Acer Chromebook Vero 514

Updated on November 7, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.5

The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is the Chromebook in Acer’s eco-conscious Vero line, built with recycled materials: up to 30% post-consumer recycled plastic in the chassis and screen bezel, and 50% in the keycaps. It is a capable machine for work and casual use, with a 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen and configurations from a Core i3 up to a Core i7-1255U; the version listed here has an Intel Core i5-1235U with 16GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD. The textured finish resists fingerprints and gives it a distinctive look.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons Eco-friendly design with recycled materials Heavier than some competitors Sturdy build with MIL-STD 810H certification Dim display with muted colors (PCMag, Creative Bloq) High-quality 1080p FHD webcam Audio performance lacks bass Variety of configurations to suit different needs No fingerprint reader for quick login Good connectivity options including HDMI and USB-C Higher-end models may be considered overpriced

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Acer Chromebook Vero 514 Comparison Chart

Acer Chromebook Vero 514 Price List Price: $849.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Model number CBV514-1HT-588K / NX.KALAA.003 Performance Rating 8.3 Chromebook Plus No Processor

Intel Core i5-1235U Deca-core 1.30 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz) RAM 16 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD Screen Size 14" Screen Resolution 1920x1080 Screen Type IPS Touch Screen Yes Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.8 x 8.8 x 0.8 inches

(325.12 x 223.52 x 20.32 mm) Weight 3.3 lbs (1.5 kg) Backlit Keyboard Yes Webcam 1080p FHD WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(USB-C supports: USB 3.2 Gen 2 (up to 10 Gbps), DisplayPort over USB-C, USB charging) Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 3 cell, Li-ion Battery Life 10.0 hours Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2032

Detailed Features

Beyond its eco credentials, the Vero 514 has a solid feature set. Its 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen offers crisp detail and good contrast, though PCMag and Creative Bloq wanted more brightness. The Intel Core i5-1235U handles everyday tasks and some heavier applications.

Users will appreciate the backlit keyboard, which enhances typing in low-light conditions, and the unique design elements, such as the bright yellow ‘E’ and ‘R’ keys. The Chromebook also features HDMI for easy external display connectivity, USB-C for modern peripherals, and a combo headphone jack. The USB-C ports can also accommodate a USB Ethernet adapter for those who prefer wired networking.

The Vero 514 is designed for portability despite its slightly heavier weight of 3.3 pounds. Its battery life is commendable, with up to 10 hours of usage for on-the-go professionals and students. With the Core i5 processor and ample RAM, the Vero 514 is also capable enough for creative tasks like music production on Chromebook using cloud-based DAWs. The device also includes Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for fast and reliable wireless connectivity.

Reviewer Feedback on the Acer Chromebook Vero 514

The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 has garnered attention for its unique sustainability approach. Reviewers from various platforms have weighed in, providing insights into the device’s capabilities and design.

Chrome Unboxed highlights the Chromebook’s commitment to the environment, using recycled materials and recyclable packaging. The reviewer notes, “It’s like a cool unique box, but it’s also, you know, environmentally friendly, too.” His pre-production unit was the top Core i7 configuration with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of NVMe storage. He could not run benchmarks, but expected any of the Core i3, i5, or i7 versions to be “plenty fast” based on other Alder Lake Chromebooks. That pre-production unit also had a fingerprint scanner, which the retail unit PCMag tested lacks. The review expresses a positive initial impression, describing the device as “fantastic looking” and sturdy despite its recycled components.

Ian Dean from Creative Bloq comments on the Vero 514’s stylish design and solid eco-friendly credentials. Dean finds the device’s tactile feel and warmth appealing, a departure from the typical metallic finishes. While the base model’s performance is adequate for everyday tasks, Dean suggests considering higher-spec models for more demanding activities. The design quirks, like the manual camera shutter, are noted, but the overall assessment is positive, recommending the Vero for its distinctive and sustainable design.

Eric Grevstad of PCMag addresses the balance between the Chromebook’s eco-friendly design and performance. Grevstad points out that while the device is commendable for using recycled materials, it is “a little too pricey and heavy” compared to its competitors. The review suggests that the mid-range Core i5 models offer the best value, questioning the necessity of the high-end Core i7 for ChromeOS. Despite some criticisms, such as the dim display and lack of a fingerprint reader, the Vero 514 is recognized as one of the fastest Chromebooks tested, with a strong battery life.

Common praises across reviews include the Chromebook’s unique design, use of recycled materials, and solid performance. Criticisms tend to focus on the top-end model’s higher price point, the display’s dimness, and the lack of certain features like a fingerprint reader.

Conclusion

The Acer Chromebook Vero 514 is an option for users who value sustainability alongside performance and style. Its recycled materials and distinctive design set it apart, and despite being slightly heavier and pricier in its high-end configurations, it delivers a solid everyday computing experience. It is best suited to environmentally conscious buyers and those who appreciate a distinctive design. Stock varies by retailer.

However, users looking for the lightest device or the brightest display might want to explore other options. For those interested in comparing the Acer Chromebook Vero 514 with other models, the Starry Hope Chromebook Comparison Tool lines it up against other models by specs and price.

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