Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare 83LN0004US Add

83LN0005US Add

8 GB RAM / 256 GB Add

83LN001EUS Add

Check prices (3)

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14 is a 14-inch convertible Chromebook Plus with a 360-degree hinge, so it works as a laptop, tablet, tent, or stand. It runs the 8-core Intel Core 3 N355, which is enough for everyday productivity, streaming, and Android apps, and its main draw at this price is the aluminum chassis Lenovo carried over from the pricier Chromebook Plus 14. Lenovo also sells the same chassis as the plain Chromebook 2-in-1 (83LN001EUS) with an Intel N150, 4GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage; that build does not meet the Chromebook Plus spec. The 14-inch WUXGA touchscreen takes USI 2.0 stylus input, the webcam is 5MP, and ChromeOS updates run through June 2035.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons Aluminum chassis with no flex in use 300-nit display brightness (adequate indoors only) 360-degree hinge for laptop, tablet, tent, and stand modes No included stylus despite USI support 5MP webcam with privacy shutter UFS storage slower than NVMe SSD WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR5, soldered and not upgradeable MIL-STD-810H durability certification IPS panel instead of OLED ChromeOS updates through June 2035 Speakers light on low end

Related Videos

Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14 Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare 83LN0004US Core 3 N355 8 GB 128 GB UFS 7.8 $579 Details Performance Rating 7.8 Chromebook Plus Yes Processor Octa-core 1.70 Ghz (max 3.90 Ghz)

Intel Core 3 N355 RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB UFS Battery Life 11 hours 83LN0005US Core 3 N355 8 GB 128 GB UFS 7.8 $640 Details Performance Rating 7.8 Chromebook Plus Yes Processor Octa-core 1.70 Ghz (max 3.90 Ghz)

Intel Core 3 N355 RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB UFS Battery Life 11 hours Configuration 3 Core 3 N355 8 GB 256 GB UFS 7.8 $699.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 7.8 Chromebook Plus Yes Processor Octa-core 1.70 Ghz (max 3.90 Ghz)

Intel Core 3 N355 RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB UFS Battery Life 11 hours 83LN001EUS N150 4 GB 128 GB UFS 1.7 $480.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 1.7 Chromebook Plus No Processor Quad-core 3.60 Ghz

Intel Processor N150 RAM 4 GB Internal Storage 128 GB UFS Battery Life 13 hours Specs shared by every configuration Screen Size 14" Screen Resolution 1920x1200 Screen Type IPS Touch Screen Yes Stylus / Pen Supported Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.32 x 8.94 x 0.69 inches

(312.93 x 227.08 x 17.53 mm) Weight 3.31 lbs (1.5 kg) Backlit Keyboard Yes Webcam 5MP WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB-C with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 50Wh, Li-ion Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2035

An aluminum, MIL-STD-810H chassis around an 8-core N355

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14 measures about 12.3 x 8.9 x 0.7 inches and weighs about 3.3 pounds, which is reasonably portable for a 14-inch convertible. The aluminum construction gives a rigid chassis that shows no flex during use. Lenovo pairs that with MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification and a spill-resistant backlit keyboard, a combination that holds up in a backpack. The screen folds completely flat or tents for media viewing, and the 360-degree hinge stays stable in every position.

The Intel Core 3 N355 has 8 cores and 8 threads with boost clocks reaching 3.9GHz. This 2025-generation chip scores approximately 10,476 on PassMark, enough for multitasking across browser tabs, running Android apps, and light Linux development work. The Plus builds’ 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM covers typical workloads, though power users who frequently run Linux containers may want to consider higher-spec alternatives. Storage is 128GB or 256GB of UFS 2.2, depending on the version, quick enough for everyday use even if it does not match the NVMe SSD speeds in premium Chromebooks.

Wireless is WiFi 6E (802.11ax) for tri-band networking and Bluetooth 5.3 for peripherals. The port selection runs to 2 USB-C ports with DisplayPort 1.4 and Power Delivery 3.0 support, 2 USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 ports, a full-size HDMI port, and a microSD card reader. The dual USB-C ports handle charging, data transfer, and display output, so an external monitor works without a dock. A 3.5mm audio combo jack rounds out the selection.

Reviewer Insights

Chrome Unboxed: the build quality matches the pricier Plus 14

Robby Payne of Chrome Unboxed wrote that “the build quality is 100% there and if a less-expensive convertible version of the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 has been on your radar, worries about a flimsy build can be put on ice.” It shares the Plus 14’s scalloped bottom and boxy sides.

The review highlighted that despite the lower price point, Lenovo did not cut corners on materials or fit and finish. While the display is an IPS panel rather than OLED, the 300-nit brightness remains respectable for indoor use. Chrome Unboxed anticipates the convertible functionality and Intel Core 3 processor combination will deliver solid real-world performance based on the premium hardware foundation.

In their video hands-on, Chrome Unboxed singled out the port selection as the convertible’s biggest edge over the ARM clamshell, pairing a full-size HDMI and two USB-A ports with the dual USB-C. The trade-offs they flagged were that it is heavier than the clamshell and needs fans for its Intel Core 3 N355 (which still felt snappy in use), and the speakers are the weak spot, clean enough but light on low end.

Chrome Unboxed measured about 7 hours of battery and tied the verdict to price

Chrome Unboxed reviewed the convertible after a stretch of daily use and said “the build quality of this rivals literally anything in the entire Chromebook market” and called the port selection the one area where it “absolutely dunks on the clamshell version.” The speakers disappointed: “The audio, unfortunately, is the first major letdown.” Battery life fell short of the ARM competition, with the reviewer reporting “I was able to squeeze about 7 hours of real-world use out of it, but nowhere near the multi-day battery life we see on modern ARM Chromebooks like the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14.” At the $579 MSRP the convertible “finds itself in a really tough spot” next to Lenovo’s own clamshell Plus 14 and the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514, while on a discount he said “I can easily recommend this device all day long.”

NotebookCheck: the family scales up to a Core 7 with 16GB

NotebookCheck’s announcement coverage detailed the broader Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 family, which includes configurations up to Intel Core 7 with 16GB RAM for those needing more power. The report emphasized the MIL-STD-810H certification and spill-resistant keyboard as practical durability features. NotebookCheck cited a 50Wh battery and a claimed 11 hours of battery life, in line with Lenovo’s own spec sheet of about 11 hours of 1080p video playback, and the Lenovo USI Pen 2 compatibility supports note-taking and creative work.

Customer Reviews

Across 20 ratings on Amazon, the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14 averages 4.9 stars, with 87 percent leaving five stars and the rest four. That is still a small sample, so treat it as early impressions. Maya, a verified buyer, wrote that “the touch screen and compact style of this chrome makes up for any shortcoming.” Fazi, another verified buyer, titled a five-star review “a bit expensive but worth it!”

Roberto Matthews, a verified buyer, gave four stars and wrote “Didn’t realize it had chrome OS trying to get the hang of it,” so check that ChromeOS fits how you work before you order. Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

The build and the June 2035 AUE carry it past a dim screen

Aluminum, MIL-STD-810H testing, a backlit keyboard, and a full-size HDMI port are a lot of hardware for the price, and the AUE date of June 2035 means a machine bought now keeps getting ChromeOS updates for close to a decade. That makes it a sensible pick for students and educators who need one device for typing, touch, and stylus work.

The 300-nit IPS panel is fine indoors but too dim for bright rooms or outdoor use, and the speakers are light on low end (per Chrome Unboxed). Anyone who wants a brighter or OLED screen, or more performance, should look at a higher-tier Chromebook Plus. To compare this one with other models, use the Chromebook Comparison Chart.

Frequently Asked Questions