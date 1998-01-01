The Intel Core 3 N355 represents Intel’s Twin Lake refresh of the successful Alder Lake-N architecture, bringing incremental improvements to the efficient processor lineup that has powered entry-level laptops and Chromebooks since early 2023. Despite the new “Core 3” branding announced in January 2025, this processor shares nearly identical DNA with its predecessor, the Intel Core i3-N305, offering 8 Gracemont efficiency cores that can boost to 3.9 GHz (100 MHz higher than the N305). The Twin Lake name signals a slight generational update rather than a fundamental redesign, but the platform brings one significant benefit for Chromebook buyers: extended software support through June 2035, giving devices with this processor roughly ten years of Chrome OS updates from their release date.

In the Chromebook processor hierarchy, the Core 3 N355 occupies a unique position as one of the first chips to carry Google’s Chromebook Plus certification requirements while maintaining an efficiency-first design. Unlike hybrid processors that combine performance and efficiency cores, the N355 relies exclusively on 8 E-cores (efficient cores) built on Intel’s Gracemont microarchitecture. This design choice prioritizes consistent multi-threaded performance and power efficiency over single-threaded burst performance, making it well-suited for the multitasking and web-centric workloads that define the Chromebook experience. The processor appears primarily in Chromebook Plus devices from Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer, where it pairs with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and faster storage to meet Google’s enhanced specifications for the Chromebook Plus program.

Performance

The Intel Core 3 N355 delivers benchmark scores that position it firmly in the capable productivity tier for Chromebooks. Our database shows a PassMark CPU Mark of 10,476 and an Octane 2.0 score of 93,000. The Octane score deserves particular attention for Chromebook buyers: at 93,000 points, the N355 delivers roughly four times the JavaScript performance of the Celeron N4500 (around 21,000) and comparable scores to Intel’s 12th generation Core i3-1215U that powers premium Chromebook Plus models. This translates directly to smooth Google Workspace performance, responsive web applications, and comfortable handling of 30+ browser tabs without the slowdowns that plagued earlier budget processors.

In Cinebench 2024 benchmarks measured by NotebookCheck, the N355 scores 66 points single-core and 334 points multi-core. These numbers place it on par with older quad-core processors like the Intel Core i7-1165G7 and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U in multi-threaded workloads. Compared to its predecessor, the Core i3-N305, independent testing shows improvements of only 1-3 percent, making this a marginal performance bump rather than a generational leap. Both processors share the same 8-core Gracemont architecture and similar power envelopes, with the primary difference being a 100 MHz higher boost clock (3.9 GHz versus 3.8 GHz).

Real-world performance in Chromebook Plus devices with the N355 meets the enhanced standards Google requires for the Chromebook Plus certification. Chrome Unboxed’s hands-on experience with N355 Chromebooks describes the performance as “fast and smooth like butter” when paired with 8GB RAM. Multiple YouTube reviewers confirm that everyday tasks including web browsing with many tabs, Google Meet video calls, Android apps, and even light Linux development work run without noticeable lag. The 8-core configuration handles multitasking particularly well, allowing users to run multiple applications simultaneously without the performance degradation common on dual-core Celeron processors.

Ideal Use Cases

Chromebooks with the Intel Core 3 N355 target users who want Chromebook Plus features without stepping up to more expensive Core i5 or Core i7 configurations. Students at all levels represent a core audience: the combination of strong productivity performance, Google’s AI-powered features (including “Help me read” and enhanced video call tools), and an Auto Update Expiration extending to 2035 means these devices will support a student from middle school through college graduation. The Chromebook Plus certification also guarantees a minimum 1080p webcam quality, addressing the upgraded video conferencing standards that became essential during remote learning.

Office workers and professionals with primarily web-based workflows will find N355 Chromebooks capable daily drivers. Google Workspace, Microsoft 365 web apps, Slack, Zoom, and typical SaaS applications run smoothly, with the 8-core design handling background tasks like notifications and sync without impacting foreground application performance. The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14 with its aluminum chassis and USI stylus support suits professionals who value versatility and build quality, while the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX15 with its 15.6-inch display and numeric keypad caters to those who prefer larger screens and data entry convenience.

Creative hobbyists can use the enhanced Google Photos editing tools exclusive to Chromebook Plus, which use on-device AI for features like Magic Eraser without requiring a Google One subscription. The N355 provides sufficient performance for these AI features, though users with more intensive creative needs should consider stepping up to processors with higher single-threaded performance. Android apps run well for casual gaming and productivity tools, though intensive games or demanding apps may still prefer the additional headroom of Core i5 processors.

What to Look For

When choosing among Chromebooks with the Intel Core 3 N355, RAM configuration significantly impacts the daily experience. While all N355 Chromebook Plus devices ship with at least 8GB RAM to meet certification requirements, some models offer 16GB configurations. The 16GB option provides meaningful headroom for users who run Linux containers, keep dozens of browser tabs open, or frequently multitask between demanding Android apps and web applications. Since RAM is soldered and not upgradeable on Chromebooks, consider your usage patterns before purchasing.

Display technology varies notably across N355 Chromebooks and represents an area where buyers should pay attention. The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX15 uses an IPS panel with 45% NTSC color gamut that reviewers describe as adequate but not impressive. The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14 offers a WUXGA (1920x1200) IPS touchscreen at 300 nits that balances brightness and resolution for convertible use. The ASUS Chromebook CX14 in its Chromebook Plus configuration includes an IPS panel, while the budget Celeron variant uses a TN panel with significantly worse viewing angles. Prioritize IPS displays if you consume media, participate in video calls, or share your screen with others.

Storage type affects performance more than capacity for most users. The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14 uses UFS 2.2 storage, which provides solid performance for everyday use. The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX15 uses eMMC storage, which is noticeably slower for read and write operations compared to NVMe SSDs found in premium Chromebooks. Since Chrome OS is cloud-centric, 128GB suffices for most users, but those who install many Android apps or work offline should consider storage speed alongside capacity.

Build quality and port selection vary significantly across N355 Chromebooks. The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14 stands out with an aluminum chassis construction that matches devices at higher price points, while the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX15 uses a plastic chassis that reviewers describe as feeling budget-oriented despite solid construction. Port selection differs too: check for full-size HDMI if you connect to external monitors, USB-C with Power Delivery for flexible charging, and SD card slots if you transfer files from cameras or other devices. The extended June 2035 Auto Update Expiration applies to all Twin Lake N355 Chromebooks and provides nearly a decade of software support regardless of which model you choose.