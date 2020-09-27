A Chromebook appears here only if its Auto Update Expiration is at least two years away and one of these is true: its Amazon price is at least 15 percent below our list price for the same configuration, or Best Buy marks it as on sale. That list price is the maker’s list price, or Amazon’s list price when the maker shows none. Models with no confirmed list price are left out of that comparison. A card’s badge names the reason. For comparison against current picks, see our Chromebooks under $300, Chromebooks under $250, and the full Chromebook comparison chart. If a used listing tempts you instead, our used Chromebook worksheet shows how to read the AUE date before you pay.

Prices come from Amazon and Best Buy and refresh throughout the day. An Amazon price can be a Prime member price, and the Amazon page shows which price applies to you. Check the price on the retailer’s page before you buy. Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday Chromebook guide covers which models and specs to look for in a sale, and our mini PC deals page applies a similar price test to desktops.

Important Pricing Info: Amazon product prices and availability are accurate as of the time shown on each card and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on amazon.com at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.

Pricing Info Product prices and availability are accurate as of and are subject to change. Any price and availability information displayed on amazon.com at the time of purchase will apply to the purchase of this product. I understand. Let's continue!

Pricing Info Product prices and availability are accurate as of and are subject to change. Please visit the link for the latest up-to-date pricing and availability information. These links are affiliate links and we may earn a commission if you purchase through them. I understand. Let's continue!

Still looking for the perfect Chromebook? Try these resources: