Acer Chromebook Spin 311

Updated on November 15, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 3.0 Add to compare CP311-3H-K6XD / NX.HUVAA.004 Add

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Acer lists the Chromebook Spin 311 (CP311-3H) with an 11.6-inch touchscreen and MediaTek’s MT8183, which LaptopMedia lists as the Kompanio 500. This generation was announced in June 2020 and went on sale in September 2020, according to Android Central. Android Central gave it 4.5 out of 5 and found “just enough power for schoolwork, light work, and casual computing,” which is the job a budget Chromebook is bought to do. Chrome OS updates run through June 2030, so units still in service have years of patches ahead of them.

Pros Cons Battery life: LaptopMedia measured 20 hours of web browsing on a single charge Dim display: NotebookCheck measured 214.4 cd/m² average brightness Silent: NotebookCheck notes it is passively cooled and operates silently Big bezels all around the screen (LaptopMedia) Light: Acer lists 2.65 lb No microSD slot, so storage cannot be expanded with a card (Android Central) Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass over the touchscreen (Android Central) No 8GB RAM option, and LaptopMedia found the memory cannot be upgraded 45W USB-C charging from dead to full in less than two hours (Android Central) Only two ports, 1 USB-C and 1 USB-A (Android Police) Convertible design with 360-degree hinges Android Police called the touchpad experience “abysmal”

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Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Comparison Chart

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Price List Price: $299.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $280.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $330.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number CP311-3H-K6XD / NX.HUVAA.004 CP311-3H-K4S1 CP311-3H-K5WQ Performance Rating 3.2 3.2 3.2 Chromebook Plus No No No Processor

MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 2.00 Ghz)

MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 2.00 Ghz)

MediaTek MT8183 Octa-core 2.00 Ghz (max 2.00 Ghz) RAM 4 GB 4 GB 4 GB Internal Storage 64 GB eMMC 32 GB eMMC 64 GB eMMC Screen Size 11.6" 11.6" 11.6" Screen Resolution 1366x768 1366x768 1366x768 Screen Type IPS IPS IPS Touch Screen Yes Yes Yes Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 11.4 x 8.1 x 0.74 inches

(289.56 x 205.74 x 18.8 mm) 11.4 x 8.1 x 0.74 inches

(289.56 x 205.74 x 18.8 mm) 11.4 x 8.1 x 0.74 inches

(289.56 x 205.74 x 18.8 mm) Weight 2.65 lbs (1.2 kg) 2.65 lbs (1.2 kg) 2.65 lbs (1.2 kg) Backlit Keyboard No No No Webcam HD HD HD WiFi Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2 Bluetooth 4.2 Ethernet No No No Cellular Modem No No No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 2.0, 1 USB-C

(with DisplayPort and charging) 1 USB 2.0, 1 USB-C

(with DisplayPort and charging) 1 USB 2.0, 1 USB-C

(with DisplayPort and charging) Thunderbolt Ports No No No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader No Card Reader Battery 2 cell, 4670 mAh, Lithium Ion 2 cell, 4670 mAh, Lithium Ion 2 cell, 4670 mAh, Lithium Ion Battery Life 16.0 hours 16.0 hours 16.0 hours Fanless Yes Yes Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2030 June, 2030 June, 2030

An eight-core MediaTek chip that trades speed for silence

LaptopMedia describes the MT8183 as a big.LITTLE configuration of four Cortex-A73 and four Cortex-A53 cores. Android Police found the Spin 311 fast with everyday tasks like Chrome web browsing, Android chat apps, and Google Docs. Acer lists 4GB of LPDDR4X memory, and LaptopMedia found that neither the memory nor the storage can be upgraded.

NotebookCheck notes that the Chromebook is passively cooled and operates silently. Android Police saw no noticeable heat buildup with heavy use. Android Police also found Android and Linux apps a bit slow to launch, and heavy websites slow to finish rendering.

LaptopMedia found a lot lower performance than the Intel-based predecessor, the CP311-2H, in both the CPU and the GPU department, though it added that if you mainly use Docs and Spreadsheets, this shouldn’t really bother you.

A dim 1366x768 panel under Gorilla Glass

Acer lists an 11.6-inch IPS touchscreen with a 1366 x 768 resolution. NotebookCheck found the IPS panel readable from any position thanks to its stable viewing angles. NotebookCheck’s testing measured an average brightness of 214.4 cd/m², which it called too low; it considers values beyond 300 cd/m² to be good. LaptopMedia measured 296 nits in the middle of the screen and 54% sRGB coverage.

Android Central lists Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass on the display, a coating designed to kill odor and stain-causing bacteria rather than all disease-causing bacteria. LaptopMedia noted that the bezels are pretty big all around the screen. Acer lists the chassis at 0.74 inches thick.

Battery life and charging

Acer rates the two-cell 4670 mAh battery at up to 16 hours, and NotebookCheck lists its review unit’s battery at 36.5 Wh. LaptopMedia measured 20 hours of web browsing and 19 hours and 20 minutes of video playback with the screen at 120 nits. Android Police’s Kent Duke wrote that the battery “comfortably reached the advertised fifteen-hour mark with my mid-heavy use and more.” Android Central did not quite reach 15 hours on a single charge but consistently got 12 hours or more.

Android Central recharged it from dead to full in less than two hours with 45W Power Delivery charging. Android Police got forty-five minutes of extra battery time from five minutes of charging. Acer lists one USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C port with DisplayPort output and charging, plus one USB 2.0 port. Acer lists no memory card reader.

Reviewer Insights

Android Police: Kent Duke, December 2020 praised the battery and panned the touchpad

Android Police’s Kent Duke reviewed the CP311-3H-K5GD and added an update after a month of using it as his daily driver. He rated it 7.5 out of 10 and answered “Maybe” to whether you should buy it.

Kent Duke praised the battery and the silent operation. Duke wrote: “The battery is phenomenal. It comfortably reached the advertised fifteen-hour mark with my mid-heavy use and more.” On the fanless design, he noted: “The Chromebook can passively cool without fans, making it dead silent while in use.” Build quality earned a similar nod: “It uses a plastic body that feels durable and solid.” Keyboard feel was a pleasant surprise: he wrote that the typing experience is not up to the Pixelbook “but it’s still great for hours of daily typing.”

The touchpad, however, was a serious problem. Kent Duke called it “the Achilles’ heel of this Chromebook” and called the touchpad experience “abysmal.” He added: “At best, it is barely functional, which can be a big deal-breaker for many.” The 1366x768 display drew a complaint about clarity: “The pixelation on images and grainy text are very noticeable and distracting.”

Lab numbers, and a preference for the Intel predecessor, from LaptopMedia: Alex Iliev and Kroum Nikolov, June 2020

LaptopMedia measured 296 nits in the middle of the screen and 274 nits on average across the surface. Their battery testing produced the 20-hour web-browsing and 19-hour-20-minute video-playback figures cited above.

LaptopMedia’s reviewers criticized how the MediaTek silicon compared to the Intel chip in the predecessor. In their verdict they wrote that compared to the older CP311-2H, they got “a lot lower performance” in both CPU and GPU work, and they singled out the integrated graphics: “Its integrated ARM Mali-G72 MP3 is nowhere near the performance shown by the Intel UHD Graphics 600, seen on the predecessor.”

The keyboard drew a complaint from LaptopMedia about consistency: “Although the key travel is long, and the sizing of the keycaps is actually good, the inconsistency of the clicks, themselves, makes the keyboard uncomfortable for long typing sessions.” On build, they wrote that the laptop feels a little thicker than they would like from an 11-incher, at 20mm, “and the build is entirely made out of plastic.” Their bottom line: “At the end of the day, we are a little disappointed with this notebook.”

This model arrived in 2020, during what Android Central described as a surge in distance learning and working from home. Android Central called 11.6-inch Chromebooks a great size for kids and found the Spin 311 “still plenty durable for the chaos of everyday life with kids.”

With Chrome OS updates guaranteed through June 2030, units still in service continue to receive security patches and new features. Android Central wished for an 8GB RAM option for more breathing room on video conferences, and saw tab reloads once it opened too many tabs or tried to do too much during a video call.

If you are weighing it against other options, the Chromebook Comparison Chart puts specs side by side to help you find the right fit.

Frequently Asked Questions

When does the Spin 311 (CP311-3H) stop getting Chrome OS updates?

The Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date is June 2030. After that date the device will no longer receive new Chrome OS feature or security updates, but will continue to function.

Can I upgrade the RAM or storage on the Spin 311?

No. LaptopMedia found that neither the memory nor the storage can be upgraded. Android Central lists 4GB of LPDDR4x memory and 32GB to 64GB of eMMC storage.

Is the Spin 311 good enough for school or college work in 2026 and beyond?

Android Central found just enough power for schoolwork, light work, and casual computing, and it kept up with a half-dozen tabs plus a Google Meet call. Android Central also saw it slow down once you get over 15 tabs and would not recommend it for more intensive Linux applications. LaptopMedia ruled out video editing.

Which variant should I look for: 32GB or 64GB?

The 32GB CP311-3H-K4S1 and the 64GB CP311-3H-K6XD or K5WQ differ in storage. Android Central recommends the 64GB model because there’s no microSD card slot on either version.

How does the MediaTek MT8183 compare to the Intel chip in the CP311-2H?

LaptopMedia found a lot lower CPU and GPU performance than the Intel-based CP311-2H, and wrote that the Mali-G72 MP3 is nowhere near the performance of the Intel UHD Graphics 600 seen on the predecessor. LaptopMedia added that if you mainly use Docs and Spreadsheets, this shouldn’t really bother you.

Is there a backlit keyboard option?

Android Police and Android Central both found no keyboard backlight.