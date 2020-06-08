HP Chromebook 11a (ARM)

Updated on November 3, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare 11a-na0110nr / 60G05UA Add

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The HP Chromebook 11a (ARM) is a small, fanless 11.6-inch Chromebook that trades speed and screen quality for long battery life, which makes it a reasonable pick for students and casual users. It runs on the MediaTek MT8183, an 8-core ARM chip, and HP rates the battery at up to 15 hours 45 minutes. HP launched it in 2020 and added more SKUs in 2022. Every model has a dim 220-nit screen: most are non-touch, and seven use an IPS touchscreen with better viewing angles. Every model has 4GB of RAM, which limits multitasking but is enough for web browsing and document work.

Note: HP no longer manufactures this model, so new stock is limited. Its ChromeOS updates run through June 2030, so it is still a supported device.

Pros Cons Long battery life (Chrome Unboxed estimated 11 to 13 hours; Beebom saw more than 13) Non-touch panel has poor viewing angles and washed-out colors Light (2.36 lb) and fanless, silent operation 4GB RAM only; limited heavy multitasking Rigid chassis for the price 32-64GB eMMC pushes you to cloud storage ChromeOS updates through June 2030 No backlit keyboard Trackpad reviewers liked Just one USB-A and one USB-C, both USB 2.0; no HDMI MT8183 fine for browsing and documents Dim 220-nit screen; hard to use outdoors

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HP Chromebook 11a (ARM) Comparison Chart

14 configurations Configuration Storage Screen List price Amazon price Compare 11a-na0110nr / 60G05UA 64 GB eMMC 1366x768 touch $329.99 Details Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Screen Type IPS touch, anti-glare (220 nits, 50% NTSC) Touch Screen Yes 11a-na0100nr / 60G04UA 64 GB eMMC 1366x768 touch $329.99 Details Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Screen Type IPS touch, anti-glare (220 nits, 50% NTSC) Touch Screen Yes 11a-na0090nr / 60G03UA 64 GB eMMC 1366x768 $269.99 Details Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Screen Type anti-glare (220 nits, 45% NTSC) Touch Screen No 11a-na0080nr / 60G02UA 64 GB eMMC 1366x768 $269.99 Details Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Screen Type anti-glare (220 nits, 45% NTSC) Touch Screen No 11a-na0050nr / 1F6G1UA#ABA 32 GB eMMC 1366x768 touch $259.99 Details Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Screen Type IPS touch, anti-glare (220 nits, 50% NTSC) Touch Screen Yes 11a-na0030nr / 1F6F8UA#ABA 32 GB eMMC 1366x768 $219.99 Details Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Screen Type anti-glare (220 nits, 45% NTSC) Touch Screen No 11a-na0021nr / 241T0UA#ABA 32 GB eMMC 1366x768 $259.99 Loading... Details Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Screen Type anti-glare (220 nits, 45% NTSC) Touch Screen No 11a-na0070nr / 60G00UA 64 GB eMMC 1366x768 $269.99 Details Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Screen Type anti-glare (220 nits, 45% NTSC) Touch Screen No 11a-na0010nr / 1F6F4UA#ABA 32 GB eMMC 1366x768 $219.99 Loading... Details Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Screen Type anti-glare (220 nits, 45% NTSC) Touch Screen No 11a-na0040nr / 1F6F9UA#ABA 32 GB eMMC 1366x768 touch $259.99 Details Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Screen Type IPS touch, anti-glare (220 nits, 50% NTSC) Touch Screen Yes 11a-na0027nr / 657X9UA 32 GB eMMC 1366x768 $249.00 Details Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Screen Type anti-glare (220 nits, 45% NTSC) Touch Screen No 11a-na0060nr / 1F6G3UA#ABA 32 GB eMMC 1366x768 touch $299.99 Details Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Screen Type IPS touch, anti-glare (220 nits, 50% NTSC) Touch Screen Yes 11a-na0036nr / 18J39UA 32 GB eMMC 1366x768 touch $259.99 Details Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC Screen Type IPS touch, anti-glare (220 nits, 50% NTSC) Touch Screen Yes 11a-na0120nr / 60G01UA 64 GB eMMC 1366x768 touch $329.99 Details Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC Screen Type IPS touch, anti-glare (220 nits, 50% NTSC) Touch Screen Yes Specs shared by every configuration Performance Rating 3.2 Chromebook Plus No Processor

MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 2.00 Ghz) RAM 4 GB Screen Size 11.6" Screen Resolution 1366x768 Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 11.22 x 7.59 x 0.66 inches

(284.99 x 192.79 x 16.76 mm) Weight 2.36 lbs (1.07 kg) Backlit Keyboard No Webcam 720p HD WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (2x2) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet No Cellular Modem No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 1 USB-C

(both ports are USB 2.0; USB-C handles charging and DisplayPort 1.1 output) Thunderbolt Ports No Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 2 cell, 37Whrs, Li-ion Battery Life 15.75 hours Fanless Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2030

A light plastic 11-incher built around battery life

At 11.22 x 7.59 x 0.66 inches and 2.36 pounds, the chassis slips easily into a bag. The plastic shell (Snow White, Ash Gray, or Indigo Blue) is reasonably rigid for a budget Chromebook and built to take everyday handling rather than to feel premium. It has no fan, only a heat sink, so it runs silent.

The MediaTek MT8183 (an octa-core ARM chip) with 4GB of onboard LPDDR4x memory and Mali-G72 graphics runs ChromeOS smoothly for browsing, documents, and media, holding up across a handful of tabs but not heavy multitasking. Chrome Unboxed found the 11a feels snappier than the similarly-specified Lenovo Chromebook Duet, crediting the lower 1366x768 screen, which it estimated means “about a 55% reduction in the actual number of pixels” to push compared with the Duet’s 1920x1200 panel.

For ports it has one USB-C (charging and DisplayPort 1.1 output), one USB-A, a combo audio jack, and a microSD reader. HP lists both USB ports as USB 2.0, so file copies to an external drive are slow. There is no HDMI, so an external monitor needs a USB-C adapter, and a wired connection needs a USB Ethernet adapter. Wi-Fi 5 (2x2) and Bluetooth 4.2 cover wireless, and the 720p webcam is fine for calls. HP rates the 37Wh, 2-cell battery at up to 15 hours 45 minutes of mixed use; Chrome Unboxed estimated 11-13 hours in regular use, and Beebom reported more than 13 hours of video and browsing.

The non-touch 11.6-inch panel is rated at 220 nits and 45% NTSC. It is dim and hard to use outdoors, and Chrome Unboxed identified it as a TN panel with poor viewing angles and washed-out colors. The touch models use an IPS panel at the same 220 nits with 50% NTSC coverage, so they look better from an angle but are no brighter. Both panels run at 1366x768, which is adequate for reading, document work, and streaming.

Reviewer Insights

Chrome Unboxed

Chrome Unboxed tested an Indigo Blue unit with 64GB of storage. Its verdict: “So, is this Chromebook worth the asking price? 100% it is!” The reviewer liked the blue color, noting that “adding a splash of color really does affect the way you perceive a Chromebook,” and found the chassis rigid with little flex. He estimated 11-13 hours of battery life with regular use, short of HP’s claim but still all-day, and praised the trackpad for its smooth surface and click. He called the non-touch screen a TN panel with poor viewing angles and a washed-out look, and pointed to the IPS touchscreen version as the better display. His conclusion: “Whether it acts as a secondary device around the house or a decent performer for the kids, the HP 11a deserves your attention.”

In the companion video, he flexed the chassis on camera (“I was really surprised with how rigid the thing feels”) and repeated the performance point: “this chromebook feels a lot faster than the duet even though they’re the exact same processor.” He also said he would not buy it as an Android-first device: it runs quite a few Android apps, but without a touchscreen, apps that are not optimized for a keyboard and trackpad are harder to get around in.

Beebom

After using it as his daily driver, the Beebom reviewer (testing an Indian-market touchscreen model with 64GB of storage) said “in my use the laptop easily lasts well over 13 hours while watching videos and browsing the internet.” After a multitasking test, he said “the hp chromebook 11a can easily handle multitasking and will definitely be able to handle your workload for online classes.” On the touchscreen, he said the touch response is decent, but he mostly used the trackpad because the hinge does not fold into a tablet. He also noted the thick screen bezels, the average speakers, and the slower eMMC storage.

MergeDroid

MergeDroid bought a UK-market non-touch model as a grade A refurbished unit. On the build: “the build quality feels sturdy but not great. It’s very plasticky.” He found the keys shallow, liked the trackpad for the price, and put performance on par with the ASUS Chromebook Spin 311, which uses the same MT8183. His summary of where it fits: “it’s a great machine to just have on the couch as an option. It’s a great portable travel machine.”

Better as a hand-me-down than a new buy

The two things this machine still does well are battery life (Chrome Unboxed estimated 11 to 13 hours, enough for a full school day) and ChromeOS support through June 2030. That makes a used unit a sensible pick for a student. Do not pay new-Chromebook money for it today; the dim 220-nit screen and 4GB of RAM were compromises at launch. If you find one, the touch models are worth the small premium for their IPS panel.

To compare it with current models, the Chromebook Comparison Chart lets you filter by screen, RAM, and battery life.

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