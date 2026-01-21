ASUS Chromebook Plus CX15 (CX1505)

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.5 Add to compare CX1505CTA Add

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The ASUS Chromebook Plus CX15 (CX1505) is one of the first Chromebooks built on Intel’s Twin Lake Core 3 N355, a chip that brings a modest speed bump and a Chrome OS update window running through June 2035. That is close to a decade of supported use from a machine that starts as an entry-level 15.6-inch laptop. Chromebook Plus certification adds Google’s AI features, including “Help me read” and the upgraded video call tools, and the keyboard picks up the dedicated Quick Insert key for suggestions and clipboard history. A Full HD screen, a full-size layout with a number pad, and plastic construction throughout keep the price down.

Pros and cons

Pros Cons AUE date extends to June 2035 Full plastic construction feels budget-oriented Intel Core 3 N355 processor with 8 cores Touchpad feels hollow, per Chrome Unboxed Chromebook Plus certification with AI features eMMC storage instead of faster NVMe SSD Full-size keyboard with backlit number pad Non-touch display with no stylus support 180-degree hinge allows screen to lay flat Limited color gamut (45% NTSC) WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity No microSD card reader

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ASUS Chromebook Plus CX15 (CX1505) Comparison Chart

4 configurations Configuration RAM Storage Performance List price Where to buy Compare CX1505CTA 8 GB 128 GB eMMC 7.8 $609.99 Details Performance Rating 7.8 RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB eMMC CX1505CTA 8 GB 256 GB eMMC 7.8 $670.00 Details Performance Rating 7.8 RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB eMMC CX1505CTA 16 GB 128 GB eMMC 8.6 $690.00 Details Performance Rating 8.6 RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 128 GB eMMC CX1505CTA 16 GB 256 GB eMMC 8.6 $750.00 Details Performance Rating 8.6 RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 256 GB eMMC Specs shared by every configuration Chromebook Plus Yes Processor

Intel Core 3 N355 Octa-core 1.70 Ghz (max 3.90 Ghz) Screen Size 15.6" Screen Resolution 1920x1080 Screen Type IPS Touch Screen No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 14.15 x 9.14 x 0.79 inches

(359.41 x 232.16 x 20.07 mm) Weight 3.51 lbs (1.6 kg) Backlit Keyboard Yes Webcam FHD WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

2x USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 with DisplayPort and Power Delivery, 1x USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, HDMI 1.4B Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 50Wh Battery Life Unknown Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2035

Eight Twin Lake cores inside an all-plastic 15.6-inch shell

The CX1505 measures 14.15 x 9.14 x 0.79 inches and weighs 3.51 pounds, which is manageable for a 15.6-inch notebook but not light enough to forget in a bag. The chassis is plastic throughout, a choice that keeps the weight and the price down while leaving the lid and deck feeling hollow next to aluminum-bodied machines. ASUS calls the lid’s textured finish rock grey. A physical webcam privacy slider sits above the Full HD camera, and the 180-degree hinge lets the screen fold flat against the table.

The Intel Core 3 N355 is an 8-core part from Intel’s Twin Lake family, running a 1.7GHz base clock and boosting to 3.8GHz. Its PassMark score of roughly 10,476 covers the work Chrome OS is built around: browser tabs, documents, spreadsheets, and streaming video. Against the older Alder Lake-N chips the speed difference is small, so the platform’s 2035 update horizon is the more meaningful change. Storage is eMMC rather than an NVMe SSD, which holds the price down and shows up as slower file copies and app installs than a premium Chromebook manages. Buyers choose between 8GB and 16GB of memory and 128GB or 256GB of storage at purchase; neither is upgradeable later.

Wireless duties fall to WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The port set runs to two USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 ports carrying DisplayPort output and power delivery, one USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 port, full-size HDMI 1.4B, and a 3.5mm combo jack. There is no microSD slot, so photographers and anyone moving files on cards will need a dongle, and wired networking calls for a USB ethernet adapter. The full-size HDMI port is the useful part of that set, since it drives a meeting-room projector or a TV with no adapter in the bag.

Reviewer Insights

Chrome Unboxed: a strong keyboard sitting above a cheap-feeling touchpad

Chrome Unboxed provided an early hands-on look at the 2025 ASUS Chromebook Plus CX15, focusing on the new Twin Lake processor and build quality observations. They noted that “This is one of the first new Chromebook Plus models to feature the Intel Twin Lake Core 3 N355 processor” and highlighted the software support timeline.

The reviewer was impressed by the redesigned keyboard layout featuring the new Quick Insert key, which provides quick access to AI-powered suggestions and clipboard history. The backlit keyboard offers adjustable brightness levels and the addition of a full number pad makes this a practical choice for data entry tasks. They were less taken with the touchpad, which “just feels a bit hollow, a little bit more on the cheap side.”

The 15.6-inch Full HD IPS panel carries an anti-glare coating and does the job for everyday work, though its 45% NTSC color coverage marks it as a budget screen. Chrome Unboxed noted the 180-degree hinge allows the screen to lay completely flat, useful for collaboration scenarios. Their assessment positioned this as a solid entry-to-mid-range Chromebook that prioritizes longevity and AI features over premium build materials.

Someone who keeps a laptop until it stops working gets the most out of this one. Chrome OS support runs to June 2035 on the Twin Lake platform, Chromebook Plus certification brings Google’s AI features along with it, and the full-size keyboard with a number pad makes long spreadsheet and data-entry sessions bearable.

Plastic panels, a hollow touchpad, eMMC storage, and a 45% NTSC screen keep this in the entry-to-mid-range segment whatever the Chromebook Plus badge suggests. If faster storage or better color accuracy matters more to you than the support window, look at the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE or the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14 instead.

Our Chromebook Comparison Chart lines these models up side by side on screen, chip, and update date.

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