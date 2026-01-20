Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714

Updated on November 23, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.5 Add to compare

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 is a 14-inch convertible built around the Intel Core Ultra 5 115U. Its 360-degree hinge moves the screen between laptop, tent, and tablet positions, and the touchscreen accepts a USI pen, which the US model does not include. Acer rounded the rear corners on this generation, which makes the machine easier to hold once the screen folds flat. Thunderbolt 4, a 1440p webcam, and ChromeOS updates through June 2034 fill out a 2-in-1 aimed at professionals and students.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Aluminum top and bottom panels with rounded rear corners Keyboard deck feels like plastic under the aluminum shell 1440p webcam with a physical privacy shutter Both Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports sit on the left side Much larger OceanGlass trackpad than previous generations No microSD card reader Touchscreen accepts USI pens No stylus in the box on the US model ChromeOS updates through June 2034 8GB of soldered memory, no upgrade path Thunderbolt 4 handles data, external displays, and 65W charging No fingerprint reader on the US retail build

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Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 Comparison Chart

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 Price List Price: $749.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Best Buy: Loading price... Model number CP714-1H-54UB Performance Rating 6.9 Chromebook Plus Yes Processor

Intel Core Ultra 5 115U Octa-core 1.50 Ghz (max 4.20 Ghz) RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD Screen Size 14" Screen Resolution 1920x1200 Screen Type IPS Touch Screen Yes Stylus / Pen Supported Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.35 x 8.84 x 0.71 inches

(313.69 x 224.54 x 18.03 mm) Weight 3.21 lbs (1.46 kg) Backlit Keyboard Yes Webcam 1440p WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C with DisplayPort and 65W Power Delivery), 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 2.0 Thunderbolt Ports 2 Card Reader No Card Reader Battery Li-ion Battery Life 10 hours Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2034

Aluminum panels, Thunderbolt 4, and a Core Ultra chip

The Spin 714 measures 12.35 x 8.84 x 0.71 inches and weighs 3.21 pounds, light enough for a daily commute and dense enough to feel solid. Aluminum forms the top and bottom panels, finished here in Steel Gray. Acer moved the speakers from above the keyboard to the sides, which freed room for a much larger OceanGlass trackpad, a glass-like surface Acer makes from recycled ocean-bound plastic. The rounded rear corners take the sharp edge off tablet mode. Two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and HDMI sit on the left edge, with a single USB-A 3.2 port on the right. There is no fingerprint reader on the US retail configuration (CP714-1H-54UB), so sign-in relies on a PIN, password, or a paired Android phone; Acer lists a fingerprint reader as optional, and some units sold in other markets have one.

The Intel Core Ultra 5 115U has 8 cores and 10 threads. MergeDroid said “performance from browsing to gaming as expected was no issue at all” with it, though Call of Duty Mobile kept crashing, and he ran two full HD monitors plus the built-in screen from a USB-C dock without trouble. Even when he pushed it, “the fan and the heat are pretty minimal.” Gaming on ChromeOS stays limited, and demanding Android games are where it falls short. The PassMark score of approximately 11,801 places this processor in the premium Chromebook tier.

The wireless card supports WiFi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth (Acer lists 5.1 or above). The Thunderbolt 4 ports drive external displays, move data quickly, and accept 65W charging, though both living on one edge leaves less room to route cables. The HDMI 2.0 port connects a monitor without an adapter. Storage is a PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD, and the 256GB capacity pushes anyone with a large local file collection toward cloud storage.

Reviewer Insights

Chrome Unboxed’s Perspective

Chrome Unboxed praised the design refinements Acer made for 2024, saying the rounded edge “makes this whole device feel more approachable” and “makes this more of an approachable tablet type device that feels so much more comfortable in the hand.” They tied the bigger trackpad to the speakers moving out to the sides of the keyboard.

The reviewer appreciated the keyboard quality, noting “no wiggle there. You’ve got backlighting obviously here that’s done the right way with nice dark keys.” The Quad HD webcam earned particular praise with the observation that “that looks really good man, that looks really really good,” along with a note on the privacy shutter at the top. They concluded that “this is the type of iteration I love to see in high-end Chromebooks because if you’re going to ask somebody to pay 700 bucks for something you need to be thinking through those kind of things.”

MergeDroid’s Review

MergeDroid wanted more metal in the build, saying “I just wish the keyboard deck itself was aluminum too rather than what feels like plastic.” The shell around it fared better in his hands-on time, where “the full aluminium outer chassis has felt great every time I’ve picked it up.” The display earned praise for its 100% sRGB coverage and taller 16:10 shape.

On the camera he said, “The Quad HD webcam at the top of the screen with its privacy slider has been a real step up.” He backed the purchase on update length, stating “with Chrome OS updates through to June 2034 I can fully get behind investing in a higher-end Chromebook like this.” His unit did fail to sleep correctly and crashed during the review period, though he said he did not expect other units to have the problem and found no other owners reporting it.

Comparison with Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus

In a head-to-head comparison video centered on the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus, FishBee Productions sized that machine up against the Spin 714 at the same price point. The Acer held a slight edge in webcam resolution (1440p against 1080p), though he said neither camera was that great next to the tablet cameras he had tested recently, and that either works for video calls in good lighting, plus an advantage in speaker placement, and it has Thunderbolt 4 ports. He added that the Acer’s IPS panel is not bad, but “if you’re using these just like normal laptops, I would give the edge to Samsung with its AMOLED display. It’s a little brighter, has a little better viewing angles, makes the colors a little more vibrant.”

Touchscreen and fold-flat operation set the Acer apart from Samsung’s clamshell. In his battery drain test at 100% screen brightness, the Acer lasted about 8.5 hours against about 7.5 for the Samsung. The review noted “one advantage for Acer is it gets software updates for 10 years versus 8 years for Samsung.”

Laptop, tent, and tablet modes all come off the same hinge, so the Spin 714 fits people who switch postures during a workday. Thunderbolt 4 and the 1440p webcam suit professionals who spend hours on video calls and dock to external displays at a desk. ChromeOS updates through June 2034 give educational institutions and business fleets a long planning horizon on a single purchase.

Buyers who keep large libraries on local storage, or who want more than 8GB of RAM, should shop configurations with higher ceilings. Anyone who charges from whichever side is closer will find the left-only USB-C placement awkward at a desk, and the missing microSD reader leaves cloud storage as the overflow.

For those comparing options, see our Chromebook Comparison Chart.

Frequently Asked Questions