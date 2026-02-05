Bottom line A Chromebook Plus is the right laptop for most college students who do not need Windows or Mac software. The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 OLED is the best one, with long battery life and a silent fanless design. Its price has climbed well past its launch figure, so tighter budgets should look at the Acer Chromebook Plus 514. Recommendation Our pick is the Lenovo when its price fits, with the Acer as the lower-cost choice. A Googlebook can wait until its software settles.

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14” OLED is the best Chromebook for college students in 2026. NotebookCheck measured over 15 hours of web browsing on it, it runs silently, and Google lists an update date of June 2035. Its price has climbed since launch, so students on a tighter budget should look at the Acer Chromebook Plus 514, which pairs 512GB of storage with the same June 2035 date. Students who take handwritten notes can pair the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14, a 360-degree convertible, with a USI 2.0 pen. STEM majors who need Thunderbolt 4 and an x86 processor for Linux tools that lack ARM builds should consider the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714, which also accepts a USI pen sold separately. The Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 15 adds a bigger screen and a number pad. Every pick has an update date of June 2034 or later, which covers a four-year degree plus grad school.

Five Chromebook Plus Picks and Two Googlebooks to Compare

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14” OLED Is the Best Overall

Editor's Choice Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14" OLED MSRP $749 Amazon price Loading price... 14" Touch 16GB RAM 256GB 17hr Processor: MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 Display: 1920x1200 resolution Lenovo rates the battery at up to 17 hours, and NotebookCheck measured over 15 hours of web browsing, so the charger can often stay in your dorm. The OLED display makes late-night reading and research easier on your eyes, and the fanless design keeps the library quiet. WiFi 7 is on board, and the fingerprint reader adds quick, secure login between classes. View Full Specs & Details Model: 83MY0000US

At 2.78 pounds with a battery that NotebookCheck ran for over 15 hours of web browsing, the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14” OLED can get through a full day of classes without a charger, though MergeDroid saw closer to 8 hours. The OLED display with 100% DCI-P3 color coverage is easy on the eyes for reading PDFs and watching lecture recordings. The MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 processor runs multiple Android apps alongside dozens of browser tabs. Google lists a June 2035 update date.

The ARM processor rules out Linux software that only has x86 builds, there is no HDMI port or card slot, the Netflix app plays at standard definition (the website does not), and the price has climbed. It launched at $749, but Chrome Unboxed now describes it as “a thousand-dollar laptop, if you don’t catch it on sale.” Best Buy lists it at about that figure too. At full price, it costs more than the $899.99 Acer Googlebook 14, so watch for a sale, and check the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 below if a sale does not come in time for the semester.

The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 Is the Best Budget Pick

Budget Pick Acer Chromebook Plus 514 MSRP $449.98 Amazon price Loading price... 14" Touch 8GB RAM 512GB 11hr Processor: Intel Core 3 N355 Display: 1920x1200 resolution This US model pairs an eight-core Intel Core 3 N355 with 8GB of memory, 512GB of storage, and a backlit keyboard. Its update date is June 2035, the HDMI and USB-A ports save carrying a dongle, and the 16:10 touchscreen shows more of a document. Battery life and speakers are where it falls behind pricier picks. View Full Specs & Details Model: CB514-6HT-368E

Not every student needs a premium laptop, and the Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-6H) keeps the long update date without the premium price. MIL-STD 810H testing covers the plastic chassis, the 3.09-pound body fits a backpack, and 512GB is more local storage than the other picks here. MergeDroid compared it directly with the ASUS CX14’s Core 3 model on the same processor. The Acer lasted 6 hours and 15 minutes playing 4K YouTube at full brightness, against 5 hours on the ASUS, and it puts a USB-C port on each side so you can charge from whichever side has the outlet. Expect to carry the charger: that test was harsh, but this is not an all-day battery the way the Lenovo OLED is. MergeDroid also found the speakers thin, and the 300-nit screen is an indoor screen. The 8GB of memory is soldered, so it cannot be upgraded later.

The ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405) is another budget 14-inch option. Its easy-to-find 4GB/64GB Celeron version gets updates only until June 2031, and its memory is too small to recommend for a four-year degree. The Core 3 version with 8GB and 128GB is a good buy if you find one at a fair price, though MergeDroid’s 5-hour result means it needs a charger nearby. If your limit is closer to $300, our guide to Chromebooks under $300 covers that tier, and it pays to hold out for 8GB of memory.

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14 Is Best for Note-Taking

Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14 MSRP $699.99 Amazon price Loading price... 14" Touch 8GB RAM 256GB 11hr Processor: Intel Core 3 N355 Display: 1920x1200 resolution The 14-inch touchscreen takes a USI 2.0 pen (sold separately) for handwritten lecture notes, diagrams in science classes, and PDF markup, and the 360-degree hinge folds it flat into a tablet for reading. The 5MP webcam has a privacy shutter for online classes, and the aluminum chassis carries MIL-STD-810H certification. View Full Specs & Details Model:

For students who learn better through handwritten notes or need to sketch diagrams and equations, the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14 gives a USI 2.0 pen a full 14-inch touchscreen to write on. The aluminum body weighs about 3.3 pounds and shows no flex in use, and the 16:10 touchscreen gives extra vertical space for document work. The eight-core Intel Core 3 N355 handles browser tabs, Android apps, and light Linux work, and a full-size HDMI port and microSD reader save carrying adapters. Chrome Unboxed got about seven hours of real-world battery life, and you have to buy the pen separately. The 300-nit screen works indoors and struggles in bright light.

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 Is Best for STEM Students

Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 MSRP $749.99 Amazon price Loading price... 14" Touch 8GB RAM 256GB 10hr Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 115U Display: 1920x1200 resolution The Intel Core Ultra 5 115U is an x86 chip, so Linux tools without ARM builds install normally, and two Thunderbolt 4 ports connect lab equipment, docks, and external displays. The screen accepts a USI pen, sold separately, for equations and diagrams, and the 1440p webcam covers virtual lab sessions. View Full Specs & Details Model: CP714-1H-54UB

The Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 pairs Intel’s Core Ultra 5 115U with two Thunderbolt 4 ports, which carry data, external displays, and 65W charging. The Linux development environment runs programming coursework in Python, Java, or any language your CS curriculum requires. Its 14-inch touchscreen folds into tablet mode on a 360-degree hinge, and aluminum top and bottom panels keep the 3.2-pound body rigid in a packed bag. The 8GB of memory is soldered and cannot be upgraded later, there is no microSD reader, and FishBee Productions got about 8.5 hours in its battery test. Its June 2034 update date is the earliest of these picks.

The Lenovo OLED Also Has the Longest Battery Life

Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14" OLED MSRP $749 Amazon price Loading price... 14" Touch 16GB RAM 256GB 17hr Processor: MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 Display: 1920x1200 resolution NotebookCheck measured over 15 hours of web browsing, so you can often leave your charger behind for a day of classes. The fanless design means silent operation in quiet libraries, and the lightweight 2.78-pound chassis won't weigh down your backpack. The 60Wh battery and the efficiency of the ARM processor are what get it there. View Full Specs & Details Model: 83MY0000US

The efficient MediaTek Kompanio Ultra 910 processor and the 60Wh battery together explain why NotebookCheck measured over 15 hours of web browsing. For students who spend the day away from reliable outlets, this Chromebook removes the need to plan your day around charging opportunities. The next-longest test figure among these picks is about 8.5 hours on the Spin 714, and the two Googlebooks below reached about 10 hours.

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The Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 15 Has the Biggest Screen

Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 15 MSRP $530.00 Amazon price Loading price... 15.3" 8GB RAM 256GB 11hr Processor: Intel Core 3 N355 Display: 1920x1200 resolution A 15.3-inch screen and a full keyboard with a numeric keypad suit long documents and statistics homework, though the keyboard has no backlight. The fingerprint reader speeds up logins between classes, the microSD slot adds cheap storage, and Google lists January 2036 as its update date, the latest in this guide. View Full Specs & Details Model: 83T10010US

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 15 gives up some portability for screen space. It weighs about 3.4 pounds, and the larger display makes working on research papers, spreadsheets, and online textbooks more comfortable than a 14-inch laptop. The numeric keypad speeds data entry for economics or statistics coursework, and the eight-core Intel Core 3 N355 qualifies it for Chromebook Plus features. The base model’s 60Hz matte panel has narrow color coverage, and GEEKSPIN saw the charge fall to 59% after 2.5 hours and did not expect a full workday, so keep the charger in your bag. Both USB-C ports charge the laptop and drive an external monitor, which turns it into a desk setup in a dorm room.

Googlebooks Start at $899 and Their Software Is Still Catching Up

A Googlebook runs Googlebook OS, Google’s Android-based laptop system, instead of ChromeOS. The five launch models reached US stores on October 4 at prices that start at $899. Google promises “regular feature drops and updates for up to 10 years,” bundles 12 months of Google AI Pro with every model, and adds three months of YouTube Premium and Adobe Photoshop plus a year of GeForce NOW. Every launch model starts with 16GB of memory, twice what most of the Chromebook Plus picks above include, and the Acer and Dell below weigh less than any of them.

Googlebook OS is less finished than ChromeOS, and a student’s laptop has to work the night before a deadline. How-To Geek’s Zachary Boddy wrote on October 20 that, for now, “Chromebooks are somehow more capable, stable, and affordable than Googlebooks,” and his advice to anyone choosing between the two is that “a recent, high-end Chromebook is the smarter choice.” How-To Geek, Tom’s Guide, and Gizmodo all hit bugs on the Lenovo Googlebook 15, Android Digest found that some Android apps do not run on Intel models, and Expert Reviews says Linux desktop apps are harder to run than on ChromeOS, which matters to anyone taking programming classes. Chrome Unboxed is more optimistic, and expects the gap with Chromebooks to shrink within months, though a student buying now has to live with today’s software.

Quick Access shows a phone’s files in the laptop’s Files app, Continue On picks up a task started on the phone, and Cast My Apps streams a phone app to a laptop window. All three need a phone running Android 17 or later, so an iPhone owner pays for features they cannot use. The AI Pro bundle is worth less to a student, because eligible US college students 18 and older can claim a free year of AI Pro through December 31, 2026, on any laptop; it bills at the regular $19.99 per month after that unless you cancel. Ask your school’s IT desk before buying a Googlebook for any class with proctored exams, because the operating system is only weeks old and support pages for those tools talk about Chromebooks.

If you carry an Android phone, live in Google’s apps, and can live with early bugs, two models suit a student best. The Acer Googlebook 14 lists at $899.99 and is the only convertible in the lineup, with a 14-inch 3K OLED touchscreen in a 2.51-pound body that takes a USI pen. Engadget’s Nathan Ingraham, who tried all five, called it “the best bang for your buck in this group.” Its 16-hour rating looks generous next to the 10 hours and 25 minutes Tom’s Guide measured, and there is no HDMI or USB-A. The Dell XPS Googlebook lists at $999.99 and weighs 2.2 pounds, making it the easier one to carry across campus, but its two USB-C ports are the only ports it has, so wired headphones need an adapter. Tom’s Guide’s same test ran it for just over 10 hours. A student who wants a bigger screen can look at the Lenovo Googlebook 15, which How-To Geek praised for its build and hit with the same software complaints.

Waiting for a cheaper Googlebook is not a plan for this semester. Google VP John Maletis has said prices will come down “over time” without giving a date, and our look at the premium-first launch covers what is on record. A Chromebook Plus you buy now still gets ChromeOS updates until about mid-2034, though you should not pay extra for one on the hope of a move to Googlebook OS.

Google introduced the certification in 2023 and enhanced it in 2024. The hardware minimums also include a 1080p webcam, and the AI features are exclusive to certified models. Help Me Write generates first drafts of emails and responses directly in Chrome, useful for overcoming writer’s block or drafting professional communications to professors and potential employers, though you should check your course policy before leaning on AI for graded work. With Help Me Read, lengthy articles, research papers, and web pages come back as summaries while you work through multiple sources for a research paper. Magic Editor removes unwanted objects from photos in Google Photos, which cleans up documentation images for lab reports or presentations. AI-powered background blur, lighting correction, and noise cancellation work across Zoom, Google Meet, and Microsoft Teams without requiring a premium subscription. New Chromebook Plus models also bundle a year of Google AI Pro, the same subscription a Googlebook includes, so the bundle alone is no reason to pay for the step up.

Every Chromebook has an Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date, after which Google stops providing security updates and new features. A Chromebook bought in 2026 with a 2028 AUE date would become unsupported before you graduate, so check the date for the exact model on Google’s Auto Update policy page before you buy.

Chromebook Google’s listed date Time until that date Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 15 January 2036 9+ years Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14” OLED June 2035 8+ years Acer Chromebook Plus 514 (CB514-6H) June 2035 8+ years Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14 June 2035 8+ years Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 June 2034 7+ years

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Google’s admin help page, updated September 23, says ChromeOS devices get updates “through mid-2034.” For qualifying devices whose 10-year lifecycle runs later, Google says it will support a move to Googlebook OS, and it has not yet published which models qualify. In practice, you can count on ChromeOS updates until about mid-2034 on all five picks. A student starting this fall would graduate in 2030 with about four years still to go, so this changes nothing for the degree, and it only matters if you plan to keep the laptop past 2034. Googlebooks are not on Google’s list yet, so “up to 10 years” is the only figure available for them.

Student Discounts Come From Retailers, Makers, and Campus Stores

Amazon Prime Student, free for six months and then half the regular price, gives you Prime shipping and access to Prime-only deals. Best Buy runs periodic student deals, and its price-match guarantee can help if you want in-store pickup. Laptop makers such as Lenovo run education storefronts with verified student discounts, and these sometimes bundle accessories or extended warranties at reduced prices. Some universities negotiate bulk pricing through the campus bookstore on specific Chromebook models, particularly those used in campus labs or recommended by IT departments. Our Black Friday Chromebook guide covers which specs to insist on and how to check a sale listing, and sale season is when to watch for the Lenovo OLED below its usual price. If you qualify and want it, claim the free student year of Google AI Pro before the December 31 deadline.

Online Classes and Learning Management Systems Run in Chrome

Every pick in this guide includes a quality webcam (1080p minimum), integrated microphone, and the processing power to handle Zoom, Google Meet, or Microsoft Teams without stuttering.

For proctored exams using services like Respondus or Proctorio, Chromebook support exists but varies by school.

Web Apps That Cover Coursework

Everything here runs in the browser on any Chromebook, not just a Chromebook Plus:

Google Workspace (Docs, Sheets, Slides)

Microsoft 365 online

Zoom

Canvas and Blackboard

Research databases

Web-based programming environments like GitHub Codespaces and Replit

Statistics tools with web versions, such as jamovi cloud

Linux Runs Python, R, Java, and VS Code

Node.js and most command-line development tools run there too, in the Linux development environment that every Chromebook Plus model includes. Many other Chromebooks support it as well, though more memory helps. The Lenovo OLED’s ARM processor runs ARM builds of these tools; a tool that only ships for x86 needs an Intel pick like the Spin 714.

Software That Does Not Run on ChromeOS

Desktop Adobe Creative Cloud apps (Photoshop, Premiere Pro)

MATLAB desktop

AutoCAD desktop

Specialized engineering software

Most video games requiring Windows

Googlebooks share this list. If your major requires specific Windows or Mac software, a Chromebook may need to be supplemented with campus computer lab access or a secondary Windows or Mac laptop. Read whether a Chromebook is right for you if you are still undecided about the platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

Should a college student buy a Googlebook or a Chromebook Plus? A Chromebook Plus for now. Most models cost less, the software is more mature, and Linux works better on it. A Googlebook starts at $899 and makes sense for an Android phone owner who wants the newer hardware and accepts launch bugs. Neither one runs desktop Windows or Mac software.

Can I use Microsoft Office on a Chromebook? Yes, through the web. Microsoft 365 web apps (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote) work in Chrome and integrate with OneDrive for cloud storage. For most college assignments, the web versions provide what you need, but they have fewer features than the desktop versions. Microsoft does not support its Office Android apps on Chromebooks, so plan on the web apps and an internet connection.

Can Chromebooks run Adobe Photoshop? The full desktop version of Photoshop doesn’t run on Chromebooks or Googlebooks. Adobe Express and Photoshop on the web provide many editing features and run in Chrome. For basic photo editing, Google Photos includes AI-assisted tools. Graphic design programs typically expect the full desktop Creative Cloud apps.

Is a Chromebook sufficient for computer science students? For many CS programs, yes. The Linux development environment runs VS Code, Python, Java, Node.js, Git, and most command-line tools, and an Intel model like the Spin 714 avoids trouble with tools that lack ARM builds. How-To Geek and Expert Reviews both rate Linux on Googlebooks behind ChromeOS, so a Chromebook Plus is the safer choice here. Cloud-based development environments like GitHub Codespaces provide remote development. A curriculum that requires Visual Studio (not VS Code) or development for Windows or Mac will need campus labs or a second machine.

Can a Chromebook replace a laptop? For most college students, a Chromebook Plus can serve as your primary and only laptop. The combination of web apps, Android apps, and Linux support covers typical academic needs including writing papers, creating presentations, conducting research, video conferencing, and programming. The main exceptions are students in programs requiring specific Windows or Mac software.

How long does the battery of a Chromebook typically last? NotebookCheck measured the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14” OLED at over 15 hours of web browsing, but the other picks here land closer to 6 to 9 hours in real use, and Tom’s Guide and TechRadar got about 10.5 hours from the Acer Googlebook against a 16-hour rating. A full day of classes is realistic on the Lenovo. On the others, carry the charger or find a seat near an outlet.

Are Chromebooks good for gaming? Chromebooks aren’t designed for traditional PC gaming. Cloud gaming services like GeForce NOW, Xbox Cloud Gaming, and Amazon Luna work well on any Chromebook with a good internet connection, providing access to AAA titles streamed from remote servers. Android games from the Play Store also run on Chromebooks.

How much storage do I need on a Chromebook for college? For cloud-centric workflows using Google Drive or OneDrive, 64GB is workable but tight. We recommend 128GB minimum for college use, which allows comfortable offline storage of documents, Android apps, and Linux applications without constant storage management. If you plan to store media files locally or use the Linux environment extensively, 256GB provides more breathing room. All Chromebook Plus models include at least 128GB, meeting this recommendation.

Can I use a Chromebook offline? Yes, though functionality varies by application. Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides work fully offline when enabled in settings, syncing changes when you reconnect. Gmail can be read and composed offline. Many Android apps work without connectivity. Web-based services like research databases, most learning management systems, and cloud-specific features require internet access. On campus with ubiquitous WiFi, offline capability is rarely a concern, but plan ahead for travel or areas with limited connectivity.

Is a Chromebook secure for online banking and sensitive tasks? ChromeOS uses verified boot to ensure system integrity, sandboxes each browser tab and app, encrypts user data by default, and updates automatically every four weeks. Those layers leave traditional malware and viruses largely ineffective. For college students managing financial aid, banking, and personal information, a Chromebook’s security architecture provides strong protection with no additional software required.

Do Chromebooks have a headphone jack? Most Chromebooks retain a 3.5mm headphone jack, including all five Chromebook Plus picks in this guide. The Dell XPS Googlebook does not have one, so wired headphones need a USB-C adapter. This is important for college students who may use wired headphones for quiet study or prefer the reliability of wired audio during exams or proctored tests where Bluetooth connections might be prohibited. When evaluating any Chromebook, check the specifications to confirm jack availability if this matters to you.

Can I install software on a Chromebook like on a regular laptop? Chromebooks don’t run the traditional Windows or Mac applications you would install on other laptops. Instead, you can install Android apps from the Google Play Store, Linux applications through the development environment, Chrome extensions, and progressive web apps. For most productivity tasks, this ecosystem provides equivalent functionality. The tradeoff is improved security and performance compared to traditional operating systems, with limitations for specialized professional software.

Can I connect my Chromebook to an external monitor? Yes, all modern Chromebooks support external displays through USB-C (with DisplayPort Alternate Mode) or dedicated HDMI ports. Many Chromebook Plus models include full-size HDMI, eliminating the need for adapters, though the Lenovo OLED does not. You can extend your desktop across multiple monitors or mirror your display for presentations. In a dorm room setup, connecting to a larger external monitor transforms your portable Chromebook into a more comfortable workstation for extended essay writing or research sessions.

Which Chromebooks are the most durable? The Acer Chromebook Plus 514, the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 14, and the Lenovo Chromebook Plus i 15 have all passed military durability testing. The specification to look for is MIL-STD 810H, which indicates testing against drops, vibration, and temperature extremes. Models aimed at education markets also tend to add spill-resistant keyboards, reinforced hinges, and rubber bumpers.

Can a Chromebook handle video editing? Basic editing, yes. Film programs with 4K footage and layered effects need a more powerful laptop, but KineMaster, PowerDirector, Clipchamp, and Kapwing handle class presentations and social media clips. KineMaster and PowerDirector are Android apps, and Clipchamp (now part of Microsoft 365) and Kapwing run in the browser.

Buy the Lenovo on Sale or the Acer at Its Usual Price

For most students, the choice comes down to battery life against price. The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14 OLED is the one to get if you can catch it below its usual price, because it is the only pick here that tested past 15 hours of web browsing. The Acer Chromebook Plus 514 does the same coursework for much less money, with the same update date and more storage, and you carry a charger in exchange. Note-takers and programmers have clear alternatives in the Lenovo 2-in-1 and the Acer Spin 714. Hold off on a Googlebook unless you own an Android phone and want the newer hardware enough to live with unfinished software. Before you buy anything, check your department’s software list and your school’s exam tools, and use the Chromebook Comparison Chart if you want to compare other models. Current prices are on each product page.

Pricing Info Product prices and availability are accurate as of and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on amazon.com at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product. I understand. Let's continue!