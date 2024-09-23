GMKtec Nucbox K8 PLUS

Updated on November 19, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 32GB/2TB/Ryzen 7 8845HS Add

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The GMKtec NucBox K8 Plus is a compact desktop built on AMD’s Ryzen 7 8845HS with Radeon 780M graphics. It ships with 16GB to 64GB of DDR5 and a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and both the memory (dual SO-DIMM slots, up to 96GB) and storage (two M.2 2280 slots) are user-upgradeable through a removable top panel.

Measuring 5.2 x 5 x 2.3 inches, the K8 Plus packs dual USB4 ports, dual 2.5GbE jacks, HDMI, DisplayPort, and an OCuLink port that can drive an external GPU. It runs a configurable TDP up to 70W with three BIOS power modes (Quiet, Balanced, Performance), so the same box can sit near-silent on a desk or push its full power budget. The integrated GPU sets the ceiling, and demanding games at higher resolutions need lower settings or upscaling.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons 8-core Ryzen 7 8845HS with Radeon 780M, about 13,000 Geekbench 6 multi-core Demanding games need low settings or upscaling at 1080p Dual SO-DIMM DDR5 (up to 96GB) and two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots Wi-Fi 6 only, no Wi-Fi 6E; Robtech lost the link at 12 meters OCuLink port for an external GPU, plus dual USB4 Fans get audible in Performance mode for little extra speed Dual 2.5GbE, HDMI, DisplayPort, up to four displays The OCuLink eGPU ecosystem is still rough Removable top panel makes RAM and SSD upgrades easy No SATA or 2.5-inch drive bay Quiet in Balanced mode (Robtech) No printed BIOS documentation; one buyer judged his units refurbished

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GMKtec Nucbox K8 PLUS Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Performance List price Where to buy Compare 32GB/2TB/Ryzen 7 8845HS 32 GB 2 TB 5.6 $799.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.6 RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 2 TB 32GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8845HS 32 GB 1 TB 5.6 $919.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.6 RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 64GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8845HS 64 GB 1 TB 5.7 $829.99 Details Performance Rating 5.7 RAM 64 GB Internal Storage 1 TB 32GB/512GB/Ryzen 7 8845HS 32 GB 512 GB 5.6 $779.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.6 RAM 32 GB Internal Storage 512 GB 16GB/1TB/Ryzen 7 8845HS 16 GB 1 TB 5.2 $900.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 5.2 RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 1 TB Specs shared by every configuration CPU Mark 28,251 Operating System Windows 11 Pro Processor

AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz) GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.2 x 5 x 2.3 inches

(132.08 x 127 x 58.42 mm) Weight unknown WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports at 2.5 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 2.1 supports 8K@60Hz.) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (2 USB4)

USB4 ports support Power Delivery 3.0 and DP1.4; USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports support data transfer. Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink PCIe 4.0 x4 for eGPU Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box Nucbox K8 Plus Mini PC, power supply & cable, user manual, HDMI cable, VESA mount with screws. Expandability Supports up to 96GB DDR5 RAM, 8TB PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD, dual LAN, and multiple USB ports.

See every AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS configuration in the chart

Strong at 1080p until the 780M runs out

The Ryzen 7 8845HS is an 8-core, 16-thread chip that boosts to 5.1 GHz, paired with RDNA 3 Radeon 780M graphics and dual-channel DDR5-5600. In benchmarks reviewers saw Geekbench 6 multi-core around 13,000 (ETA Prime: 13,048) and 3DMark Time Spy in the 3,200 to 3,350 range (Lon.TV 3,230, ETA Prime 3,348), which is normal for this chip and enough for productivity work and light video editing.

Esports titles run well at 1080p; heavier games need lower settings or frame generation. ETA Prime measured 93 FPS in Overwatch 2 and 72 FPS in Doom Eternal at medium, and reached 87 FPS in Cyberpunk 2077 on low with frame generation; he ran Horizon Forbidden West at 900p low with frame gen to hold about 61 FPS. Lon.TV saw Red Dead Redemption 2 near 60 FPS at low. Past that point the OCuLink port (PCIe 4.0 x4) can attach a desktop GPU.

The cooling handles the 70W performance ceiling without throttling, and the BIOS exposes three power modes. Lon.TV measured 13 to 15W at idle and about 90W under load. Robtech found the fans better than average in Balanced mode but much louder in Performance mode for little extra speed, while ETA Prime still called it a pretty quiet system at 70W. Memory uses two SO-DIMM slots (up to 96GB), and storage is two M.2 2280 slots reachable through the removable top panel.

What reviewers found

ETA Prime

ETA Prime ran it through his usual gaming suite and came away “really impressed by the performance this thing’s putting out.” He measured 93 FPS in Overwatch 2 and 72 in Doom Eternal at 1080p medium, and used frame generation to get the heavier titles moving (Cyberpunk 2077 at 87 FPS on low, Horizon Forbidden West at 900p low). He highlighted the OCuLink port for adding a GPU later and the 70W performance mode, which he said stays “pretty quiet” even at full tilt.

Lon.TV

Lon Seidman at Lon.TV framed it as a Mac Mini alternative and “a nice upgrade actually from a computer called the K8,” pointing to the added OCuLink port and USB4 ports that now run at full speed (he measured over 2 GB/s from a Thunderbolt drive). He measured about 90W under load and 13 to 15W at idle, and verified the dual 2.5GbE ports near full speed. For buyers who will not add a GPU, he said “this will get the job done for you even without having to buy one of those external GPU contraptions,” and “for the price point I think it delivers quite a bit,” with the caveat that GMKtec has little domestic presence, so resolving problems takes effort.

Robtech

Robtech called it a clear step up from the earlier M7, saying “the design is much improved over the previous gen.” He found single-core performance in line with other 8845HS mini PCs and multi-core a bit behind them, especially in the performance profile. Valorant held a good frame rate at 1080p with maxed-out detail and Dota 2 ran well at high detail, and he ran the AAA games at the high preset with FSR Balanced: Cyberpunk 2077 “does run decently,” though he thought image upscaling looked bad at that resolution. His main criticisms: “the performance mode adds a lot of extra fan noise for not a whole lot of extra performance,” and the wireless, which he flagged as the “biggest downside,” failing to connect at 12 meters. The CPU topped out at 93C under all-core load, which he called “on the high side when pushed but far from the worst.”

Team Pandory

Team Pandory leaned on value, concluding “GMKtec have finally come with a winning formula.” They measured a fast bundled SSD (around 7,100 MB/s reads) and 1080p gaming like 100-plus FPS in Fortnite at high settings. They praised the OCuLink port as something that “future-proofs the design,” and their complaint was the wireless: the Intel AX200 card is only Wi-Fi 6, where “they could have used a better adapter that supported Wi-Fi 6E.”

Customer Reviews

Amazon buyer reviews skew positive, with a minority reporting documentation or reliability problems. The five-star reviews land on the same handful of points repeatedly, namely quiet operation, cool running, strong everyday performance, and a small metal-cased footprint. A verified buyer named Chippy bought it to replace a nine-year-old Dell and wrote, “It’s way faster and I’m very happy with the performance for general purpose tasks.” A verified buyer named Jim, on his second unit, called it “tiny but solid, it is quite, cool running, and is a true speed demon!” (his spelling). Several reviewers also pushed it past general use: a verified buyer going by Q reported “running Cyberpunk 2077 at 1080p at over 50 FPS, not bad and playable, for not having a video card.”

Documentation draws the most complaints. Q docked nothing in the end but noted “Zero instructions on how to use the BIOS,” and Darren F, a verified buyer, said “there was no guidance or documentation that came with the K8 Plus” before crediting GMKtec’s tech support for fixing his setup. Will Par wanted more USB-C ports and faster ethernet, recommending it overall “with a rating of 9/10.” The sharpest dissent is the one-star review from verified buyer Ian Joyce, who bought three for workstations and concluded “They’re all refurbs,” citing constant WiFi drops and a driver download blocked by an “exceeded sharing quota error” on the vendor’s Google Drive. If you buy one, plan to source drivers and BIOS guidance yourself.

A well-connected 8845HS desktop for anyone who can live with Wi-Fi 6

This box pairs an 8-core Ryzen 7 8845HS with RAM and SSD upgrades behind a removable top panel, dual USB4, dual 2.5GbE, and an OCuLink port for a future external GPU. The two 2.5GbE jacks and the 96GB memory ceiling make it a practical home-lab or dual-network box, and the 70W Performance mode is there when a workload needs it.

Look elsewhere if you need Wi-Fi 6E (this uses Wi-Fi 6, and Robtech lost the connection at 12 meters), near-silent operation under full load, or strong AAA gaming without adding an external GPU. To compare it against other models, see Starry Hope’s Mini PC Comparison Tool.

Portable monitors for a mini PC or Mac mini Compare portable monitors by size, panel, and inputs, and see which ones run from one USB-C cable on a mini PC or Mac mini. Compare portable monitors → From Starry Hope

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