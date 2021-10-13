Acer Chromebook Spin 314
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The Acer Chromebook Spin 314 is a 14-inch 2-in-1 convertible Chromebook with a 360-degree hinge, so it works as a laptop, tablet, tent, or stand. It runs an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core processor and aims at students and budget buyers who want one flexible everyday machine. ChromeOS updates run through June 2031. This is the standard Spin 314 (CP314), not a Chromebook Plus.
|Pros
|Cons
|Long software support until June 2031 (Google AUE)
|HD resolution (1366x768) may look fuzzy on 14” screen
|Responsive touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass
|Weighs 3.42 lbs
|WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0
|Only one USB-C port limits peripheral options
|Backlit keyboard for typing in low light
|720p webcam with no privacy shutter
|USI stylus compatibility for note-taking
|Can get warm under sustained workloads
|Full-size HDMI and two USB-A ports, no dongle needed
|Entry configurations ship with 4GB of RAM
Related Videos
Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Comparison Chart
Acer Chromebook Spin 314
Acer Chromebook Spin 314
Acer Chromebook Spin 314
|Price
List Price: $399.99
Amazon Prices:
List Price: $379.99
Amazon Prices:
Loading prices...
List Price: $479.99
Amazon Prices:
|Model number
|CP314-1H-P1Q5 / NX.AY4AA.005
|CP314-1H-P9G7 / NX.AY4AA.004
|CP314-1HN-P5NE / NX.AZ3AA.001
|Performance Rating
|4.4
|3.3
|3.3
|Chromebook Plus
|No
|No
|No
|Processor
|Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 3.30 Ghz)
Intel Pentium Silver N6000
|Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 3.30 Ghz)
Intel Pentium Silver N6000
|Quad-core 1.10 Ghz (max 3.30 Ghz)
Intel Pentium Silver N6000
|RAM
|8 GB
|4 GB
|4 GB
|Internal Storage
|128 GB
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Screen Size
|14"
|14"
|14"
|Screen Resolution
|1366x768
|1366x768
|1366x768
|Screen Type
|LCD
|LCD
|LCD
|Touch Screen
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Stylus / Pen
|Supported
|Supported
|Supported
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|12.9 x 9 x 0.78 inches
(327.66 x 228.6 x 19.81 mm)
|12.9 x 9 x 0.78 inches
(327.66 x 228.6 x 19.81 mm)
|12.9 x 9 x 0.78 inches
(327.66 x 228.6 x 19.81 mm)
|Weight
|3.42 lbs (1.55 kg)
|3.42 lbs (1.55 kg)
|3.42 lbs (1.55 kg)
|Backlit Keyboard
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Webcam
|No Webcam
|No Webcam
|No Webcam
|WiFi
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax)
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Ethernet
|No
|No
|No
|Cellular Modem
|No
|No
|No
|HDMI
|Full-Size HDMI
|Full-Size HDMI
|Full-Size HDMI
|USB Ports
|2 USB 3, 1 USB-C
|2 USB 3, 1 USB-C
|2 USB 3, 1 USB-C
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|No
|No
|Card Reader
|microSD Card Reader
|microSD Card Reader
|microSD Card Reader
|Battery
|3 cell, Li-ion
|3 cell, Li-ion
|3 cell, Li-ion
|Battery Life
|10.0 hours
|10.0 hours
|10.0 hours
|Fanless
|No
|No
|No
|Auto Update
Expiration Date
|June, 2031
|June, 2031
|June, 2031
Related Chromebooks
- Acer Chromebook 315
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook 15.6"
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5
- HP Chromebook 14a (2023)
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C434
Solid plastic build, soft HD screen, dongle-free ports
A plastic chassis and a 360-degree hinge give this convertible four working positions: laptop, tent, stand, and tablet. Stand and tent modes prop the screen up for presentations and video, and tablet mode folds the keyboard flat behind the display. The 14-inch display carries Corning Gorilla Glass and touch input, though reviewers note the 1366x768 HD resolution leaves text and images looking soft next to Full HD panels at the same price.
The Intel Pentium Silver N6000 is a quad-core chip that bursts to 3.3 GHz, which is enough for web browsing, document editing, and video streaming under ChromeOS. The 8GB LPDDR4X memory in the higher-spec variant leaves headroom for a stack of browser tabs and Android apps, and the 128GB eMMC drive holds offline files and installed apps. Storage is not upgradeable, so the microSD slot is the only way to add space later.
The ports are WiFi 6 (Intel AX201), Bluetooth 5.0, a full-size HDMI port for an external display without a dongle, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports (one of which can take a USB Ethernet adapter for wired networking), a single USB-C port for charging, data, and display output, and a microSD card slot. The keyboard is backlit.
Reviewer Insights
MergeDroid’s Perspective
MergeDroid provides a detailed hands-on review praising Acer’s decision to bring the convertible Spin design to the 314 series. Despite the all-plastic construction, he finds the device feels solid and well-built for its price point. He reviewed the Full HD IPS configuration and called the display “a strong point,” along with the USI stylus support. That Full HD IPS panel is a different configuration from the 1366x768 HD screen these specs describe.
On performance, MergeDroid notes “Performance of the Spin 314 has been decent” for everyday tasks, though he observed the device can get warm under sustained load. The upward-firing speakers and large OceanGlass touchpad receive positive mentions. He also points out limitations including only one USB-C port and the absence of a webcam privacy slider. He concludes, “I’m really pleased with the build quality and the decisions Acer have made with this one,” and recommends buyers also look at the HP x360 14b.
TechRadar’s Assessment
According to TechRadar, the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 represents “the laptop I wish I’d had as a student.” Their review emphasizes portability, describing their 2023 unit as barely over a foot long, 0.81 inches thick, and light enough to take anywhere. TechRadar praises the “satisfying keyboard and thin design” that “come together to bring a portable, quirky, and professional laptop that’ll get you through the work or school day with one charge.”
The review specifically highlights the touch display for reading digital textbooks and annotating notes, calling it “a breeze” to use. They also note the “glass-like trackpad is a joy to use.” While acknowledging Chrome OS limitations compared to Windows or macOS, TechRadar concludes the Spin 314 would be “the perfect laptop for young students, hybrid workers, or people who are looking to break into the world of ChromeOS.”
Customer Reviews
Across 299 ratings on Amazon, the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 averages 4.3 stars, with 68 percent of reviewers leaving five stars and 8 percent leaving one. Praise centers on the 2-in-1 form factor and the value. Several owners like flipping the screen back to use it as a tablet, and Peter J. Schulte, a verified buyer who caught his on sale, called it a “Lots of fun 2-in-1 for CHEAP.” Bob-L, another verified buyer, gave it four stars and reported good day-to-day performance and endurance: “it’s faster than the 8MB Lenovos I had, lighter and the battery easily lasts 10 hours.”
The recurring complaint is the screen. Bob-L conceded it plainly (“The comments about the screen are accurate: it’s not terrible but certainly not top of the line”), and Alicia J. Cooper, a verified buyer, dropped to three stars over it, writing that “the resolution seems very off, words and pictures seem slightly pixelated.” A few owners also reported outright hardware failures: Deborah Straub left one star after buying it as a gift, saying “The second week in January the laptop broke, screen went black.” Read more owner reviews on Amazon.
A convertible with a long update window and a soft screen
The convertible design, the backlit keyboard, the full-size HDMI port, and the June 2031 update window are the strengths, and the N6000 handles browsing, documents, and video without complaint. MergeDroid and TechRadar both landed on a positive read for the price, and owner ratings average 4.3 stars.
The display and the weight are the caveats. A 1366x768 panel looks soft stretched across 14 inches, and the machine weighs 3.42 lbs. If sharpness matters most, look at the Full HD configuration of this model, the HP Chromebook x360 14b, or a Chromebook Plus device. Configurations vary by SKU, so check the screen resolution and the backlit keyboard on the exact model you buy.
If you are weighing several models at once, the Chromebook Comparison Chart lets you view specs side by side to find the best fit.
Frequently Asked Questions
How long will the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 receive software updates?
Google ships automatic updates to the Spin 314 (CP314-1H) until June 2031. That Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date covers both security patches and Chrome OS feature updates.
Can I use a stylus with the Acer Chromebook Spin 314?
Yes. The Spin 314 supports USI (Universal Stylus Initiative) pens, so any USI-compatible stylus works for note-taking, drawing, or annotating documents on the Corning Gorilla Glass touchscreen. A stylus is not included in the box, so budget for one separately.
Is the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 good for students?
It suits students writing papers, researching, and doing online coursework. TechRadar described it as “the laptop I wish I’d had as a student.” The hinge switches between laptop and tablet modes, the touchscreen takes handwritten notes with a USI stylus, and the battery is rated for a full class day on one charge.
What ports does the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 have?
A full-size HDMI port for monitors and TVs, two USB 3.0 Type-A ports for peripherals, one USB-C port for charging, data, and display output, a microSD card slot for expandable storage, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. The full-size HDMI means no dongle for video out.
Does the keyboard have a backlight?
The higher-spec variants (like the CP314-1H-P1Q5 with 8GB RAM) include a backlit keyboard, and some base models do not. If backlit keys matter for nighttime typing, verify the feature on the specific model you are buying.
How does the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 compare to the HP Chromebook x360 14b?
Both are 14-inch convertible Chromebooks at budget prices. The Spin 314 has a longer update window (2031 versus a date that varies by HP model), a full-size HDMI port, and similar performance. MergeDroid recommends checking both before buying, since the HP x360 14b may offer better display options or pricing depending on sales. Display resolution and keyboard feel are where the two diverge most.