HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c

Updated on November 7, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare

The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c is no longer sold new. Our current pick in this class is the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714.

The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c pairs a 12th-generation Intel Core i3-1215U, six cores and eight threads, with a 14-inch 16:10 touchscreen and an aluminum lid and deck. Chromebook Plus certification sets a hardware floor for the chip and memory, and this configuration clears it with room for Android and Linux apps running alongside browser tabs.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 16:10 aspect ratio display provides extra vertical screen space Limited 250-nit brightness makes outdoor use difficult Aluminum lid and deck instead of all-plastic construction Plastic bottom flexes when lifted by the front corners (Chrome Unboxed) Strong 12th-gen Core i3 performance for ChromeOS tasks $699 launch price is steep for the configuration 5MP webcam is a step up from the usual 720p sensor No fingerprint reader Bang & Olufsen tuned speakers suit casual listening 3.34 lbs is manageable to carry but not ultralight Wi-Fi 6E on the 6GHz band, plus Bluetooth 5.3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 adds reflections to the display

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c Comparison Chart

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c Price List Price: $699.00 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Model number 14c-cd0053dx Performance Rating 7.1 Chromebook Plus Yes Processor

Intel Core i3-1215U Processor Hexa-core 1.20 Ghz (max 4.40 Ghz) RAM 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD Screen Size 14" Screen Resolution 1920x1200 Screen Type IPS Touch Screen Yes Stylus / Pen Supported Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.33 x 8.68 x 0.71 inches

(313.18 x 220.47 x 18.03 mm) Weight 3.34 lbs (1.52 kg) Backlit Keyboard Yes Webcam HP True Vision 5MP WiFi Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

USB-C with DisplayPort and Power Delivery Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 3 cell, 58 Wh, Li-ion polymer Battery Life 10.5 hours Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2032

A 16:10 touchscreen held back by 250 nits

The 14-inch panel runs 1920x1200 in a 16:10 aspect ratio, which gives more vertical room than the 16:9 screens common at this price. Chrome Unboxed’s review praised the “upgraded 16:10 screen” as one of the device’s standout features, noting that it combines with the excellent keyboard and trackpad to make the Chromebook “a real treat” to use.

The IPS touchscreen carries Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for scratch resistance, and that glass adds reflections. HP rates the panel at 250 nits, and XDA Developers identified that brightness as the only significant weakness in their otherwise positive review. Indoor use is fine; working near a window or outdoors will challenge the display.

The lid and keyboard deck are aluminum and the bottom panel is plastic. The two reviewers disagree on flex: Chrome Unboxed found that “once you pick it up, you can feel some deflection in the bottom half of the chassis,” and only when lifting it by the front two corners, while XDA Developers reported “no bending or flexing when applying lots of pressure to any area of the laptop.” At 0.71 inches thick and 3.34 pounds, the 14-inch convertible is manageable to carry without being ultralight. A 360-degree hinge adds tablet, tent, and presentation modes to the usual laptop layout.

The Core i3-1215U runs Android and Linux apps without strain

The 12th-gen Core i3-1215U uses Intel’s hybrid architecture, with two performance cores and four efficiency cores for eight threads. That chip is what carries the Chromebook Plus certification from Google, and it leaves headroom past a stack of browser tabs.

XDA Developers’ review found “the performance is superb for everyday web browsing and using Android or Linux apps.” Chrome Unboxed ran it with a QHD 120Hz external display and reported it “handled the QHD 120Hz external screen with no problems at all and at no point was there ever any indication that this Chromebook couldn’t keep up.”

The 8GB of LPDDR4x memory and 256GB NVMe SSD cover a normal ChromeOS workload, and the NVMe interface keeps boot times and file access quick. RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded, so 8GB is what the machine has for its whole life.

HP fitted a 5MP webcam with temporal noise reduction rather than the 720p sensor most Chromebooks use, which helps on video calls and in dim rooms. The speakers are tuned by Bang & Olufsen, enough for casual listening or for music production on a Chromebook.

Wi-Fi 6E wireless and a workday of battery

Intel Wi-Fi 6E handles the wireless side, with Bluetooth 5.3 alongside it, and the 6E support opens the 6GHz band where a router offers it. Two USB-C ports carry data and DisplayPort output, and one USB-A port covers older peripherals. A USB Ethernet adapter can provide a stable wired network connection through either the USB-A or USB-C ports.

HP claims 10.5 hours of battery life. Chrome Unboxed’s hands-on experience found “8-9 hours” of actual use, which still covers a workday away from an outlet. The 58Wh 3-cell lithium-ion battery charges from either USB-C port with the included 45W adapter.

The price has to drop before this one makes sense

HP launched the x360 14c at $699, and Chrome Unboxed pushed back on that figure. It said “At $699, I think you should pass on this Chromebook,” and that “anywhere under $499 makes this device a fantastic value.” XDA Developers awarded it 9 out of 10, noted it was $380 at Best Buy when the review was written, and said “if you see it for under $600, it’s a steal.”

Both reviewers put the buying point well below the launch price, so this is a model to pick up on sale.

Google guarantees ChromeOS automatic updates, security patches included, through June 2032.

Our Chromebook Comparison Chart lines it up against the other Chromebook Plus convertibles.

Frequently Asked Questions

What processor does the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c have?

The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c features a 12th-generation Intel Core i3-1215U processor with 6 cores (2 performance + 4 efficiency) and 8 threads. Its performance cores boost up to 4.4GHz.

How long does the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c battery last?

HP rates the battery at 10.5 hours. Chrome Unboxed got 8 to 9 hours of real use, and XDA Developers about 8 hours at 50% brightness. The 58Wh battery charges via USB-C with the included 45W adapter.

Does the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c support a stylus?

Yes, the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c supports USI (Universal Stylus Initiative) pens. However, a stylus is not included and must be purchased separately.

What is the screen resolution on the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c?

The 14-inch display features a 1920x1200 (WUXGA) resolution with a 16:10 aspect ratio. This provides more vertical screen space compared to standard 1080p displays with 16:9 aspect ratios.

Google guarantees ChromeOS automatic updates for the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c through June 2032, providing security patches and new features.

Can I upgrade the RAM or storage on the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c?

No, both the 8GB RAM and 256GB NVMe SSD are soldered to the motherboard and cannot be upgraded. Choose your configuration carefully at purchase time.

Is the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c good for students?

Yes, the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c is well-suited for students. It offers strong performance for schoolwork, a convertible design for note-taking with a USI stylus, a quality 5MP webcam for video classes, and Google’s Chromebook Plus features including enhanced video calling and AI capabilities.