Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714
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The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is a 14-inch convertible built around the Intel Core Ultra 5 115U. Its 360-degree hinge moves the screen between laptop, tent, and tablet positions, and the touchscreen accepts a USI pen, which the US model does not include. Acer rounded the rear corners on this generation, which makes the machine easier to hold once the screen folds flat. Thunderbolt 4, a 1440p webcam, and ChromeOS updates through June 2034 fill out a 2-in-1 aimed at professionals and students.
Pros and Cons
|Pros
|Cons
|Aluminum top and bottom panels with rounded rear corners
|Keyboard deck feels like plastic under the aluminum shell
|1440p webcam with a physical privacy shutter
|Both Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports sit on the left side
|Much larger OceanGlass trackpad than previous generations
|No microSD card reader
|Touchscreen accepts USI pens
|No stylus in the box on the US model
|ChromeOS updates through June 2034
|8GB of soldered memory, no upgrade path
|Thunderbolt 4 handles data, external displays, and 65W charging
|No fingerprint reader on the US retail build
Related Videos
Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 Comparison Chart
Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714
|Price
List Price: $749.99
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|Model number
|CP714-1H-54UB
|Performance Rating
|6.9
|Chromebook Plus
|Yes
|Processor
|Octa-core 1.50 Ghz (max 4.20 Ghz)
Intel Core Ultra 5 115U
|RAM
|8 GB
|Internal Storage
|256 GB NVMe SSD
|Screen Size
|14"
|Screen Resolution
|1920x1200
|Screen Type
|IPS
|Touch Screen
|Yes
|Stylus / Pen
|Supported
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|12.35 x 8.84 x 0.71 inches
(313.69 x 224.54 x 18.03 mm)
|Weight
|3.21 lbs (1.46 kg)
|Backlit Keyboard
|Yes
|Webcam
|1440p
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.1
|Ethernet
|No
|Cellular Modem
|No
|HDMI
|Full-Size HDMI
|USB Ports
|1 USB 3, 2 USB-C
2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C with DisplayPort and 65W Power Delivery), 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.0
|Thunderbolt Ports
|2
|Card Reader
|No Card Reader
|Battery
|Li-ion
|Battery Life
|10 hours
|Fanless
|No
|Auto Update
Expiration Date
|June, 2034
Related Chromebooks
- ASUS ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus
- Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus 15.6"
- ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip
- HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c
- ASUS Chromebook Plus CX15 (CX1505)
- Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14
Aluminum panels, Thunderbolt 4, and a Core Ultra chip
The Spin 714 measures 12.35 x 8.84 x 0.71 inches and weighs 3.21 pounds, light enough for a daily commute and dense enough to feel solid. Aluminum forms the top and bottom panels, finished here in Steel Gray. Acer moved the speakers from above the keyboard to the sides, which freed room for a much larger OceanGlass trackpad, a glass-like surface Acer makes from recycled ocean-bound plastic. The rounded rear corners take the sharp edge off tablet mode. Two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and HDMI sit on the left edge, with a single USB-A 3.2 port on the right. There is no fingerprint reader on the US retail configuration (CP714-1H-54UB), so sign-in relies on a PIN, password, or a paired Android phone; Acer lists a fingerprint reader as optional, and some units sold in other markets have one.
The Intel Core Ultra 5 115U has 8 cores and 10 threads. MergeDroid said “performance from browsing to gaming as expected was no issue at all” with it, though Call of Duty Mobile kept crashing, and he ran two full HD monitors plus the built-in screen from a USB-C dock without trouble. Even when he pushed it, “the fan and the heat are pretty minimal.” Gaming on ChromeOS stays limited, and demanding Android games are where it falls short. The PassMark score of approximately 11,801 places this processor in the premium Chromebook tier.
The wireless card supports WiFi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth (Acer lists 5.1 or above). The Thunderbolt 4 ports drive external displays, move data quickly, and accept 65W charging, though both living on one edge leaves less room to route cables. The HDMI 2.0 port connects a monitor without an adapter. Storage is a PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, and the 256GB capacity pushes anyone with a large local file collection toward cloud storage.
Reviewer Insights
Chrome Unboxed’s Perspective
Chrome Unboxed praised the design refinements Acer made for 2024, saying the rounded edge “makes this whole device feel more approachable” and “makes this more of an approachable tablet type device that feels so much more comfortable in the hand.” They tied the bigger trackpad to the speakers moving out to the sides of the keyboard.
The reviewer appreciated the keyboard quality, noting “no wiggle there. You’ve got backlighting obviously here that’s done the right way with nice dark keys.” The Quad HD webcam earned particular praise with the observation that “that looks really good man, that looks really really good,” along with a note on the privacy shutter at the top. They concluded that “this is the type of iteration I love to see in high-end Chromebooks because if you’re going to ask somebody to pay 700 bucks for something you need to be thinking through those kind of things.”
MergeDroid’s Review
MergeDroid wanted more metal in the build, saying “I just wish the keyboard deck itself was aluminum too rather than what feels like plastic.” The shell around it fared better in his hands-on time, where “the full aluminium outer chassis has felt great every time I’ve picked it up.” The display earned praise for its 100% sRGB coverage and taller 16:10 shape.
On the camera he said, “The Quad HD webcam at the top of the screen with its privacy slider has been a real step up.” He backed the purchase on update length, stating “with Chrome OS updates through to June 2034 I can fully get behind investing in a higher-end Chromebook like this.” His unit did fail to sleep correctly and crashed during the review period, though he said he did not expect other units to have the problem and found no other owners reporting it.
Comparison with Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus
In a head-to-head comparison video centered on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, FishBee Productions sized that machine up against the Spin 714 at the same price point. The Acer held a slight edge in webcam resolution (1440p against 1080p), though he said neither camera was that great next to the tablet cameras he had tested recently, and that either works for video calls in good lighting, plus an advantage in speaker placement, and it has Thunderbolt 4 ports. He added that the Acer’s IPS panel is not bad, but “if you’re using these just like normal laptops, I would give the edge to Samsung with its AMOLED display. It’s a little brighter, has a little better viewing angles, makes the colors a little more vibrant.”
Touchscreen and fold-flat operation set the Acer apart from Samsung’s clamshell. In his battery drain test at 100% screen brightness, the Acer lasted about 8.5 hours against about 7.5 for the Samsung. The review noted “one advantage for Acer is it gets software updates for 10 years versus 8 years for Samsung.”
A convertible for video calls with updates into 2034
Laptop, tent, and tablet modes all come off the same hinge, so the Spin 714 fits people who switch postures during a workday. Thunderbolt 4 and the 1440p webcam suit professionals who spend hours on video calls and dock to external displays at a desk. ChromeOS updates through June 2034 give educational institutions and business fleets a long planning horizon on a single purchase.
Buyers who keep large libraries on local storage, or who want more than 8GB of RAM, should shop configurations with higher ceilings. Anyone who charges from whichever side is closer will find the left-only USB-C placement awkward at a desk, and the missing microSD reader leaves cloud storage as the overflow.
For those comparing options, see our Chromebook Comparison Chart.
Frequently Asked Questions
What processor does the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 use?
The CP714-1H ships with the Intel Core Ultra 5 115U, which has 8 cores and 10 threads, a base clock of 1.5 GHz, and boost up to 4.2 GHz. An integrated NPU handles AI acceleration, and the chip scores approximately 11,801 on PassMark’s CPU benchmark, placing it in the premium Chromebook performance tier.
Can I upgrade the RAM in the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714?
No. The LPDDR5 memory is soldered and cannot be upgraded after purchase, and the model covered here carries 8GB. Pick a build with more memory at purchase time if you expect heavy multitasking.
What ports does the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 have?
The left edge carries 2x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports with DisplayPort and 65W Power Delivery support, plus HDMI 2.0. The right edge has 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port. A 3.5mm combo audio jack rounds out the set, and there is no microSD card reader on this model.
When does the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 stop receiving updates?
The CP714-1H has an Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date of June 2034, providing approximately 10 years of guaranteed ChromeOS updates including security patches and new features. That window covers long-term educational and enterprise deployments.
Does the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 include a stylus?
Not on the US model covered here. PCMag lists “Pen not included” for the base configuration with the Core Ultra 5 115U, 8GB, and 256GB, and Best Buy’s list of what comes in the box for the CP714-1H-54UB names a USB-C adapter, power cord, and sleeve but no stylus. The screen supports USI pens, which are sold separately. Acer calls its dockable stylus optional, and some versions sold in other countries include it. MergeDroid tested a UK unit with a 512GB SSD and a garaged stylus, found it could not be pulled out once the device was in tablet mode, and advised buyers to “just double check it comes with any model spec you’re looking at.”
Is the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 a Chromebook Plus device?
Yes. It carries Chromebook Plus certification, which requires a faster processor, at least 8GB of RAM, and 128GB or more of storage. Certified models also get Google Gemini integration, Magic Eraser in Google Photos, and enhanced video calling capabilities.
What is the webcam resolution on the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714?
The webcam runs at 1440p (QHD), roughly 3.7 megapixels, above the 720p and 1080p sensors laptops usually carry. It includes a physical privacy shutter and Acer’s TNR (Temporal Noise Reduction) processing, which cleans up the picture in lower light.