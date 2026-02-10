AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02

Updated on November 23, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0

The AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02 takes its shape from the Nintendo Entertainment System, down to a spring-loaded front door that pops open when you press a red button. Inside is an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS, or the newer 8845HS in some configurations, with integrated Radeon 780M graphics that covers productivity work, retro emulation, and 1080p gaming at medium settings. A 4-inch touchscreen set into the top panel reports system stats and changes TDP without a keyboard. The primary I/O sits behind the front door, so the console illusion holds until you open it. Two Ethernet jacks, a USB4 Type-C port, and two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots round out the hardware.

Design leads, cooling and rear ports lag

Pros Cons NES-inspired shell with a spring-loaded front door Fan noise becomes noticeable under heavy gaming loads 4-inch touchscreen shows system stats and switches TDP profiles Top-mounted screen loses utility when unit is placed behind a TV Ryzen 7 7840HS/8845HS with Radeon 780M, about 28,200 on PassMark Rear USB-C is power input only Dual Ethernet: 2.5GbE Intel I226-V plus 1GbE Realtek AYASpace software can be buggy and clunky with keyboard/mouse USB4 port supports eGPU enclosures and high-speed peripherals Thermal constraints prevent the APU from reaching full boost potential Clean Windows 11 installation with no bloatware The front-port door makes plugging in USB cables awkward

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AYANEO Retro Mini PC AM02 Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 32GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU Mark 28,201 32 GB 1 TB SSD 5.6 $769.00 Details Performance Rating 5.6 CPU Mark 28,201 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Dual-channel DDR5-5600MHz) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD 32GB/2TB/AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU Mark 28,201 32 GB 2 TB SSD 5.6 $870.00 Details Performance Rating 5.6 CPU Mark 28,201 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Dual-channel DDR5-5600MHz) Internal Storage 2 TB NVMe SSD 32GB/1TB/AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU Mark 28,251 32 GB 1 TB SSD 5.6 $799.00 Details Performance Rating 5.6 CPU Mark 28,251 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS RAM 32 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Dual-channel DDR5-5600MHz) Internal Storage 1 TB NVMe SSD 16GB/512GB/AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS Ryzen 7 8845HS CPU Mark 28,251 16 GB 512 GB SSD 5.2 $689.00 Details Performance Rating 5.2 CPU Mark 28,251 Processor Octa-core 3.80 Ghz (max 5.10 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS RAM 16 GB DDR5 SO-DIMM, 2-channel (Dual-channel DDR5-5600MHz) Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD Specs shared by every configuration Operating System Windows 11 Home GPU Integrated AMD Radeon 780M Dimensions

width x length x thickness 5.75 x 5.28 x 1.89 inches

(146.05 x 134.11 x 48.01 mm) Weight 1.19 lbs (0.54 kg) WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet 2 Ethernet ports: 1 at 2.5 Gbps, 1 at 1 Gbps HDMI 1 Full-Size HDMI Port DisplayPort 1 DisplayPort (DisplayPort 1.4) VGA No VGA Ports USB Ports 2 USB 2.0, 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C (1 USB4)

Front (behind cover): 1x USB4 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A. Rear: 2x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB-C (power input only). Thunderbolt Ports No OCuLink No Internal SATA Ports No SATA ports Card Reader No Card Reader Headphone Jack combo Fanless No VESA Mount Yes In the Box AYANEO AM02 Mini PC, 100W GaN PD power adapter, USB-C power cable, HDMI cable, user manual, 2 miniature screwdrivers, screws, AC power adapter with regional plugs. Expandability Dual DDR5 SO-DIMM slots supporting up to 64GB DDR5-5600MHz RAM. One M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe slot supporting drives up to 8TB. RAM and SSD are both user-upgradable.

See every AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS configuration in the chart

Console-style chassis with dual Ethernet and USB4

Dimensions are 5.75 x 5.28 x 1.89 inches, and the unit weighs 1.19 pounds. Behind the front door sit two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB4 Type-C port, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack; the rear panel carries two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, HDMI, DisplayPort 1.4, two Ethernet jacks, and a USB-C port dedicated to power input. Cooling relies on four copper heat pipes and a fan that keeps the 7840HS within safe thermal limits at a 45W TDP, though Liliputing measured about 48 dBA from the fan under a sustained CPU and GPU stress test.

The Ryzen 7 7840HS is an 8-core, 16-thread processor with a base clock of 3.8 GHz and boost to 5.1 GHz. Its integrated Radeon 780M, built on RDNA 3, runs modern titles at 1080p medium and handles retro emulation through the Wii U, with the PS3 and Switch games that emulate well. ETA PRIME measured an average of 74 FPS in Horizon Zero Dawn at 45W TDP. TechDweeb averaged 70 FPS in The Witcher 3 at 1080p with FSR, and Retro Dodo got 30 to 40 FPS in Elden Ring at 1080p high. The upgraded variant swaps in the Ryzen 7 8845HS, which has a faster Ryzen AI NPU while keeping the same core count and clock speeds. Both chips score about 28,200 on PassMark’s CPU benchmark.

Wireless duty falls to WiFi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2. The two Ethernet jacks pair a 2.5GbE Intel I226-V controller with a 1GbE Realtek port, which suits network-attached storage or home server work alongside the desktop role. Storage runs through a single M.2 2280 PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe slot that takes drives up to 8TB, and the two DDR5 SO-DIMM slots accept up to 64GB of DDR5-5600MHz RAM. The front USB4 port drives an eGPU enclosure for anyone who wants more graphics than the 780M provides, and both the RAM and the SSD are user-replaceable.

Reviewer Insights

ETA PRIME

ETA PRIME called the AM02 “one of the coolest mini PCS to ever hit the market,” highlighting its ability to control performance directly from the built-in touchscreen display. His gaming tests all ran at the 45W TDP setting, where the Radeon 780M averaged 74 FPS in the Horizon Zero Dawn benchmark at 1080p medium. Across that testing he saw the APU touch 86C now and then, under the throttle point.

He pointed out the small tool kit in the box, which he said makes it easy to get inside and upgrade the storage. He noted that “we can actually control the performance directly from this display,” and treated the touchscreen controls as a working feature. He noted that some subscreen features, such as custom wallpapers, were due in a later update at the time of his early review.

TechDweeb

TechDweeb tested the AM02 mostly with PC games, then emulation, and was thoroughly impressed. He praised the retro aesthetics, noting “the most obvious and obviously best thing about this thing is the Retro Vibes.” Mario Kart 8 on Wii U ran well after a little stutter at the start, Soulcalibur 5 on PS3 ran well, and Red Dead Redemption on Xbox 360 was playable with some hiccups, though he warned that upscaling and graphical enhancements would “hit a wall real quick” and some games still won’t run well because of emulation issues. He called its Cinebench R23 multi-core score of 13,711 seriously impressive for a mini PC.

The review also highlighted the clean Windows 11 installation shipping with “no bloatware no viruses or any bull crap.” He found it pretty quiet most of the time but audible when things get cooking, though the fan sound is not annoying or high pitched, and he wanted two more USB-A ports and another USB-C port on the back.

Retro Dodo

Retro Dodo gave the AM02 a rare perfect score, declaring “I’m giving it my first-ever 10 dodos out of 10.” Most of the review covers design, emulation, and PC games; he added that he edited the whole video on it and called it “more than powerful enough to use as a portable office PC.” He was particularly impressed by the cartridge door mechanism and the touchscreen’s ability to cycle through performance profiles on the fly.

Older systems ran smoothly even when upscaled, with Spyro the Dragon at the equivalent of 4K, and Wii U games ran well with the occasional stutter, except Breath of the Wild, which dropped frames too often for him even with a frame-rate hack; PS3 was good with the games that work, though he noted many PS3 games still do not run well on any PC. Elden Ring ran at 30 to 40 FPS at 1080p high. Retro Dodo listed the cooling system, a 45W fan and what AYANEO calls a four copper pipe structure, among its extras. His one small complaint was that the AYA Space software could be formatted better, with easier access to the screen settings.

NerdNest

NerdNest reviewed the AM02 with an eye on hooking it up to a TV. He described the style as “off the charts,” noting it resembles “an old VHS player or Nintendo Entertainment System.” Performance testing confirmed that “most of the time you’re going to be bottlenecked at the GPU instead of the CPU,” with the CPU showing headroom while the GPU sat near 100%. Friends he consulted expected higher results at 45W, and he guessed the chip has diminishing returns at high TDP levels.

He raised a practical concern about the top-mounted touchscreen, observing that it loses much of its appeal when the unit sits across the room under a TV. He said the fan “is loud,” though not high pitched or irritating, and that with the TV show paused, he and his wife “could hear the fan of the Mini PC” from the couch across the room.

PC Gamer

According to PC Gamer, the AM02 is a “super-compact, delightful design” that finds its calling as a living-room emulation station. The review praised the pop-open front hood, calling the design “elegant, tactile, easy on the eye,” and noting “it’s a pint-sized homage to the original Nintendo Entertainment System.” However, they observed that thermal and size constraints prevent the 7840HS from reaching its absolute peak performance, calling it “a shame you can’t access the absolute top-end of the 7840HS’ capabilities.”

Engadget

Engadget’s James Trew emphasized the AM02’s blend of retro and contemporary design, noting “the AM02 strikes a good balance between retro and contemporary design so it fits well in my adult living room.” He appreciated the USB-C power delivery making it more portable than its Mac-inspired sibling, the AM01, and the dual RJ45 ports for future-proofing. One criticism was the 4-inch touchscreen: “at least right now, the display is more of a novelty,” given its software bugs and the need to be near the device to use it. He also cautioned that “if you’re looking for a true gaming PC, there are likely better ways to spend your money,” noting that the cheapest AM02 costs more than a PS5.

Liliputing

Liliputing found it runs quietly when AYASpace caps power (38.6 dBA at the 28W Extreme preset), but measured a loud 48 to 49 dBA at the default 45W limits under a CPU and GPU stress test. The review described the included 100W GaN fast charger, which has an additional USB-A port, and the cooling design using “four copper heat pipes.” The review confirmed the AM02 “lives up to each of those claims” regarding vintage aesthetics, innovative screen, and high-performance configuration. His one stated drawback was the door over the front ports, which made USB cables a pain to insert, especially with the unit turned around; he also noted it ships with Windows 11 Home rather than Pro.

Buy it for emulation and shelf presence

On a desk or a shelf, the top-mounted touchscreen reports temperatures and swaps TDP profiles with a tap, and the front door puts the USB4 port and the two USB 3.2 Gen 2 jacks within reach. Tuck the unit behind a TV and both of those stop paying off, leaving two USB 2.0 ports and a power-only USB-C on the rear for everyday plugging.

The hardware underneath holds up for emulation, indie titles, and 1080p gaming at medium settings, and the two Ethernet jacks let it double as a home server. Sustained heavy workloads are where it gives ground, because the cooling holds the 7840HS short of its peak and the fan gets audible while doing it. The box includes two small screwdrivers and a pry tool; the RAM slots sit next to the SSD, on the side of the board opposite the cooler, so a 32GB build can grow to 64GB later. ACEMAGIC’s NES-shaped Retro X5 is another option, with a Ryzen AI 9 365 or HX 370 inside.

Our Mini PC Comparison Chart lists these specs against the rest of the catalog.

Frequently Asked Questions