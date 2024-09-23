GMKtec Nucbox K8 PLUS
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The GMKtec NucBox K8 Plus is a compact desktop built on AMD’s Ryzen 7 8845HS with Radeon 780M graphics. It ships with 16GB to 64GB of DDR5 and a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and both the memory (dual SO-DIMM slots, up to 96GB) and storage (two M.2 2280 slots) are user-upgradeable through a removable top panel.
Measuring 5.2 x 5 x 2.3 inches, the K8 Plus packs dual USB4 ports, dual 2.5GbE jacks, HDMI, DisplayPort, and an OCuLink port that can drive an external GPU. It runs a configurable TDP up to 70W with three BIOS power modes (Quiet, Balanced, Performance), so the same box can sit near-silent on a desk or push its full power budget. The integrated GPU sets the ceiling, and demanding games at higher resolutions need lower settings or upscaling.
Pros and cons
|Pros
|Cons
|8-core Ryzen 7 8845HS with Radeon 780M, about 13,000 Geekbench 6 multi-core
|Demanding games need low settings or upscaling at 1080p
|Dual SO-DIMM DDR5 (up to 96GB) and two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots
|Wi-Fi 6 only, no Wi-Fi 6E; Robtech lost the link at 12 meters
|OCuLink port for an external GPU, plus dual USB4
|Fans get audible in Performance mode for little extra speed
|Dual 2.5GbE, HDMI, DisplayPort, up to four displays
|The OCuLink eGPU ecosystem is still rough
|Removable top panel makes RAM and SSD upgrades easy
|No SATA or 2.5-inch drive bay
|Quiet in Balanced mode (Robtech)
|No printed BIOS documentation; one buyer judged his units refurbished
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GMKtec Nucbox K8 PLUS Comparison Chart
5 configurations
|Configuration
|RAM
|Storage
|Performance
|List price
|Where to buy
|Compare
|32GB/2TB/Ryzen 7 8845HS
|32 GB
|2 TB
|5.6
|$799.99
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|32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8845HS
|32 GB
|1 TB
|5.6
|$919.99
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|64GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8845HS
|64 GB
|1 TB
|5.7
|$829.99
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|32GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 8845HS
|32 GB
|512 GB
|5.6
|$779.99
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|16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8845HS
|16 GB
|1 TB
|5.2
|$900.00
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Specs shared by every configuration
|CPU Mark
|28,251
|Operating System
|Windows 11 Pro
|Processor
|Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)
AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS
|GPU
|Integrated AMD Radeon 780M
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|5.2 x 5 x 2.3 inches
(132.08 x 127 x 58.42 mm)
|Weight
|unknown
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.2
|Ethernet
|2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps
|HDMI
|1 Full-Size HDMI Port
|DisplayPort
|1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 2.1 supports 8K@60Hz.)
|VGA
|No VGA Ports
|USB Ports
|2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)
USB4 ports support Power Delivery 3.0 and DP1.4; USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports support data transfer.
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|OCuLink
|PCIe 4.0 x4 for eGPU
|Internal SATA Ports
|No SATA ports
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Headphone Jack
|combo
|Fanless
|No
|VESA Mount
|Yes
|In the Box
|Nucbox K8 Plus Mini PC, power supply & cable, user manual, HDMI cable, VESA mount with screws.
|Expandability
|Supports up to 96GB DDR5 RAM, 8TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD, dual LAN, and multiple USB ports.
See every AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS configuration in the chart
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Strong at 1080p until the 780M runs out
The Ryzen 7 8845HS is an 8-core, 16-thread chip that boosts to 5.1 GHz, paired with RDNA 3 Radeon 780M graphics and dual-channel DDR5-5600. In benchmarks reviewers saw Geekbench 6 multi-core around 13,000 (ETA Prime: 13,048) and 3DMark Time Spy in the 3,200 to 3,350 range (Lon.TV 3,230, ETA Prime 3,348), which is normal for this chip and enough for productivity work and light video editing.
Esports titles run well at 1080p; heavier games need lower settings or frame generation. ETA Prime measured 93 FPS in Overwatch 2 and 72 FPS in Doom Eternal at medium, and reached 87 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 on low with frame generation; he ran Horizon Forbidden West at 900p low with frame gen to hold about 61 FPS. Lon.TV saw Red Dead Redemption 2 near 60 FPS at low. Past that point the OCuLink port (PCIe 4.0 x4) can attach a desktop GPU.
The cooling handles the 70W performance ceiling without throttling, and the BIOS exposes three power modes. Lon.TV measured 13 to 15W at idle and about 90W under load. Robtech found the fans better than average in Balanced mode but much louder in Performance mode for little extra speed, while ETA Prime still called it a pretty quiet system at 70W. Memory uses two SO-DIMM slots (up to 96GB), and storage is two M.2 2280 slots reachable through the removable top panel.
What reviewers found
ETA Prime
ETA Prime ran it through his usual gaming suite and came away “really impressed by the performance this thing’s putting out.” He measured 93 FPS in Overwatch 2 and 72 in Doom Eternal at 1080p medium, and used frame generation to get the heavier titles moving (Cyberpunk 2077 at 87 FPS on low, Horizon Forbidden West at 900p low). He highlighted the OCuLink port for adding a GPU later and the 70W performance mode, which he said stays “pretty quiet” even at full tilt.
Lon.TV
Lon Seidman at Lon.TV framed it as a Mac Mini alternative and “a nice upgrade actually from a computer called the K8,” pointing to the added OCuLink port and USB4 ports that now run at full speed (he measured over 2 GB/s from a Thunderbolt drive). He measured about 90W under load and 13 to 15W at idle, and verified the dual 2.5GbE ports near full speed. For buyers who will not add a GPU, he said “this will get the job done for you even without having to buy one of those external GPU contraptions,” and “for the price point I think it delivers quite a bit,” with the caveat that GMKtec has little domestic presence, so resolving problems takes effort.
Robtech
Robtech called it a clear step up from the earlier M7, saying “the design is much improved over the previous gen.” He found single-core performance in line with other 8845HS mini PCs and multi-core a bit behind them, especially in the performance profile. Valorant held a good frame rate at 1080p with maxed-out detail and Dota 2 ran well at high detail, and he ran the AAA games at the high preset with FSR Balanced: Cyberpunk 2077 “does run decently,” though he thought image upscaling looked bad at that resolution. His main criticisms: “the performance mode adds a lot of extra fan noise for not a whole lot of extra performance,” and the wireless, which he flagged as the “biggest downside,” failing to connect at 12 meters. The CPU topped out at 93C under all-core load, which he called “on the high side when pushed but far from the worst.”
Team Pandory
Team Pandory leaned on value, concluding “GMKtec have finally come with a winning formula.” They measured a fast bundled SSD (around 7,100 MB/s reads) and 1080p gaming like 100-plus FPS in Fortnite at high settings. They praised the OCuLink port as something that “future-proofs the design,” and their complaint was the wireless: the Intel AX200 card is only Wi-Fi 6, where “they could have used a better adapter that supported Wi-Fi 6E.”
Customer Reviews
Amazon buyer reviews skew positive, with a minority reporting documentation or reliability problems. The five-star reviews land on the same handful of points repeatedly, namely quiet operation, cool running, strong everyday performance, and a small metal-cased footprint. A verified buyer named Chippy bought it to replace a nine-year-old Dell and wrote, “It’s way faster and I’m very happy with the performance for general purpose tasks.” A verified buyer named Jim, on his second unit, called it “tiny but solid, it is quite, cool running, and is a true speed demon!” (his spelling). Several reviewers also pushed it past general use: a verified buyer going by Q reported “running Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p at over 50 FPS, not bad and playable, for not having a video card.”
Documentation draws the most complaints. Q docked nothing in the end but noted “Zero instructions on how to use the BIOS,” and Darren F, a verified buyer, said “there was no guidance or documentation that came with the K8 Plus” before crediting GMKtec’s tech support for fixing his setup. Will Par wanted more USB-C ports and faster ethernet, recommending it overall “with a rating of 9/10.” The sharpest dissent is the one-star review from verified buyer Ian Joyce, who bought three for workstations and concluded “They’re all refurbs,” citing constant WiFi drops and a driver download blocked by an “exceeded sharing quota error” on the vendor’s Google Drive. If you buy one, plan to source drivers and BIOS guidance yourself.
A well-connected 8845HS desktop for anyone who can live with Wi-Fi 6
This box pairs an 8-core Ryzen 7 8845HS with RAM and SSD upgrades behind a removable top panel, dual USB4, dual 2.5GbE, and an OCuLink port for a future external GPU. The two 2.5GbE jacks and the 96GB memory ceiling make it a practical home-lab or dual-network box, and the 70W Performance mode is there when a workload needs it.
Look elsewhere if you need Wi-Fi 6E (this uses Wi-Fi 6, and Robtech lost the connection at 12 meters), near-silent operation under full load, or strong AAA gaming without adding an external GPU. To compare it against other models, see Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can the GMKtec Nucbox K8 PLUS handle gaming?
Yes, at 1080p within the limits of integrated graphics. Reviewers measured 100-plus FPS in Fortnite and 93 FPS in Overwatch 2; heavier titles like Cyberpunk 2077 need upscaling or frame generation to stay playable. For more, the OCuLink port (PCIe 4.0 x4) can drive an external GPU.
What is the maximum RAM and storage capacity?
Up to 96GB of DDR5 RAM (48GB per slot) across two SO-DIMM slots, and up to 8TB of storage across two PCIe 4.0 M.2 2280 slots. Both sit under the removable top panel.
Does it support multiple displays?
Yes, the K8 PLUS supports up to four displays simultaneously. It features HDMI, DisplayPort, and dual USB 4 ports (which also support DisplayPort 1.4).
Is the cooling system effective?
It holds the 70W ceiling without thermal throttling. Three BIOS power modes (Quiet, Balanced, Performance) trade fan noise for speed. Robtech found the fans quiet in Balanced mode and noticeably louder in Performance mode.
Does it come with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth?
Yes, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2, on an Intel AX200 card. There is no Wi-Fi 6E support, and Robtech flagged the wireless as his biggest downside after it failed to connect at 12 meters.
What’s included in the box?
The package includes the GMKtec Nucbox K8 PLUS Mini PC, a power supply with cable, an HDMI cable, a user manual, and a VESA mount with screws. The VESA mount lets you attach the machine to the back of a monitor.
Can I use it for video editing or creative work?
Light to moderate work, yes. The 8845HS scores around 13,000 in Geekbench 6 multi-core and the bundled SSD reads near 7,100 MB/s, which covers photo work and light video editing. Heavier 4K projects want an external GPU on the OCuLink port.
Does it support Linux?
Yes. The K8 Plus runs Linux, and the Ryzen 7 8845HS with Radeon 780M is well supported on current kernels, so a recent release of Ubuntu or Fedora is the safe choice for full hardware support.
Can I upgrade the components?
Yes. The removable top panel gives quick access to the two SO-DIMM RAM slots, the two M.2 2280 SSD slots, and the Wi-Fi card, so RAM, storage, and the wireless adapter are all user-replaceable.