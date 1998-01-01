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ASUS Chromebooks
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ASUS Chromebook C203XA
The ASUS Chromebook C203XA is a rugged 11.6-inch education laptop with a MediaTek MT8173C, an anti-glare HD display, and a vendor-rated 10-hour battery. ChromeOS updates end in June 2027.
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ASUS Chromebook C403
The ASUS Chromebook C403 is a fanless 14-inch education Chromebook with an anti-glare 1366x768 display, an Intel Celeron N3350, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, MIL-STD-810G testing, and a rated 12-hour battery. ChromeOS updates run through June 2027.
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ASUS Chromebook C423
The ASUS Chromebook C423 pairs a 14-inch 1366x768 display with a dual-core Celeron N3350, 4GB of RAM, and a 38 WHr battery rated for 10 hours, in a fanless chassis with two USB-C and two USB-A ports.
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ASUS Chromebook C424
The ASUS Chromebook C424 boasts a crisp 14-inch FHD anti-glare display, durable spill-resistant keyboard, and all-day battery life, perfect for both work and play. Affordable, secure, and lightweight, it's ideal for on-the-go productivity and entertainment.
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ASUS Chromebook C425
The ASUS Chromebook C425 is a fanless 14-inch ChromeOS laptop on an Intel Core m3 with a 1920x1080 IPS panel (touch on one build), a backlit keyboard, two USB-C ports, and an ASUS-rated 10-hour battery. Reviewers found the panel dim and the keyboard good.
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ASUS Chromebook Flip C434
The 2019 ASUS Chromebook Flip C434 is a 14-inch convertible with a slim-bezel FHD touchscreen, an aluminum body, and an Intel Core m3-8100Y. Reviewers praised its premium build and screen for the price; the modest CPU and 4GB base RAM are the limits, and Chrome OS support runs to June 2029.
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ASUS Chromebook C523
The ASUS Chromebook C523 is a fanless 15.6-inch Chromebook with an anti-glare display, an Intel Celeron N3350, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, USB-C on both sides, and a 10-hour rated battery.
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ASUS Chromebook CM14
The ASUS Chromebook CM14 is a sub-$300 14-inch Chromebook built around a MediaTek Kompanio 520, with a MIL-STD 810H durability rating and a battery ASUS rates for up to 15 hours (NotebookCheck measured about 12).
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ASUS Chromebook CM14 (CM1405)
The ASUS Chromebook CM14 (CM1405) is a 14-inch MediaTek Kompanio 540 education Chromebook with a MIL-STD 810H-tested chassis, a 180-degree hinge, and ChromeOS updates through June 2036.
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ASUS Chromebook CM14 Flip
The ASUS Chromebook CM14 Flip is a fanless 14-inch convertible Chromebook with a MediaTek Kompanio 520, a 360-degree hinge, and a battery ASUS rates for 14 hours.
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ASUS Chromebook CM15 (CM1505)
The ASUS Chromebook CM15 (CM1505) is a 15.6-inch MediaTek Kompanio 540 Chromebook with a full HD anti-glare screen, a numeric keypad, HDMI plus two USB-C ports, and ChromeOS updates through June 2036.
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ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable
The ASUS Chromebook CM30 Detachable pairs a 10.5-inch WUXGA touchscreen tablet and a detachable keyboard with a fanless MediaTek Kompanio 520 and a battery ASUS rates for about 12 hours. The garaged USI 2.0 stylus varies by configuration.
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ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable
The ASUS Chromebook CM32 Detachable pairs a 12.1-inch 2.5K 120Hz touchscreen rated at 600 nits with the MediaTek Kompanio 540, a pogo-pin detachable keyboard, and ChromeOS updates through June 2036.
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ASUS Chromebook CR11 (CR1104C)
The ASUS Chromebook CR11 (CR1104C) is a ruggedized 11.6-inch Chromebook built for students and classrooms, featuring MIL-STD 810H durability, an antimicrobial guard, and a spill-resistant keyboard, with an Intel N100 processor inside.
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ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1400)
The ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1400) is a fanless 14-inch 1920x1080 ChromeOS laptop sold on Celeron N3350 (CNA) and N4500 (CKA) chips with 4GB of RAM, a 38Wh battery, and USB-C charging on either side. Updates end in June 2027 on the CNA and June 2031 on the CKA.
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ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1500)
The ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1500) is a 15.6-inch full HD Chromebook with a number pad, an Intel Celeron N4500, and a battery ASUS rates for 11 hours.
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ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405)
The ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405) offers a solid, portable design with a 180-degree hinge and military-grade durability. Available in budget Celeron and upgraded Core 3 configurations, with software support through June 2035 on the Core 3 model and June 2031 on the Celeron model.
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ASUS Chromebook CX15
The ASUS Chromebook CX15 is a 15.6-inch 1920x1080 ChromeOS laptop on an Intel Celeron N4500 with a full-size keyboard and number pad, a MIL-STD-810H chassis, Wi-Fi 6, and ChromeOS updates through June 2031. It lists at $239.
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ASUS Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA)
The ASUS Chromebook CX15 (CX1505CTA) is a 15.6-inch Intel N50 Chromebook with a full HD anti-glare screen, a numeric keypad, HDMI plus two USB-C ports, and ChromeOS updates through June 2033.
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ASUS Chromebook Flip C433
The ASUS Chromebook Flip C433 is a 2019 convertible whose Auto Update Expiration Google extended to June 2029. It has a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen, a fanless 8th-gen Core m3, and a backlit keyboard in a slim aluminum-and-plastic chassis.
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ASUS Chromebook Flip CR1
The ASUS Chromebook Flip CR1 (CR1100FKA) is a rugged 11.6-inch education convertible on an Intel Celeron N5100, with a 360-degree touchscreen, a garaged stylus, MIL-STD-810H durability, a spill-resistant keyboard, Wi-Fi 6, and about 12 hours of battery.
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ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1 (Touchscreen)
The ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1 is a 14-inch Full HD convertible with a 360-degree touchscreen, an Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and MIL-STD 810H durability testing. It has Wi-Fi 6, a rated 11-hour battery, and ChromeOS updates through June 2031.
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ASUS Chromebook Plus CX15 (CX1505)
The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX15 (CX1505) is a 15.6-inch 1920x1080 Chromebook Plus on an eight-core Intel Core 3 N355 with 8GB or 16GB of RAM, 128GB or 256GB of storage, a backlit keyboard, and ChromeOS updates through June 2035. Chrome Unboxed rated the keyboard well and the touchpad poorly.
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ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (CX3402)
The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 balance power and affordability, featuring an Intel Core i3, 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB storage, and a 1080p webcam, ideal for everyday tasks and video calls with a suite of AI-enhanced Google features.
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ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (CX3402CVA)
The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 (CX3402CVA) is a 14-inch Chromebook Plus for browser, Google Workspace, and video-call work, with a touchscreen on most models, Wi-Fi 6E, and ChromeOS updates through June 2032.
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ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip
The ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip is a cloud-gaming convertible Chromebook with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U, 8GB RAM, a 256GB NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch 144Hz touchscreen. It adds a 360-degree hinge, an RGB backlit keyboard, and a USI 2.0 stylus, with Linux and Android support.
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ASUS Chromebox 5a
The ASUS Chromebox 5a is a compact Chrome OS desktop built on 13th Gen Intel chips from the Celeron 7305 to a Core i7, with four 4K display outputs, Wi-Fi 6E, 2.5GbE Ethernet, upgradeable RAM and NVMe storage, and ChromeOS updates through June 2032.
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ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus
The ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus pairs an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor with a 14-inch 2560x1600 120Hz display, an 8MP webcam with a privacy shutter, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and an all-aluminum chassis.
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ASUS Googlebook 14
A 2.2-pound 14-inch Googlebook with a matte 3K 120Hz OLED touchscreen, an Intel Core Ultra 5 325, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and the new Android-based Googlebook OS.
Acer Chromebooks
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Acer Chromebook 311
An 11.6-inch Chromebook with an Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB of RAM, a fanless chassis, and up to 10 hours of battery life, sold in touch and non-touch versions.
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Acer Chromebook 314
The Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314) is a fanless 14-inch laptop with an Intel Celeron N4000, sold in touch and non-touch builds with an aluminum lid, Wi-Fi 5, and USB-C. Trusted Reviews measured 13.5 hours of battery.
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Acer Chromebook 15 CB315 (AMD)
The Acer Chromebook 15 CB315 (AMD) is a 15.6-inch budget Chromebook built around AMD's 7th-gen A4-9120C or A6-9220C APU and a fanless chassis. Acer shipped HD non-touch, Full HD IPS, and Full HD IPS touch panels across the CB315-2H and CB315-2HT sub-models, and ChromeOS updates run through June 2029.
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Acer Chromebook 15 315
The Acer Chromebook 15 315 combines a comfortable 15.6'' ComfyView display and fanless design for silent operation, with the productivity power of Chrome OS. Long battery life meets microSD expansion in a sleek, portable package.
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Acer Chromebook 315
The Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-4H) is a fanless 15.6-inch FHD IPS Chromebook with an Intel Celeron N5100, 8GB of RAM, Wi-Fi 6, and a backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad; Acer rates the battery for 10 hours.
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Acer Chromebook 715
The Acer Chromebook 715 is a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS Chromebook with an aluminum chassis, a keyboard with a number pad, and a battery that lasted 6.5 to 13.5 hours in reviewer tests, depending on brightness and workload.
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Acer Chromebook 311 C725
An 11.6-inch rugged classroom Chromebook with MIL-STD 810H testing, a replaceable keyboard and USB-C ports, and ChromeOS updates through June 2036. The 1366x768 screen is the main drawback.
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Acer Chromebook 311 (AMD)
The Acer Chromebook 311 (CB311-10H) is an 11.6-inch ChromeOS laptop on an AMD A4-9120C with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a rubberized chassis, an Acer-rated 10-hour battery, and ChromeOS updates through June 2029. It lists at $169.99.
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Acer Chromebook 311 (CO731)
The Acer Chromebook 311 (CO731) is a fanless 11.6-inch Chromebook with an Intel Celeron N4500, 4GB of memory, 64GB of eMMC, and ChromeOS updates through June 2031.
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Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-4H/4HT)
A budget-friendly 14-inch Chromebook with Intel Alder Lake-N processors, WiFi 6E, and software support through June 2033.
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Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-5H/5HT)
A budget-friendly 15.6-inch Chromebook with Intel N100 processor, FHD IPS display, WiFi 6E, and software support through June 2033.
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Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-7H, CB315-7HT)
A 15.6-inch touchscreen Chromebook with a numeric keypad, HDMI, 8GB of memory, and ChromeOS updates through June 2033, built around Intel's dual-core N50.
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Acer Chromebook 511 C737 and C737T
An 11.6-inch school Chromebook with an Intel N150, MIL-STD 810H certification, a replaceable keyboard, and a choice of HD, Full HD, and touch screens.
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Acer Chromebook 514
The Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-1H and 1HT) is a fanless 14-inch ChromeOS laptop sold with Celeron N3350, Celeron N3450, or Pentium N4200 chips, a 1920x1080 IPS panel (touch on the 1HT), a backlit keyboard, and ChromeOS updates through June 2027. Reviewers got between about 7 and 11.5 hours on a charge, depending on the test.
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Acer Chromebook Plus 514
A 14-inch Chromebook Plus line sold in three board configurations: the AMD Ryzen 3 7320C CB514-3H, the Intel Core i3-N305 CB514-4HT, and the 2025 Intel Core 3 N355 CB514-6H with updates through June 2035.
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Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-5H)
The 2025 CB514-5H board of Acer's Chromebook Plus 514, built on Raptor Lake U silicon with an aluminum lid, a 14-inch 16:10 WUXGA panel, Wi-Fi 7 on the US touch SKU, and ChromeOS updates through June 2033.
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Acer Chromebook Plus 516 (CB516-1H)
The Acer Chromebook Plus 516 (CB516-1H) is a 16-inch Chromebook Plus with an Intel Core i3-1315U, a 1920x1200 display, and Chrome OS updates through June 2033.
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Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 (CP514-4HN)
The Intel-powered Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 (CP514-4HN) is a 14-inch 2-in-1 convertible built around the 13th Gen Core i5-1334U, a color-accurate WUXGA touchscreen, WiFi 6E, and a privacy-shuttered 1080p webcam. With ChromeOS updates guaranteed through June 2032, it is a flexible pick for students and hybrid workers who live in Google's ecosystem.
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Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714
The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is a 3.21-pound aluminum-panelled convertible with an Intel Core Ultra chip, 8GB of RAM, a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen, Thunderbolt 4 ports, and USI pen support. ChromeOS updates run through June 2034.
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Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311
The Acer Chromebook Spin 11 CP311 is an 11.6-inch convertible Chromebook with a 1366x768 touchscreen, a 360-degree hinge, an Intel Celeron N3350, and support for a battery-free Wacom pen.
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Acer Chromebook Spin 713
The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 boasts a vivid 13.5-inch 2256x1504 IPS touch display, versatile 2-in-1 design, and power-efficient NVMe SSD storage, complemented by backlit keys and Wi-Fi 6 capabilities, all in a sleek, lightweight frame.
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Acer Chromebook Spin 311
The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-2H) is an 11.6-inch budget convertible with an Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB of memory, 64GB of eMMC, a 360-degree hinge, and an HD touchscreen.
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Acer Chromebook Spin 311
The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-3H) is an 11.6-inch convertible on an eight-core MediaTek MT8183 with 4GB of RAM, a 36.5 Wh battery rated at 16 hours (LaptopMedia measured 20 hours of browsing), a single USB-C port, and Chrome OS updates through 2030.
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Acer Chromebook Spin 312
The Acer Chromebook Spin 312 is a compact 12.2-inch convertible Chromebook with a 360-degree hinge, WUXGA touch display with Gorilla Glass, and Intel Core i3-N305 processor. It has Wi-Fi 6E, a 1080p webcam with a privacy shutter, MIL-STD 810H durability testing, and ChromeOS updates through June 2033.
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Acer Chromebook Spin 314
The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 is a budget 14-inch convertible Chromebook with a 360-degree hinge, a touchscreen, a backlit keyboard, full-size HDMI, and ChromeOS updates through June 2031. A practical 2-in-1 for students and everyday work.
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Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (2024)
A 14-inch convertible Chromebook with a 16:10 WUXGA touch display, 360-degree hinge, and software support through 2033.
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Acer Chromebook Spin 512 R857T
A 12.2-inch school convertible with an Intel N150, 8GB of memory, 64GB of eMMC storage, Wi-Fi 7, and ChromeOS updates through June 2035.
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Acer Chromebook Spin 513
The Acer Chromebook Spin 513 is a fanless 13.3-inch convertible Chromebook with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c, a Full HD IPS touchscreen, and a backlit keyboard on most configurations.
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Acer Chromebook Spin 714
The 2023 Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 (CP714-2WN) is a 14-inch convertible built on a 13th-gen Intel Core i5, with dual Thunderbolt 4, a 16:10 touchscreen, and Chrome OS updates through June 2032. Higher configs add a Core i7, a 425-nit QHD panel, and a garaged USI stylus.
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Acer Chromebox CXI6
The Acer Chromebox CXI6 is a Chrome OS desktop built on Intel Raptor Lake processors (Core i3 to Core 7), with four display outputs, 2.5GbE Ethernet, Wi-Fi 6E, upgradeable RAM and NVMe storage, and ChromeOS updates through June 2034.
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Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514
The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514 (CP514-5HN) is an ARM 2-in-1 convertible built on the MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 (with a 50 TOPS NPU), with Wi-Fi 7, a 14-inch touchscreen up to 120Hz, and Chrome OS updates through June 2035. Chrome Unboxed rated it 4.5/5 and found the chassis rigid and premium; Adam Doud found it plasticky. Adam Doud's review unit has no fingerprint reader; MergeDroid's 2880x1800 unit has one.
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Acer Gateway Chromebook 311
The Acer Gateway Chromebook 311 is an 11.6-inch 1366x768 ChromeOS laptop on an Intel Celeron N4500 with 4GB of RAM that cannot be upgraded, an Acer-rated 10-hour battery, and ChromeOS updates through June 2031.
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Acer Gateway Chromebook 314
The Acer Gateway Chromebook 314 is a 14-inch ChromeOS laptop on Acer's Chromebook 314 chassis with a Celeron N4500, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 1920x1080 anti-glare panel, and ChromeOS updates through June 2031. Reviewers fault the display and the 4GB ceiling.
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Acer Googlebook 14
The only 2-in-1 among the launch Googlebooks, with a 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen, for Android phone owners who want one device for laptop and tablet use.
Dell Chromebooks
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Dell Chromebook 11 (3100)
The Dell Chromebook 11 (3100) is a ruggedized 11.6-inch education Chromebook with rubber bumpers, a spill-resistant keyboard, an Intel Celeron N4020, and a Dell-rated 14-hour battery.
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Dell Chromebook 11 CC11260
The Dell Chromebook 11 CC11260 is a fanless 11.6-inch school laptop with an Intel N150, sold as a clamshell or a 2-in-1, with ChromeOS updates through June 2035.
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Dell XPS Googlebook
Dell's 2.2-pound XPS 13 chassis running Google's Android-based Googlebook OS, with a 12-core Snapdragon X Elite, a 120Hz 2.5K touchscreen, and two USB-C ports.
HP Chromebooks
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HP Chromebook 11a (ARM)
The HP Chromebook 11a offers an 11.6-inch anti-glare display, 720p HD webcam, and up to 15 hours 45 minutes of rated battery life on a MediaTek MT8183.
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HP Chromebook 14 (AMD)
The HP Chromebook 14 (AMD) is a fanless 14-inch Chromebook built on the AMD A4-9120C APU with Radeon R4 Graphics, with an HD webcam and HP-rated 9-hour battery life.
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HP Chromebook 14a
The HP Chromebook 14a (na series) is a fanless 14-inch ChromeOS laptop on Intel Celeron N4000 and N4120 chips with 4GB of RAM, a 1366x768 panel on most builds and 1080p IPS on some, an HP-rated 13.5-hour battery, and ChromeOS updates through June 2029.
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HP Chromebook 14 G7
The HP Chromebook 14 G7 has a 14-inch anti-glare WLED screen, Wi-Fi 6, a 720p HD webcam, and a rated 12.5-hour battery life.
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HP Chromebook 14a (2021)
The HP Chromebook 14a (2021) pairs a 14-inch touchscreen with a Celeron N4020, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC storage, an HD webcam, and a battery HP rates for up to 14 hours.
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HP Chromebook 14a (2022)
The 2022 HP Chromebook 14a (14a-na0 platform) pairs a quad-core Intel Celeron N4120 with 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC, two USB-C ports, and up to 14 hours of battery life. Chrome OS updates are supported through June 2029.
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HP Chromebook 14a (2023)
The HP Chromebook 14a balances performance and portability with its 14-inch display, 47 Wh battery for 14-hour life, and versatile USB-C connectivity. Perfect for on-the-go productivity and entertainment.
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HP Chromebook 14a (14a-nf series)
The HP Chromebook 14a (14a-nf series) spans two tiers of the same chassis: an Amazon-exclusive Intel N100 value model with a great keyboard and 12-hour battery, and an Intel Core i3-N305 Chromebook Plus model that adds a Full HD IPS display, 1080p webcam, and Google AI features. Both run through June 2033.
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HP Chromebook 14a (ne Series)
The HP Chromebook 14a (ne series) is a 14-inch ChromeOS laptop on an Intel Celeron N4500 with 4GB of RAM, a 1366x768 TN panel, upward-firing speakers, a full-size HDMI port, Wi-Fi 6, and ChromeOS updates through June 2033. Chrome Unboxed rated the keyboard well and the display poorly.
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HP Chromebook 14 (14a-nm0, Kompanio 540)
A 14-inch HP Chromebook with a MediaTek Kompanio 540, an HD anti-glare screen, Wi-Fi 6, and ChromeOS updates through June 2036.
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HP Chromebook 15a (15a-nb0013dx)
The HP Chromebook 15a (15a-nb0013dx) is a fanless 15.6-inch Chromebook with an Intel N200, 8GB of LPDDR5, a full numeric keypad, and Chrome OS updates through June 2033.
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HP Chromebook Plus 15a
The HP Chromebook Plus 15a is a Chromebook Plus laptop with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, an Intel Core i3-N305, a full numeric keypad, a 1080p webcam, and an HP-rated 13-hour battery.
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HP Chromebook x360 14 (N150)
The HP Chromebook x360 14 (N150) is the 2026 non-Plus convertible in HP's 14b-ce0 line, with a 14-inch 1920x1200 touchscreen rated at 300 nits, an Intel N150, and ChromeOS updates through June 2035.
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HP Chromebook x360 14a
The HP Chromebook x360 14a is a 14-inch convertible Chromebook with an Intel Celeron N4020, a 360-degree hinge, a touchscreen, and an HP Wide Vision HD webcam.
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HP Chromebook x360 14b
The HP Chromebook x360 14b is a 14-inch convertible Chromebook with an Intel Celeron N4000, 4GB of memory, 32GB of eMMC, a 360-degree hinge, USB-C, a microSD reader, and a rated 12.5-hour battery.
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HP Chromebook x360 14b (2024)
The HP Chromebook x360 14b (2024) is a 14-inch convertible sold as two Intel N100 builds, one HD and one Full HD, and a Chromebook Plus build with the Core i3-N305, more memory, and a Full HD screen. ChromeOS updates run through June 2033.
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HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c
The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c is a Chromebook Plus convertible with a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U, a 14-inch 16:10 WUXGA touchscreen, an aluminum chassis, Bang & Olufsen speakers, and a 5MP webcam.
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HP Chromebox G4
The HP Chromebox G4 is a 5.87-inch-square Chrome OS desktop sold with 13th-generation Intel chips from a Celeron up to a Core i7, two SODIMM slots, WiFi 6E, and three display outputs over dual HDMI and USB-C.
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HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook
The HP Elite c640 G3 Chromebook is a 14-inch business Chromebook with an Intel Core i5-1245U vPro, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HP SureView privacy display, and a fingerprint reader.
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HP Fortis Flip G1m 11 inch Chromebook
The HP Fortis Flip G1m 11 inch Chromebook is a rugged convertible 2-in-1 built for K-12 classrooms, with a MediaTek Kompanio 520, MIL-STD 810 drop testing, and a spill-resistant keyboard.
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HP Fortis G1i 14 inch Chromebook
The HP Fortis G1i 14 inch Chromebook is a rugged, education-focused laptop with a spill-resistant keyboard, reinforced corners, and optional touchscreen and LTE configurations designed for K-12 classrooms.
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HP Googlebook 14
HP's first Googlebook: a 14-inch aluminum laptop with a 120Hz 3K OLED touchscreen and a Snapdragon X Elite, running Google's Android-based Googlebook OS instead of ChromeOS.
Lenovo Chromebooks
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Lenovo 100e Chromebook Gen 4
The Lenovo 100e Chromebook Gen 4 is a rugged, fanless 11.6 inch ARM Chromebook built for K-12 classrooms. A MediaTek Kompanio 520, MIL-STD durability, 16-hour battery, and Auto Update support through June 2033 make it a long-haul school workhorse.
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Lenovo 14e Chromebook (Gen 3)
The Lenovo 14e Chromebook Gen 3 is a 14-inch education laptop sold in Intel N100 and N200 builds with 4GB or 8GB of RAM, a touch panel on the FHD builds, Wi-Fi 6, a spill-resistant keyboard, and ChromeOS updates through June 2033. It weighs 3.2 pounds.
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Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4
The Lenovo 300e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4 is a rugged 11.6-inch education convertible with a MediaTek Kompanio 520 chip, a 360-degree hinge, USI pen support, and a battery Lenovo rates for up to 16 hours.
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Lenovo 500e Yoga Chromebook (Gen 4)
The Lenovo 500e Yoga Chromebook Gen 4 offers a versatile 12.2'' touch IPS display and a garaged USI 2.0 pen, perfect for productivity and creativity on-the-go. With Wi-Fi 6 and a 47Whr battery, stay connected and powered throughout your day.
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Lenovo Chromebook Duet
Lenovo Chromebook Duet offers a 10.1" touch IPS display, versatile tablet form factor, and 10-hour battery life, perfect for on-the-go productivity and entertainment.
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Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5
The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 features a vivid 13.3" OLED touchscreen, versatile notebook form factor, and up to 15 hours of battery life. Connect with confidence using Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.1 on this lightweight, fanless design.
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Lenovo Chromebook Duet 11" (2024)
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Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook
The Lenovo Flex 3 Chromebook is a fanless 11.6-inch convertible with an IPS touchscreen, a MediaTek MT8173C, 4GB of RAM, up to 64GB of storage, and a rated 10-hour battery. ChromeOS updates run through June 2030.
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Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook
The Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is a 2020 convertible with a 13.3-inch FHD IPS touchscreen, Intel Core i3-10110U, and a 360-degree hinge for tablet mode. Auto Update Expiration runs through June 2030, so an existing unit still has years of official ChromeOS support.
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Lenovo Chromebook m 14
The Lenovo Chromebook m 14 pairs a MediaTek Kompanio 540 processor with a 14-inch WUXGA 16:10 display, fanless construction, and an Auto Update Expiration date of June 2036. A lightweight clamshell in Cosmic Blue or Luna Grey aimed at students and everyday browsing.
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Lenovo Chromebook m 15
A 15.3-inch ChromeOS laptop with a MediaTek Kompanio 540, a 16:10 WUXGA screen, a numeric keypad, and updates through June 2036.
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Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14" OLED
The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 is a fanless 14-inch OLED touchscreen Chromebook with a MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 and a 50 TOPS NPU, sold in 12GB and 16GB builds.
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Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14
The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14 is an aluminum 360-degree convertible with an Intel Core 3 N355, a 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen with USI 2.0 stylus support, a 5MP webcam, and WiFi 6E.
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Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 15
A 15.3-inch Chromebook Plus with an eight-core Intel Core 3 N355, a numeric keypad, a fingerprint reader, a microSD slot, and updates through January 2036.
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Lenovo Chromebox Micro
The Lenovo Chromebox Micro is a fanless 6.4 x 3.1 x 0.8 inch ChromeOS desktop built on the Intel Celeron N4500 with 8GB of RAM, two 4K outputs, and USB-C power input, so it can run from a USB-C power bank. ChromeOS updates run through June 2031.
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Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook 12.2"
The Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook 12.2 is a fanless 2-in-1 with a 12.2-inch 1920x1200 IPS touchscreen, an Intel Processor N100, 4GB of RAM, a full-size HDMI port, and a 12-hour rated battery at 2.76 pounds.
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Lenovo Googlebook 15
Lenovo's first Googlebook: a 2.84-pound 15.3-inch laptop with a 120Hz OLED touchscreen, an Intel Core Ultra 5 325, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and face and fingerprint login.
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Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook
The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook 14 pairs a fanless MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor with a 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen, Wi-Fi 6, and a 47 Wh battery rated at 13.5 hours in a 2.87 lb chassis. It is built for students and casual users who need long battery life and a clean writing surface more than raw speed.
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Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook
The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook is a 15.6-inch Full HD Chromebook with an Intel Celeron N4500 and a battery Lenovo rates for 10 hours.
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Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 15.6"
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 15.6" pairs a full-size keyboard with numeric keypad and a 360-degree convertible hinge, offering a budget-friendly large-screen 2-in-1 with Intel Pentium Silver N6000 and ChromeOS support through June 2031.
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Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook is a 13.3-inch convertible with an 11th-gen Intel Core i3-1115G4, a 1080p touchscreen, a backlit keyboard, and all-day battery life. A solid budget 2-in-1 for students and everyday productivity.
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Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus
The Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is a 14-inch convertible Chromebook Plus on Intel's Core i3-1315U, with a 16:10 touchscreen, a 360-degree hinge, Wi-Fi 6E, and a backlit keyboard. ChromeOS updates run through June 2032.
Samsung Chromebooks
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Samsung Chromebook 4
The Samsung Chromebook 4 is an 11.6-inch Celeron N4000 or N4020 Chromebook with 4GB of RAM, a 1366x768 TN panel, and ChromeOS updates through June 2029.
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Samsung Chromebook 4+
The Samsung Chromebook 4+ is a fanless 15.6-inch FHD Chromebook with an Intel Celeron N4000, dual USB-C ports, and a battery Samsung rates for 10.5 hours.
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Samsung Chromebook Plus v2
The Samsung Chromebook Plus v2 is a fanless 12.2-inch convertible Chromebook with an Intel Celeron 3965Y, a built-in stylus, dual cameras, and a battery Samsung rates for 9 hours.
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Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 14"
The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go 14 is a budget 14-inch Chromebook with an Intel Celeron N4500, a spill-resistant keyboard, and an LTE option, built for web work and travel rather than heavy multitasking.
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Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus 15.6"
The thinnest and lightest 15.6-inch Chromebook Plus with a stunning AMOLED display, delivering premium portability without sacrificing screen real estate.
Archived Chromebooks
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Acer Chromebase
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Acer Chromebase 24
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Acer Chromebook 11 (C720)
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Acer Chromebook 11 (C720P)
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Acer Chromebook 11 (C732)
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Acer Chromebook 11
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Acer Chromebook 11 (2016)
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Acer Chromebook 11 (2018)
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Acer Chromebook 11 (CB311)
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Acer Chromebook 11 N7
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Acer Chromebook R 11
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Acer Chromebook 11 N7
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Acer Chromebook 712
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Acer Chromebook 13
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Acer Chromebook 14
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Acer Chromebook 714
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Acer Chromebook 14 for Work
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Acer Chromebook 15 CB3-532
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Acer Chromebook 15 CB315
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Acer Chromebook 15
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Acer Chromebook 15
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Acer Chromebook 311 C723
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Acer Chromebook 314
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Acer Chromebook 317
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Acer Chromebook 514 (ARM)
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Acer Chromebook Plus 515
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Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE
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Acer Chromebook R 13
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Acer Chromebook Spin 11 R751T
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Acer Chromebook Spin 13
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Acer Chromebook Spin 15
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Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (AMD)
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Acer Chromebook Spin 511
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Acer Chromebook Spin 512
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Acer Chromebook Spin 513 (CP513-2H)
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Acer Chromebook Tab 10
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Acer Chromebook Vero 514
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Acer Chromebox
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Acer Chromebox CXI3
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Acer Chromebox CXI5
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Acer Chromebox Mini CXM1
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ASUS Chromebit CS10
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ASUS Chromebook C200
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ASUS Chromebook C201
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ASUS Chromebook C202SA
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ASUS Chromebook C202XA
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ASUS Chromebook C204MA
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ASUS Chromebook C223NA
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ASUS Chromebook C300
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ASUS Chromebook C300SA
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ASUS Chromebook Flip C302CA
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ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 (CM3000)
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ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1100)
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ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1101)
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ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1700)
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ASUS Chromebook CX22NA
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ASUS Chromebook CX9
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ASUS Chromebook Flip C100PA
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ASUS Chromebook Flip C101PA
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ASUS Chromebook Flip C213SA
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ASUS Chromebook Flip C214
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ASUS Chromebook Flip C436
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ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3
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ASUS Chromebook Flip CM5 (CM5500)
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ASUS Chromebook Flip CX1 (CX1400)
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ASUS Chromebook Flip CX3 (CX3400)
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ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5400)
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ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 (CX5601)
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ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip (CM3401)
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ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 Flip
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ASUS Chromebox
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ASUS Chromebox 3
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ASUS Chromebox 5
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CTL Chromebox CBx1
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CTL Chromebook J41
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CTL NL7 Chromebook
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CTL Chromebook NL72
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CTL Chromebook NL7T-360
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CTL Chromebook NL7TW-360
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CTL Chromebox CBx3
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Dell Chromebook 11
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Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 3181
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Dell Inspiron Chromebook 11 3181 2-in-1
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Dell Chromebook 13
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Dell Inspiron Chromebook 14 7486
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Dell Chromebook 3120
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Dell Latitude 3445 Chromebook
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Dell Latitude 5430 Chromebook 2-in-1
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Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition
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Google Chromebook Pixel (2015)
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Google Pixel Slate
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Google Pixelbook
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Google Pixelbook Go
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Haier Chromebook 11
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Haier Chromebook 11 G2
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Hisense Chromebook 11
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HP Chromebook 11a (Intel)
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HP Chromebook 11 (G1)
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HP Chromebook 11 (G2)
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HP Chromebook 11 (G3)
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HP Chromebook 11 (G4)
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HP Chromebook 11 (G5)
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HP Chromebook 11 G6 EE
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HP Chromebook 11A G8 EE
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HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE
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HP Chromebook 13 (G1)
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HP Chromebook 14 (G4)
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HP Chromebook 14
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HP Chromebook 14 G6
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HP Chromebook 14a (AMD)
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HP Chromebook 14b (AMD)
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HP Chromebook 14b
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HP Chromebook 15
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HP Chromebook 15
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HP Chromebook x2
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HP Chromebook x360 11
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HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 (Education Edition)
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HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 (Education Edition)
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HP Chromebook x360 14
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HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
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HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook
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Lenovo 100S Chromebook
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Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet
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Lenovo Chromebook 100e (2nd Gen)
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Lenovo 14e Chromebook
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Lenovo Chromebook 3 11"
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Lenovo Chromebook 300e (2nd Gen)
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Lenovo 300e Chromebook 2nd Gen
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Lenovo Chromebook 500e (2nd Gen)
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Lenovo Chromebook C330
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Lenovo Chromebook C340 11.6"
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Lenovo Chromebook C340 15
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Lenovo Yoga Chromebook C630
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Lenovo Chromebook S330
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Lenovo Chromebook S340
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Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook
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Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming Chromebook
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Lenovo IdeaPad N20P Chromebook
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Lenovo N22 Chromebook
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Lenovo N42-20 Chromebook
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ThinkCentre Chromebox
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Lenovo ThinkCentre M60q Chromebox
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LG Chromebase
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Poin2 Chromebook 11
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Samsung Chromebook
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Samsung Chromebook 2 11.6"
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Samsung Chromebook 2 13.3"
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Samsung Chromebook 3
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Samsung Chromebook Plus
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Samsung Chromebook Pro
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Samsung Galaxy Chromebook
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Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2
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Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360
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Toshiba Chromebook 2