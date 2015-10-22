The best Chromebook under $250 in 2026 is the HP Chromebook 14a with Intel N100, which has a well-reviewed keyboard, a chip much faster than the Celerons common at this price, and updates through June 2033. Its 1366x768 HD panel is dim, and its 4GB of RAM suits a handful of tabs rather than heavy multitasking. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook has a Full HD IPS touchscreen and a fanless design on a slower MediaTek chip, with the same update date. The ASUS Chromebook CX14 has a Full HD screen and military-grade durability testing, the HP Chromebook 14a with Celeron N4000 costs the least, with updates ending in June 2029, and the HP Chromebook 11a is the smallest and lightest. If you want a Full HD IPS screen with the same N100 chip and update date as our top pick, the Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-4H) is worth a look when its current price fits your budget.

New Chromebooks under $200 are now scarce. Among the models we track in November 2026, the new offers under that price are almost all older machines with updates ending by 2029, and many of the lower prices on newer models are used or renewed units. Instead of holding out for $200, look for a new-condition offer and at least four years of updates, then weigh a Full HD screen against a faster chip. All five picks here have at least two years of updates left, and three of them have at least four.

The list prices on some cards are above $250, but new units of those models sell under it. Current prices are on each product page. Our Black Friday Chromebook guide explains how to tell a new model from an old one at a low price.

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Why Choose a Low-Cost Chromebook?

Chromebooks are generally more affordable than their Mac and Windows-based counterparts, and these models still give you easy access to Google apps. Their compact design and lightweight construction make them easy to carry.

Chrome OS is simple for casual use, such as web browsing, word processing, and streaming movies. Chromebooks come with built-in virus protection and automatic updates.

Top Chromebooks Under $250

Best Value HP Chromebook 14a (14a-nf series) MSRP $230.00 Amazon price Loading price... 14" 4GB RAM 64GB 12hr Processor: Intel Processor N100 Display: 1366x768 resolution Pros ✓ Intel N100 processor

✓ well-reviewed keyboard and trackpad

✓ updates through June 2033 Cons ✗ Dim 1366x768 HD display

✗ 4GB of RAM

✗ 64GB of eMMC storage This is the newer HP Chromebook 14a with the Intel N100, not the Celeron N4000 model further down. Chrome Unboxed praised its keyboard, and HP rates the battery at up to 12 hours. The HD panel is the compromise, so it suits people who type a lot more than those who watch video. View Full Specs & Details Model: 14a-nf0019nr

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook MSRP $319.00 Amazon price Loading price... 14" Touch 4GB RAM 64GB 13.5hr Processor: MediaTek Kompanio 520 Display: 1920x1080 resolution Pros ✓ 14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen

✓ fanless

✓ updates through June 2033 Cons ✗ MediaTek chip tops out around ten tabs

✗ 4GB of RAM

✗ no keyboard backlight Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is the only touchscreen here. Its fanless MediaTek Kompanio 520 stays quiet and Lenovo rates the battery at 13.5 hours, though x86 Linux software will not run on it. View Full Specs & Details Model: 82XJ0000US

ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405) MSRP $279 Amazon price Loading price... 14" 4GB RAM 64GB 9.5hr Processor: Intel Celeron Processor N4500 Display: 1920x1080 resolution Pros ✓ 14-inch Full HD display

✓ MIL-STD 810H testing

✓ full-size HDMI port Cons ✗ TN panel with poor viewing angles

✗ Celeron N4500

✗ updates end in June 2031 This is the Celeron N4500 version of the ASUS Chromebook CX14, a good fit for a student who wants a sturdy laptop with HDMI built in. The panel washes out off-angle, and 4GB of RAM struggles with multitasking. View Full Specs & Details Model: CX1405CKA

Budget Pick HP Chromebook 14a MSRP $249.99 Amazon price Loading price... 14" 4GB RAM 64GB 13.5hr Processor: Intel Celeron N4000 Processor Display: 1920x1080 resolution Pros ✓ 14-inch Full HD IPS display

✓ fanless

✓ long rated battery life Cons ✗ Updates end in June 2029

✗ old Celeron N4000 processor

✗ limited storage This older HP Chromebook 14a with a Celeron N4000 is the one pick that still sells under $200 when new, from a small number of sellers. Its Full HD display looks sharper than HD panels, but you should expect to replace it in under three years. View Full Specs & Details Model: 14a-na0023cl / 1G128UA

Most Compact HP Chromebook 11a (ARM) MSRP $219.99 Amazon price Loading price... 11.6" 4GB RAM 32GB 15.75hr Processor: MediaTek MT8183 Display: 1366x768 resolution Pros ✓ Compact and light

✓ fanless

✓ long rated battery life Cons ✗ Small 11.6-inch HD display

✗ only 32GB of storage

✗ updates end in June 2030 At about 2.4 pounds, the HP Chromebook 11a is easy to throw in a backpack for travel or commuting. Its MediaTek MT8183 is an entry-level chip, so keep it to light browsing and documents. View Full Specs & Details Model: 11a-na0010nr / 1F6F4UA#ABA

What is a Chromebook?

A Chromebook is a laptop or tablet that runs on Google’s Chrome OS operating system. This type of device is for users who primarily need a computer for web browsing, sending emails, streaming videos, and using cloud services like Google Drive. Chrome OS itself is lightweight.

Chromebooks are also well-known for their affordable prices. While high-end laptops can cost well over a thousand dollars, many Chromebooks are available for just a few hundred dollars. This lets budget-conscious consumers buy a reliable device.

If you don’t like fussing with technology and want a computer that just works, a Chromebook may be the perfect fit.

How to Pick a Budget Chromebook

Battery Life

Look for a Chromebook with around 10 hours of battery life or more. That covers a full day of work or school without worrying about finding an outlet.

Performance

For everyday tasks like web browsing, document editing, and video streaming, opt for a model with an Intel, AMD, or ARM-based processor and at least 4GB of RAM. That is enough for documents, streaming, and a handful of tabs, though not for heavy multitasking.

Budget Chromebooks have less processing power than high-end models, and 4GB of RAM limits how many tabs stay responsive at once. If you plan to use your Chromebook for more demanding activities like gaming or heavy multitasking, you may want to step up to one of our best Chromebooks under $300, where 8GB of RAM and faster processors become the norm.

Storage Space

Most budget Chromebooks come with 32GB to 128GB of storage. While that may seem small, Chrome OS is designed to rely heavily on cloud services like Google Drive for files and documents. This means that you may not need as much local space as you would on a traditional laptop.

If you find that you need more space for offline files, consider purchasing an external hard drive or SD card to expand your storage capacity.

Screen Size

Budget models run from 11.6 to 15.6 inches. Four of the picks here are 14-inch models, and the HP Chromebook 11a is 11.6 inches. Smaller models are easier to carry, and larger ones make it easier to keep two windows side by side.

When considering screen size, also pay attention to the display’s resolution and quality. A higher resolution will result in sharper images and text, while a better-quality display will offer more accurate color reproduction and wider viewing angles.

Touchscreen Chromebooks

Kids and older students get the most out of a touch panel. With a touchscreen, you can easily navigate web pages, play games, and interact with apps using your fingers, much like you would on a smartphone or tablet. This can be particularly useful for educational applications, where students can engage with the material more directly.

However, touchscreen models can be slightly more expensive than non-touchscreen counterparts.

Convertible Laptop

A 2-in-1 typically has a touchscreen and a hinge that allows the screen to fold back or detach from the keyboard. This functionality lets you use your Chromebook in tablet mode for browsing, tent mode for watching videos, or laptop mode for typing and productivity tasks.

None of the five picks here is a convertible.

Updates bring new features, bug fixes, and security patches, so pick a Chromebook with years of them left.

Before purchasing a Chromebook, research the device’s Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date, which indicates when it will stop receiving Chrome OS updates. Chromebooks released from 2021 onwards receive 10 years of automatic updates, counted from when their chip platform was released.

Ports

Most budget Chromebooks have USB ports and a headphone jack, and only some add HDMI.

USB ports: these connect peripherals like mice, keyboards, and external hard drives. Many Chromebooks come with both USB-A and USB-C ports, offering flexibility for connecting different devices.

HDMI port: if you plan to connect your Chromebook to an external monitor or TV, you need an HDMI port. Some Chromebooks may use a USB-C port for video output, in which case you’ll need an adapter.

Headphone jack: a headphone jack allows you to use wired headphones or speakers with your Chromebook. Some devices are phasing out the headphone jack in favor of wireless audio options.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much should I spend on a Chromebook?

Expect to spend about $200 to $250 on a new Chromebook with several years of updates left. New models under $200 are now scarce, and the ones you can find are mostly older machines with updates ending by 2029. Used units cost less and can suit very basic needs or a young child, as long as you check the update date first.

Can a Chromebook under $250 handle video calls and online meetings?

Yes. Every Chromebook on this page has a built-in webcam and microphone, and all of them handle a standard Google Meet, Zoom, or Microsoft Teams call. They are 4GB machines with entry-level processors, though, so expect the call to stutter if you run it alongside a stack of other tabs.

Chromebooks released from 2021 onwards receive Chrome OS updates for 10 years, counted from when their chip platform was released. This is significantly longer than many Windows laptops receive support. You can check the specific Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date for any Chromebook on Google’s official support page. Budget models follow the same 10-year rule, but the clock starts when the chip platform was released, so older cheap models have less time left: on this page, updates end in June 2029 on the Celeron N4000 HP and in June 2033 on the N100 HP.

Is 32GB or 64GB storage enough for a Chromebook?

64GB works for web-focused use if you keep most files in Google Drive, and 32GB fills up quickly once you add Android apps. Your files can be stored in Google Drive and accessed from anywhere with an internet connection. The operating system itself only takes up about 10-15GB. If you need more offline storage, you can always add an SD card or external USB drive inexpensively.

What’s the difference between a cheap Chromebook and an expensive one?

The main differences between budget Chromebooks under $250 and premium models are build materials, screen resolution, processor speed, and special features. Budget models typically have plastic construction, HD (1366x768) screens, and Intel Celeron or MediaTek processors. Premium Chromebooks often feature aluminum bodies, Full HD or higher resolution displays, faster Intel Core processors, backlit keyboards, and touchscreens. However, for basic tasks, budget Chromebooks perform nearly as well as expensive models.

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