Acer Chromebook Spin 314

Updated on November 22, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.0 Add to compare CP314-1H-P1Q5 / NX.AY4AA.005 Add

CP314-1H-P9G7 / NX.AY4AA.004 Add

CP314-1HN-P5NE / NX.AZ3AA.001 Add

The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 is a 14-inch 2-in-1 convertible Chromebook with a 360-degree hinge, so it works as a laptop, tablet, tent, or stand. It runs an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core processor and aims at students and budget buyers who want one flexible everyday machine. ChromeOS updates run through June 2031. This is the standard Spin 314 (CP314), not a Chromebook Plus.

Pros Cons Long software support until June 2031 (Google AUE) HD resolution (1366x768) may look fuzzy on 14” screen Responsive touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass Weighs 3.42 lbs WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 Only one USB-C port limits peripheral options Backlit keyboard for typing in low light 720p webcam with no privacy shutter USI stylus compatibility for note-taking Can get warm under sustained workloads Full-size HDMI and two USB-A ports, no dongle needed Entry configurations ship with 4GB of RAM

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Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Comparison Chart

Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Price List Price: $399.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $379.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... List Price: $479.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon Model number CP314-1H-P1Q5 / NX.AY4AA.005 CP314-1H-P9G7 / NX.AY4AA.004 CP314-1HN-P5NE / NX.AZ3AA.001 Performance Rating 4.4 3.3 3.3 Chromebook Plus No No No Processor

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 3.30 Ghz)

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 3.30 Ghz)

Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 3.30 Ghz) RAM 8 GB 4 GB 4 GB Internal Storage 128 GB 128 GB 128 GB Screen Size 14" 14" 14" Screen Resolution 1366x768 1366x768 1366x768 Screen Type LCD LCD LCD Touch Screen Yes Yes Yes Stylus / Pen Supported Supported Supported Dimensions

width x length x thickness 12.9 x 9 x 0.78 inches

(327.66 x 228.6 x 19.81 mm) 12.9 x 9 x 0.78 inches

(327.66 x 228.6 x 19.81 mm) 12.9 x 9 x 0.78 inches

(327.66 x 228.6 x 19.81 mm) Weight 3.42 lbs (1.55 kg) 3.42 lbs (1.55 kg) 3.42 lbs (1.55 kg) Backlit Keyboard Yes Yes Yes Webcam No Webcam No Webcam No Webcam WiFi Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Ethernet No No No Cellular Modem No No No HDMI Full-Size HDMI Full-Size HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C 2 USB 3, 1 USB-C Thunderbolt Ports No No No Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 3 cell, Li-ion 3 cell, Li-ion 3 cell, Li-ion Battery Life 10.0 hours 10.0 hours 10.0 hours Fanless No No No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2031 June, 2031 June, 2031

Solid plastic build, soft HD screen, dongle-free ports

A plastic chassis and a 360-degree hinge give this convertible four working positions: laptop, tent, stand, and tablet. Stand and tent modes prop the screen up for presentations and video, and tablet mode folds the keyboard flat behind the display. The 14-inch display carries Corning Gorilla Glass and touch input, though reviewers note the 1366x768 HD resolution leaves text and images looking soft next to Full HD panels at the same price.

The Intel Pentium Silver N6000 is a quad-core chip that bursts to 3.3 GHz, which is enough for web browsing, document editing, and video streaming under ChromeOS. The 8GB LPDDR4X memory in the higher-spec variant leaves headroom for a stack of browser tabs and Android apps, and the 128GB eMMC drive holds offline files and installed apps. Storage is not upgradeable, so the microSD slot is the only way to add space later.

The ports are WiFi 6 (Intel AX201), Bluetooth 5.0, a full-size HDMI port for an external display without a dongle, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports (one of which can take a USB Ethernet adapter for wired networking), a single USB-C port for charging, data, and display output, and a microSD card slot. The keyboard is backlit.

Reviewer Insights

MergeDroid’s Perspective

MergeDroid provides a detailed hands-on review praising Acer’s decision to bring the convertible Spin design to the 314 series. Despite the all-plastic construction, he finds the device feels solid and well-built for its price point. He reviewed the Full HD IPS configuration and called the display “a strong point,” along with the USI stylus support. That Full HD IPS panel is a different configuration from the 1366x768 HD screen these specs describe.

On performance, MergeDroid notes “Performance of the Spin 314 has been decent” for everyday tasks, though he observed the device can get warm under sustained load. The upward-firing speakers and large OceanGlass touchpad receive positive mentions. He also points out limitations including only one USB-C port and the absence of a webcam privacy slider. He concludes, “I’m really pleased with the build quality and the decisions Acer have made with this one,” and recommends buyers also look at the HP x360 14b.

TechRadar’s Assessment

According to TechRadar, the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 represents “the laptop I wish I’d had as a student.” Their review emphasizes portability, describing their 2023 unit as barely over a foot long, 0.81 inches thick, and light enough to take anywhere. TechRadar praises the “satisfying keyboard and thin design” that “come together to bring a portable, quirky, and professional laptop that’ll get you through the work or school day with one charge.”

The review specifically highlights the touch display for reading digital textbooks and annotating notes, calling it “a breeze” to use. They also note the “glass-like trackpad is a joy to use.” While acknowledging Chrome OS limitations compared to Windows or macOS, TechRadar concludes the Spin 314 would be “the perfect laptop for young students, hybrid workers, or people who are looking to break into the world of ChromeOS.”

Customer Reviews

Across 299 ratings on Amazon, the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 averages 4.3 stars, with 68 percent of reviewers leaving five stars and 8 percent leaving one. Praise centers on the 2-in-1 form factor and the value. Several owners like flipping the screen back to use it as a tablet, and Peter J. Schulte, a verified buyer who caught his on sale, called it a “Lots of fun 2-in-1 for CHEAP.” Bob-L, another verified buyer, gave it four stars and reported good day-to-day performance and endurance: “it’s faster than the 8MB Lenovos I had, lighter and the battery easily lasts 10 hours.”

The recurring complaint is the screen. Bob-L conceded it plainly (“The comments about the screen are accurate: it’s not terrible but certainly not top of the line”), and Alicia J. Cooper, a verified buyer, dropped to three stars over it, writing that “the resolution seems very off, words and pictures seem slightly pixelated.” A few owners also reported outright hardware failures: Deborah Straub left one star after buying it as a gift, saying “The second week in January the laptop broke, screen went black.” Read more owner reviews on Amazon.

The convertible design, the backlit keyboard, the full-size HDMI port, and the June 2031 update window are the strengths, and the N6000 handles browsing, documents, and video without complaint. MergeDroid and TechRadar both landed on a positive read for the price, and owner ratings average 4.3 stars.

The display and the weight are the caveats. A 1366x768 panel looks soft stretched across 14 inches, and the machine weighs 3.42 lbs. If sharpness matters most, look at the Full HD configuration of this model, the HP Chromebook x360 14b, or a Chromebook Plus device. Configurations vary by SKU, so check the screen resolution and the backlit keyboard on the exact model you buy.

If you are weighing several models at once, the Chromebook Comparison Chart lets you view specs side by side to find the best fit.

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