toasty Bros’ earlier gaming video. Toasty Bros’ sponsored hands-on and the TechTablets video below tested the HX 470 edition.

NotebookCheck praised the workmanship and faulted the fan

NotebookCheck rated the A9 Max “good (82%)”. Its pros list a “chic, elegant design” and “impeccable workmanship,” along with the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 “with great performance,” 2x USB4, and Wi-Fi 7. NotebookCheck found the A9 Max “almost inaudible in idle mode, but the fan is clearly audible under load and louder than many other devices according to our measurements.” Its cons add “limited BIOS options,” and it concluded that “an optimized fan control could significantly improve the overall very positive impression.”

PCWorld: two 16GB modules complicate a later 64GB upgrade

Christoph Hoffmann of PCWorld wrote that the A9 Max “appeals to developers and graphic designers.” He praised the port selection: “Geekom hasn’t been stingy with ports and leaves nothing to be desired: supporting up to four monitors with 8K, there are two USB4 ports with DisplayPort 1.4 each, plus two HDMI 2.1 ports.” He called Geekom’s pricing policy “somewhat unfortunate” and listed “Revs up abruptly and gets loud” among the cons. His unit had two 16 GB modules, and he wrote that “a single 32 GB module would have been more favorable for a future upgrade to 64 GB, since both modules would otherwise need to be replaced.”

An office machine that stops short of demanding games

For TechRadar, the A9 Max “proved to be an exceptional office-focused machine with more than enough power to handle heavy-duty day-to-day tasks.” TechRadar gave it 4.5 overall and listed “Lacks GPU power” and “No front USB-C” as reasons to avoid it. The gaming, in TechRadar’s words, “highlighted how the integrated GPU is adequate for light gaming, but not for graphics-intensive titles.”

Tom’s Guide on the front ports, cooling, and case access

Tom’s Guide listed “Quiet, efficient cooling”, “Excellent expandability”, and “Very convenient front ports” among its reasons to buy, and “Tricky upgrade access” as its reason to avoid. Over two months as a daily driver, its internal fan “never made more than a peep while the system stayed cool,” a result that differs from NotebookCheck’s measurements of the fan under load. Opening the case starts with removing the rubber feet, and the glue holding them was strong enough that the reviewer needed a pry tool.

Toasty Bros found the memory configuration decides the gaming numbers

Toasty Bros ran a sponsored hands-on with the HX 470 edition that opened the case and benchmarked games. Their sample arrived with a single 32GB DDR5-5600 stick, and Matt warned that “there is a downside when it comes to running a single stick of memory, and that’s when it comes to gaming performance.” Swapping in a 16GB dual-channel kit moved CS2 at 1080p low from a 125 FPS average to 193.5, and the 3DMark Time Spy total score from 2,279 to 3,602. On the port layout their reaction was “The amount of ports on this thing is like actually insane.” Their warning to shoppers was blunt: “if you’re buying this just for gaming, don’t because that’s not really going to be good price performance at all.”

TechTablets on gaming, a 4K export, and the missing OCuLink port

TechTablets tested the HX 470 edition with 32GB of RAM and a 2TB Lexar SSD, recording a 3DMark Time Spy graphics score of 3,776 and a Geekbench single-core score of 2,874. The Witcher 3 averaged just over 60 FPS at 1080p on the low preset, a one-minute 4K clip exported from Premiere Pro in about 23 seconds, and HWiNFO showed a peak of 80.5° with GEEKOM’s power limit set at up to 65W. The Gothic remake ran at 30 FPS at 1080p on its lowest preset, and the verdict on that was “Used to playing on consoles, maybe that’s okay, but not for me here.” The fan was audible in performance mode when the machine was pushed hard, and the main complaint was the port list: “The only thing I can really criticize about it is that I wish it did have a OcuLink port on this.”

Who should buy the A9 Max

PCWorld found it well suited for office use, and it appeals to developers and graphic designers. TechRadar found the integrated GPU adequate for light gaming, but not for graphics-intensive titles, and NotebookCheck found the fan clearly audible under load.

Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines the A9 Max up against other models on specs and features.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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