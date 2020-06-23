Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Updated on November 17, 2026 Starry Hope Rating 4.5 Add to compare CP713-2W-568T Add

CP713-2W-38P1 / NX.HQBAA.001 Add

CP713-2W-5874 Add

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-2W) is a 2020 convertible Chromebook built around Intel’s 10th Gen Core i5-10210U processor and a 13.5-inch 3:2 touchscreen. Kevin Tofel at About Chromebooks found it faster than Google’s Pixelbook Go in all of his benchmark tests, and Chrome Unboxed said it “feels looks and performs like a thousand dollar Chromebook.” It suits students and anyone who works mostly in a browser and can use headphones for media.

Pros Cons 13.5” 3:2 2256x1504 touchscreen, measured at around 450 nits by Chrome Unboxed Speakers are quiet and tinny with no bass response Chrome Unboxed says it survives drops of up to four feet No fingerprint reader Full-size HDMI port next to two USB-C ports and a USB Type-A port No stylus in the box At least 8 hours, around 9 on average, in Kevin Tofel’s daily use Some build “rough edges” in Chrome Unboxed’s view NVMe storage, much faster than eMMC Kevin Tofel finds the design fairly generic

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Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Comparison Chart

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Price List Price: $899.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $699.99 Amazon Prices: Check Price on Amazon List Price: $629.99 Amazon Prices: Loading prices... Model number CP713-2W-568T CP713-2W-38P1 / NX.HQBAA.001 CP713-2W-5874 Performance Rating 5.6 4.6 4.9 Chromebook Plus No No No Processor

Intel Core i5-10210U Processor Quad-core 1.60 Ghz (max 4.20 Ghz)

Intel Core i3-10110U Processor Dual-core 2.10 Ghz (max 4.10 Ghz)

Intel Core i5-10210U Processor Quad-core 1.60 Ghz (max 4.20 Ghz) RAM 16 GB 8 GB 8 GB Internal Storage 256 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable) 256 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable) 128 GB NVMe SSD (upgradable) Screen Size 13.5" 13.5" 13.5" Screen Resolution 2256x1504 2256x1504 2256x1504 Screen Type IPS IPS IPS Touch Screen Yes Yes Yes Stylus / Pen Supported Supported Supported Dimensions

width x length x thickness 11.8 x 9.3 x 0.66 inches

(299.72 x 236.22 x 16.76 mm) 11.8 x 9.3 x 0.66 inches

(299.72 x 236.22 x 16.76 mm) 11.8 x 9.3 x 0.66 inches

(299.72 x 236.22 x 16.76 mm) Weight 3.02 lbs (1.37 kg) 3.02 lbs (1.37 kg) 3.02 lbs (1.37 kg) Backlit Keyboard Yes Yes Yes Webcam HD HD HD WiFi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Bluetooth 5.0 Ethernet No No No Cellular Modem No No No HDMI Full-Size HDMI Full-Size HDMI Full-Size HDMI USB Ports 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(Charging and DisplayPort over USB-C) 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(Charging and DisplayPort over USB-C) 1 USB 3, 2 USB-C

(Charging and DisplayPort over USB-C) Thunderbolt Ports No No No Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader microSD Card Reader Battery 3 cell, Lithium-ion 3 cell, Lithium-ion 3 cell, Lithium-ion Battery Life 10.0 hours 10.0 hours 10.0 hours Fanless No No No Auto Update

Expiration Date June, 2030 June, 2030 June, 2030

Detailed Insights into the Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Compared with its predecessor, the Spin 13, the Spin 713’s left, right and top display bezels are about half the size, according to Kevin Tofel. Chrome Unboxed describes an aluminum lid, an aluminum bottom, and “good plastic that surrounds the keyboard,” and says the military-grade durability lets it survive a hundred and thirty pounds of downward force and drops of up to four feet.

Chrome Unboxed found that the 360-degree hinge works well and still allows a one-finger lift. Tofel singled out a small design change: Acer put a USB Type-C port and the full-size HDMI port between the power button and the volume rocker; on his older Spin 13 the two sit side by side, and he often put it to sleep when reaching for the volume. On the backlit keyboard, Chrome Unboxed called the click mechanism “really good” and the key travel “very nice,” and described “a massive all gorilla glass trackpad that has been wonderful to use.”

Tofel’s review unit lists two USB Type-C (3.2) ports, one USB Type-A port, a combination microphone and headphone jack, and HDMI out. Chrome Unboxed notes that the USB-C ports on both sides handle charging and display, and that the full-size HDMI port means no dongle for a meeting-room TV; there is also a microSD card slot. Wireless is dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0. There is no Ethernet port; a USB Ethernet adapter can fill that gap.

Reviewer Insights on the Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Chrome Unboxed’s Perspective

After making the Spin 713 a daily driver, Chrome Unboxed called it “easily one of the best buys and one of the best things that you could spend your money on right now in the Chrome OS ecosystem.” The display got the most praise: the channel measured “around 450 nits or so of brightness,” called it “by far my favorite feature of this device,” and noted that the 13.5-inch 3:2 panel is “just as tall as” a 15.6-inch 16:9 screen. On performance the review said “internally this thing is an absolute monster” that “chews through everything,” and reported “easily getting 10 hours of battery.”

The review also had criticism. It called the speakers “kind of quiet really tinny have no base response” and “almost unusable in most circumstances,” and recommended headphones or wireless earbuds for media. It also flagged “some rough edges here and there some parts where things just don’t quite come together,” and concluded that the Spin 713 “runs circles around other things that are four and five hundred dollars.”

Kevin Tofel’s Perspective

Kevin Tofel at About Chromebooks ran browser tests on Chrome OS 85, and the Spin 713 scored higher than the Pixelbook Go in all of them, with an Octane 2.0 score of 44778 against 26822. In his daily use, with a few dozen browser tabs and a Linux app or two, he did not reach Acer’s claimed 10 hours: he never saw less than 8 active hours and averaged around 9.

Tofel called the much larger trackpad “fantastic” and found the island-style keyboard comfortable. Tofel noted that Acer left out a fingerprint reader, “something typically found in comparable devices”; he could not hear any improvement to the speakers over the previous model; and there is no included stylus, unlike the Spin 13. His verdict: “I don’t think you can buy a better Chrome OS laptop for $629.”

Conclusion

The Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (CP713-2W) pairs a bright, tall 3:2 display with a 10th Gen Core i5, NVMe storage, and a full set of ports including HDMI. Both reviewers rated it highly for the price. The speakers are its clearest weakness, so plan on headphones or external speakers for media. Tofel wrote that it “can easily handle the workload of a student who’s learning remotely.”

To see how the Spin 713 stacks up against the full field, the Chromebook Comparison Chart lets you sort and filter by specs, price, and features side by side.

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