The best Chromebook under $300 in 2026 is the HP Chromebook 14a with Intel N100, which lists at $230 in its 4GB/64GB configuration. It earns the top spot on a keyboard Chrome Unboxed called enjoyable to type on, an N100 processor that outperforms the older Intel Celerons still filling this price tier, 12 hours of battery life, and Auto Update Expiration in June 2033. With 4GB of memory it slows down once you open many tabs, and the 8GB/128GB build of the same laptop lists at $389.99. If you need a 15.6-inch screen for spreadsheets or study, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook has that plus a number pad and sits near the top of this budget. Buyers who want a better panel at that screen size can look at the Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-5H), which swaps the Lenovo’s TN screen for IPS and has the same N100 chip as the HP. Each pick has at least four years of updates left.

Prices on these models move often. The list price on the Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-5H) card is above $300, but new units of that model can sell under it. Many of the lower prices you may see for these models are used or renewed units, so check the condition before you buy. Current prices are on each product page. The Chromebook deals page lists current discounts, and our Black Friday Chromebook guide covers how to check a discounted listing.

What to check on a cheap Chromebook before you buy

Auto Update Expiration (AUE) matters more than price, screen size, or memory. Every Chromebook has a date when Google stops providing security updates and new features. Budget models from 2022 or earlier may already be approaching their end-of-life dates, which makes them poor buys at any price. All our recommendations have AUE dates of June 2031 or later, so they provide at least four more years of full support.

At this price point you will find models with 4GB or 8GB of memory. The 4GB configurations work fine for casual browsing and a handful of tabs, but the laptop slows noticeably once you start juggling Google Docs, email, and a few research tabs simultaneously. If your budget allows, the jump to 8GB gives you smoother multitasking.

Display quality varies widely. Budget Chromebooks often use TN panels with washed-out colors and poor viewing angles. A good IPS display makes the laptop more pleasant to use every day, though it typically adds $30-50 to the price. Screen resolution also matters: HD (1366x768) looks acceptable on smaller 11-12” screens but appears fuzzy on 14-15” displays. Full HD (1920x1080) fixes that.

Most budget Chromebooks ship with 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage, which seems adequate for a cloud-focused operating system until you start installing Android apps and downloading files for offline use. Our 64GB Chromebook storage trap article covers how much of that space ChromeOS and Android apps take; look for models with microSD card slots for expansion, and expect to use cloud storage for larger files.

Our top Chromebook picks

Best Overall, the HP Chromebook 14a with Intel N100

HP Chromebook 14a (14a-nf series) MSRP $230.00 Amazon price Loading price... 14" 4GB RAM 64GB 12hr Processor: Intel Processor N100 Display: 1366x768 resolution The HP Chromebook 14a with Intel N100 has a keyboard and trackpad worth typing on, plus software support through June 2033, and the 4GB/64GB model lists at $230. The 4GB of RAM limits heavy multitasking, but it covers casual browsing, email, and basic productivity. The other compromise is the HD display, so it suits people who value typing comfort and long software support over screen quality. View Full Specs & Details Model: 14a-nf0019nr

Chrome Unboxed called the keyboard “genuinely enjoyable to type on.” WiFi 6E, 12 hours of battery life, and fast charging that reaches 50% in 45 minutes come standard, and the Intel N100 processor outperforms the older Intel Celeron chips found in many competitors in everyday browsing and video playback. Our best Chromebooks under $250 guide compares more models around this HP’s price.

Biggest Screen for the Money, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook MSRP $249.00 Amazon price Loading price... 15.6" 4GB RAM 192GB 10.0hr Processor: Intel Celeron Processor N4500 Display: 1920x1080 resolution The Lenovo IdeaPad 3i Chromebook pairs a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a full-size keyboard and numeric keypad. This 4GB version includes a 128GB SD card alongside 64GB of built-in storage. Students writing research papers and working in spreadsheets get a lot of screen for the money, even with the TN panel's viewing angle limitations. Software support extends through June 2031, and the 8GB variant multitasks better but lists at about $300. View Full Specs & Details Model:

The full-size keyboard with number pad speeds up spreadsheet work and data entry. The TN display gives up color accuracy and viewing angles, but the 15.6-inch size makes extended reading and writing sessions comfortable. The HDMI port means no adapter when you connect a monitor or projector.

8GB of Memory Under $300, the Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-7HT)

Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-7H, CB315-7HT) MSRP $299.00 Amazon price Loading price... 15.6" Touch 8GB RAM 128GB 15hr Processor: Intel Processor N50 Display: 1920x1080 resolution The 8GB/128GB Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-7HT) lists at $299 with a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS touchscreen, a numeric keypad, HDMI, and software support through June 2033. Its dual-core Intel N50 is slower than the N100 in the HP, so the extra memory keeps tabs loaded but does not make it faster. View Full Specs & Details Model: CB315-7HT-C7GN

The 8GB build of the HP Chromebook 14a lists at $389.99, above this budget, so this Acer is the 8GB pick here. PassMark puts the N50 at about half the CPU Mark of the Intel N100, which suits a few tabs and one app at a time. Storage is 128GB of eMMC with no microSD slot, so extra space comes from a USB drive or cloud storage.

Best 15.6-Inch IPS Display, the Acer Chromebook 315

Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-5H/5HT) MSRP $349.99 Amazon price Loading price... 15.6" 8GB RAM 64GB 12.5hr Processor: Intel Processor N100 Display: 1920x1080 resolution The 8GB/64GB Acer Chromebook 315 pairs a 15.6-inch Full HD IPS display with the Intel N100 processor and software support through June 2033. It lists at $349.99, above this budget. Spreadsheet work is comfortable on the full-size keyboard with numeric keypad, and the 1080p webcam with Temporal Noise Reduction handles video calls better than typical budget alternatives. View Full Specs & Details Model: CB315-5H-C4Z5

The IPS panel avoids the washed-out colors and limited viewing angles of the TN screens on many budget 15-inch Chromebooks. It has WiFi 6E, and either of its two USB-C ports can charge the laptop or drive a monitor.

Budget Chromebook deals to walk away from

Retailers often clear out older inventory at attractive prices, but a $150 Chromebook with updates expiring in 2026 or 2027 is a poor buy. Google maintains an official list of Auto Update Expiration dates at their support site.

A 32GB model fills up fast once you install Android apps and download files. The 64GB minimum provides breathing room, and 128GB eliminates storage as a daily concern. If 32GB is all your budget covers, plan on using a microSD card for expansion.

A 2022 Chromebook at $250 is rarely a better deal than a 2024 model at $280. Newer models typically have longer software support, more efficient processors, and updated wireless connectivity, all of which outlast the small price gap.

Certified refurbished Chromebooks from major manufacturers can offer savings, but AUE dates apply regardless of when you purchase. A refurbished 2021 Chromebook bought in 2026 may have only 3-4 years of support remaining despite working perfectly.

When a Chromebook Plus is worth the extra money

Most Chromebook Plus and premium models list from about $400 to $900, which pays off for heavy multitasking, photo work, and frequent travel.

Heavy multitasking with 10+ browser tabs, multiple Android apps, and Linux development containers benefits from 8GB+ RAM and faster processors, and the same goes for games and heavier Android productivity suites. If your workflow regularly pushes system resources, or you plan to use your Chromebook primarily for Android apps rather than web browsing, the faster CPUs in Chromebook Plus devices handle it better.

Photo editing, design review, and professional video calls deserve an IPS display with 300+ nits brightness. Budget Chromebook screens often struggle in bright environments and lack the color accuracy creative work requires.

Build quality matters if you travel frequently or work in demanding environments. A budget laptop’s plastic construction survives careful handling but may not tolerate daily commutes and occasional drops.

Frequently Asked Questions

Are Chromebooks under $300 reliable?

Modern budget models from HP, Lenovo, Acer, and ASUS hold up fine for everyday use. Chrome OS runs efficiently on modest hardware, and the simplified architecture reduces potential failure points compared to Windows laptops at similar prices. Every model recommended here comes from a manufacturer with established warranty support.

How long will a budget Chromebook last?

With proper care, budget Chromebooks can provide 5-7 years of functional use. However, software support determines practical lifespan more than hardware durability. After the Auto Update Expiration date, your Chromebook continues working but stops receiving security updates and new features. Choose a device with an AUE date extending at least 4-5 years into the future.

Can I use a budget Chromebook for college?

Most college coursework, including research papers, online classes, presentations, and collaboration through Google Workspace or Microsoft 365 web apps, runs fine on budget Chromebooks. The limiting factors are demanding applications like video editing, CAD software, or specialized science programs that require Windows or Mac. For students in computer science, engineering, or design programs, verify your required software runs on Chrome OS before committing.

Are budget Chromebooks better than cheap Windows laptops?

For web-focused computing, typically yes. A $250 Chromebook usually outperforms a $250 Windows laptop in daily use because Chrome OS requires less system resources to run smoothly. Budget Windows laptops often struggle with the overhead of the operating system itself, leading to sluggish performance. The trade-off is Chrome OS’s more limited software compatibility: if you need specific Windows applications, a budget Windows laptop may be necessary despite its performance compromises.

Should I buy 4GB or 8GB RAM?

If your budget allows, 8GB RAM handles multitasking better. The difference shows once you open 6-8 browser tabs while running a Google Doc and perhaps an Android app. Users with modest needs (email, casual browsing, video streaming) can work comfortably with 4GB, but students and anyone who keeps multiple tabs open will want the extra memory. On the HP Chromebook 14a, the 8GB/128GB build lists about $160 above the 4GB/64GB model and also doubles the storage.

Which Chromebook under $300 to buy

The HP Chromebook 14a suits anyone who types a lot and wants updates through June 2033. The 4GB model lists at $230; the 8GB build lists at $389.99, above this budget. For 8GB under $300, the Acer Chromebook 315 (CB315-7HT) lists at $299 with a slower dual-core chip. The Acer Chromebook 315 has a 15.6-inch IPS screen and can land near the top of this budget, and the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i has a 15.6-inch TN screen plus SD card storage at a similar price.

Whatever you choose, verify the Auto Update Expiration date before purchasing. Use our Chromebook Comparison Chart to compare specifications across models.