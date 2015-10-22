The best Chromebook under $250 in 2026 is the HP Chromebook 14a with Intel N100, which has a well-reviewed keyboard, a chip much faster than the Celerons common at this price, and updates through June 2033. Its 1366x768 HD panel is dim, and its 4GB of RAM suits a handful of tabs rather than heavy multitasking. The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook has a Full HD IPS touchscreen and a fanless design on a slower MediaTek chip, with the same update date. The ASUS Chromebook CX14 has a Full HD screen and military-grade durability testing, the HP Chromebook 14a with Celeron N4000 costs the least, with updates ending in June 2029, and the HP Chromebook 11a is the smallest and lightest. If you want a Full HD IPS screen with the same N100 chip and update date as our top pick, the Acer Chromebook 314 (CB314-4H) is worth a look when its current price fits your budget.
New Chromebooks under $200 are now scarce. Among the models we track in November 2026, the new offers under that price are almost all older machines with updates ending by 2029, and many of the lower prices on newer models are used or renewed units. Instead of holding out for $200, look for a new-condition offer and at least four years of updates, then weigh a Full HD screen against a faster chip. All five picks here have at least two years of updates left, and three of them have at least four.
The list prices on some cards are above $250, but new units of those models sell under it. Current prices are on each product page. Our Black Friday Chromebook guide explains how to tell a new model from an old one at a low price.
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Why Choose a Low-Cost Chromebook?
Chromebooks are generally more affordable than their Mac and Windows-based counterparts, and these models still give you easy access to Google apps. Their compact design and lightweight construction make them easy to carry.
Chrome OS is simple for casual use, such as web browsing, word processing, and streaming movies. Chromebooks come with built-in virus protection and automatic updates.
Top Chromebooks Under $250
HP Chromebook 14a (14a-nf series)
- ✓Intel N100 processor
- ✓well-reviewed keyboard and trackpad
- ✓updates through June 2033
- ✗Dim 1366x768 HD display
- ✗4GB of RAM
- ✗64GB of eMMC storage
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook
- ✓14-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen
- ✓fanless
- ✓updates through June 2033
- ✗MediaTek chip tops out around ten tabs
- ✗4GB of RAM
- ✗no keyboard backlight
ASUS Chromebook CX14 (CX1405)
- ✓14-inch Full HD display
- ✓MIL-STD 810H testing
- ✓full-size HDMI port
- ✗TN panel with poor viewing angles
- ✗Celeron N4500
- ✗updates end in June 2031
HP Chromebook 14a
- ✓14-inch Full HD IPS display
- ✓fanless
- ✓long rated battery life
- ✗Updates end in June 2029
- ✗old Celeron N4000 processor
- ✗limited storage
HP Chromebook 11a (ARM)
- ✓Compact and light
- ✓fanless
- ✓long rated battery life
- ✗Small 11.6-inch HD display
- ✗only 32GB of storage
- ✗updates end in June 2030
What is a Chromebook?
A Chromebook is a laptop or tablet that runs on Google’s Chrome OS operating system. This type of device is for users who primarily need a computer for web browsing, sending emails, streaming videos, and using cloud services like Google Drive. Chrome OS itself is lightweight.
Chromebooks are also well-known for their affordable prices. While high-end laptops can cost well over a thousand dollars, many Chromebooks are available for just a few hundred dollars. This lets budget-conscious consumers buy a reliable device.
If you don’t like fussing with technology and want a computer that just works, a Chromebook may be the perfect fit.
How to Pick a Budget Chromebook
Battery Life
Look for a Chromebook with around 10 hours of battery life or more. That covers a full day of work or school without worrying about finding an outlet.
Performance
For everyday tasks like web browsing, document editing, and video streaming, opt for a model with an Intel, AMD, or ARM-based processor and at least 4GB of RAM. That is enough for documents, streaming, and a handful of tabs, though not for heavy multitasking.
Budget Chromebooks have less processing power than high-end models, and 4GB of RAM limits how many tabs stay responsive at once. If you plan to use your Chromebook for more demanding activities like gaming or heavy multitasking, you may want to step up to one of our best Chromebooks under $300, where 8GB of RAM and faster processors become the norm.
Storage Space
Most budget Chromebooks come with 32GB to 128GB of storage. While that may seem small, Chrome OS is designed to rely heavily on cloud services like Google Drive for files and documents. This means that you may not need as much local space as you would on a traditional laptop.
If you find that you need more space for offline files, consider purchasing an external hard drive or SD card to expand your storage capacity.
Screen Size
Budget models run from 11.6 to 15.6 inches. Four of the picks here are 14-inch models, and the HP Chromebook 11a is 11.6 inches. Smaller models are easier to carry, and larger ones make it easier to keep two windows side by side.
When considering screen size, also pay attention to the display’s resolution and quality. A higher resolution will result in sharper images and text, while a better-quality display will offer more accurate color reproduction and wider viewing angles.
Touchscreen Chromebooks
Kids and older students get the most out of a touch panel. With a touchscreen, you can easily navigate web pages, play games, and interact with apps using your fingers, much like you would on a smartphone or tablet. This can be particularly useful for educational applications, where students can engage with the material more directly.
However, touchscreen models can be slightly more expensive than non-touchscreen counterparts.
Convertible Laptop
A 2-in-1 typically has a touchscreen and a hinge that allows the screen to fold back or detach from the keyboard. This functionality lets you use your Chromebook in tablet mode for browsing, tent mode for watching videos, or laptop mode for typing and productivity tasks.
None of the five picks here is a convertible.
Update Support and Ports
Operating System Updates
Updates bring new features, bug fixes, and security patches, so pick a Chromebook with years of them left.
Before purchasing a Chromebook, research the device’s Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date, which indicates when it will stop receiving Chrome OS updates. Chromebooks released from 2021 onwards receive 10 years of automatic updates, counted from when their chip platform was released.
Ports
Most budget Chromebooks have USB ports and a headphone jack, and only some add HDMI.
- USB ports: these connect peripherals like mice, keyboards, and external hard drives. Many Chromebooks come with both USB-A and USB-C ports, offering flexibility for connecting different devices.
- HDMI port: if you plan to connect your Chromebook to an external monitor or TV, you need an HDMI port. Some Chromebooks may use a USB-C port for video output, in which case you’ll need an adapter.
- Headphone jack: a headphone jack allows you to use wired headphones or speakers with your Chromebook. Some devices are phasing out the headphone jack in favor of wireless audio options.
Frequently Asked Questions
How much should I spend on a Chromebook?
Expect to spend about $200 to $250 on a new Chromebook with several years of updates left. New models under $200 are now scarce, and the ones you can find are mostly older machines with updates ending by 2029. Used units cost less and can suit very basic needs or a young child, as long as you check the update date first.
Can a Chromebook under $250 handle video calls and online meetings?
Yes. Every Chromebook on this page has a built-in webcam and microphone, and all of them handle a standard Google Meet, Zoom, or Microsoft Teams call. They are 4GB machines with entry-level processors, though, so expect the call to stutter if you run it alongside a stack of other tabs.
How long will a budget Chromebook receive Chrome OS updates?
Chromebooks released from 2021 onwards receive Chrome OS updates for 10 years, counted from when their chip platform was released. This is significantly longer than many Windows laptops receive support. You can check the specific Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date for any Chromebook on Google’s official support page. Budget models follow the same 10-year rule, but the clock starts when the chip platform was released, so older cheap models have less time left: on this page, updates end in June 2029 on the Celeron N4000 HP and in June 2033 on the N100 HP.
Is 32GB or 64GB storage enough for a Chromebook?
64GB works for web-focused use if you keep most files in Google Drive, and 32GB fills up quickly once you add Android apps. Your files can be stored in Google Drive and accessed from anywhere with an internet connection. The operating system itself only takes up about 10-15GB. If you need more offline storage, you can always add an SD card or external USB drive inexpensively.
What’s the difference between a cheap Chromebook and an expensive one?
The main differences between budget Chromebooks under $250 and premium models are build materials, screen resolution, processor speed, and special features. Budget models typically have plastic construction, HD (1366x768) screens, and Intel Celeron or MediaTek processors. Premium Chromebooks often feature aluminum bodies, Full HD or higher resolution displays, faster Intel Core processors, backlit keyboards, and touchscreens. However, for basic tasks, budget Chromebooks perform nearly as well as expensive models.