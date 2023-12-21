GEEKOM A8 Max

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745HS Add

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The GEEKOM A8 Max runs an AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS with Radeon 780M graphics and carries dual 2.5G Ethernet ports alongside dual USB4 connections. The two Ethernet ports can be aggregated for bandwidth or run independently on separate network segments, which suits NAS setups, soft routing, and home lab work. The aluminum chassis measures 5.3 x 5.2 x 1.85 inches and supports up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM across two SO-DIMM slots.

Strengths and Limitations

Pros Cons Dual 2.5G Ethernet ports enable NAS and routing use cases Only one M.2 SSD slot limits storage expansion Dual USB4 ports with 40 Gbps bandwidth each Performance Mode in BIOS adds noise with minimal gains 8 USB ports total, four of them on the front Teardown is fiddly enough that Robtech pulled both Wi-Fi cables off the M.2 card Aluminum case with a plastic base panel for wireless Fan can become audible under sustained heavy loads 3-year warranty Base configuration ships with 16GB of RAM UHS-II SD card reader for fast media transfers No OCuLink port for external GPU

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GEEKOM A8 Max Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8745HS Ryzen 7 8745HS CPU Mark 28,483 16 GB 1 TB 5.2 $899.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.2 CPU Mark 28,483 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 4.90 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8845HS Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU Mark 28,251 32 GB 1 TB 5.6 $999.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.6 CPU Mark 28,251 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/2TB/Ryzen 9 8945HS Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU Mark 29,126 32 GB 2 TB 5.7 $1,199.00 Details Performance Rating 5.7 CPU Mark 29,126 Processor Octa-core 4.00 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 2 TB 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 9 8945HS Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU Mark 29,126 32 GB 1 TB 5.7 $1,049.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.7 CPU Mark 29,126 Processor Octa-core 4.00 Ghz (max 5.20 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Pro GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.31 x 5.2 x 1.85 inches

(134.87 x 132.08 x 46.99 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 2 Full-Size HDMI Ports DisplayPort DisplayPort Alt Mode via USB-C/USB4 ports. VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 5 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

Dual USB4 ports (40 Gbps each) on rear. Front USB-A ports are USB 3.2 Gen 2. Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader SD Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Mini PC, 120W power adapter, HDMI cable, VESA mounting bracket with screws, user manual. Expandability RAM upgradable to 64GB via 2x DDR5 SO-DIMM slots. Storage expandable via M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slot.

See every AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS configuration in the chartSee every AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS configuration in the chart

Dual 2.5G Ethernet and Dual USB4 in an Aluminum Chassis

The case is brushed aluminum apart from the base panel, which is plastic so the wireless antennas can radiate through it. Eight USB connections fit around the chassis, including the two USB4 ports on the rear that carry 40 Gbps data transfer and DisplayPort Alt Mode. The dual 2.5G Ethernet ports use Realtek controllers and can be configured for bandwidth aggregation for home server builds.

The AMD Ryzen 7 8745HS has eight Zen 4 cores and 16 threads, with boost clocks reaching up to 4.9 GHz. The integrated Radeon 780M graphics has 12 compute units and handles 1080p gaming reasonably well when using FSR. In TechRadar’s benchmarks, the 8745HS scored around 12,660 in Geekbench 6 multi-core. The system ships with 16GB of DDR5-5600 RAM across two SO-DIMM slots and takes up to 64GB. GEEKOM launched the A8 Max in early 2025 with the closely related Ryzen 7 8845HS in a 32GB/1TB configuration, which is the version NotebookCheck tested; the 8745HS 16GB/1TB configuration is the one GEEKOM’s own store lists today.

Wireless comes from a MediaTek MT7922 module with WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2. The full-size SD card slot runs at UHS-II speeds, which matters to content creators moving large files off camera cards. Storage is a single M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 slot; the shipped NVMe drive reads at speeds approaching 6,700 MB/s, and anything past it has to be external. Cooling holds the machine quiet at idle, and reviewers found the fan becomes audible (though not disruptive) under sustained load.

Reviewer Insights

Robtech’s Perspective

Robtech reviewed the higher-end Ryzen 9 8945HS version of the A8 Max, and most of his observations apply across the line since the chassis and ports are shared. He liked the mostly-metal case (only the bottom is plastic, to let wireless signals through), the front-mounted bank of four 10Gbps USB-A ports and full-size SD reader for a photo or video editing workstation, and the dual Realtek 2.5G LAN ports as a new addition to GEEKOM’s lineup. He flagged two caveats from testing: only the rear USB4 port nearest the barrel jack carries power and display from a USB-C monitor, and the teardown is fiddly enough that he pulled both Wi-Fi cables off the M.2 card while opening it. On performance, single-core results match the top AMD 7000 and 8000-series minis, but in multi-core “there’s only a slight improvement with performance mode and it still trails a few other minis.” He confirmed a clean Windows 11 Pro image (no malware) and working Ubuntu, and called out the 3-year warranty as unusually long for the category.

NotebookCheck’s Analysis

According to NotebookCheck, which tested the Ryzen 7 8845HS version, the A8 Max earns an 82/100 “Good” verdict. Their review highlights the elegant aluminum design, solid construction, and dual USB4 connections as standout features, and notes the system stays energy-efficient during everyday use. The reviewer points out that while the A8 Max competes well against alternatives from Minisforum and Acemagic, it lacks an OCuLink interface that some competitors offer for external GPU connectivity.

TechRadar’s Take

TechRadar’s review of the GEEKOM AX8 Max, the sibling model with the same Ryzen 7 8745HS, recorded a Geekbench 6 multi-core score of 12,660, with graphics results of 7,346 in Fire Strike and 3,162 in Time Spy. The reviewer notes the limited upgrade options and a design that mixes old and new styling elements, appreciates the all-metal construction and comprehensive port selection, and gives it 4 out of 5 stars as a well-balanced office machine.

Customer Reviews

Amazon buyer reviews skew positive, with a minority reporting reliability problems. Owners who are happy describe a quiet, compact machine that handles browsing, office work, and software development. Brody, a verified buyer, called it “Awesome performance in a small package that punches above its weight class” and said it even handles “heavier workloads including AI work.” FatMilkDud, also a verified purchaser, wrote “Great product! This little power house is doing great. Runs windows very fast” and noted it is “very quiet.” Mikey in Montana called it “a great alternative to a big tower,” while adding that he does not game and cannot speak to graphics performance.

The negative reviews point at reliability rather than everyday speed. One verified buyer reported that the “Unit died after less than 6 weeks of normal use” and said customer service had not responded. Lee Lockhart, who still rated it four stars, said his main hesitation was the 16GB of RAM in the base configuration, and a separate one-star review reported that the unit did not meet its stated specifications.

A dual-Ethernet desktop with a single storage slot

Two 2.5G Ethernet ports and two USB4 ports make it a fit for NAS builds and soft routing without giving up the small footprint or the Ryzen 7 performance. The USB4 pair also handles high-bandwidth peripherals and external displays, so a single cable can drive a monitor from the rear port next to the barrel jack. If adding a graphics card later is on your mind, our guide to OCuLink, USB4, and MCIO 8i for mini PC eGPUs explains what those USB4 ports can and cannot do.

The single M.2 slot is the constraint to plan around, because growing past the shipped NVMe drive means external USB storage or a network share. Anyone buying mainly for frame rates is paying for two Ethernet controllers they will not use. The A8 Max lands right in what we argue is 2026’s quiet best-buy tier of mid-range mini PCs, which is worth a read before you settle on a configuration.

Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Chart lines these specs up against the rest of the GEEKOM catalog and the other mini PCs we track.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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