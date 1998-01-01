The MediaTek MT8183 is an octa-core ARM processor that became one of the most popular chips in budget Chromebooks between 2020 and 2023. Built on a 12nm process, the MT8183 uses a big.LITTLE architecture combining four high-performance ARM Cortex-A73 cores with four power-efficient Cortex-A53 cores, all running at up to 2.0 GHz. This eight-core design enables the processor to handle multitasking better than dual-core Intel Celeron alternatives while consuming significantly less power. MediaTek also marketed this chip as the Kompanio 500 when targeting the Chromebook market.

The MT8183 integrates an ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU operating at up to 800 MHz, capable of hardware-accelerated video decoding for H.265 and VP9 up to 4K resolution. A notable feature is the dual-core AI processing unit (APU) providing up to 0.5 TOPs of neural processing performance, enabling accelerated AI-camera features and other machine learning applications. Memory support includes LPDDR4x with maximum display resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. The extremely low power consumption enables fanless, passively-cooled designs that operate in complete silence while achieving battery life figures that Intel-based competitors struggle to match.

In the Chromebook market, the MT8183 found its home in budget education devices and entry-level consumer Chromebooks priced between $150 and $350. Manufacturers including HP, Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo deployed this processor in devices targeting students, casual users, and anyone prioritizing portability and battery life over raw performance. The MT8183’s ARM architecture also provides native Android app compatibility, making these Chromebooks particularly well-suited for running mobile applications from the Play Store.

Performance

The MediaTek MT8183 scores approximately 25,000 on the Octane 2.0 JavaScript benchmark, which remains a useful metric for Chromebook responsiveness in browser-based tasks. This places it solidly above the Intel Celeron N4020’s score of 20,000 and on par with higher-end dual-core Intel options. In PassMark CPU Mark testing, the MT8183 achieves an average score of 2,581 for multi-threaded workloads and 901 for single-threaded tasks. Geekbench 5 testing shows single-core scores around 294 points and multi-core scores around 1,214 points.

How does this compare to competitors? The MT8183’s eight cores give it a significant advantage in multi-threaded workloads over the dual-core Intel Celeron N4020 and N4000 processors commonly found in budget Chromebooks. PassMark data shows the MT8183 is faster than these Intel chips in multi-threaded tasks. However, the Celeron N4020 maintains a slight edge in single-threaded performance, which affects the responsiveness of certain browser operations. The MT8183 substantially outperforms its predecessor, the MediaTek M8173C (Octane: 9,575), representing nearly a 2.5x improvement in JavaScript performance.

What do these numbers mean in practice? Reviewers consistently describe MT8183 Chromebooks as capable for basic tasks and surprisingly responsive for their price tier. Chrome Unboxed noted that HP’s Chromebook 11a with the MT8183 felt faster than expected, partly because the lower 1366x768 display resolution requires 55% fewer pixels to push than higher-resolution alternatives. Real-world testing confirms these devices handle 8-10 browser tabs, Google Workspace applications, video streaming up to 4K, and video conferencing without significant slowdown. Users report the experience as “smooth as butter for basic internet browsing and movie/streaming needs.” However, performance can degrade noticeably when running many tabs simultaneously or using demanding Android applications.

Ideal Use Cases

Chromebooks with the MediaTek MT8183 excel for K-12 students who need a reliable, affordable device for Google Classroom, research, writing assignments, and video calls. The 13-16 hour battery life typical of MT8183 Chromebooks means students can work through an entire school day and beyond without hunting for power outlets. Fanless operation keeps these devices silent during tests, library sessions, and late-night studying. Several MT8183 Chromebooks earned MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification with spill-resistant keyboards, making them practical for the inevitable accidents of student life. The HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 Education Edition can survive drops from 122cm onto plywood.

Budget-conscious users who work primarily within Google Workspace and web applications will find the MT8183 adequate for everyday needs. Document editing, spreadsheet work, presentation creation, and email function smoothly. The processor handles video streaming from Netflix, YouTube, and other services without issue, including hardware-decoded 4K playback. The ARM architecture provides excellent Android app compatibility, making MT8183 Chromebooks particularly good choices for users who rely heavily on mobile applications.

The MT8183 also powers some compelling tablet-style Chromebooks. The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 pairs this processor with a 10.5-inch 1920x1200 display, included USI stylus, and detachable keyboard, aimed at digital artists, note-takers, and anyone wanting tablet convenience with laptop functionality. The Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet offers a similar package with its 10.1-inch IPS display and 16.5-hour battery life.

However, the MT8183 is not well-suited for power users or anyone who frequently pushes Chrome OS beyond basic tasks. Heavy multitasking with 15+ browser tabs causes noticeable slowdowns, and demanding Android games or applications will struggle. Linux application support through Crostini exists but performs modestly. Users who need responsive performance for development work, content creation, or professional productivity should look toward Intel Core-class processors or newer MediaTek Kompanio chips.

What to Look For

When shopping for a MediaTek MT8183 Chromebook, RAM configuration matters for the user experience. All MT8183 Chromebooks shipped with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM, which is adequate for light use but becomes a bottleneck with many browser tabs open or when running multiple Android apps. Since RAM is soldered and not upgradeable on any of these devices, this limitation is permanent. The HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 Education Edition stands out with an 8GB variant that provides meaningfully better multitasking headroom. If you can find an 8GB model at a reasonable price, the extra memory provides genuine benefit.

Storage typically ranges from 32GB to 64GB of eMMC flash across MT8183 Chromebooks. For users primarily working in Google Drive, 32GB is workable but feels tight after installing several Android apps or needing offline file access. Opting for 64GB provides breathing room for downloaded content and application data. Most MT8183 Chromebooks include microSD card slots for storage expansion, which helps address limitations though at slower speeds than internal storage.

Display characteristics vary significantly across MT8183 models and often determine the overall experience. Budget clamshell Chromebooks like the HP Chromebook 11a use 11.6-inch 1366x768 TN panels with 220-nit brightness that reviewers describe as having “washed-out colors” and “poor viewing angles.” However, tablet-style devices offer better displays: the ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 features a 10.5-inch 1920x1200 LED-backlit panel with superior color reproduction, and the Lenovo 10e includes a 1920x1200 IPS display. If display quality matters to you, consider the tablet-style devices or accept that budget clamshells prioritize other features.

Form factor choice depends on how you plan to use the Chromebook. The HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE and Acer Chromebook Spin 311 offer 360-degree hinges for tablet mode, adding versatility for touch-based applications. Traditional clamshell designs like the HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE deliver similar core performance at lower prices. True tablet designs like the ASUS CM3 and Lenovo 10e provide the most portable experience but require keyboard accessories for extended typing sessions.

Finally, consider the Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date when purchasing. MT8183 Chromebooks have AUE dates ranging from June 2028 to June 2030 depending on the specific model. The HP Chromebook 11a, HP Chromebook x360 11MK G3 EE, and HP Chromebook 11MK G9 EE all extend through June 2030, offering the longest remaining support windows. The ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 and Lenovo 10e Chromebook Tablet reach June 2028, while the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 also expires in June 2028. With many MT8183 Chromebooks now available at steep discounts on the used market, verifying the remaining update support is essential before purchasing.