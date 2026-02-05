Acer Chromebox CXI6

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare DT.Z5CAA.001 Add

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The Acer Chromebox CXI6 brings Intel Raptor Lake processing to the Chrome OS desktop, aimed at businesses and educational institutions running managed fleets. Processor options run from the Intel Core i3-1305U to the Core 7 150U, and dual HDMI 2.1 ports plus a DisplayPort connection drive up to four simultaneous displays. User-upgradeable RAM and storage, 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet, and WiFi 6E wireless cover the wiring an organization is likely to standardize on. Acer positions the box for digital signage, conference rooms, and everyday productivity workstations.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Quad-display support via HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort No consumer retail availability at launch User-upgradeable DDR4 RAM up to 16GB No Thunderbolt connectivity 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet for fast wired networking Lacks webcam and microphone WiFi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity Active cooling may generate some noise NVMe SSD upgradeable via PCIe Gen 4 slot Higher starting price than budget Chromeboxes H1 Security Chip for enterprise protection VESA mount kit sold separately

Acer Chromebox CXI6 Comparison Chart

5 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Storage Performance List price Amazon price Compare DT.Z5CAA.001 Core 5 120U 16 GB 256 GB SSD 8.8 $519.99 Details Performance Rating 8.8 Processor Deca-core 1.40 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

Intel Core 5 120U RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable PCIe Gen 4) DT.Z5DAA.001 Core 3 100U 8 GB 256 GB SSD 7.5 $699.99 Details Performance Rating 7.5 Processor Hexa-core 1.20 Ghz (max 4.70 Ghz)

Intel Core 3 100U RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable PCIe Gen 4) Configuration 3 Core i3-1305U 8 GB 128 GB SSD 7.2 $600.00 Details Performance Rating 7.2 Processor 5-core 1.60 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

Intel Core i3-1305U RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 128 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable PCIe Gen 4) DT.Z5BAA.001 Core 7 150U 16 GB 256 GB SSD 4.0 $1,099.99 Details Performance Rating 4.0 Processor Deca-core 1.80 Ghz (max 5.40 Ghz)

Intel Core 7 150U RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable PCIe Gen 4) CXI6-C58G Core 5 120U 8 GB 256 GB SSD 8.1 $799.99 Loading... Details Performance Rating 8.1 Processor Deca-core 1.40 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

Intel Core 5 120U RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable PCIe Gen 4) Specs shared by every configuration Chromebook Plus No Screen Size No Screen Screen Resolution No Screen Screen Type No Screen Touch Screen No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 6.55 x 6.52 x 1.72 inches

(166.37 x 165.61 x 43.69 mm) Weight 1.76 lbs (0.8 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam No Webcam WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet Yes Cellular Modem No HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 6 USB 3, 1 USB-C

4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (front), 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A (rear), 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (rear) with DisplayPort support Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader SD Battery No Battery Battery Life Unknown Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2034

Four display outputs and a swappable M.2 slot

The chassis measures 166.5 x 165.8 x 43.8mm (approximately 6.55 x 6.52 x 1.72 inches) and weighs 1.76 pounds, small enough to sit behind a monitor or under a desk. The front panel carries four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, an SD card reader for quick media transfers, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. The rear adds two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port supporting DisplayPort alternate mode, dual HDMI 2.1 outputs capable of 4K@60Hz, a full DisplayPort connector, and the 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet jack. That spread is what lets the CXI6 drive four independent monitors at once while holding a wired link above Gigabit speed.

Processing comes from Intel’s Raptor Lake architecture, with configurations spanning the Core i3-1305U, the Core 3 100U, the Core 5 120U, and the Core 7 150U. The Core 5 120U variant offers 10 cores and 12 threads with boost clocks up to 5.0 GHz, scoring approximately 16,072 on PassMark’s CPU benchmark. That is enough headroom for browser work and video conferencing. Unlike the fanless Chromebox Mini CXM1, the CXI6 includes active cooling to manage the higher thermal output from these processors.

WiFi 6E (802.11ax) reaches the 6 GHz spectrum for reduced congestion and improved speeds, while Bluetooth 5.3 handles peripheral connections. The 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port matches the upgraded switches increasingly common in enterprise environments. DDR4 RAM is user-upgradeable to 16GB, and the PCIe Gen 4 M.2 slot holds the NVMe SSD, shipped at up to 256GB in stock configurations. An IT department can raise memory or storage later instead of replacing the whole unit.

Reviewer Insights

ChromeUnboxed

ChromeUnboxed’s coverage of the Acer Chromebox CXI6 debut at IFA 2025 described it as “a streamlined yet incredibly powerful desktop solution” and called out “the absolutely massive selection of ports” as its standout feature. The reviewer noted the CXI6 targets “demanding commercial and educational environments” where the combination of processing power and connectivity flexibility matters most.

The North American launch was set for December 2025 with a starting price of $519.99 for the Core 5 120U configuration. European markets see an earlier release with pricing starting at 299 euros, though specific configurations at that price point were not detailed. Enterprise editions ship through Acer’s commercial channels, offering additional management and support options for larger deployments.

Liliputing

The Intel Raptor Lake processor upgrade is what Liliputing’s article treated as the key advancement over previous CXI generations. The coverage emphasized the comprehensive port selection as enabling deployment scenarios, from simple desktop replacements to complex multi-monitor workstations.

Built for managed fleets that need four displays

Upgradeable RAM and storage let an IT department stretch a hardware lifecycle, and the security, manageability, and automatic updates come with Chrome OS itself.

Acer sells the CXI6 through business channels and authorized resellers rather than general retail, so a household buyer will have a harder time finding one and less use for the enterprise features. It also has a fan. For a silent desk, Acer’s fanless Chromebox Mini CXM1 is the alternative, with a less powerful processor.

For organizations comparing Chrome OS desktop options, see our Chromebook Comparison Chart to evaluate how the CXI6 stacks up. Chrome OS updates guaranteed until June 2034 set the support window.

Frequently Asked Questions