NAS
NAS Guides
NAS Models
Aoostar
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AOOSTAR WTR MAX
A barebone NAS with six SATA bays, five M.2 NVMe slots, an 8-core Ryzen 7 PRO 8845HS with ECC memory support, two 10GbE SFP+ ports, and no bundled NAS operating system.
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AOOSTAR WTR PRO 5825U
A barebone 4-bay NAS with an 8-core Ryzen 7 5825U, two DDR4 slots, two M.2 NVMe slots, and dual 2.5GbE, sold without a NAS operating system.
Asustor
MINISFORUM
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Minisforum N5 Air
A 5-bay diskless NAS with an 8-core AMD Ryzen 7 255, two DDR5 slots, 10GbE and 5GbE ports, a PCIe x16 slot wired at x4, OCuLink, and two USB4 ports, running MinisCloud OS or a third-party OS.
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Minisforum N5 Pro
A 5-bay NAS built around a 12-core Ryzen AI 9 HX PRO 370, with ECC memory support, 10GbE plus 5GbE, a PCIe slot, OCuLink, and support for TrueNAS or Proxmox.
Qnap
Synology
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Synology DiskStation DS225+
Compact two-bay Synology NAS with DSM, one 2.5GbE port, and 2GB of memory. Third-party hard drives work since DSM 7.3; Plex and Jellyfin get no hardware transcoding on stock DSM.
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Synology DiskStation DS925+
Four-bay Synology NAS with ECC memory, two 2.5GbE ports, and DSM. Third-party hard drives work since DSM 7.3; the M.2 slots still need Synology SSDs.
Terramaster
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TerraMaster F2-425
A 2-bay diskless NAS in a plastic case with an Intel Celeron N5095, 4GB of DDR4, one 2.5GbE port, and no M.2 slots, made for backups, shared folders, and media streaming.
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TerraMaster F2-425 Plus
A diskless 2-bay NAS for home backups, photo libraries, and Plex or Jellyfin, with three M.2 NVMe slots and two 5GbE ports, sold with an Intel N150 or N95.
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TerraMaster F4-425 Plus
A 4-bay diskless NAS in an aluminum case with an Intel N150, 16GB of DDR5, three M.2 NVMe slots, and two 5GbE ports, also sold as an 8GB Intel N95 model.
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TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus
An all-flash NAS the size of a paperback with eight M.2 NVMe slots, one 10GbE port, a Core i3-N305, and 16GB of DDR5, also sold as an F8 SSD with an Intel N95 and 8GB.
Ugreen
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UGREEN NASync DH2300
A 2-bay diskless NAS for phone photo backup and home file storage, with no official Docker support and no virtual machines.
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UGREEN NASync DXP2800
A 2-bay diskless NAS with an Intel N100, 8GB of DDR5, two M.2 NVMe slots, and one 2.5GbE port in a metal case, running UGOS Pro or a third-party OS.
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UGREEN NASync DXP2800 GT
Two-bay NAS for home labs with 10GbE networks and SSDs, with ECC memory support and bays that also take U.2 drives.
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UGREEN NASync DXP4800 GT
Four-bay NAS with an AMD Ryzen Embedded R2514, two 10GbE ports, ECC memory support, and two bays that also take U.2 NVMe SSDs.
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UGREEN NASync DXP4800 Plus
Four-bay NAS with an Intel Pentium Gold 8505, one 10GbE and one 2.5GbE port, two M.2 slots, and a 128GB system SSD.
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UGREEN NASync DXP480T Plus
A four-slot all-flash NAS about the size of a Mac mini, with an Intel Core i5-1235U, 10GbE, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and no hard drive bays.
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UGREEN NASync DXP6800 Pro
Six-bay NAS with an Intel Core i5-1235U, two 10GbE ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a PCIe slot, and a 128GB system SSD.
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UGREEN NASync DXP8800 Plus
Eight-bay NAS with a 10-core Intel Core i5-1235U, two 10GbE ports, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a PCIe 4.0 x4 slot, and two M.2 slots.