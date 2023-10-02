Acer Chromebook Plus 515

Updated on November 14, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.5

The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a large-screen laptop built around a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display and an Intel Core i3, either 12th or 13th generation depending on the build. Plus certification means it clears Google’s higher bar for processor, memory, and AI features, so productivity work, media, and light local apps all run without stalling. Wi-Fi 6E, MIL-STD-810H durability testing, and upward-firing DTS speakers fill out the rest of the spec sheet. At around $400 it sits in reach of students and home users who want a roomy screen, though the display tops out around 250 nits and the storage is UFS, which trails NVMe on speed.

Strong speakers and a dim screen

Pros Cons Upward-firing DTS speakers Display brightness limited to 250 nits Core i3 handles browser tabs, Android apps, and Linux together No SD card reader Wi-Fi 6E adds the 6GHz band Real-world battery is roughly 5 hours at full brightness, up to ~10 dimmer OceanGlass trackpad made from recycled plastic Full plastic construction Passes MIL-STD-810H durability testing No dedicated number pad on 15.6” chassis 1080p webcam with privacy shutter and AI enhancements Webcam quality inconsistent in low light

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Acer Chromebook Plus 515 Comparison Chart

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 Acer Chromebook Plus 515 Price List Price: $393.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $399.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Model number CB515-2HT CB515-2HT-33M4 Performance Rating 7.1 7.2 Chromebook Plus Yes Yes Processor

Intel Core i3-1215U Processor Hexa-core 1.20 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz)

Intel Core i3-1305U 5-core 1.60 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz) RAM 8 GB 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB UFS 256 GB UFS Screen Size 15.6" 15.6" Screen Resolution 1920x1080 1920x1080 Screen Type IPS IPS Touch Screen Yes Yes Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 14.2 x 9.33 x 0.79 inches

(360.68 x 236.98 x 20.07 mm) 14.2 x 9.33 x 0.79 inches

(360.68 x 236.98 x 20.07 mm) Weight 3.7 lbs (1.68 kg) 3.7 lbs (1.68 kg) Backlit Keyboard Yes Yes Webcam 1080p 1080p WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.1 Bluetooth 5.1 Ethernet No No Cellular Modem No No HDMI Full-Size HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

USB-C ports support DisplayPort and USB charging 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

USB-C ports support DisplayPort and USB charging Thunderbolt Ports No No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 50Wh, Li-ion 50Wh, Li-ion Battery Life 10 hours 10 hours Fanless No No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2032 June, 2032

A durability-tested plastic shell around Core i3 internals

The lid wears a plain brushed finish that hides fingerprints, and the all-plastic build keeps weight to 3.7 pounds while still passing MIL-STD-810H durability testing, so it tolerates the knocks of daily commuting. The keyboard is backlit and rated to shrug off accidental liquid spills up to 30ml. At 14.2 by 9.33 inches and 0.79 inches thick, it takes the desk space a 15.6-inch laptop usually does, and the width goes to key spacing instead of a number pad.

The Intel Core i3 keeps everyday work moving, with quick boot times and no noticeable lag across browser tabs or when running Android apps alongside a Linux container. Both builds pair it with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS storage. UFS is faster than the eMMC in cheaper Chromebooks but slower than an NVMe SSD, and it cannot be upgraded later.

Two USB-C 3.2 Gen1 ports handle power, data, and display output, while a full-size HDMI port and a USB-A 3.2 Gen1 port cover peripherals without dongles. The Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 chipset adds the 6GHz band on top of 2.4GHz and 5GHz, and Bluetooth 5.1 handles wireless accessories. There is no SD card slot, so camera cards need a USB adapter.

Reviewer Insights

MergeDroid: a short-list pick for a bigger screen

MergeDroid reviewed an i3-1305U unit after about three weeks of use and liked it overall: “the full plastic build… does feel well put together without any flex.” He praised the OceanGlass touchpad’s glass-like feel, measured 50% charge in roughly 30 minutes with the included 65W USB-C charger, and concluded “this Acer Chromebook 515 should definitely be on your short list” for a larger-screen Chromebook. He tested the non-touch configuration; the build, charging, and performance notes carry over to the touch CB515-2HT.

TechteamGB: mushy keys, a poor trackpad, and 5 hours at full brightness

TechteamGB tested a higher-tier Core i5-1235U configuration. He measured the panel at 285 nits (under 300) and was blunt about the inputs, calling the keyboard “mushy and soft” and the trackpad “just outright poor” with frequent missed movements, and noted battery life of only around 5 hours at full brightness. He said “this is for consuming media, not creating it,” and despite testing the i5 he steered value buyers to the cheaper i3 as the better deal.

TechRadar wanted more from the battery

According to TechRadar’s review, the Chromebook Plus 515 earns a 4/5 rating as “a solid productivity machine in its own right, with specs tailor-made for work, and a surprisingly balanced laptop that can handle light editing and even native gaming.” The review praises the startup speed, multitasking capabilities, and gaming flexibility, though notes battery life could be better for a Chromebook.

PCWorld picks out the speakers and the typing feel

PCWorld’s review highlights the device’s appeal for casual users, awarding it 4/5 stars. “For a casual-use machine, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 performs like a real pro,” the reviewer states, praising the zippy performance, good audio quality from the upward-firing speakers, and nice typing experience. The 1080p webcam with privacy shutter and strong build quality for under $500 are noted as key strengths.

Tom’s Guide on the audio and the live captions

Tom’s Guide’s coverage focuses on the audio quality, with the reviewer stating “I couldn’t believe how good this Chromebook sounds” and calling it “a $400 laptop with killer speakers for the price.” The review also appreciates the Chromebook Plus AI features, including live caption generation for video and audio content.

Customer Reviews

Across 3 ratings on Amazon, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 averages 4.2 stars, so there is not much owner feedback to draw on. Two are five-star and one is three-star, with no one- or two-star ratings on record. Only one of those buyers left written text.

A verified buyer using the name Kyle222 titled it “Easy to use and great functionality.” and wrote: “This Chromebook exceeded my expectations with the included features and durability! Extremely pleased with my purchase!” The note is brief and upbeat, with no detail on day-to-day performance, battery life, or drawbacks, and the three-star ratings carry no written explanation.

A $400 big-screen Chromebook for indoor work

Plus certification puts it above basic browsing, MIL-STD-810H testing covers the commute, and the 1080p webcam and DTS speakers handle note-taking, research, and video calls from a desk; the touchscreen helps with annotation and Android apps.

The limits are the roughly 250 nit panel, UFS storage that cannot be upgraded, the missing SD card reader, and the keyboard and trackpad TechteamGB rated poorly. Anyone working outdoors or shuttling large files locally should shop elsewhere. Starry Hope’s Chromebook Comparison Chart puts these specs beside the rest of the Chromebooks on the site.

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