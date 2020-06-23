Acer Chromebook Spin 713
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The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-2W) is a 2020 convertible Chromebook built around Intel’s 10th Gen Core i5-10210U processor and a 13.5-inch 3:2 touchscreen. Kevin Tofel at About Chromebooks found it faster than Google’s Pixelbook Go in all of his benchmark tests, and Chrome Unboxed said it “feels looks and performs like a thousand dollar Chromebook.” It suits students and anyone who works mostly in a browser and can use headphones for media.
|Pros
|Cons
|13.5” 3:2 2256x1504 touchscreen, measured at around 450 nits by Chrome Unboxed
|Speakers are quiet and tinny with no bass response
|Chrome Unboxed says it survives drops of up to four feet
|No fingerprint reader
|Full-size HDMI port next to two USB-C ports and a USB Type-A port
|No stylus in the box
|At least 8 hours, around 9 on average, in Kevin Tofel’s daily use
|Some build “rough edges” in Chrome Unboxed’s view
|NVMe storage, much faster than eMMC
|Kevin Tofel finds the design fairly generic
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Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Comparison Chart
Acer Chromebook Spin 713
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|Price
List Price: $899.99
Amazon Prices:
List Price: $699.99
Amazon Prices:
List Price: $629.99
Amazon Prices:
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|Model number
|CP713-2W-568T
|CP713-2W-38P1 / NX.HQBAA.001
|CP713-2W-5874
|Performance Rating
|5.6
|4.6
|4.9
|Chromebook Plus
|No
|No
|No
|Processor
|Quad-core 1.60 Ghz (max 4.20 Ghz)
Intel Core i5-10210U Processor
|Dual-core 2.10 Ghz (max 4.10 Ghz)
Intel Core i3-10110U Processor
|Quad-core 1.60 Ghz (max 4.20 Ghz)
Intel Core i5-10210U Processor
|RAM
|16 GB
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Internal Storage
|256 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable)
|256 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable)
|128 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable)
|Screen Size
|13.5"
|13.5"
|13.5"
|Screen Resolution
|2256x1504
|2256x1504
|2256x1504
|Screen Type
|IPS
|IPS
|IPS
|Touch Screen
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Stylus / Pen
|Supported
|Supported
|Supported
|Dimensions
width x length x thickness
|11.8 x 9.3 x 0.66 inches
(299.72 x 236.22 x 16.76 mm)
|11.8 x 9.3 x 0.66 inches
(299.72 x 236.22 x 16.76 mm)
|11.8 x 9.3 x 0.66 inches
(299.72 x 236.22 x 16.76 mm)
|Weight
|3.02 lbs (1.37 kg)
|3.02 lbs (1.37 kg)
|3.02 lbs (1.37 kg)
|Backlit Keyboard
|Yes
|Yes
|Yes
|Webcam
|HD
|HD
|HD
|WiFi
|IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
|IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
|IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax
|Bluetooth
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Bluetooth 5.0
|Ethernet
|No
|No
|No
|Cellular Modem
|No
|No
|No
|HDMI
|Full-Size HDMI
|Full-Size HDMI
|Full-Size HDMI
|USB Ports
|1 USB 3, 2 USB-C
(Charging and DisplayPort over USB-C)
|1 USB 3, 2 USB-C
(Charging and DisplayPort over USB-C)
|1 USB 3, 2 USB-C
(Charging and DisplayPort over USB-C)
|Thunderbolt Ports
|No
|No
|No
|Card Reader
|microSD Card Reader
|microSD Card Reader
|microSD Card Reader
|Battery
|3 cell, Lithium-ion
|3 cell, Lithium-ion
|3 cell, Lithium-ion
|Battery Life
|10.0 hours
|10.0 hours
|10.0 hours
|Fanless
|No
|No
|No
|Auto Update
Expiration Date
|June, 2030
|June, 2030
|June, 2030
Related Chromebooks
- Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook
- Lenovo Chromebook Plus 14" OLED
- Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 514
- Acer Chromebook Spin 314
- HP Chromebook 14a (2022)
- ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip
Detailed Insights into the Acer Chromebook Spin 713
Compared with its predecessor, the Spin 13, the Spin 713’s left, right and top display bezels are about half the size, according to Kevin Tofel. Chrome Unboxed describes an aluminum lid, an aluminum bottom, and “good plastic that surrounds the keyboard,” and says the military-grade durability lets it survive a hundred and thirty pounds of downward force and drops of up to four feet.
Chrome Unboxed found that the 360-degree hinge works well and still allows a one-finger lift. Tofel singled out a small design change: Acer put a USB Type-C port and the full-size HDMI port between the power button and the volume rocker; on his older Spin 13 the two sit side by side, and he often put it to sleep when reaching for the volume. On the backlit keyboard, Chrome Unboxed called the click mechanism “really good” and the key travel “very nice,” and described “a massive all gorilla glass trackpad that has been wonderful to use.”
Tofel’s review unit lists two USB Type-C (3.2) ports, one USB Type-A port, a combination microphone and headphone jack, and HDMI out. Chrome Unboxed notes that the USB-C ports on both sides handle charging and display, and that the full-size HDMI port means no dongle for a meeting-room TV; there is also a microSD card slot. Wireless is dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0. There is no Ethernet port; a USB Ethernet adapter can fill that gap.
Reviewer Insights on the Acer Chromebook Spin 713
Chrome Unboxed’s Perspective
After making the Spin 713 a daily driver, Chrome Unboxed called it “easily one of the best buys and one of the best things that you could spend your money on right now in the Chrome OS ecosystem.” The display got the most praise: the channel measured “around 450 nits or so of brightness,” called it “by far my favorite feature of this device,” and noted that the 13.5-inch 3:2 panel is “just as tall as” a 15.6-inch 16:9 screen. On performance the review said “internally this thing is an absolute monster” that “chews through everything,” and reported “easily getting 10 hours of battery.”
The review also had criticism. It called the speakers “kind of quiet really tinny have no base response” and “almost unusable in most circumstances,” and recommended headphones or wireless earbuds for media. It also flagged “some rough edges here and there some parts where things just don’t quite come together,” and concluded that the Spin 713 “runs circles around other things that are four and five hundred dollars.”
Kevin Tofel’s Perspective
Kevin Tofel at About Chromebooks ran browser tests on Chrome OS 85, and the Spin 713 scored higher than the Pixelbook Go in all of them, with an Octane 2.0 score of 44778 against 26822. In his daily use, with a few dozen browser tabs and a Linux app or two, he did not reach Acer’s claimed 10 hours: he never saw less than 8 active hours and averaged around 9.
Tofel called the much larger trackpad “fantastic” and found the island-style keyboard comfortable. Tofel noted that Acer left out a fingerprint reader, “something typically found in comparable devices”; he could not hear any improvement to the speakers over the previous model; and there is no included stylus, unlike the Spin 13. His verdict: “I don’t think you can buy a better Chrome OS laptop for $629.”
Conclusion
The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-2W) pairs a bright, tall 3:2 display with a 10th Gen Core i5, NVMe storage, and a full set of ports including HDMI. Both reviewers rated it highly for the price. The speakers are its clearest weakness, so plan on headphones or external speakers for media. Tofel wrote that it “can easily handle the workload of a student who’s learning remotely.”
To see how the Spin 713 stacks up against the full field, the Chromebook Comparison Chart lets you sort and filter by specs, price, and features side by side.
Frequently Asked Questions
Can I use a stylus with the Acer Chromebook Spin 713?
Yes, Chrome Unboxed notes that the Chromebook Spin 713 has USI (Universal Stylus Initiative) stylus compatibility. No stylus is included in the box, so you will need to buy one separately.
How long will the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 receive updates?
Google lists an Auto Update Expiration (AUE) date of June 2030 for this model. It receives Chrome OS updates, security patches, and new features until that date.
Can I upgrade the storage on this Chromebook?
Chrome Unboxed notes that because the storage is an NVMe SSD, you can open the laptop and fit a larger one. The microSD card slot adds storage for files without opening the case.
Can I connect external monitors to the Chromebook Spin 713?
Yes, through the full-size HDMI port or either USB-C port. Chrome Unboxed notes that USB-C handles display output, so a USB-C dock works, and the HDMI port takes a standard HDMI cable without an adapter.
How does this Spin 713 differ from the later refresh?
The CP713-2W uses a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10210U processor and two USB Type-C (3.2) ports. PCWorld’s review of the later CP713-3W-5102 tested an Intel Core i5-1135G7 and notes that it supports Thunderbolt 4; it has the same 2256x1504 touch display.
Is the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 good for students?
Kevin Tofel wrote that it “can easily handle the workload of a student who’s learning remotely.” Chrome Unboxed says it survives drops of up to four feet, and both reviewers got 8 to 10 hours of battery in daily use. The main drawback is the weak speakers, so plan on headphones for video lectures.