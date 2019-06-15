Acer Chromebook 311

Updated on November 25, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare CB311-9HT-C4UM / NX.HKGAA.001 Add

CB311-9H-C12A / NX.HKFAA.001 Add

The Acer Chromebook 311 is an ultraportable 11.6-inch laptop sold in two flavors: the touchscreen CB311-9HT and the matte non-touch CB311-9H. Both share an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor, 4GB of LPDDR4 memory, and 32GB of eMMC storage, with a fanless chassis that runs silently and a battery rated at 8 to 10 hours of real-world use. The pitch is an entry price for students, writers, and travelers who need a reliable second device, without the bulk of a 14 or 15 inch machine. At 2.43 pounds (roughly 1.1 kg) and 0.71 inches thick, it slips into any bag, and the two full-function USB-C ports give it more docking flexibility than its asking price suggests. Auto Update Expiration is set for June 2029, so Google still ships fresh ChromeOS updates to this model.

Pros Cons Costs under $200 when on sale (Lon.TV) 1366x768 HD display falls short of 1080p standards Dual full-function USB-C ports drive two 4K monitors at 60Hz (Lon.TV) 4GB RAM is soldered, no upgrade path 8 to 10 hour battery life under real-world use (Lon.TV) 32GB eMMC fills quickly without cloud sync Keyboard has good tactile feedback, suits longer typing sessions (Lon.TV) Tinny speakers weaken media playback (Lon.TV) Fanless, completely silent operation No backlit keyboard for low-light typing Runs native Linux apps through ChromeOS (Lon.TV) Display tops out near 300 nits, dim under bright light (Lon.TV)

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Acer Chromebook 311 Comparison Chart

Acer Chromebook 311 Acer Chromebook 311 Price List Price: $259.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $240.00 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number CB311-9HT-C4UM / NX.HKGAA.001 CB311-9H-C12A / NX.HKFAA.001 Performance Rating 2.6 2.6 Chromebook Plus No No Processor

Intel Celeron N4000 Processor Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.60 Ghz)

Intel Celeron N4000 Processor Dual-core 1.10 Ghz (max 2.60 Ghz) RAM 4 GB 4 GB Internal Storage 32 GB eMMC 32 GB eMMC Screen Size 11.6" 11.6" Screen Resolution 1366x768 1366x768 Screen Type IPS IPS Touch Screen Yes No Stylus / Pen No Stylus Support No Stylus Support Dimensions

width x length x thickness 11.7 x 7.8 x 0.71 inches

(297.18 x 198.12 x 18.03 mm) 11.7 x 7.8 x 0.71 inches

(297.18 x 198.12 x 18.03 mm) Weight 2.43 lbs (1.1 kg) 2.43 lbs (1.1 kg) Backlit Keyboard No No Webcam 720p HD 720p HD WiFi Intel Wireless-AC 9560 (802.11ac) Intel Wireless-AC 9560 (802.11ac) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Ethernet No No Cellular Modem No No HDMI No HDMI No HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(supports DisplayPort) 2 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(supports DisplayPort) Thunderbolt Ports No No Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 3 cell, Lithium-ion 3 cell, Lithium-ion Battery Life 10.0 hours 10.0 hours Fanless Yes Yes Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2029 June, 2029

A good keyboard and two full-function USB-C ports

The chassis is all plastic, but Lon Seidman described the keyboard as “really nice” with “nicely spaced keys that are very easy to type with good tactile feedback” and “decent key travel” for the class. The trackpad is a mechanical click pad that, in his testing, “tracks quite well” without feeling springy. The result is a 2.43-pound 11.6-inch laptop with a keyboard that holds up to long typing sessions. Buyers shopping the CB311-9HT touchscreen variant get the same chassis with a glossy touch panel; the CB311-9H (model CB311-9H-C12A) uses a matte non-touch screen instead.

The Celeron N4000 covers the basics. On browserbench.org’s Speedometer benchmark, Lon.TV measured a score of 51.3, which he said “puts this 11 inch chromebook right in line with its competitors in the marketplace” at this price. Browsing, document editing, and video calls run well; a dozen Chrome tabs or a large spreadsheet does not. The 4GB of RAM cannot be upgraded, so heavy multitaskers should look at a larger Chromebook with more memory instead. ChromeOS’s tight resource management helps, and the fanless design means the laptop will throttle before it ever gets loud (there are no fans to spin up).

Both USB-C ports are full-function, so each one handles power delivery, data, and video output, and Lon.TV connected the laptop to two external 4K displays and “was able to drive both of those displays independently at 4k at 60 frames per second and it was able to maintain its own internal display” at the same time. Two USB-A 3.0 ports round out the wired connections (handy for a USB ethernet adapter when WiFi is unreliable), and a microSD slot lets you offload some pressure from the 32GB internal drive. WiFi is 802.11ac with 2x2 MU-MIMO, Bluetooth is 5.0, and there is a 3.5mm headphone / microphone combo jack plus a Kensington lock slot.

Reviewer Insights

Lon Seidman’s Perspective

Lon Seidman from Lon.TV framed the Chromebook 311 as “basic transportation here, but it actually performs pretty well and I was impressed with the value proposition on this one.” He flagged the keyboard as a stand-out feature for the segment and said directly, “if you’re doing a lot of writing I think this might be a really good laptop for writers looking for something simple to draft something on.” For people who already own a more capable laptop and want a light second machine, that framing lands.

Despite the entry-level Celeron, Lon.TV ran two separate 4K monitors at 60Hz alongside the built-in panel and reported that the device “was able to drive both of those displays independently.” He also called out the security angle: “if you are somebody who’s concerned about an expensive laptop getting lost or stolen when you’re out and about this one I think will take a lot of that concern away.” That is the practical case for a $200-ish Chromebook over a $1,000 ultrabook for travel and coffee shop work. Our guide to budget Chromebooks for digital nomads covers that case in more detail.

The screen and speakers are the compromises

Lon.TV measured the 1366x768 IPS panel at roughly 300 nits, calling it “not terribly bright but it’s a little brighter than some of the cheaper laptops I’ve looked at recently,” with “somewhat decent viewing angles” and a matte finish on the CB311-9H non-touch variant. For indoor desk use the panel is fine; for outdoor or bright window use, expect to squint. The bottom-firing grilles are, in his words, “very tinny speakers,” so plan on headphones or external speakers for any media that matters.

The ChromeOS Linux environment runs on this hardware, and Lon.TV showed himself installing and running Nano from a Linux terminal on the device. That covers text editors and command-line tools. Our guide to Linux on ChromeOS walks through what it can and cannot do.

Milo B. on battery and the unlit keyboard

Milo B. reviewed the non-touch CB311-9H-C12A with a Celeron N4020, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. He got “around 10 hours depending on brightness,” a full charge in under two hours from either USB-C port, and found browsing across several tabs “very very snappy” on 4GB. His one keyboard complaint was that the unlit key legends are hard to read at night. Asphalt 9 and Roblox ran without lag in his testing, though he noted that touch-first games need a mouse on this model.

Customer Reviews

Across 243 ratings on Amazon, the Acer Chromebook 311 averages 4.5 stars, with 75% of reviewers leaving five stars and a small minority (5%) leaving one. The recurring theme is a cheap, lightweight second machine that handles basic tasks well: browsing, email, video, meetings, and schoolwork. Several buyers picked it up as a travel or grab-and-go laptop, or for an older relative, child, or homeschooler. Frank, a verified buyer, wrote “I just needed an easy, lightweight extra computer to have with me, rather than taking my nicer laptop,” and reviewers repeatedly called out the long battery life, the 11.6-inch size, and the low price as the reasons they were satisfied.

The criticism that comes up is the speakers. In a verified four-star review, a buyer who goes by Protestor wrote “The screen is great—the speakers aren’t,” and suggested headphones or Bluetooth speakers for music. A couple of owners also noted practical limits worth knowing about: it takes micro SD cards rather than full-size ones.

Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

A cheap travel laptop that still docks to two 4K screens

ChromeOS updates run through June 2029, and the 8 to 10 hour battery, silent fanless operation, Linux apps, and dual-4K USB-C output cover a lot for the price. If you need a primary work laptop, more RAM, or a 1080p display, look at the under $300 tier instead.

To stack the CB311 against other budget Chromebooks side by side, visit the Chromebook Comparison Chart.

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