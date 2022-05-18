Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 5.0 Add to compare CP714-2WN-57KJ / NX.KLBAA.003 Add

CP714-2WN-74R0 / NX.KQ5AA.001 Add

CP714-2W-56B2 / NX.KLAAA.001 Add

CP714-2WN-320J / NX.KLCAA.004 Add

CP714-2WN-7073 / NX.KLBAA.006 Add

CP714-2WN-71AW / NX.KLBAA.002 Add

The 2023 Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 (model line CP714-2WN) is a 14-inch convertible built around a 16:10 touchscreen, dual Thunderbolt 4, and a 13th-gen Intel Core processor. It carries the same aluminum chassis as the 2022 Spin 714 and ships as a Chromebook Plus, so it clears Google’s higher hardware bar for features like local AI tools and on-device photo editing. Configurations run from a roughly $699 base model to about $1,400 for the 16GB Core i7 builds, and the build near $999 adds a sharper display and the garaged stylus.

Pros and Cons

Pros Cons 16:10 14-inch touchscreen with extra vertical room Storage is soldered and not upgradeable 13th-gen Core i5-1335U, or a Core i7-1355U on the Quad HD build No microSD card reader Two Thunderbolt 4 ports plus full-size HDMI and USB-A No ethernet port Fast NVMe SSD instead of the cheaper eMMC many Chromebooks use Garaged stylus dropped on the $699 base model Quad HD (1440p) webcam with a privacy shutter Base panel tops out near 340 nits Chrome OS updates through June 2032

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Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Comparison Chart

6 configurations Configuration Processor RAM Screen Performance List price Amazon price Compare CP714-2WN-57KJ / NX.KLBAA.003 Core i5-1335U 16 GB 1920x1200 touch 8.3 $1,299.99 Details Performance Rating 8.3 Processor Deca-core 1.30 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-1335U RAM 16 GB Screen Resolution 1920x1200 Stylus / Pen Supported CP714-2WN-74R0 / NX.KQ5AA.001 Core i7-1355U 8 GB 2560x1600 touch 8.0 $999.99 Details Performance Rating 8.0 Processor Deca-core 1.70 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-1355U RAM 8 GB Screen Resolution 2560x1600 Stylus / Pen Supported CP714-2W-56B2 / NX.KLAAA.001 Core i5-1335U 8 GB 1920x1200 touch 7.5 $699.99 Details Performance Rating 7.5 Processor Deca-core 1.30 Ghz (max 4.60 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-1335U RAM 8 GB Screen Resolution 1920x1200 Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support CP714-2WN-320J / NX.KLCAA.004 Core i3-1315U 8 GB 1920x1200 touch 7.4 $699.99 Details Performance Rating 7.4 Processor Hexa-core 1.20 Ghz (max 4.50 Ghz)

Intel Core i3-1315U RAM 8 GB Screen Resolution 1920x1200 Stylus / Pen Supported CP714-2WN-7073 / NX.KLBAA.006 Core i7-1355U 16 GB 2560x1600 touch 8.8 $1,400.00 Loading... Details Performance Rating 8.8 Processor Deca-core 1.70 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-1355U RAM 16 GB Screen Resolution 2560x1600 Stylus / Pen Supported CP714-2WN-71AW / NX.KLBAA.002 Core i7-1355U 16 GB 1920x1200 touch 8.8 $1,400.00 Details Performance Rating 8.8 Processor Deca-core 1.70 Ghz (max 5.00 Ghz)

Intel Core i7-1355U RAM 16 GB Screen Resolution 1920x1200 Stylus / Pen Supported Specs shared by every configuration Chromebook Plus Yes Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD Screen Size 14" Screen Type IPS Touch Screen Yes Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.3 x 8.8 x 0.71 inches

(312.42 x 223.52 x 18.03 mm) Weight 3.02 lbs (1.37 kg) Backlit Keyboard Yes Webcam 2k 2560x1440 WiFi Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C Thunderbolt Ports 2 Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 3 cell, Li-ion Battery Life 10.0 hours Fanless No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2032

The 2022 Chassis Carried Over, With Two Different Panels

Chrome Unboxed’s review of the 2023 model puts it plainly: “they didn’t change the chassis, like it literally is the exact same size, same weight and everything from the 714 last year.” The shift is cosmetic, from the prior navy to a gray finish with faint gold accents on the hinge and logo, in a metal-topped body the reviewer describes as feeling firm with “no bending or creaking.” Acer rates the chassis to the MIL-STD-810H military durability standard, and the display and trackpad both use antimicrobial Gorilla Glass.

The display differs by configuration. The base model uses a 14-inch 1920x1200 (16:10) touchscreen that Chrome Unboxed measured at “around 340 350 nits.” The roughly-$999 configuration swaps in the 2560x1600 panel; in Chrome Unboxed’s separate look at that build, the reviewer points out that “the screen gets upgraded to 425 nit Quad HD display.” Both panels keep the 16:10 ratio and give more vertical room for documents than a 16:9 screen. Above the display sits a Quad HD (1440p) webcam with adaptive low-light processing and a physical privacy shutter.

A 13th-Gen Core Chip and a Sealed NVMe Drive

Most 2023 configurations run a 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1335U. An entry CP714-2WN build uses a Core i3-1315U, and the i7 builds, including the Quad HD one, use a Core i7-1355U. Each chip is paired with 8GB or 16GB of RAM and a 256GB NVMe SSD rather than the eMMC used in cheaper Chromebooks. Chrome Unboxed notes the 13th-gen part is mostly higher clock speeds over the 12th-gen chip it replaces, and still says, “this is one of the fastest Chromebooks you can buy right now.” None of the RAM or storage is user-upgradeable, and there is no microSD slot.

Thunderbolt 4 on Both USB-C Ports, Garaged Pen on the CP714-2WN Builds

Both USB-C ports are Thunderbolt 4, joined by a full-size HDMI output, a USB-A port, a combo headphone jack, and Wi-Fi 6E with Bluetooth 5.2. There is no ethernet jack, so a wired connection needs a USB ethernet adapter. Acer rates battery life at up to 10 hours; Chrome Unboxed’s reviewer called that “realistic” if you keep screen brightness in check.

The 2022 Spin 714 included a garaged, quick-charging USI pen across the line. On the 2023 models, Chrome Unboxed reports the $699 base dropped the built-in pen to hit that lower price (“they didn’t include it this time around”), though it stays USI 2.0 compatible so any compatible pen works. The CP714-2WN builds, including the roughly-$999 configuration, keep the garaged stylus. Chrome Unboxed confirmed it on camera: “the stylus is back.”

Reviewer Insights

Chrome Unboxed covered the 2023 model directly. They concluded, “It just does all the stuff you want a Chromebook to do really well, it feels good while doing it, and kind of gives you that confidence of a great form factor, great build quality all put together.” They noted it has frequently dipped into the $500 range on sale.

Chrome Unboxed also unboxed the $999 Core i7 build with the garaged USI pen, the fingerprint reader, and the 2560x1600 panel, which Robby Payne called “absolutely pin sharp.” He found the pen responsive to small taps and counted the HDMI and USB-A ports as an edge over the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook’s all-USB-C layout. His unit’s trackpad wobbled before each click, which he called “inexcusable in a $1,000 Chromebook,” and he questioned 8GB of RAM at that price when the $699 model gives “generally the same user experience.”

The written reviews that follow cover the 2022 predecessor (CP714-1WN, 12th-gen Core i5-1235U), not this 13th-gen model. Because Acer reused the chassis, keyboard, ports, and base panel unchanged, those build and ergonomics impressions still describe this machine; the processor generation and the 2023 stylus and pricing changes do not. At Tom’s Guide, Eric Vander Linden reviewed the $729 i5-1235U unit and concluded, “You’d be hard-pressed to find a Chromebook with better performance for the price.” Android Police’s Cale Hunt reviewed model CP714-1WN-53M9 and called it “one of the best Chromebooks on the market today thanks to its snappy performance,” praising the rigid convertible build and the 14-inch touch display.

The $999 build adds the stylus and the brighter panel

The Spin 714 suits someone who wants a metal-bodied convertible with Thunderbolt 4, NVMe storage, and Chrome OS support running to June 2032. It is a reasonable pick for college students and professionals who live in the browser and Android apps and occasionally want tablet or tent mode.

Skip it if you need expandable storage or a microSD slot, an ethernet port, or a fanless design, since it has an active fan. The $699 base trades away the garaged stylus and the brighter 2560x1600 panel that the upper build keeps. Buyers weighing timing can also read our look at Panther Lake Chromebooks to see what Intel’s next generation brings. For a side-by-side with other models, use the Chromebook Comparison Chart.

Frequently Asked Questions