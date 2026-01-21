Acer Chromebook Plus 514

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-6H) Add

Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-4HT) Add

Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-3H) Add

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The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 is a 14-inch Chromebook Plus that Acer has shipped across three closely related board configurations, all built on the same steel gray plastic chassis with MIL-STD 810H durability. The original CB514-3H runs an AMD Ryzen 3 7320C with a 1080p webcam and WiFi 6. The CB514-4HT moved to an 8-core Intel Core i3-N305, added WiFi 6E and a microSD slot, and bumped storage to 512GB. The 2025 CB514-6H refresh swaps in the newer Intel Core 3 N355, a taller 16:10 display, Bluetooth 5.3, a full-size HDMI port, and ChromeOS updates that run through June 2035. All three carry the Chromebook Plus certification and its AI features, so the decision between them comes down to processor, ports, and how long you want updates to last. Browsing, documents, Android apps, and web-based DAWs for music production all sit inside what these boards handle comfortably.

Strong storage and durability, weak screen and speakers

Pros Cons Three board options spanning AMD and Intel platforms No keyboard backlight on the CB514-3H or CB514-4HT Chromebook Plus certified with Google AI features Plastic chassis instead of aluminum Up to 512GB NVMe storage on the Intel boards Speakers sound thin and lack bass WiFi 6E on the Intel boards, full-size HDMI on all but the CB514-4HT microSD reader only on the CB514-4HT MIL-STD 810H rating covering drops, vibration, and temperature Displays can be dim for outdoor use CB514-6H updates run to June 2035 Trackpad click is stiff and the pad is small

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Acer Chromebook Plus 514 Comparison Chart

Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-6H) Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-4HT) Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-3H) Price List Price: $449.98 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $399.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $439.97 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number CB514-6HT-368E CB514-4HT-359X NX.KP2AA.001 Performance Rating 7.8 5.9 5.7 Chromebook Plus Yes Yes Yes Processor

Intel Core 3 N355 Octa-core 1.70 Ghz (max 3.90 Ghz)

Intel Core i3-N305 Octa-core 1.80 Ghz (max 3.80 Ghz)

AMD Ryzen 3 7320C Quad-core 2.40 Ghz (max 4.10 Ghz) RAM 8 GB 8 GB 8 GB Internal Storage 512 GB NVMe SSD 512 GB NVMe SSD 128 GB NVMe SSD Screen Size 14" 14" 14" Screen Resolution 1920x1200 1920x1080 1920x1200 Screen Type IPS IPS IPS Touch Screen Yes Yes No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.4 x 8.8 x 0.73 inches

(314.96 x 223.52 x 18.54 mm) 12.9 x 8.9 x 0.81 inches

(327.66 x 226.06 x 20.57 mm) 12.56 x 8.94 x 0.78 inches

(319.02 x 227.08 x 19.81 mm) Weight 3.09 lbs (1.4 kg) 3.15 lbs (1.43 kg) 3.2 lbs (1.45 kg) Backlit Keyboard Yes No No Webcam 1080p 1080p 1080p WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.1 Bluetooth 5.1 Ethernet No No No Cellular Modem No No No HDMI Full-Size HDMI No HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB-C 3.2 with DisplayPort and Power Delivery (one per side), 2x USB-A 3.2 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 2x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports (both support Power Delivery and DisplayPort Alt Mode), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port Thunderbolt Ports No No No Card Reader No Card Reader microSD Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 53Wh, Li-ion 53Wh, Li-ion 50Wh, Li-ion Battery Life 11 hours 9.5 hours 12 hours Fanless No No No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2035 June, 2033 June, 2033

Same chassis, three chip and port combinations

All three boards keep the same general shape: roughly 12.4 to 12.9 inches wide, around 8.8 to 8.9 inches deep, and just over three pounds, which leaves room for a 50Wh to 53Wh battery and a 14-inch panel in something that still slides into a backpack. The chassis is steel gray plastic with a brushed-metal texture on the lid, subtle Chromebook Plus branding, and a MIL-STD 810H rating that covers drops, vibration, and temperature extremes. Port selection also differs between the boards. The CB514-3H gives you one USB-C on each side plus a single USB-A and a full-size HDMI. The CB514-4HT drops HDMI but adds a second USB-A and a microSD reader. The 2025 CB514-6H splits one USB-C and one USB-A per side, puts a full-size HDMI on the right, keeps a 3.5mm combo jack, and gives up the microSD slot to make room for the HDMI port. Either USB-C port on any of the three handles Power Delivery, so you can charge from whichever side your outlet happens to be on.

Chip choice separates the three boards more than anything else does. The CB514-3H uses the AMD Ryzen 3 7320C, a 4-core, 8-thread Mendocino chip that boosts to 4.1GHz and scores around 8,614 on PassMark, which is plenty for browsing, documents, and streaming. The CB514-4HT steps up to the Intel Core i3-N305, an 8-core part that lands near 9,577 and pairs with 8GB of LPDDR5X. The 2025 CB514-6H ships the Intel Core 3 N355, an 8-core, 8-thread efficiency-core processor that boosts to 3.9GHz and reaches roughly 10,476 on PassMark’s multi-thread benchmark. In daily ChromeOS use, all three handle a dozen Chrome tabs, a few Android apps, a Linux container, and a video call, while the two Intel boards have more headroom for cloud gaming through GeForce NOW and light photo editing in web apps. None of them is built for sustained 4K video editing or heavy Linux compilation, and the 8GB of RAM is soldered on every board.

Connectivity improved with each revision. The CB514-3H ships WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, the CB514-4HT moves to WiFi 6E (adding the 6GHz band) while keeping Bluetooth 5.1, and the CB514-6H carries WiFi 6E with Bluetooth 5.3 and LE Audio support for newer earbuds. No board includes Ethernet or cellular, which is normal for this class. Storage runs from a 128GB NVMe SSD on the entry CB514-3H up to 512GB on both the CB514-4HT and CB514-6H, and on every board the storage is soldered and not user-replaceable. A 512GB SSD leaves room for local files without leaning on cloud storage.

Reviewer Insights

Chrome Unboxed praised the panel and missed a backlight

Chrome Unboxed lived with the Intel Plus 514 for nearly a month and concluded it punches well above its price point, particularly at the $249 sale price commonly seen at Costco. The reviewer praised the 300-nit anti-glare touchscreen and the comfortable keyboard, called the upward-firing speakers “decent but not exceptional,” and flagged the lack of keyboard backlighting and the stiff trackpad click as drawbacks. Their take: “What Acer has built in this ridiculously affordable Chromebook is pretty insane.” In a separate unboxing of the 2025 CB514-6H, the same outlet zeroed in on the value play of a $399 list price paired with “wild” 512GB of storage, with the blunt verdict that “it’s not going to blow your mind in any facet, but just like its predecessor, it just gets a lot of the stuff right.”

MergeDroid on the symmetrical ports and the 2035 support window

MergeDroid’s hands-on unboxing of the 2025 CB514-6H frames it as the natural successor to the popular Intel board, with the Core 3 N355 replacing the older Core i3-N305 and WiFi 6E on his UK unit. The reviewer praised the symmetrical port layout, calling it “great to have them on either side for charging from either side of your desk,” and singled out the long support window: “you’re going to get Chrome OS updates all the way through to June 2035.” A second MergeDroid video puts the CB514-6H head-to-head against the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX1405 on identical Core 3 N355 internals, and the Acer pulls ahead on the things that matter for productivity: a taller 16:10 panel, dual USB-C split one per side, two USB-A ports, and a larger 53Wh battery that lasted “6 hours and 15 minutes” playing 4K YouTube video at full brightness, over an hour longer than the ASUS.

Silicon Insights measured seven hours of 4K playback

Silicon Insights reviewed the Intel board in depth, said “I actually keep thinking this is an aluminum chassis until I touch it and remember it’s just plastic,” and measured over seven hours of continuous 4K YouTube playback. In a third video, MergeDroid tested the non-touch CB514-4H for two weeks and highlighted fast charging that recovered “over 50% in just half an hour,” the smooth OceanGlass touchpad, and the FHD webcam with privacy shutter, while noting the display is “lower end on the brightness but fine for indoor use.”

PCWorld found more RAM and storage than rivals, and a weaker display

According to PCWorld, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 “is a decent budget Chromebook that beats competitors on RAM and storage.” The review praised the attractive design and enjoyable keyboard while criticizing a display that “is often too dim” along with weak speakers and a small touchpad.

Customer Reviews

Across 45 ratings on Amazon, the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 averages 4.1 stars, with 68 percent of buyers leaving five stars and 11 percent at one star. The recurring theme among the positive reviews is speed paired with light, solid build quality. A verified buyer named journey13164 wrote “This is a wonderful Chromebook! It’s fast and has a beautiful non glaring screen.” A verified reviewer using the name TMPhares summed up the value bluntly: “Excellent quality for a machine of its class.” Several owners also called out the touchscreen and backlit keyboard as strong points.

Blanche, a verified buyer who rated it four stars, liked the speed and keyboard but flagged the audio: “Can’t say that for the speakers.Very tinny.” One verified buyer (journey13164) reported that advertised extras were missing from the box, though they noted the seller apologized and shipped the items, so that reads as a shipment issue more than a hardware fault.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

The line gives you three ways into the same durable, well-connected 14-inch chassis. The 2025 CB514-6H suits most buyers: the Intel Core 3 N355, 8GB of LPDDR5, a 512GB SSD, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, a full-size HDMI port, and a 16:10 touchscreen, all backed by ChromeOS updates through June 2035. If you specifically want a microSD slot, the CB514-4HT pairs the Intel Core i3-N305 with the same 512GB storage and an AUE date of June 2033. The CB514-3H is the entry point for buyers who prefer the AMD Ryzen 3 7320C platform, though its 128GB storage and June 2033 AUE date make it the least long-lasting of the three.

The touchscreen on the CB514-4HT and CB514-6H adds room for note-taking and Android apps, and 65W USB-C charging refills any of the three quickly, which covers students and remote workers sharing one machine at home. Buyers who need a brighter outdoor display or guaranteed keyboard backlighting should confirm the specific SKU before ordering, since backlight availability varies by board and region.

Compare these boards against the rest of the catalog in the Chromebook Comparison Chart.

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